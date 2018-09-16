McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts presented by Harry Alexander
1. Some of this, it needs to be pointed out again, is on Hugh Freeze.
He recruited these defensive players. Blaming all of the mess that is Ole Miss football on the NCAA is disingenuous. Ole Miss landed a top-15 recruiting class in 2016, but it, like so much of Freeze’s five years in Oxford, was titled towards offense.
Blaming all of this on Freeze, however, is just as disingenuous. Ole Miss safety C.J. Moore told my colleague, RebelGrove.com editor Chase Parham, following the Rebels’ 62-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama, “They scored some touchdowns where we miscommunicated and busted coverages. We gave them touchdowns basically. …(The defense was) not locked in all the way. Guys need to get in the film room and and know the jobs inside and out.
“One guy may not hear the call. It throws off the whole thing. Just trying to call more simple plays so everyone will be on one accord and make sure we communicate better.”
That’s unforgivable, especially for a defense devoid of star power and lacking in overall speed and athleticism.
I have questions for Freeze, and they have nothing to do, really, with erotic massage or escorts or the use of his university phone. Even more than I’d love to know the real story of his spring 2013 encounter with NCAA investigator Mike Sheridan, I wonder how Freeze didn’t notice the beginnings of a crisis on defense and how, if he did notice, he didn’t turn repairing it into Job One.
2. Of course, Freeze can’t be blamed forever, and it’s certainly possible that three weeks into Matt Luke’s first season as the head coach, he is facing a very difficult decision.
Ole Miss’ defense, which was poor last year, is worse so far in 2018. Through three games, the Rebels have surrendered more than 1,600 yards. It’s fast becoming a laughingstock, and all of the platitudes in the world aren’t changing that.
Bottom line: If Ole Miss continues to look this inept on defense, it’s going to impact recruiting, and that’s all that really matters this fall.
Wesley McGriff, who Freeze hired and Luke retained, can’t do anything about the dearth of talent on Ole Miss’ defense this fall. He can’t create edge rushers. He can’t manufacture speedier linebackers. He can’t repair Jaylon Jones’ ACL or sign a better cover corner via free agency.
He is being paid, however, to field a disciplined, prepared defense. That’s his job, and it’s under fire today, at least by the fan base. If he can’t fix it, Luke has to consider shaking things up and showing fans the results from the past two games _ and the better part of the last 15, if we’re all being honest here _ aren’t acceptable.
On Sunday, I asked Luke via text if rumors of a shake-up on his defensive staff were accurate. To Luke's credit, he responded quickly, saying there were "no changes."
3. Again, it’s all about recruiting, and early indications are many didn’t like what they saw Saturday.
With respect to Kent State and Louisiana-Monroe, Ole Miss doesn’t play an attractive home game again until Oct. 20 when Auburn rolls into Oxford. One recruiting class won’t fix the mess Freeze and the NCAA made at Ole Miss, but it’s imperative the Rebels sign a deep, balanced, quality class in this recruiting cycle.
I’m not sure fans understand how much of a struggle 2019 might be. It’s the year that the bill created by sanctions and recruiting failures really comes due. Wins will come at an absolute premium. An awful season is likely unavoidable.
It’s simply imperative Ole Miss land recruiting classes over the next two cycles that are good enough to insure that 2019 is rock bottom. Yes, I know that sounds harsh and hyperbolic, but make no mistake; this is a rebuild.
In short, Luke has to figure out a way to put a product on the field that looks prepared and plays with energy and vigor. Fans, I believe, will forgive losses _ even with embarrassing scores _ to teams that simply out-talent Ole Miss. What they won’t accept, however, are losses in which it looks like Ole Miss never gave itself a chance.
There are losses left on the schedule. That’s a certainty. LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State all look significantly better than Ole Miss at this point in the season. South Carolina and Vanderbilt won’t be gimmes, and that’s an understatement.
I suspect there will be some soul-searching inside the Manning Center this week. As I wrote Saturday night, Ole Miss' defense and its offensive ebbs and flows make the Rebels quite a volatile, unpredictable entity moving forward.
