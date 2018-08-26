1. The football season is less than a week away. That’s a good thing — for a number of reasons. First, we get football, and that’s always a good thing, whether you’re a die-hard fan who can’t get enough or someone who just enjoys a game being on in the background. More importantly, the presence of actual games gives us a chance to at least temporarily put aside the terrible taste of an awful offseason. For at least three weeks, we won’t have to look at Urban Meyer on the Ohio State sideline. At least for a little while, we won’t have to watch a Maryland game and see D.J. Durkin guiding the Terrapins. Both men should have been fired by now, at least in my humble opinion. Meyer ignored evidence that one of his coaches, Zach Smith, was beating the hell out of his now-ex-wife, Courtney. Then he lied about what he knew and benefited from a university hell-bent on keeping him around. Durkin saw one of his players die after his body temperature soared to at least 108 degrees _ think about that a moment — 108 degrees! _ during a preseason workout. One of Maryland’s trainers implored the player’s teammates to “drag his ass off the field” when it became obvious he was failing to complete the workout. Football. This summer it’s meant more than decency, the safety of a wife and mother and, in at least one case, life itself. The Southeastern Conference, a year ago, adopted the slogan, “It just means more.” This summer, I’d argue, it’s just meant too damn much.

2. I’ve been pretty consistent during my career as a journalist, for whatever that’s worth. I try hard to be objective. Some say I try too hard. Some say it’s futile. They say once you go to work for a team site/fan site, your career is done. I’ve been asked to fill in on some radio in both Mississippi and Memphis where I was told my reputation for putting journalism first made me attractive to them, but again, who knows? Anyway, I can honestly say I can sit in a press box and feel nothing as a game unfolds in front of me. However, as I’ve watched the Summer of Meyer unfold and watched several coaches around the country clearly take narcissism to levels previously unheard of by the sect that never met an unfriendly mirror, I’ve caught myself cheering for the good guys. I hope, for example, Missouri’s Barry Odom does well. I don’t know him but he seems like a decent human being. I always liked my interactions with Mark Richt, now at Miami. Washington’s Chris Petersen seems pleasant. I’ve always been impressed from afar by Stanford’s David Shaw. The guy I’m covering now, Matt Luke, appears to be as genuine as they come. Maybe it’s all an act, but if it is, Luke missed his calling. He’s been nothing but fair and forthright and he’s treated the media professionally. That’s all most of us ask for. For Luke and all the other guys I mentioned above, the scoreboard will be their judge and jury. Being a good guy won’t save their jobs if they don’t win games. But after a summer full of creeps like Meyer and Durkin, I won’t lie; it’d be nice to some good things happen to the good guys in college football.

3. By the time this content item makes its appearance again next Monday (I’ll wait until Labor Day night next weekend to publish this piece), Ole Miss will have played an actual football game. We’ll have the occasionally infamous, always discussed (especially by Houston Nutt’s freshmen) Neal’s Picks on Friday morning, and I reserve the right to change my picks week after week as the season unfolds. So here we go with my best case, worst case and, ultimately, my game-by-game predictions on the eve of the 2018 season. Best case: vs. Texas Tech (Houston) WIN Southern Illinois WIN Alabama LOSS Kent State WIN at LSU WIN ULM WIN at Arkansas (Little Rock) WIN Auburn LOSS South Carolina WIN at Texas A&M WIN at Vanderbilt WIN Mississippi State WIN Worst case: vs. Texas Tech (Houston) LOSS Southern Illinois WIN Alabama LOSS Kent State WIN at LSU LOSS ULM WIN at Arkansas (Little Rock) LOSS Auburn LOSS South Carolina LOSS at Texas A&M LOSS at Vanderbilt WIN Mississippi State LOSS My prediction: This team isn’t going 10-2. It’s not going 4-8 either. I tend to believe it’s going to be right in the middle with a hint towards a winning mark. Here’s my call: vs. Texas Tech (Houston) WIN Southern Illinois WIN Alabama LOSS Kent State WIN at LSU WIN ULM WIN at Arkansas (Little Rock) WIN Auburn LOSS South Carolina LOSS at Texas A&M LOSS at Vanderbilt WIN Mississippi State LOSS

