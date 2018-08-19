Ole Miss' first game is just 13 days away. Classes begin Monday, so when the Rebels reconvene for practice Tuesday, they'll do so in the afternoon as opposed to the morning. In other words, fall camp is over and the 2018 season is upon us. What did we learn? What questions remain? How's the rest of the league looking? I'll try to provide some answers to those questions and address some other topics as well.

Ole Miss wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge runs away from a defender during the Rebels' loss at California last September. AP

1. The strength of Ole Miss' team, almost certainly, will be its offense. That's obvious at each and every practice and media viewing opportunity. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu looks more comfortable. The Rebels' offensive line is experienced and talented. Even with A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge being held out with injuries, the wide receiver corps is clearly elite. The Rebels have two capable tight ends, and running back has been a pleasant surprise of sorts in fall camp. Ole Miss will miss Jordan Wilkins but Scottie Phillips, Isaiah Woullard and Tylan Knight have all turned heads at times in August. "We like where we are," offensive coordinator Phil Longo said. "We’re seeing that second-year veteran experience play a part in practice and right now, it’s going to be more about getting done what we need to get done now to get ready for game day. “I’m pleasantly surprised with the number of guys who have gotten better, maybe more so than we had planned. (Octavious) Cooley had a great spring and he’s continued to have a great fall. Tylan Knight has been a huge bright spot. (Offensive linemen) Royce Newman and Ben Brown have had great camps. These are all names that didn’t play a huge part in what we did last year; some of them weren’t even here, and I think they’re going to be contributors. That’s always positive.” One of the issues Longo will have to address as the season gets started is the risk incurred with using Ta’amu as a running weapon. I asked him about that balance following a practice this past Thursday. “In this offense, the quarterback, we want him to be a distributor of the football,” Longo said. “We do have some skill talent. We have talent in the backfield. I think we have some depth at tight end and obviously, it’s well-documented, the receivers that we have. What I want first and foremost is we want Jordan to distribute the ball to these players. We want to force the defense to have to defend all of them. Then, when the time comes and they cover all of them, Jordan can utilize his feet. When the time comes and we’re running the ball well and they’re overemphasizing something in our run game, Jordan can use his speed. I think it will be as we need it. I don’t think you’ll see our offense as a primary Q-run system.”

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral runs with the football during a practice last spring. Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

2. All eyes this fall have been on Ta'amu's backup and eventual successor, Matt Corral. Corral is being prepared to play, but the NCAA’s new rule that allows players to play up to four games in a season and still be redshirted could factor into Ole Miss’ use of Corral, especially if Ta’amu can remain healthy. “I think if he only got into four games, that would be something you would look at,” Longo said. “I think right now he’s being deemed our second-team quarterback and that’s sort of how we see it. If something changes and the season goes in a direction where he doesn’t get on the field more than four times, obviously that would be a huge advantage, absolutely.” As for Corral’s development, Longo has been pleased. “I think if you threw up any play on the playlist, he could diagram for it,” Longo said. “I think he could teach it. I think he knows what he needs to do. The difference is we just have to get to where he can transition the knowledge he has to actual execution on the field.” Longo said Corral’s mastery of the offensive playbook at this point is”probably 60 percent,” meaning he can take a play and execute it on the field effectively. “That other 40 percent, if that’s what it is, that’s what we’re working on, trying to close the gap so that he does have the same sized play list as Jordan Ta’amu.”

