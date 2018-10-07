Ole Miss coach Matt Luke looks on following the Rebels' 70-21 win over ULM Saturday in Oxford. USA Today Sports

1. The season hit the midway point Saturday following Ole Miss' 70-21 win over Louisiana-Monroe. While there has been plenty of angst regarding the defense as a whole and the offense’s production against elite teams, the Rebels are exactly where most sane people thought they’d be at the halfway mark — 4-2 overall, 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Only the Texas Tech game had any real suspense in the days leading up to the contest. Ole Miss handled the Red Raiders with relative ease on Sept. 1 in Houston. Since then, every game has, if we’re all just being honest here, been a guaranteed win or an assured loss. Ole Miss might have flirted with some disaster against Southern Illinois and Kent State, but the Rebels were never losing those games. No one, with the possible exception of the Los Angeles Rams, is beating Alabama, and this Ole Miss team wasn’t going to Tiger Stadium and winning. It simply wasn’t a realistic outcome. So here we are, looking at a 4-2 team that now enters a stretch of games that could go either way. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I disagree with those who call any of the next six games “crucial” or “must-win.” It’s my opinion Matt Luke is going to make changes to his staff after this season regardless of the Rebels’ final mark. Barring a positive appellate decision from the NCAA’s appeals committee, this team isn’t going to be bowl-eligible and nothing short of a sex scandal involving migrant midgets from Moscow is going to put Luke on the hot seat in November.

Ole Miss linebacker Willie Hibbler closes on ULM quarterback Caleb Evans during the Rebels' win over the Warhawks Saturday. USA Today Sports

2. Before the season, I would've put the likely winning percentage on the last six games as follows: Arkansas -- 80 percent Auburn -- 10 percent South Carolina -- 30 percent Texas A&M -- 40 percent Vanderbilt -- 90 percent Mississippi State -- 30 percent Now that we're actually to the midpoint of the season, I'd revise almost all of those odds. Arkansas has played better the past two weeks and will present problems for Ole Miss' defense Saturday night in Little Rock. Auburn looks lost on offense and more vulnerable than I anticipated it would at this point of the season. South Carolina is a bit of an enigma. Texas A&M, in its first season under Jimbo Fisher, is significantly better than I thought it would be. Vanderbilt is what Vanderbilt always is, and Mississippi State is inconsistent on offense and probably doesn't have the personnel Joe Moorhead would like to have to run the offense he envisions. So here are my revised percentages for Ole Miss going into the back half of the schedule: Arkansas -- 55 percent Auburn -- 30 percent South Carolina -- 40 percent Texas A&M -- 20 percent Vanderbilt -- 90 percent Mississippi State -- 40 percent I picked 7-5 before the season, and I'm sticking with it, though my guess is 6-6 is a more likely scenario based on what we've seen thus far.

Ole Miss defensive back Keidron Smith brings down ULM's Marcus Green during the Rebels' win over the Warhawks Saturday in Oxford. USA Today Sports

3. Here are my midseason grades for Ole Miss: Quarterbacks -- B-plus (Jordan Ta'amu has to prove he can make big throws against elite defenses, but he's been more than solid so far). Running backs -- A-minus (Scottie Phillips has been fantastic for Ole Miss. Depth remains a concern). Wide receivers -- B-plus (Those struggles against LSU keep this grade from being an A). Offensive line -- B-plus (The Rebels are excellent in pass protection and they're getting better with the run game). Defensive line -- C (Replacing Marquis Haynes and Breeland Speaks has been as problematic as expected). Linebackers -- D (Kevontae' Ruggs and Jacquez Jones have provided some hope for the future and the Rebels can improve this grade this week, as Arkansas' use of the tight ends in the passing game is going to be a challenge). Secondary -- C (Given the injuries to this unit, Ole Miss has actually fared OK. Luckily for Ole Miss, of the teams remaining on Ole Miss' schedule, only Arkansas and Vanderbilt could be deemed as "pass-happy"). Coaching -- B-minus (Fans will likely disagree with this, but the Rebels have played hard in all six games, are exactly where most believed they would be at this point, won the one toss-up game so far and have flirted with but avoided disaster).

