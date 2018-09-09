Matt Luke looks at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of Ole Miss' 76-41 win over Southern Illinois Saturday. USA Today Sports

1. We often say, following games against teams like Southern Illinois, that if we're still talking about that game on Sunday and Monday, something went wrong. Well, something went wrong. No, not Jacksonville State wrong, but Ole Miss' 76-41 win over Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon was not one Ole Miss' defense wants to revisit. Ole Miss gave up 629 yards of total offense to the Salukis, an average of 6.8 yards per play. Southern Illinois scored on seven of its first nine possessions, rolling up 241 yards on the ground and 388 through the air. As I wrote on Saturday night, Ole Miss has a talent issue, but Saturday's performance can't be pinned exclusively on talent. It was a lack of discipline, possibly a lack of effort and certainly a failure to execute. After seemingly taking one small step forward in the season-opening win in Houston against Texas Tech, the Rebels' defense took one giant leap backwards against Southern Illinois.

Starting this week, Ole Miss' talent issue will once again be in focus. The struggles were predictable. Hell, most of us in the media did predict them. Ole Miss' defense lacks impact players. Unlike the offense, which features A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Greg Little and others who can change a game with their physical skills, the Rebels' defense is limited. There are good players up front, but Benito Jones has yet to return to his dominant status post-injury. Josiah Coatney and Qaadir Sheppard are solid SEC-caliber linemen, but there's a lack of strong, quality depth. Ole Miss' linebacker crew is an indictment on the Hugh Freeze era, one that saw a shift in focus from size:speed ratio to kids from certain backgrounds and one that featured an emphasis on the offensive side of the ball. Under Freeze, Ole Miss lost key defensive recruiting battle after the other. The results are more obvious in the linebacker corps than anywhere else. Ole Miss' linebackers include a junior college transfer, a former tight end and two true freshmen, one of whom spent his senior season in high school focusing primarily on offense. There is talent in the secondary, but the loss of Jaylon Jones to injury against Texas Tech exposed a lack of depth there as well. There's already a group of fans wanting to blame Matt Luke. That's wrong -- figuratively and literally. Luke didn't make this mess; he inherited it. Luke's charged to fix it, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. The 2019 signing class is Luke's first full class, so we can all judge it in December and again in February, but not until then. Defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff wasn't a Luke hire, and while Luke retained him when he got the full-time job late last November, no one is exactly making a secret of the belief that this is a make-or-break year for McGriff. Saturday, in my opinion, will be a pivotal point for McGriff and the Rebels' defense. It will either use the embarrassment of those first nine possessions to rally and play over its collective head in the upcoming SEC slate or it will fold under the scrutiny that is coming its way. Opponents, starting with Alabama Saturday, are going to watch that Southern Illinois film and pick at those scabs until they don't bleed. If the Rebels show the same lack of discipline against teams like Alabama that it showed against the Salukis, the results will be hideously ugly and the story line that began to form Saturday night will become a clarion call for change. Maybe that's not fair. However, coaches know they live in the scoreboard business. Stats are kept for a reason. They'll either define this defense or they'll serve as motivation moving forward. We'll start to get answers soon.

2. We spent most of the second half writing about the first, something that doesn't happen often in sports journalism. On Saturday, it was appropriate. Still, we missed a few things in the process. Here are some leftover observations from Ole Miss 76, Southern Illinois 41: -- Good for Vernon Dasher. The junior college transfer intercepted a pass and took it 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Dasher has the athleticism to be a big-time player for Ole Miss; the Rebels need him. -- Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Isaiah Woullard, three players who could play big roles for Ole Miss in 2019 and beyond, all picked up their first career touchdowns. -- Corral was 1-for-2 for 31 yards in his college debut. The catch was made by Alex Weber, better known as Laremy Tunsil's brother, and it was magnificent. Weber is likely never going to play a big role for Ole Miss, but one must admire a guy who works day in and day out without the promise of a reward. -- We've heard a lot about Tylan Knight since his arrival in Oxford, and diminutive running back got a chance to display his wares late Saturday. Knight had 26 yards on four carries against Southern Illinois in mop-up duty. He showed some flashes of the speed and shiftiness that had high school coaches in Mississippi buzzing last season. -- Eleven Ole Miss players recorded at least four tackles Saturday. The Rebels only recorded one sack _ Jacquez Jones and Ross Donnelly shared it _ but they forced two fumbles and recorded two interceptions. The Rebels also broke up eight passes and recorded six quarterback hurries. -- Pretty solid quote from Southern Illinois coach Nick Hill on Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu: "As a quarterback myself, that quarterback (Ta'amu), he made a lot of plays. I played quarterback in college, five years professionally, and I know that kid will make plays. He has a great demeanor about him, and his receivers, they make plays too. But his passes were put in almost perfect position all night long. We were in great position for a few of them, where it's going to take a perfect throw and catch, but that's what they did consistently all night."