4. Luke will hold his weekly press conference on Monday. Media will have interview opportunities Tuesday and Wednesday. I’ll travel to Houston Friday morning. In other words, camp is over. Like I’ve said a few times already in this piece, the season is here. Throughout August, I was asked, “How do they look?” I never know how to answer that, as the offense is playing the defense and vice-versa. I was always say, “Ask me on Sept. 1,” which I know comes across as a very smart-ass answer. As someone who only needs a mirror to know I look stupid, I hate to sound stupid, too. However, here’s my general answer to the question above: I think Ole Miss is going to have a good offense. It could be very good. I like what I’ve seen from Scottie Phillips, but he’s a junior college transfer, and I’m always skeptical of jucos until proven otherwise. Tylan Knight looks awfully small to me, but I’m not going to ignore the incredible amount of praise he earned through fall camp. As you know, the Rebels are loaded at wide receiver. They’ve got guys who just make plays. Octavious Cooley and Dawson Knox are both above average tight ends. The offensive line is not only experienced and talented, but it’s also smart and tough. I’m reluctant to heap expectations on Jordan Ta’amu. He was very good at times last season after he replaced Shea Patterson, but he was inconsistent at times as well. Ta’amu has to be better in 2018 than he was in 2017 for Ole Miss’ offense to match the hype it has garnered in the preseason. I’m not saying he won’t be an elite quarterback, but I believe his game has to take another step. Defensively, I think Ole Miss has a chance to be solid up front. There are numbers there, though I’ll echo something Luke said 10 days or so ago: At some point, Ole Miss needs a few guys up front to separate themselves from the pack. I’m not sold on Ole Miss’ linebackers at all. Kevontae’ Ruggs had a great camp, and every time I watched practice, he just popped, if you will. However, Ruggs is a true freshman, and he’s 205 pounds or so. I think he’s going to be a great player, but I’m not convinced he’s a great player now. I think Vernon Dasher has a chance to be an impact player on the outside, and goodness knows Ole Miss needs him to be just that. If I were an Ole Miss fan, I’d be worried about depth at linebacker. Oh hell, I’d just be worried about linebacker. The secondary is solid, though I wonder if Wesley McGriff’s stated determination to stack the box and make teams beat the Rebels through the air proves prophetic. Ole Miss has good corners, but I’m not sure the Rebels are elite there. In short, there’s been a lot of rhetoric about the defense in August, but as Ole Miss prepares to head to Houston, I’m still skeptical. Ole Miss will be solid in special teams, in my opinion, but Gary Wunderlich will be missed. This team will play hard. There’s no doubt about that. Depth, I believe, will be an issue. As the season unfolds, especially if the defense struggles, there will be rumblings about changes on the defensive side of the football. Recruiting has never been more critical. We’ll talk a lot about Horn Lake, Miss., linebacker Nakobe Dean. Fair or not, he feels like a recruit whose signature _ or lack thereof _ will shape the fortunes of a program.

5. Benito Jones played through pain in 2017, starting 10 games and recording 29 tackles and 1 1/2 quarterback sacks. His shoulder and neck area hampered him all fall, and Jones had shoulder surgery in the offseason. Months later, with Ole Miss readying for Texas Tech on Saturday, Jones believes he’s ready to play at a high level again. “I’m back healthy,” Jones said. “The first couple of days (of fall camp), it was kind of tight. But when I got back into movement and everything, I don’t feel any pain.” Jones is sharing time with Ross Donnelly, but both of the veterans are going to be heavily counted on. For his part, Jones is just happy to be playing to his capability. “It was in my head but I still had to go out and play,” Jones said. “It limited me with what things I could do on the field, but I still had to go out and give it my best.” Jones said he’s looking forward to getting on the field against the Red Raiders and begin the process of redeeming themselves after a disappointing 2017. “Our motto this year is just stop the run,” Jones said. “That’s something we said the first day of camp — stop the run and win. That’s something we’re leaning towards and something we’re just going to do.”

6. As a guy who works as a publisher at a team site/fan site, there's just no way I could possibly be something as important as an Associated Press voter. I was an AP voter a few times when I worked in "legitimate media." However, the paper I once worked for is now the bastion of journalistic integrity that is al.com, and I'm now just a fan running a blog. There's just no way I could put my biases and love aside to do something as critical as rank the top 25 teams in college football each week. Since that determination has been made, I am going to show my inner (note: lower case, which changes the meaning) rebel here in this space each week and show you, my readers, what my ballot would look like each week if someone like me were deemed to be responsible enough to handle such an endeavor. Here's my preseason Not-AP Top 25: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Wisconsin 4. Georgia 5. Oklahoma 6. Washington 7. Auburn 8. Miami 9. Penn State 10. Stanford 11. Ohio State 12. Michigan State 13. West Virginia 14. USC 15. Mississippi State 16. Virginia Tech 17. TCU 18. Notre Dame 19. UCF 20. Oregon 21. South Carolina 22. Oklahoma State 23. Texas 24. Boise State 25. ULM (Dammit, I almost made it, but that alma mater love just overpowered my sensibilities at the end. Damn. I clearly have work to do. You, dear reader, deserve better.)