4. Ole Miss’ offense wasn’t much better on Saturday night.
The Rebels scored on their first play from scrimmage, misfired on what should have been a touchdown early on their second possession and then bogged down. Take away that 75-yard touchdown from Jordan Ta’amu to D.K. Metcalf and Ole Miss managed just 173 yards of total offense.
Scotty Phillips struggled in pass protection. Ta’amu riveted back to some struggles he had late last season when he was bothered by pressure. Ta’amu appeared to take his eyes off his receivers on Saturday. Instead, he watched the pass rush and, later in the game, began to telegraph his passes.
Once Ole Miss was far behind and Alabama knew what was coming, there wasn’t much the Rebels could do. It was sobering, I suspect, for those who believed this Ole Miss offense was just going to show up each week and post 40-plus points. Counting on that game after game is unrealistic. Counting on the deep ball to always bail out other offensive struggles is folly as well. All of those issues came home to roost on Saturday.
5. Ole Miss needs a morale boost. Frankly, it needs some resolution, one way or the other, regarding Jeffrey Vitter’s future as chancellor.
As I reported back in late May, the decision to not renew Vitter has been made. His contract, however, goes through June 2020, and many believe that’s too long for a lame duck to run an organization as big as the University of Mississippi.
He’s become a public face for an overall feeling of discontent. If Ole Miss were a publicly traded company, shareholders would be demanding a proverbial head on a platter. Replacing Vitter would likely appease many, though replacing him with a good ole boy beholden to the politics of Oxford and Mississippi in general isn’t going to change anything.
And if officials are going to reconsider their decision to not renew Vitter, it needs to do it soon before Vitter’s reputation among Ole Miss people becomes even more unsalvageable.
6. Credit to Alabama. Man, the Crimson Tide is a machine. I covered a lot of Alabama football in the years leading up to Nick Saban’s hiring, and it looked nothing like the product I saw Saturday night in Oxford.
Alabama has athletes everywhere. It’s remarkably disciplined. The Tide is deep and well-prepared. In short, they’re a corporate reflection of Saban, and this might very well be his best team yet.
Tua Tagovailoa is the best Alabama quarterback I’ve ever seen, and I’ve followed the Tide to some extent for most of my life. Outside of perhaps some issues with placekicking, this Alabama team has no discernible weakness.
I can’t imagine it not winning the national championship, and I’ve yet to see any team that looks remotely ready to knock Alabama off this season.
The Tide is the gold standard in college football. It’s as simple as that.
7. I was wrong. I’m man enough to admit it.
I thought for sure LSU would be a train wreck this fall under Ed Orgeron. It isn’t. Instead, the Tigers have adopted Orgeron’s personality. They play with fire and passion. They’re relentless. Their offense is limited, but it manages to find a way. Defensively, LSU makes plays happen. The Tigers have impact players on every level of the defense, and scoring points by the bunches against the Tigers is going to be a difficult endeavor for anyone.
With that in mind, here’s my weekly ranking of the SEC:
1. Alabama — The Tide is basically flawless.
2. Georgia — We might be headed for a pair of postseason meetings between the Bulldogs and the Tide.
3. LSU — The Tigers’ win at Auburn was impressive, signature stuff.
4. Mississippi State — The Bulldogs have a true identity — nasty, physical, bullying football.
5. Auburn — The Tigers will look back on that blown lead to LSU and wonder what if.
6. Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher’s presence in College Station — both inside the program and with recruiting — is already being felt.
7. Kentucky — The Wildcats look solid so far this year.
8. Missouri — The Tigers’ win at Purdue wasn’t spectacular, but it was a win.
9. South Carolina — The Gamecocks got a week off thanks to Hurricane Florence.
10. Vanderbilt — The Commodores had a real shot at Notre Dame. They’re better on defense than we thought they’d be.
11. Florida — As expected, it looked like Dan Mullen got his team’s attention following the loss to Kentucky.
12. Ole Miss — The Rebels’ offense can’t afford off days.
13. Tennessee — The Volunteers were not impressive in a win over UTEP.
14. Arkansas — The Razorbacks have now lost to Colorado State and North Texas. That’s likely not a good sign of things to come in the SEC.
