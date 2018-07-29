Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

1. Ole Miss begins fall camp late this week. I’m not sure of the exact schedule, though it sounds like the Rebels’ Media Day will be Thursday and practice will begin that day or Friday. The season begins Sept. 1 in Houston against Texas Tech, and Ole Miss will have an allotment of practices at its disposal _ the same allotment of practices every other school will have, by the way _ between the end of this week and that first morning of September. It’s certainly a calmer feeling around the program this August than the one that was in the air a year ago. There is stability and no unknown regarding the future of the program and no looming NCAA hammer just waiting to fall. Still, there are major challenges facing Matt Luke as practices begin. The Rebels are counting on a junior college transfer, Scottie Phillips, at running back. They’re hoping some creativity can compensate for a lack of proven linebacker play. When you get wooly about the Rebels’ chances this fall, remember this: This team enters the 2018 campaign not sure if it can run the ball and not sure it can stop the run. This team plays in the Southeastern Conference. In other words, they’re skating on thin ice, climbing a dangerous mountain or insert your favorite analogy here. Now, if Ole Miss can address those two needs satisfactorily, this could be a very good football team. Of course, if it can’t, it’s going to be tough sledding. Regardless, the wait for those critical answers is almost over. We’ll all know the answers soon.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke AP

2. I got some pushback last week when I said on the Oxford Exxon Podcast that I wouldn’t blame Luke for this team. Allow me to clarify. If this team doesn’t play hard, I’ll blame Luke. If time management is an issue, I’ll blame Luke. If morale is clearly low and focus is clearly off, I’ll blame Luke. However, if this team loses games because running back play is lacking or _ more likely _ because a lack of impact defensive talent turns out to be too much to overcome, I won’t blame Luke. (Note: If that upsets you, I refer you back to this spot a week ago. If you’re upset Luke is the coach, you should contact Jeffrey Vitter and a handful of prominent Oxford residents and vent to them.) Last year’s team was Hugh Freeze’s, not Luke’s. I would argue Luke led it to a better mark _ 6-6 _ than Freeze likely would have. We’ll never know the answer to that, so we can all argue for perpetuity if we’d like. It’s my opinion Freeze’s message and methods had gone stale. My evidence: His last two games as Ole Miss’ coach included a blowout loss to a bad Vanderbilt team in Nashville and a 35-point home loss to a Mississippi State team that was 4-7 when it arrived at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium that afternoon. This is Luke’s first “real” year. Excluding the role he played in building Ole Miss’ offensive line and on a handful of recruits in his recruiting area, he hasn’t had a chance to really put his stamp as a head coach on the roster. He threw together a first recruiting class in December and February, recruiting against another year of postseason ineligibility as well. As I said and wrote when Luke was hired, his first real evaluation point is the December signing period. The flaws on this roster belong to Freeze. They just do. If that analysis bothers you, we can just agree to disagree. Just know this: I’m right. 3. All that said, there is a growing narrative that Luke is a nice guy who was hired just to be the bridge from Freeze to the next competitive era of Ole Miss football. Luke is a nice guy. He’s genuine. However, if you think Luke is content to just be a nice, sturdy bridge, you’re out of your freaking mind. This guy wants to win. He’s going to give Ole Miss every fiber of energy and desire in his body. There will be nothing left in the tank. Bet on that. Will that be enough? I have no idea. As has been documented, he’s got his work cut out for him. That said, Luke’s refreshing genuine nature and forthright nature with the media won’t define his tenure at Ole Miss, no matter how it goes. Nope, he’ll be judged by the scoreboard. He’ll be judged by wins and losses. Yeah, Luke’s a nice guy. He’s a good man. But I’ve asked questions during Luke’s stay at Ole Miss and I’ve seen the fire in his eyes. I’ve listened to him after practices and games where his voice was absolutely shot. This guy wants to win, and he wants to win badly. He’s not a bridge. He’s a fighter. The outcome of this fight isn’t known yet, and it’s certainly possibly Luke will lose in a knockout. Again, nice guy, sure, but he’s going to come out throwing punches.

Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze Associated Press

4. I’ve been asked a lot in the past week to reflect on Freeze’s legacy at Ole Miss. In a word, it’s complicated. On one hand, Freeze proved that Ole Miss could win big. Think about it: Freeze came to Ole Miss from Arkansas State, assembled a mostly unproven staff and, in short order, turned the Rebels into a national title contender. Of course, there’s the other side. Freeze’s ego, in my opinion, became inflated by that success. Music stars, NASCAR drivers, etc., became a part of the backdrop of the Ole Miss program. Freeze had his defenders, and he most certainly had his detractors. Freeze’s last two teams _ 2016 and 2017 _ were average at best. He failed to recruit running backs and linebackers. He went 3-for-3 on junior college quarterbacks, an accomplishment that would be difficult to replicate and a stat that was likely revelatory of just how fragile the program’s success was. Of course, Freeze’s legacy includes the NCAA investigation that brought the program to its knees. Was it his fault? Was it a witch hunt? My answers: Yes and yes. Freeze recruited at a high level in 2013, and he had to know the class would be scrutinized. His now infamous tweet was inadvisable, and that’s putting it lightly. There were people at Ole Miss who advised him to keep his tweet to himself, put his nose to the proverbial grindstone and just keep pushing. Of course there were going to be allegations of cheating. One didn’t need to be Nostradamus to see that coming. I could go on and on. With Freeze, there are always two completely disparate sides to everything. He won huge games and had inexplicable blunders. There were huge recruiting wins and mammoth recruiting losses. There were coaching staff hires that simply made no sense, public relations blunders that haunted him and the school he worked for. And there was Twitter. Multiple people advised Freeze to get off the social media platform. He either couldn’t or wouldn’t. Freeze believed his job gave him a platform to spread his faith, but he had to know that platform made him a target. So when last July happened, it was over. There was no way he could stay in his job, no way he could recruit and coach in the face of those revelations regarding his personal life. So, again, it’s complicated. I know people who still strongly defend Freeze, and I know people who detest the man. I’m not sure how I feel about him. It’s weird. Freeze played a prominent role in shaping and spreading a narrative that I asked Laremy Tunsil damning questions on NFL draft night in 2016. Per multiple people, Freeze believed the NCAA investigation wouldn’t have continued had I not asked Tunsil questions. That, of course, is ludicrous. Multiple people asked Tunsil questions that night. No one forced Tunsil to walk into that room in Chicago. He made that decision himself. Further, the NCAA investigation had already been continued prior to draft night, the Tunsil revelations were going to be explored whether there was a press conference that night or not and Tunsil’s lack of preparation for those questions should be hung on him and Ole Miss, not the reporters in that room who were doing their jobs that night. So, yeah, it’s complicated. The fallout from that night made it to my kids and changed the way I live in this town. Frankly, it was, pardon my French, bullshit. Still, I can’t help but like Freeze. I’m not one to judge someone’s foibles. We’re all flawed. We’re human. No one is perfect. Like most people, I love a redemption story. I hope Freeze gets another chance somewhere someday. I hope he learns from his mistakes and does well. We had several people push back this week, saying they’re tired of hearing about Freeze. I get it. I’m tired of talking about it, sick of writing about it. However, I cover a program that has Freeze’s stamp all over it today. Putting Ole Miss in context without mentioning Freeze _ both his accomplishments and his failures _ is not only impossible but also completely disingenuous. 5. Here’s what I know, based on observing The Grove message board, personal conversations and anecdotal evidence: Ole Miss needs some good news soon. There is a tangible malaise, at least in my opinion, hanging over the school. There’s a lame-duck chancellor who is generally despised by a large segment of Ole Miss’ alumni. The NCAA case has left a certain fog over the fan base. The postseason ban has taken some of the fun and excitement away from the coming season. Us against the world works for a little while, but it’s not a particularly enjoyable life view. It sounds like season tickets sales are down, freshman enrollment is down and financial giving is down. Let no one tell you football doesn’t matter. Inexplicably, perhaps, and illogically, certainly, football definitely matters. Ole Miss needs some wins. Ole Miss needs some good vibes. The school needs a few happy days. That’s the great thing about a new football season. It brings with it the opportunity for a few of those unifying, joyful Saturdays that provide an almost irrational level of happiness.