"I think Alabama loses at Ole Miss week 3" - @BarrettSallee pic.twitter.com/AGWFfYaEJZ — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 24, 2018

7. Each week in this space, I'll rank the Southeastern Conference 1-14. Why, you might ask? Well, two reasons. First, it's an easy thought, and as I get older and thinking becomes a more challenging undertaking, it's a weekly gimme. Secondly, it's a great format for me to deliver snark and sarcasm about teams and coaches that get on my nerves from time to time. 1. Alabama -- Until further notice, this is the Tide's world and we're all just living in it. 2. Georgia -- Alabama East won the SEC and almost won a national title in Year 2 under Kirby Smart. Imagine if Smart could run a Mercedes dealership on the side... 3. Auburn -- I'm high on the Tigers. Maybe it was the campus visit my daughter took (she hated it), the dinner at Acre (phenomenal) or all that time around Jay G. Tate's golden locks, but I think the Tigers are going to contend. 4. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs' defense is salty and the schedule is soft. 5. South Carolina -- Boom isn't a good media critic, but he's got the Gamecocks trending upwards. 6. Florida -- Dan Mullen will enjoy escaping the West for the East this season. 7. Texas A&M -- I just have a gut feeling the Aggies are going to get off to a hot start under Jimbo Fisher. 8. Missouri -- Drew Lock gives the Tigers a solid shot almost every week. 9. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense should be exciting to watch. Fans might opt for a blindfold at times when the defense is on the field. 10. LSU -- I know the Tigers' defense could be elite. It better be -- or else. 11. Kentucky -- I really hope Chase can find someone now that he's lost Ralph Webb. Moving on is difficult. He and Bennie Snell deserve one another. Here's to new loves. 12. Arkansas -- I could rank the Hogs No. 14, but listen, my daughter is working on her scholarship application right now. Today is not the day for me to be making enemies in Fayetteville. Woo Pig. 13. Vanderbilt -- Plenty of good seats are available. 14. Tennessee -- The Vols are back -- in the basement.

8. It's a rank-filled 10 Weekend Thoughts already, so why not venture out of the SEC and project the other Power 5 leagues and America's favorite conference -- the Sun Belt. Atlantic Coast Conference: Atlantic Division: 1. Clemson 2. Florida State 3. North Carolina State 4. Boston College 5. Louisville 6. Wake Forest 7. Syracuse Coastal Division: 1. Miami 2. Virginia Tech 3. Pittsburgh 4. Duke 5. Georgia Tech 6. Virginia 7. North Carolina Big Ten: Big Ten East: 1. Penn State 2. Michigan State 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. Indiana 6. Maryland 7. Rutgers Big Ten West: 1. Wisconsin 2. Iowa 3. Northwestern 4. Nebraska 5. Purdue 6. Minnesota 7. Illinois Big 12: 1. Oklahoma 2. West Virginia 3. TCU 4. Oklahoma State 5. Texas 6. Iowa State 7. Kansas State 8. Baylor 9. Texas Tech 10. Kansas Pacific 12: North Division: 1. Washington 2. Stanford 3. Oregon 4. Washington State 5. California 6. Oregon State South Division: 1. USC 2. Arizona 3. Utah 4. UCLA 5. Arizona State 6. Colorado Sun Belt: East Division: 1. Troy 2. Appalachian State 3. Georgia State 4. Georgia Southern 5. Coastal Carolina West Division: 1. ULM 2. Arkansas State 3. South Alabama 4. Texas State 5. Louisiana-Lafayette

9. The SEC released its men's basketball schedule on Friday. Ole Miss will open league play in Nashville on Jan. 5 at Vanderbilt. They'll wrap up league play more than two months later at Bridgestone Arena just a few miles from Memorial Gymnasium, just a few days after wrapping up the league slate at Missouri on March 9. In the interim, Ole Miss will play nine SEC home games, starting on Jan. 9 versus Auburn. The Rebels will also welcome to The Pavilion LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky. Ole Miss will also travel to Mississippi State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina and Arkansas. Fans make a lot of the Rebels opening on the road for the eighth time in the last 10 years, or something like that. I'm not sure it matters. Each team plays nine home games and nine road games. Ole Miss gets Kentucky at home near the end of the season. That feels like a bad break. The Rebels must also go to Florida and to South Carolina. Those also feel like bad breaks. On the other hand, the Rebels get LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia at home. Those feel like games more winnable in Oxford than they would be in Baton Rouge, College Station and Athens, respectively.

