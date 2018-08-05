A.J. Brown goes through drills last week in fall camp. Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics

1. A.J. Brown has seen the stories and read the projections. He knows he’s regarded by some as the top wide receiver in college football, and as he approaches his junior season, the Ole Miss star knows many believe him to be a top-five pick in next spring’s NFL draft. There’s no sense in denying the existence of that talk, and the ramifications it could have on his life both in the short and long runs, so Brown doesn’t. “I mean, it’s hard not to think about it, but that’s not what I’m focused on this year,” Brown said. “I’m just going to play my hardest every game and try to handle my business on the field. But it’s hard not to think about it because my phone blows up 24-7 about that. I just try to take it one game at a time and not worry about that. It’s in the future and if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.” So when Ole Miss opened fall camp late last week, Brown signed off from his social media accounts. Twitter, Instagram and the like will have to wait a while for one of its more clever patrons to return. For now, Brown said, he feels the need to focus on football. “I just try not to read that stuff,” Brown said. “I try to focus on playing football with my brothers and leaving it all out there on the field. All that stuff, all the accolades, that’s cool, but I don’t play by myself. I don’t throw the ball to myself. “Of course I see it but I try not to focus on any of that. They say I’m the best receiver but I have to go prove that. That’s cool. That’s fun, but every day you have to go show it. It puts a target on your back.” Brown spent the offseason focusing on finishing plays and finishing blocks. He studied former Alabama star and current Atlanta Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones. “He’s physical. He’s a dominant player. He gets in and out of his breaks. That’s who I try to model my game after. I try to take notes every time I see him.” 1b. Brown and fellow Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf are fast friends these days. It wasn’t always that way, Brown admitted with a laugh last week. “At first, in high school, we weren’t really that close, honestly,Nobody really knew that. We didn’t like each other, honestly, because Oxford and Starkville, the Little Egg Bowl, all of that. But when we got to the All-American Game and the all-star games, it was mutual. We just wanted to play ball. We’re big receivers, so in the all-star games, we went crazy, both of us. It just happened.”

2. Speaking of Ole Miss players heading into junior seasons that could shape their lives for decades _ if you’re into generational wealth, that is _ Greg Little knows all eyes are on him this fall. The junior left tackle is widely projected as a top-10 pick next spring, but he said he’s trying not to think or talk about that as he goes through what is almost certainly his final fall camp in Oxford. “I just want to focus on having fun and playing football at Ole Miss with these guys,” Little said. “When my time comes, my time comes. If I can’t dominate this season on the field, what happens this season doesn’t really matter. I’ve got to worry about taking one game at a time and dominating every game.” Little said he spent the offseason working on better using his hands in pass protection. “I want to show more technique,” Little said. “I worked on punching bags and got comfortable using my hands. I kind of feel bad for younger generations just because I feel like the O-line development is where it should be. I think there’s more focus on receivers and DBs and defensive ends. We’re taught to block with our elbows and forearms since we were little, so creating habits and getting comfortable using your hands is a challenge for everybody.” He said he believes Ole Miss’ offense is poised to pick off where it left off last season — meaning he believes the Rebels will be able to hurt teams through the air and on the ground. “I think the running backs aren’t getting enough credit, in general,” Little said. “I think we’ve got a lot of good guys back there. I’m excited to see what those guys do. We’ve got the NWO, and we know what they’re capable of doing, but we really haven’t seen what our running back corps can do yet. It’s a new corps and guys have bigger roles than they had in the past and I’m really excited to see what they do. I think we can have a running back get over 800 yards this year. That’s my opinion. I think we can do it.” 2b. Little isn’t one to give much away. I asked him if he’s looking forward to the opener in Houston, given the relative proximity to his home in Allen, Texas. He gave a cliched answer about always enjoying playing back in Texas and it being an important game because it’s the next one. So I followed up, asking if there was one game he looked most forward to, for any reason at all. I expected more of the one-game-at-a-time speech, but I was happily wrong. “I just want to play in Death Valley,” Little said, referring to Ole Miss’ Sept. 29 trip to Baton Rouge, La. “Last time I played there, I was a freshman and it got to me. It was loud and I got flustered. I’m really excited to go back.”