6. Jalen Hurts is staying at Alabama this season, it was announced Saturday. Hurts and sophomore Tua Tagovailoa are expected to contend for the Crimson Tide’s starting job this month, with Tagovailoa the favorite to land it. Hurts is on pace to graduate from Alabama in December. If he plays in four games or fewer for Alabama this fall, he’d have two years of eligibility remaining and he’d be eligible immediately. Just thinking out loud here: I can think of two SEC West programs immediately that might have a need for a veteran quarterback in 2019. One is Auburn, which loses Jarrett Stidham after this season. Another, if we’re all being honest here, could well be Ole Miss, which loses Jordan Ta’amu after this coming season and returns no quarterback with any experience. Freshman Matt Corral is expected to be Ta’amu’s backup this fall. Texas A&M could also be in the mix, as could Hurts’ hometown team, Houston. CBS’ Barrett Sallee appeared on the Oxford Exxon Podcast Friday and actually mentioned Ole Miss as a possibility. I believe he was just scatter-shooting, but upon reflection, it could make sense and be something to watch as the 2018 season unfolds.

7. The NFL is the king. No one argues that. In terms of in-game television ratings, only college football even thinks of competing, and that’s on the fringes. The sport that knows how to compete with the NFL in terms of staying in the headlines, however, is the NBA. Look at this past week as an example. NBA training camps don’t begin for another month. Games don’t begin for another six weeks. Still, the NBA dominated a slow sports news week in late July. Literally, on a day when published reports out of Washington speculated about whether the Nationals might trade Bryce Harper before Tuesday’s trade deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kevin Durant stole the headlines. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd he wouldn’t be surprised if Durant left Golden State after the coming season to return to Oklahoma City, where he left following the Thunder’s 2016 Western Conference finals loss to the Warriors. That captivated the news cycle, and it’s quite the sexy storyline. The Thunder also was in the headlines due to comments from Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. George, who signed a three-year deal with Oklahoma City earlier this month, told Yahoo’s Michael Lee he intended to sign with the Lakers before he “fell in love” with Oklahoma during his year with the Thunder. “When I told the Pacers I wanted to play for the Lakers, that was true feelings. I wanted to come back home,” George said after USA Basketball’s minicamp at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. “To play for home, to put that jersey on for family and for what I grew up watching. I wanted to carry that legacy. But again, I went to Oklahoma, fell in love with it, and I’m happy with the decision. “I’m a family man now. I don’t need no distractions, I don’t need no big cities, no big lights at this point in my career. It’s about lengthening my career. And we felt a great vibe. For as beautiful as Oklahoma is, it doesn’t have big lights and none of that. But that’s fine with me. I’m a low-maintenance, low-key, chill guy. I’m not out in the streets, I’m not out in the club, I’m not at parties, I’m not really at movie premieres. I’m not really an off-the-court extravagant guy. After games, after practice, I’m home, I’m with my kids, I’m with my girl, and I’m chilling. It kind of fits perfectly for my personality.” Anthony, however, didn’t enjoy his one season in Oklahoma City. He was traded to Atlanta last week. He’ll be waived there and will then likely sign with Houston, where he’ll try to make things work with Chris Paul, James Harden and Clint Capela. “At the end of the day, it wasn’t a good fit,” Anthony told ESPN.com's Jemele Hill. “I think last year — and I haven’t talked about this before — everything was just so rushed, going to the team for media day and the day before training camp. Them guys already had something in place, and then I come along in the 25th hour like, ‘Oh, s—, Melo, just come on and join us. Like, you can figure it out since you’ve been around the game for a long time.’ That’s why it was so inconsistent. At times I had to figure it out on my own, rather than somebody over there or people over there helping me.” Anthony, Hill wrote, "is adamant that falling below expectations and the awkwardness of their union never created any issues among him, George and Westbrook.” “Honestly, it was never any tension,” Anthony told ESPN.com. “We did everything together. We sat down every single game and talked. Before games, we talked. Our relationship went deeper than anybody would ever know.” It’s a lesson Major League Baseball should learn. Have your star players speak openly. Embrace the drama and the conflict. If you’re hoping that happens anytime soon, by the way, don’t hold your breath. Just ask Atlanta Braves’ announcer Joe Simpson, who is more interested in the Dodgers’ batting practice attire.