8. I spent much of Saturday watching Major League Baseball. In other words, be glad I don’t have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot. If I did, mine would look like this:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. Stanford
7. LSU
8. Penn State
9. West Virginia
10. Virginia Tech
11. Mississippi State
12. Auburn
13. Washington
14. Oklahoma State
15. UCF
16. TCU
17. Texas A&M
18. Wisconsin
19. Oregon
20. Boston College
21. Michigan
22. Kentucky
23. Missouri
24. Duke
25. Iowa
9. We talked about 9/11 some on the Oxford Exxon Podcast last week, and it prompted some remarkable emails. With permission, I’m sharing a couple that touched me.
In case you need some perspective today, this should do it.
Neal,
I’m just now getting to listen to the Wednesday podcast and your conversation on 9/11, the World Series, etc. I’ve been a huge Yankees fan all of my life and am one of the few that grew up with a complex about the Blue Jays instead of vice versa (I was born right after the ’78 series and came of age as they were completely falling apart). So, of course, the ’96-’01 squad that won 4 titles and 5 pennants will always be the defining teams of my life.
In 2001 I was taking a year off before law school and working running a local liquor store so I didn’t work early in the morning. I remember waking up unusually early that day and turning on Today. It felt so much like a movie even the crew on Today wasn’t sure it was real. I remember having to work by myself at the store that night. PJ’s was right next to Kroger at that time so we got a lot of traffic. In a town like Oxford you have a lot of transplants so I remember seeing so many people from so many walks of life that night. Of course, I had the news coverage on that night and it’s all anyone had to talk about. Some people just sobbed, some had such eloquent thoughts and perspective, and, of course, some just had the basic anger rhetoric you’d expect (and understand in the heat of the moment). I just remember that no matter how many viewpoints might be in the room at the same time there were two things we had in common: we were sad and it was us. It was personal to every single person in a way that I’ve never seen before or since. It was surreal. It didn’t take long for some of that to wear off and people to turn on others that didn’t look like them but for that brief period it is something I don’t know that I’ll ever see again.
I’ve got an 8 year old now and this year was the first time I’ve really had to take on the task of explaining what happened and, of course, you try to explain the terrible nature of the event in the softest way you can so you don’t give your kid nightmares but it’s hard. So, I just found myself trying to tell her how everyone was the same during that time. No one was anything but American.
Anyway, back to the point of my email, one of my friends from Georgia was a giant Braves fan and constantly starting in on me about the Yankees (ever year was the year they were finally going to get the Yankees). He had just gotten his trust fund and was living a little (if you ever want to know how someone can blow a couple million just ask because I witnessed it first hand). He was giving it to me after game 2 of the divisional round to be down 2-0 to that last A’s team with the Big 3 rotation (Hudson, Mulder & Zito) and that infield with Chavez at 3rd, Tejada at SS, and Giambi at 1st. In other words they were finally sunk. Of course, being the dyed in the wool fan I was I informed him that the Yankees had it in the bag and he’d best worry about the choke job his Braves were about to pull. My buddy, laughing at me, said if they made the Series to play the Braves we were going. I laughed it off and moved on with my day like anyone else. Hell, I was too broke to go to the Series anyway. Sure enough, the Yankees pull it off but the Braves lost to the Diamondbacks. One night at work my buddy calls and says he’s got tickets to game 4 of the Series and make plans to be off. So off we go.
We got to New York a day early (the day of the Bush pitch in game 3) and take it in. I had never been so I remember taking in so much of the city and sites like Strawberry Fields, Madison Avenue, Soho, etc. After lunch we went to lower Manhattan and all I remember was the sky looked gray even though I remember seeing the sun uptown. It was like a different world. That day was the day they finally called off the “rescue mission” (if you recall they remaining in rescue mode for an excessive period of time as a nod to the police, firemen, etc., that had plenty still missing in the rubble – here’s a good article that captures the confusion and anguish of the whole deal - and there was some protests which led to a confrontation between the police and firemen who were being phased out at the site itself. The area was walled off for a few blocks around the site and I remember it was still smoldering with smoke coming from the site 6 weeks later. I remember speaking with rescue workers leaving the site and talking about having to pick up bodies that were so crushed it was like picking up a bag of sand where the bones were so broken. They had been there so long that they were numb and lost in it all. It’s got to be like losing your soul. I remember people were still posing missing persons posters on the walls like there was some hope people would find their loved one who would be ok. People just wandered like zombies – not crying just walking in a trance. I remember seeing a woman who likely had lost someone just forgetting where she was sitting down in the street and crying. Taxis that normally would have run her over or at least hung out their windows cussing and honking at her just stopped. The city just had just stopped and no one had any idea how to restart. Eventually people came and helped her up and moved her out of the street but no one thought anything of it. I’m sure that was far from the only time it happened but it was just such a surreal moment that was unlike anywhere else in the city that day, much less any other large city in the world.
