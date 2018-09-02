Ole Miss players celebrate following their win over Texas Tech Saturday in Houston. USA Today Sports

HOUSTON, CHICAGO, OXFORD AND POINTS BETWEEN -- Your boy might be many things, but he is not a great travel agent. After making the trip Friday from Oxford to Memphis to Tampa to Houston _ complete with a three-hour layover in the sneaky good airport that is Tampa _ I spent today flying from Houston to Chicago to Memphis. All the time traveling gave me incentive to work and time to think, which is good for a content piece built around thoughts, so away we go, reflecting on Week 1 of the college football season (except for Monday's Virginia Tech-Florida State game).

1. Ole Miss opened its season Saturday at NRG Stadium, beating Texas Tech fairly easily, 47-27. As I wrote Saturday immediately after the game, any major reaction to the Rebels’ win is an overreaction, at least in my opinion. Texas Tech isn’t a good football team, and I suspect we’ll all see that born out over the next few months. However, Ole Miss is, at the very least, interesting. The Rebels have a chance to be a very fun team to cover, for unpredictability and volatility is ripe with story lines. That’s a media thing; I get it. For fans, however, my suggestion: Stock up on antacids. There’s a decent chance you’re in for a wild ride. Why? Ole Miss is going to score points, possibly in bunches. The Rebels scored 40 offensive points on Saturday, and that was with multiple failures in the red zone, a running game that lacked consistency and an intermediate passing game that lacked efficiency. Those issues, I’m guessing, will be sorted out, at least to a degree, over the next 12 weeks. Jordan Ta’amu was critical of his red zone decision-making Saturday. The safe bet is he’ll shore that up. Scottie Phillips had 204 yards rushing, but everyone associated with the Ole Miss offense said they’ll work this week to get more productive on plays that don’t create opportunities for explosiveness. Ta’amu held the ball too long on several plays against Texas Tech. I look for improvement starting Saturday against Southern Illinois, meaning the intermediate passing game will sharpen against the Salukis. Defensively, on the other hand, there’s a lot of work to do. The Rebels’ pass defense, upon review, was shaky for segments of the game, and that was before Jaylon Jones went down with a knee injury that will likely require season-ending surgery. Ole Miss’ run defense showed improvement, but it must get better soon. Alabama awaits in 13 days, LSU in 27. That said, there were very positive signs to build on. Qaadir Sheppard and Josiah Coatney are horses up front. Mohamed Sanogo had a strong game at linebacker. Jacquez Jones held his own, at least for the most part. Vernon Dasher’s athleticism is a weapon, and we got to see why Alabama once coveted Montrell Custis. Still, there’s very little margin for error for Ole Miss’ defense, and I suspect we’re going to see some high-scoring games this season. I hate to be brutally obvious, but if I’m right, a lot of Ole Miss’ games will come down to turnovers. Judging off one week of games (and yes, I absolutely acknowledge the foolhardy nature of such an endeavor), the only teams I saw that I don’t believe the Rebels can beat are Alabama and Auburn. On the flip side, and again judging by just one game, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Arkansas, among others, might be better than most believed they would be in the preseason. My advice, in the words of the Cubs’ radio play-by-play announcer, Gary Hughes, “Buckle those seat belts.” I think we’re in for a wild ride.

2. Before the country got its first look at Shea Patterson in a Michigan uniform (more on that later), it got a chance to watch Ta'amu have another solid performance. Ta'amu was 22-for-32 passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns in the Rebels' win, scattering the football to five different receivers in the process. Ta'amu discussed his game with the media Saturday afternoon.

3. Much was made _ and deservedly so, I might add _ by coaches, players and media alike about Ole Miss' linebacker play and run defense in the months leading up to Saturday's opener. The Rebels gave up 486 yards to Texas Tech, including 164 on the ground in 39 attempts. Starting linebacker Mohamed Sanogo recorded five tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage in Ole Miss' win, and he talked about those topics and more afterwards.

4. Ole Miss' red zone offense was a point of frustration after Saturday's game. However, the Rebels did cash in on those ventures inside the Texas Tech 20-yard line, thanks to the proficiency of kicker Luke Logan. Logan was 4-for-4 Saturday, making kicks of 24, 29, 39 and 23 yards in the Rebels' victory. Logan met with the media afterwards.

5. Here are my rankings for the SEC following Week 1: Note: This is written at halftime of the LSU-Miami game. If the 'Canes come back, so be it, 1. Alabama -- The Tide looked dominant against Louisville 2. Georgia -- As expected, Georgia was dominant against a patsy. 3. Auburn -- The Tigers struggled on offense, but that defense looked salty. 4. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs played a nobody, but they looked terrific doing it. 5. South Carolina -- We'll learn a.lot about the Gamecocks on Saturday against Georgia. 6. LSU -- If Joe Burrow is proficient, LSU could be a handful. He was OK against Miami. 7. Florida -- The Gators cruised in Week 1, and accounts out of Gainesville were Dan Mullen has put his stamp on the program already. 8. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense is a potential monster, 9. Texas A&M -- We'll learn more about the Aggies in the coming weeks, but Jimbo Fisher is really good, and the differences were apparent on Thursday night. 10. Missouri -- The Tigers cruised against a bad team. Drew Lock is special. 11. Arkansas -- The Razorbacks were better than expected on offense in their opener. 12. Kentucky -- The Wildcats struggled more than they'd like to against Central Michigan. 13. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores destroyed Middle Tennessee. 14. Tennessee -- Woof. And no, I'm not quoting Smokey.