3. Scottie Phillips hasn’t yet made his Division I debut and yet, there’s no doubt he’s one of the most important players to watch during Ole Miss’ fall camp. Phillips, a junior college transfer from Jones County J.C., is being counted on to help replace Jordan Wilkins’ production from a season ago. For Phillips, a 5-9, 198-pounder who came on strong at times during the spring, the expectations aren’t intimidating. “It’s big to have that kind of pressure on me,” Phillips said. “I’m just going to do what I’ve got to do to help the team win. If that’s getting 1,000 yards, it’s getting 1,000 yards. If it’s being No. 2, I’ll be No. 2. I’m just here to help the team win.” Jones said he felt himself acclimating to the speed of the college game in the spring, and he took the lessons he learned from those 15 practices into the offseason, losing five percent body fat in order to get a little quicker. “It was tough getting used to the speed and the system,” Phillips said. "I think I’ve done a great job of being a sponge and absorbing all the information I was given. I’m looking forward to picking up from the good spring I had and getting into the fall. “I’m blessed to be around a great group of guys. Those guys up front are a lot of veterans and they’re going to pave the way for me. They’re going to make holes and it’s going to be my job to do what I do — find the holes and make plays. I’m looking forward to the opportunity on this stage. I’m blessed to have this opportunity. I’m looking forward to it. I knew in my heart it was always coming. It was just a matter of when.”

4. Terence Davis averaged 13.8 points per game last season, sprinkling in moments of brilliance in an otherwise underwhelming junior season. Davis toyed with the idea of going pro a year early but elected to return for his senior season. He’s had a strong offseason, new Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said late last week, but the Southaven, Miss., product has to get better at playing through pockets of adversity. He’s made some against us when we played them when I was at Middle (Tennessee),” Kermit Davis said. “I just think that Terence has to focus on one thing — impact winning. He has to kind of get back to when he was a sophomore. He was playing probably more under control. If you impact winning, all the different individual things are going to come. Terence Davis is going to be a focal point of our team.”

5. Davis wouldn’t give away any details but he made it clear Ole Miss will be hunting high-level home-and-home arrangements on future schedules. Davis said the Rebels are in the preliminary stages of a deal with a high-level Power 5 opponent that would start on the road before coming to Oxford in 2020. No, he didn’t name names. Davis also said the Rebels will be in a really tough exempt tournament (typically early in the season or around the Christmas holidays) in 2019 that will provide opportunities for top-25 or top-50 wins on a neutral court. Davis opened practice to the media on Thursday following his press conference. Since I had to get to Matt Luke’s press conference shortly after Davis’ own, I couldn’t stay long. So, in the 15 minutes of so that I saw (which included stretching), here are a few very basic observations: — This should be a deeper team in terms of just sheer athleticism. There are seven players listed 6-foot-7 or taller. There’s just more overall balance. — It’s pretty obvious Blake Hinson has a chance to be a star at Ole Miss one day. He’s listed at 6-7 and 229 pounds and he’s probably still growing into his body. Davis’ offense often runs though a point-toward sort of position, so don’t be shocked if Hinson puts up big numbers early in his career. — Bruce Stevens has lost some weight. I still think he needs to lose more, but he did appear to be moving better this season. A year ago, I thought his size made him a defensive liability. — Breein Tyree appeared to be embracing more of a leadership role this year. A season ago, I always felt there was an internal battle of sorts for the leadership mantle, if you will. Chemistry appeared to be good on Thursday. — Dominik Olejniczak still seemed to be fighting the basketball a bit in drills, but the Rebels are coaching him hard and work ethic has never been an issue for the Drake transfer.