3. Mohamed Sanogo led Ole Miss with 11 tackles on Saturday against Southern Illinois. He wasn't celebrating afterwards. Instead, Sanogo was ready to get back to work after a game that was "not up to our standards." "We need to get locked in this week and come out (against Alabama) playing to our standard," Sanogo said. "I think it was a lack of focus with our eyes. We expected a lot more run than they gave us and our eyes were off." Sanogo said the Salukis went with heavy formations and then deceived the Rebels, going with deep passes out of those groupings. "When they go heavy, you expect the run and somebody would slip out," Sanogo said. Sanogo said Southern Illinois came out "ready to play," a lesson, he said, the Rebels must learn from. "Regardless of who we're playing _ Alabama, SIU, ULM, Auburn _ we have to come out the same and play to our standard," Sanogo said. "It doesn't matter who we play. We have to play to our standard." Sanogo said the Rebels' defense wants to be "a turnover train," but he admitted the Rebels have to adjust quicker in the future. "We have guys who want it really bad," Sanogo said. "When you hit that reality at halftime when (McGriff) tells you you're not playing how you need to be playing, it turns a lot of guys on. We have to figure out how to come out like that from the first kickoff."

4. College football's standard-bearer rolls into Oxford on Saturday. No. 1 Alabama, winners of 55 of its last 60 games, the defending national champion and likely the most storied program in college football history, is set to invade Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Crimson Tide was established as a 22-point favorite Sunday, though that betting line had some volatility as of this writing. Regardless, it's my contention that this is a perfect time for Ole Miss to face Nick Saban and Co. No, I don't think Ole Miss is going to win. In fact, I have a difficult time coming up with any scenario in which the Rebels get to midnight Saturday with a 3-0 mark. On the contrary, facing Alabama provides any program, Ole Miss included, with a barometer. How far is your program from being a championship contender. Where does your program need to get better? Faster? Stronger? Tougher? Smarter? Deeper? Facing Alabama provides the answers to every one of those questions. As sobering as the answers are, they provide solid data that can be taken forward into practice, into recruiting, into hiring practices and into every facet of your program. For Luke, that's a blessing. Last season, when Luke was the interim coach and Ole Miss was merely trying to survive the season, there wasn't much that could be realistically learned from a 63-point loss in Tuscaloosa. No one that night knew whether Luke had any real chance to retain the full-time gig. Now that it's his program, Luke can accumulate the data his program will collect on Saturday night and mold it into a strategy moving forward. In the words of the great Ric Flair, "To be the man, you have to beat the man." In college football, Alabama is the man. It's the barometer by which every program is measured. Ole Miss gets a free shot at the Tide on Saturday night. It has nothing to lose and everything to gain -- whether that somehow comes in the form of a magical upset or in the form of a teeth-rattling shot across the bow.

5. Saturday also represents a giant recruiting opportunity for Ole Miss. Both the men's basketball and football programs are planning to take full advantage, so I asked RebelGrove.com recruiting analyst/reporter Russell Johnson to provide an entry regarding what to look for this weekend. Here's Russell: Ole Miss will hold their biggest football recruiting weekend of the year on Saturday, and with Alabama coming to town, Kermit Davis and Co. are set to participate as well. The big three official visitors for the weekend in basketball are no secret: D.J. Jeffries, Dude Collum, and five-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield. There will be several unofficial visitors as well, though. 2020 names such as guards Gerald Doakes, Jalen Cone and Keon Johnson will be in attendance and 2019 forward Kobe Brown is also expected in town. A Memphis-area transfer now in the Mouth of Wilson could also find his way to Oxford for a visit. In terms of football, the weekend has two main themes: current commitments and flip candidates. Commits such as defensive lineman/linebacker Sam Williams, defensive tackle Patrick Lucas, safety Tyler Judson, linebacker Eric Jeffries, safety Jay Stanley, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, offensive lineman Caleb Warren, wide receiver Dannis Jackson and offensive tackle Darius Thomas are all expected to make the trip. Offensive line commit Nick Broeker has a bit further of a drive than those listed, but he and his family will travel from Illinois for the unofficial visit. Flip targets such as tight end Cormontae Hamilton, defensive end Jamond Gordon, running back Eric Gray and cornerback Brandon Turnage will all take in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. Uncommitted 2019 targets Khris Bogle, Nakobe Dean, and Raydarious Jones are among a rather large expected group. Ole Miss has completed one pass to the tight end thus far in two games this season. Hamilton is currently committed to Ohio State, and his offense at Whitehaven High School isn't exactly spread-oriented, so his numbers won't be as eye-opening as you'd expect from a Rivals250 tight end. Hamilton still shows plus hands when given the chance, and his Greyhound trip to Columbus to get his offer from Ohio State is well documented. Both he and Gray are currently committed to Big Ten schools, and I don't expect either of them to sign with their current respective commitment choices. Gray should be priority No. 1 for Ole Miss, or at the very least priority No. 2. Gray's game on Friday against Whitehaven was sensational, putting up over 300 yards of total offense against what is arguably the most star-laden defense in the area not named Horn Lake. He would impact the offense, regardless of who runs it, the moment he were to step on campus. Speaking of that Whitehaven defense, several 2020 members of their current roster are expected in town as well: linebackers Martavius French and Bryson Eason, safety Tamarion McDonald and running back Cam Sneed. Horn Lake 2020 tight end Jakivuan Brown and defensive end Josaih Hayes will join teammates Nakobe Dean and Raydar Jones on campus. Texas quarterback Brayden Thomas is set to make the trip from Fort Worth, as he returns to Oxford following his camp performance over the summer. Ole Miss appears to be his only offer currently. Five-star George County defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is mulling taking the trip. The former LSU commit is yet to release any type of top schools list since opening things up, though he did add a Clemson offer this past week.