7. I could never be a top 25 voter, what with all my biases and all, but if I had a vote, mine would look like this: Note: This is submitted prior to Monday's Virginia Tech-Florida State game in Tallahassee, Fla. Note 2: As mentioned above, this is written as of halftime of LSU-Miami. 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Wisconsin 4. Oklahoma 5. Georgia' 6. Auburn 7. Ohio State 8. Stanford 9. Notre Dame 10. Michigan State 11. West Virginia 12. USC 13. Mississippi State 14. TCU 15. Penn State 16. Virginia Tech 17. UCF 18. Oregon 19. South Carolina 20. LSU 21. Florida State 22. Oklahoma State 23. Boise State 24. Washington 25. Maryland

8. I’ll touch on a few topics here in this space. First, shame on Alabama coach Nick Saban for his treatment of ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor Saturday night. Taylor asked a completely legitimate question of Saban regarding Alabama’s quarterback situation, and he did what he so often does — acted like a tyrant/bully who believes everyone should be following his agenda. To his credit, Saban apologized Sunday, but for me, that apology rang a little hollow. We in the media take too much crap from the legendary Alabama coach. It was nice to see so many colleagues push back in Taylor’s defense after the postgame interview. The NFL season begins Thursday in Philadelphia, but the Chicago Bears won the preseason over the weekend when they acquired Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders for a pair of future No. 1 draft choices and other parts. The Bears’ agreement to deal draft choices and then sign Mack to a lucrative deal signaled, at least to me, the franchise’s belief in quarterback Mitch Trubisky and its bigger belief that it’s ready to contend in the NFC North right now. Shea Patterson played a good team Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame embarrassed him. There's a pattern. He's got loads of physical tools, but his habits as a quarterback are poor. He flees the pocket. He flees programs. His family is insane. It all showed on Saturday. The Major League Baseball regular season will be over in 27 days, and it looks like we're in for four weeks of drama. Houston leads Oakland by two games in the American League West. Arizona, Colorado and Los Angeles are tied for the lead in the National League West. Atlanta leads Philadelphia by 3 1/2 games in the National League East and Chicago leads Milwaukee by five games and St. Louis by 5 1/2 in the National League Central. As of Sunday, the three West teams plus Milwaukee, St. Louis and Philadelphia are all very much in the National League wildcard race. Throw in tight races for both MVPs, both Rookies of the Year, both Cy Youngs and more, it should be a fun September for those of us who hang on every pitch.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Sidecar

9. It's a holiday weekend, so if you needed an excuse to pour one tonight or Monday, you're welcome. With that out of the way, here's Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week. A new wind is blowing in Oxford and we get to see what the future holds for our program. Speaking of the future, I should relay to you all that I have, for the time being, stepped away from the night to night grind behind the bar and moved into a more stable role with a beverage company giving me more time and resources for my family to grow. But don’t fret, it’s a planned two-year hiatus to get my own venture open in Nashville once I secure a space and finalize raising capital. So many reasons to celebrate! And how about a beverage to do so? Lets take a another gander at the Sidecar, which is your drink of the week. The exact origin of the Sidecar is unclear, but it is thought to have been invented around the end of World War I in either London or Paris. The Ritz Hotel in Paris claims origin of the drink, which was named for the accompanying buggy on a motorcycle. The first recipes for the Sidecar appear in 1922, in Harry MacElhone's Harry's ABC of Mixing Cocktails and Robert Vermeire's Cocktails and How to Mix Them. It is one of six basic drinks listed in David A. Embury's The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks in 1848. In early editions of MacElhone's book, he cites the inventor as Pat MacGarry, "the popular bartender at Buck's Club, London," but in later editions he cites himself. Vermiere states that the drink was "very popular in France. It was first introduced in London by MacGarry, the celebrated bartender of Buck's Club." Embury credits the invention of the drink to an American Army captain in Paris during World War I and named after the motorcycle sidecar that the captain used. According to Embury, the original Sidecar had several ingredients, which were "refined away." Embury also states the drink is simply a daiquiri with brandy as its base rather than rum, and with Cointreau as the sweetening agent rather than sugar syrup. I am of the school of thought to have a boozier version with a strong pour of Cognac and equal parts of the Cointreau and lemon, and you can leave the sugar rim for another sucker. However, the earliest mention of sugaring the rim on a sidecar glass is 1934, in three books: Burke's Complete Cocktail & Drinking Recipes, Gordon's Cocktail & Food Recipes, and Drinks As They Are Mixed. The Sidecar is a fantastically dry cocktail, and when made properly has all the qualities of a well-loved beverage. It is simple, clean and delicious. One of the variations you can use is the triple sec that you want to utilize. I prefer Combier. It is a softer and rounder triple sec, but I am also ok with Cointreau and a big fan of Merlet. For the Cognac side you can go a variety of ways from Hennessey to Pierre Ferrand or even Copper and Kings American Brandy. Cheers!! Sidecar 2 oz. Cognac or American Brandy ¾ oz. Lemon Juice ¾ oz. Combier Directions: In a mixing tin, add all ingredients. Add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a twist of orange.