6. You didn’t think I’d go through this exercise today and not weigh in on Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, did you? It’s my opinion Meyer should never coach again — not at Ohio State or anywhere. He harbored a wife beater on his staff and did nothing to protect Courtney Smith when both he and his wife knew the wife of his wide receiver coach was in danger. Meyer has always been filthy, a win-at-all-costs coach who is damn good at winning football games and willing to do absolutely anything to accomplish that goal. The man harbored Aaron Hernandez at Florida, for God’s sake. Covering up for an abusive assistant coach likely felt like child’s play. Covering up the offense for the sake of keeping the Buckeyes’ recruiting momentum going was just a small price to pay for a man who long ago sold his soul. If you’re like me and you occasionally need a self-esteem pick-me-up, find an Ohio State message board and read the mental gymnastics employed by Buckeyes fans who care about nothing but their favorite team’s winning ways continuing. I know there’s a lot of money on the line _ up to $38 million, to be specific _ and that complicates things, but I can’t come up with the justification for Ohio State putting Meyer back on the sidelines or on the recruiting trail. With each passing day, however, I find myself more and more prepared to be stunned.

8. The NFL preseason began Thursday with Baltimore’s 17-16 win over Chicago. Here are my utterly worthless AFC predictions. I’ll do the NFC next week and then make my sure-to-be-oh-so-wrong playoff picks and Super Bowl prediction in two weeks. AFC West: 1. Los Angeles Chargers 2. Kansas City Chiefs 3. Oakland Raiders 4. Denver Broncos AFC South: 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 2. Tennessee Titans 3. Houston Texans 4. Indianapolis Colts AFC North: 1. Pittsburgh Steelers 2. Baltimore Ravens 3. Cincinnati Bengals 4. Cleveland Browns AFC East: 1. New England Patriots 2. Buffalo Bills 3. Miami Dolphins 4. New York Jets

9. It’s almost time for school to begin, so if you’re looking for a reason to imbibe, you’re welcome. Here’s Jonathan Howard: While I try to find new and interesting tings to share with you each week, I sometimes come up short. So I thought a little refresher might be in order. Here is another look at the Vieux Carré. The Vieux Carré is a mixture of French cognac, rye whiskey, sweet vermouth in equal measure, a bar spoon of Benedictine, a couple dashes of Peychaud’s bitters and Angostura bitters, and finished with a twist of lemon. For you to get the most out of the drink, French cognac is a must. While you can use brandy, the refined nature of the cognac just makes the drink special. Pierre Ferrand 1st er Cru is my go-to mixing cognac and doesn't break the bank for a product of that quality. For the rye, I like something with a little punch to it to balance out the cognac and vermouth, so I'd go to old faithful, Rittenhouse Rye. You simply cannot get a better 100-proof rye for the price and it is perfect to bring out some of the spicier qualities of the drink. Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth is the only vermouth for this drink, in my humble opinion. Antica is rich, deep, and versatile. It is also the original sweet vermouth and what most recipes are calling for when it reads “Italian Vermouth” in vintage cocktail books. Then there is Benedictine, one of my absolute favorite products. It was created by Benedictine Monk Don Bernardo Vincilli in 1510, and calls for 27 plants and spices. The most prominent ingredients are angelica root, hyssop, and lemon balm. It takes 17 months of aging before bottling and was first introduced into the American market in 1888. The finished drink is complex, spiced, and packs a bit of a punch, so while they may go down easy, you should take your time with them. Or just call a cab. Cheers! Vieux Carré ¾ oz. French cognac ¾ oz. rye whiskey ¾ oz Carpano Antica Vermouth 1 barspoon Benedictine 2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters 2 dashes Angostura Bitters Directions: In a mixing glass add cognac, rye, vermouth, Benedictine and bitters. Add ice to the glass and stir your cocktail 30-35 rotations. Strain into a rocks glass over a large piece of ice and finish with a twist of lemon. NEXT LEVEL TIP: Try substituting an overproof rum for the rye. The drink gets a little more rich and round and it a great way to mix it up.