Ole Miss linebacker Willie Hibbler pressures the quarterback during a win over Louisiana-Lafayette last November.. USA TODAY

3. Ole Miss’ defense is an embattled unit coming into the 2018 season. The Rebels were porous last season, both against the run and through the air. Ole Miss gave up big plays galore in 2017, and arguably the top two defenders off that team, Breeland Speaks and Demarquis Gates, are gone. Still, there has been optimism regarding the defense this fall. Several offensive players have noted improvement from their defensive counterparts this month. “I think what they’re seeing is Year Two,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff said. “I think you’ve got to show signs of improvement in Year Two, but here’s the advantage: They know the system. We’re not changing the system. We’re going to keep it same as. The communication is louder. Now they’re able to see the offensive formation and process it before the ball snaps, which makes them a lot faster. So if you go into Year Two and don’t change your philosophy and keep a similar scheme, then players will play faster.” McGriff singled out defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard, linebacker Kevontae’ Ruggs and defensive back Zedrick Woods as players who have impacted the Rebels’ defense in August. McGriff also said he’s liked the progress he’s seen from linebackers Willie Hibbler and Mohamed Sanogo and the quick acclimation junior college transfer defensive lineman Tariqiuos Tisdale has enjoyed since arriving in Oxford just before the start of fall camp. Ken Webster and Javien Hamilton, a pair of veteran defensive backs, have missed time this month with injuries. McGriff said he’s confident they’ll return soon, but he admitted their absence has created opportunities for other players to shine. “You don’t embrace injuries but the positive side of it, as a coach, is you’re forced to get guys ready who are down the line, and that’s an asset,” McGriff said. “Take a young guy like Keidron Smith. He’s done a phenomenal job. He’s gotten a lot of reps and we wouldn’t have seen that if we didn’t have injuries. I’m not inviting injuries, but sometimes, there’s a positive side to it.” Interestingly, McGriff reiterated what multiple players have said throughout camp. Simply put, Ole Miss is determined to stop the run, however it has to. “We’re not going to tell them when we get in the box,” McGriff said. “We’re going to have creative ways to get in the box, but we definitely have a commitment to get in the box and stop the run. If they’re going to beat us, they’re going to beat us throwing the ball. We’re going to eliminate those explosive plays and we’re going to get in the box, tackle and populate the football.”

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff Russell Johnson

4. If anything, Ole Miss has a logjam along the defensive line. The Rebels have an abundance of players at defensive end and defensive tackle, and while coaches would love for the proverbial cream to rise the top sooner rather than later, McGriff said he and his coaching staff are “coaching for depth.” “We’re going into Game One, although it’s an away game, assuming we’re going to have everybody ready who’s showing signs of helping us win the game,” McGriff said. “We’re not just going to bury our time and effort into one or two units. We’re going to bury our time and effort into the entire roster and get everybody ready to go. It’s a long season and you look at our season last year and at the end of the games, we had guys that started out the season with the 3s, if you will, that ended up having an impact on our last ballgame of the season.”

Jaylon Jones Neal McCready

5. Jaylon Jones has done a little bit of everything for Ole Miss’ defensive secondary in his two seasons in Oxford. He’s played some safety, he’s been a nickel back and he’s returned kicks. His passion is cornerback, and that’s exactly where the 5-foot-11, 186-pounder from Dallas is this fall as Ole Miss gets ready for Texas Tech. “Being on that island and winning that one-on-one matchup is big for me and I’m willing to take that role,” Jones said. “Being with Coach (Charles) Clark, it’s my first year with him and he’s an awesome coach. Day by day, I’m just trying to get better as a corner.” Jones has seen Ole Miss’ total emphasis on stopping the run this fall, meaning there will be plenty of individual matchups for cornerbacks. “I like that,” Jones said. “That means (McGriff) has confidence in the DBs. When you stack the box, there are one-on-ones. It’s just awesome, because for a coach to do that, you have to have faith in the corners.” Jones, who averaged 25 yards per return and one touchdown as a kickoff returner a year ago, is back in that role this fall, hoping to “spark” the team when he gets a chance. “Anytime I get that ball in my hands, I’m looking to make a big play,” Jones said.