Of course, we went to the game the next night. El Duque started for the Yankees against Schilling. He pitched great but we all know how good Schilling was at that time and the Yanks were down 3-1 in the 9th. O’Neill singled to right-center with one out and Williams struck out. Tino Martinez hits the 2 run HR to right-center off of Kim to tie it and send it to extras (they actually got 2 more runners on and almost won it then and there before being retired). The clock struck midnight and they announced it was the first game to ever be played in November. I’d have to look back at my pictures to confirm the time but my recollection was that Jeter came up an hit his solo shot to right at 12:06 earning him the “Mr. November” nickname. It was the single most exhilarating sporting event I’ve ever seen and nothing has ever come close since (I’ve made 113 straight Ole Miss home games, tons of road games, and keep season tickets for basketball and baseball so it’s not for lack of effort).
We met some rescue workers that night at the game. People who went in the buildings and were lucky enough to get people out but didn’t have time to go back up again. People who had come from as far as Vancouver to work at the site (Canadian firemen and emergency crews). It was amazing meeting them but it was better just to see they could find one thing that looked remotely normal, like the world hadn’t just ended and they woke up to a scene in Cormac McCarthy’s The Road every day of their lives. It was bizarre to see people so happy and exhilarated but then on the subway ride back it just got quieter and quieter and you moved into Manhattan, down past Harlem and Central Park. The pall just came back all over again. I’m sure there are people in Syria, Afghanistan, and other places in the world that know this feeling every day but I grew up here where that didn’t happen. Getting to see the reality of it is an experience I am grateful to have received so that I can have some semblance of an appreciation for what that was really like for the ones who not just were there that day but had to live in it afterwards.
Words simply cannot describe the experience. It’s been a while since I’ve really done it but it brings tears to my eyes retelling it to this day. Hopefully I didn’t bore you to tears in the process. If you’re interested I have lots of pictures from the trip that I run across and pull out on occasion. Anyway, listening make the mood strike to share so hopefully I didn’t bore you and waste your day.
William B. Palmertree, Esq.
Neal,
I have emailed before but was very interesting to listen to you and Chase talk about how you guys experienced 9/11. Being from Northern NJ it was one of those things you couldn’t imagine happening in your backyard. Being 20 minutes outside NYC the panic was palatable. Being a young person at that time and couldn’t grasp what happened, two of most memorable things I can can recall is seeing the smoke from the towers from my family’s company. Just large clouds of smoke that just hung over in a distance that draped over the city. The town where my family has their company is commuter town named Glen Rock. Glen Rock has 2 train stations that go directly to NYC. The days after while no one left their house or went to work the most eye opening thing to see was the cars in the commuter lots that weren’t driven home. Seeing who came home and who didn’t. As a younger person having your parents describe that these were people who never see their families again was truly eye opening for young person who couldn’t grasp the situation this really stuck. Seeing how people remember that day from all over the nation is really quite interesting. I thought sharing this is maybe something you may not have heard before.
Best,
Evan
10. A note: I’ll take a one-week hiatus from 10 Weekend Thoughts next Sunday, as I’ve got some dad duties I’ll be handling over the weekend.
A note: I'll take a one-week hiatus from 10 Weekend Thoughts next Sunday, as I've got some dad duties I'll be handling over the weekend.

We'll have coverage of Ole Miss football as the Rebels get ready for Saturday's game against Kent State. We'll also have football and basketball recruiting coverage and a soccer and volleyball update Monday.