6. After two weeks, there is already some degree of separation in the Southeastern Conference. Here are my rankings: 1. Alabama -- As I said earlier, the Tide is the barometer for the rest of college football. Don't kid yourself. 2. Georgia -- The Bulldogs boat-raced South Carolina in Columbia. Kirby Smart has quickly turned UGA into an elite national power. 3. Auburn -- The Tigers get LSU at home on Saturday in what should be a showdown. 4. Texas A&M -- Yeah, I know. This is high. However, give Jimbo Fisher credit. The Aggies look like a different team and came one two-point conversion away from forcing overtime against a likely playoff team. Fisher is already changing the culture in College Station. 5. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs went to Kansas State and systematically crushed Bill Snyder's team. Don't underplay how solid that performance was. 6. Kentucky -- Mark Stoops has done a great job solidifying Kentucky, and it showed Saturday night in Gainesville. 7. Missouri -- The Tigers go to Purdue Saturday. A win in West Lafayette clears the way for an eight- or nine-win season. 8. LSU -- There's a decent chance I have the Tigers too low here. The league's actually pretty good. Ed Orgeron's team can prove me very, very wrong Saturday on the Plains. 9. South Carolina -- For all the good Will Muschamp has done at USC, he saw first-hand Saturday that there are limitations for the Gamecocks' program if Georgia is going to be this good. 10. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense is top-four (in the SEC) elite. It's special. It's balanced., It's explosive. 11. Florida -- Make fun all you'd like, but Dan Mullen did the smart thing utilizing one of his mulligans on Saturday night. He has a lot of work to do, and telling the players and fans the old way won't work is smart. It's going to be a rough fall in Gainesville. 12. Vanderbilt -- Everyone makes fun of the Commodores, and they deserve it. Give them credit so far, however; they've destroyed Middle Tennessee and Nevada. 13. Tennessee -- Jeremy Pruitt got a win. He'll get another Saturday against UTEP. Florida awaits a week later in a game that might be a litmus test for both programs. 14. Arkansas -- The Hogs had a real chance to get off to a 2-0 start. They blew it. They'll beat North Texas Saturday in Fayetteville, but then things get real. Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss wait over the following four weeks.

8. I could never, ever be an Associated Press voter, with what my extreme biases and all, but if I happened to have a ballot, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Clemson 4. Wisconsin 5. Ohio State 6. Oklahoma 7. Auburn 8. Stanford 9. Virginia Tech 10. West Virginia 11. Penn State 12. Washington 13. Mississippi State 14. Notre Dame 15. Boise State 16. TCU 17. UCF 18. Missouri 19. Oregon 20. Kentucky 21. LSU 22. Maryland 23. Arizona State 24. Texas A&M 25. Duke

Airmail

9. Here's Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week: Man, we can score points and a lot of them at that. The safest bet in the world of sports gambling these days is the over in any Ole Miss game. Packages flying across the field carried home by America's best receiving corps. With that in mind, one of the drinks I forget often but am so happy to remember, The Airmail, which is your drink of the week. Though not fully official on account of the plane breaking down, the first attempt at modern airmail was documented in 1911. It traveled from Petaluma to Santa Rosa, California, and contained exactly three pieces of correspondence. Not a total loss but also not a roaring success either. The cocktail that carries the same name, however, is a different story. The first instance of the Airmail cocktail was documented in Esquire magazine’s 1949 edition of Handbook for Hosts. It’s not certain why the drink is named for the modern delivery method, but it can be said the Airmail is quite like the Caribbean version of a French 75, with a splash of lime whisked into a turbulent mix of rum, honey and Champagne. My thought is that the drink is named for its stealthy method to “get you there" much quicker than other libations. The bubbly, dry, and boozy concoction drinks effortlessly. The most important decision when making this drink is the rum from which you would like to make it with. I am a huge fan of carte blanca rums, or white rums, for this drink when using cava or prosecco. Bacardi, Cana Brava, and Brugal come to mind. But when using dry champagne, I would use something ike a Ron Zacapa or Planation 5-year. Either version of the drink is going to be incredible, so it just depends on what you’ve got available to you. S grab the ingredients and let's cheer for a lot of mail next Saturday. We are going to need it. Cheers! Airmail 1.5 oz. Ron Zacapa 23-yr. Rum ¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice ¾ oz. Honey (2 parts honey to 1 part hot water) Champagne to start. Directions: In a small cocktail tin, add all ingredients, ice, and shake briefly. Pour into a highball glass over fresh ice. Top with Champagne and stir briefly. Garnish with a twist of lime.