Floyd Allen Oxford Eagle

6. One of the big surprises for Ole Miss this month has been wide receiver Floyd Allen. The senior from Houston began his college career Bethany College, an NAIA program. He eventually transferred to El Camino (Calif.) College, where he first ran into then-California wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler. Oregon State and Utah State, among others, were recruiting Allen at El Camino, but a leg injury ended his season prematurely. “They all kind of disappeared but Coach Peeler saw the talent in me,” Allen said. When Peeler left for Ole Miss, he asked Allen to come to Oxford. Allen played six games last season but did not record statistics. This fall, with injuries depleting the Rebels’ depth at receiver, Allen has gotten chances. He’s made the most of them and appears in line for playing time when the season opens on Sept. 1. “It’s been a long road,” Allen said. “I just think I’ve improved all around when it comes to route-running and blocking. Coming in last season, I was behind the 8-ball because I didn’t know the plays. Now that I’ve had a full year with the playbook, I feel like I’m pretty comfortable.” Allen admitted he had moments along the way where he didn’t think football was going to work out for him. However, he said he kept faith in himself and in his work ethic, hoping opportunity would eventually come. “I was blessed to meet Coach Peeler and he was the one who gave me the opportunity,” Allen said. “I’d love to say (Peeler saw) my tenacity and my will to win, but honestly, I don’t know. I can’t thank him enough just for the opportunity.”

D.J. Jeffries

7. The Ole Miss basketball team, after having enjoyed a break following its trip to Canada earlier this month, will get back into the weight room this week. The Rebels will go through individual workouts as well before getting together as a team to prepare for the coming season sometime in early October. One could argue _ and I would be one of those who would _ that what is on the September recruiting agenda is of even more importance than the skill development workouts that will happen inside the Tuohy Center. Sunrise Christian (Kansas) Academy guard Austin Crowley will visit Ole Miss on Sept. 7-9. Crowley has publicly narrowed his choices to Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Minnesota. He’s a 6-4 guard who can score in a myriad of ways. He is ranked No. 112 nationally by rivals.com. A week later, Ole Miss will entertain two official visitors. Memphis small forward Antavion Collum, who is known more by his nickname, “Dude,” will be in Oxford on Sept. 14-16. Several recruiting insiders believe Ole Miss is in great shape for Collum, a 6-7 wing who is ranked No. 99 by rivals.com. Collum will be joined in Memphis by a familiar face. Olive Branch, Miss., power forward D.J. Jeffries, who recently backed out of a commitment to Kentucky, will also check out Oxford. Jeffries has been to Oxford on multiple occasions, and his family is very familiar and comfortable with the setting. Mississippi State, LSU and Alabama are also involved, though most believe Memphis is the prohibitive favorite. Bottom line: Kermit Davis’ stamp on the Ole Miss program must be two-fold to get the Rebels where he wants to take them. He has to install a defensive mentality on the floor, yes, but Davis has to get the elite players the SEC requires a winner to have if he's going to turn Ole Miss into an elite program.

L👀kin' back on the first weekend of #RamsCamp like pic.twitter.com/5E2hsxVGIr — Rams Cheerleaders (@LARamsCheer) July 30, 2018

9. As promised, here are my NFL postseason predictions: AFC Wildcard: Jacksonville over Kansas City, San Diego over Tennessee NFC Wildcard: Green Bay over San Francisco, Atlanta over Philadelphia AFC Divisional Playoffs: Pittsburgh over Kansas City, L.A. Chargers over New England NFC Divisional Playoffs: L.A. Rams over Atlanta, New Orleans over Green Bay AFC Championship Game: Pittsburgh over L.A. Chargers NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over New Orleans Super Bowl LIII: Los Angeles Rams over Pittsburgh Steelers

Missouri's Drew Lock USA Today

Babe Ruth on "Babe Ruth Day" at Yankee Stadium in 1947, a year before his death 70 years ago yesterday: #Getty. pic.twitter.com/TSQa05Ihmp — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 17, 2018

Don't sleep on Sister Mary Jo's curve ball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMBqLJaUUh — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2018

This owl was stuck when construction workers came along to save him — and they can’t stop saying how pretty he is 💞 pic.twitter.com/MNKyKhIOID — The Dodo (@dodo) August 17, 2018