8. Speaking of Major League Baseball, the trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon. The Nationals (52-53) are six games out of first in the National League East and 5 1/2 games (and trailing six teams) in the wildcard race. They’ll likely sell off some bullpen pieces, but it’s doubtful they deal Harper or Daniel Murphy. St. Louis continued to revamp its bullpen by acquiring Chasen Shreve. Atlanta picked up Baltimore right-handed reliever Brad Brach. Milwaukee, which acquired Mike Moustakas Friday, spent the weekend trying to land Matt Harvey from Cincinnati. The Mets are listening to offers for Zach Wheeler but apparently have decided to keep Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, at least into the offseason. The Yankees, who would love to trade for either of the Mets’ pitchers, are also eyeing Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer, though it’s unlikely the Rays trade within their division, especially giving up a player under team control through 2020. In short, there’s a real chance Tuesday comes and goes with nothing more than a whimper. There’s a better chance there’s no deal big enough to steal headlines from NFL training camps or the NBA soap opera.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.j

9. After a short hiatus, our award-winning bartender, Jonathan Howard, is back with his drink of the week. Here’s Jonathan: It is Sunday. Sunday is for brunch and soon NFL Football. Sunday is also for curing hangovers from those that imbibe with the Rebels. So to prepare us for the future and the impending football season, I wanted to share my favorite hangover “hair of the dog,” the Michelada. The Michelada is an extremely simple cocktail consisting of cold cerveza, lime, spices and a salted rimmed glass. The history of the origins of this beverage are foggy, but there are two popular versions of the origin and etymology of the libation. One concerns a Michel Ésper at Club Deportivo Potosino in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. In the 1960s, Ésper began to ask for his beer with lime, salt, ice and a straw in a special cup called “chabela,” as if it were a beer lemonade or limonada in the native tongue. The members of the club started asking for beer as "Michel's lemonade,” with the name shortening over time to Michelada. As time went by, other sauces were added to the original recipe. Today, it contains the same ingredients as a chelada but contains ice and chili powder on the rim. Another etymology states that Michelada is a portmanteau of mi chela helada. The word chela is a popular term for a beer in Mexico. When you ask for a chela, you are asking for a cold beer; therefore, the phrase mi chela helada means "my ice cold beer.” For my personal mixture we are going to turn to a little bit of smokey mescal. Del Maguay Vida is the go-to here. Then add a splash of Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix, a dash of salt, a squeeze of lime then ice and top with your cerveza of choice and pour into a glass that has been rimmed with a salt mixed with old bay seasoning, and finish with a chili pepper. The drink is incredibly good and really does revive even the most weary of Sunday Morning Quarterbacks. Cheers! Michelada de la Casa ( Henley Version) ½ oz. Del Maguay Vida Mescal 1 oz. Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix 1 squeeze of lime ( do not throw rind in drink) 1 dash salt Top with half of a beer Directions: In a tin, add ingredients starting with the mescal and ending with the beer. Toss the drink from one of your cocktail tins to the other two times then pour into an Old Bay-salted rimmed glass. Garnish with a chili pepper of your choosing. OLD BAY SALT: Place an equal amount of Old Bay seasoning and salt into a cup and toss until mixed well. Run a wedge of a lime against the outside rim of the glass and press the rim against the salt to coat.