4. Armani Linton had a big game for Ole Miss Saturday against ULM, his first on defense this season after spending the first half of the season as a running back buried on the depth chart. Forced into action because of injuries, Linton answered the bell against the Warhawks. Linton talked with me about Saturday's game, the week leading up to it and the challenge ahead as the Rebels turn their attention to Arkansas.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald breaks a run during the Bulldogs' win over Auburn Saturday night in Starkville. USA Today Sports

5. Here is my weekly ranking of the SEC: 1. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide might be unbeatable. 2. Georgia -- The Bulldogs have weapons galore on offense. 3. Florida -- Beat Dan Mullen and the Gators while you can. The guy might be an arrogant jerk, but he's one hell of a football coach. When he gets the talent rolling in Gainesville, Florida is going to be a power. 4. LSU -- Having an average quarterback finally caught up with the Tigers. The road gets really rough now. It's test time for Ed Orgeron. 5. Kentucky -- How do you not give the ball to Bennie Snell with the game on the line? How does he not touch it in overtime? How does that happen? 6. Texas A&M -- The Aggies are getting an identity, and the rest of the SEC probably should take notice. 7. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs rolled up 349 yards rushing yards against Auburn. That's an incredible total. 8. Auburn -- Yes, I know this is low, but how does a team with Auburn's talent level look so aimless on offense? The Tigers have no identity on that side of the ball, and the Auburn defense looked frustrated Saturday night in Starkville. 9. South Carolina -- I'm not sure how the Gamecocks won on Saturday, but they figured out a way. 10. Missouri -- On the flip side, what a disastrous loss for Missouri at South Carolina. The Tigers needed one stop, but they couldn't get it. 11. Ole Miss -- When Ole Miss' offense clicks, like it did Saturday against ULM, the Rebels can score points in bunches. 12. Arkansas -- Ty Storey's comfort level is increasing, and with it, the Razorbacks are suddenly solid on offense. Defense remains a disaster. 13. Tennessee -- The Vols have to go to Auburn Saturday to face an angry group of Tigers. Good luck. 14. Vanderbilt -- Kyle Shurmer made some nice throws, but the Commodores just don't have enough talent to beat good teams.

Texas coach Tom Herman looks on prior to the Longhorns' win over Oklahoma Saturday in Dallas. USA Today Sports

6. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson 5. Notre Dame 6. West Virginia 7. UCF 8. Penn State 9. Washington 10. Wisconsin 11. Michigan 12. Texas 13. Florida 14. LSU 15. North Carolina State 16. Colorado 17. Kentucky 18. Miami 19. Oregon 20. Texas A&M 21. South Florida 22. Cincinnati 23. Iowa 24. Washington State 25. Mississippi State

Chandler Lawson Nike/Jon Lopez @NikeEYB

Ole Miss will get a visit from @SammyHunter20 on October 18th. Fellow country man Franco Miller is a freshman now @NorthPoleHoops — Elias Sbiet (@Elias_NPH) October 5, 2018

7. Things are really heating up on the basketball recruiting front in Oxford. This week could get fascinating as both D.J. Jeffries and Chandler Lawson have at least hinted at making commitments public. As of today, per sources, Ole Miss appears to hold at least a slim lead for Lawson and are gaining steam in the race for Jeffries. I expect Ole Miss to sign as many as six players in the early period (Note: Don't bother asking about room in the class; there's always room for players who are better and potentially more impactful than the current players). Ole Miss already has a commitment from Antavion Collum. The Rebels will entertain 6-foot-9 forward Sammy Hunter on Oct. 19-21. I expect Daytona (Fla.) State College guard Bryce Williams to sign with Ole Miss. Hopkinsville, Ky., guard KyKy Tandy is also very much in the Rebels' mix. The attention this week, of course, is on the Memphis products. There was strong buzz late Saturday that a Lawson commitment to Ole Miss could be imminent. Jeffries, meanwhile, is believed to be down to Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Memphis. The Tigers didn't help themselves with Memphis Madness, and there are rumblings Jeffries' relationship with Mississippi State has hit a snag. Earlier in the week, I would've bet Jeffries ends up at Mississippi State. I still wouldn't bet against that proposition, but there's no disputing Ole Miss has gained ground and has emerged as a real player in the race for the four-star forward.



Carmelo Anthony (No. 7, right) talks with his Houston Rockets teammates during a preseason game last week against the Indiana Pacers. USA Today Sports

8. Last week in this space, I predicted the NBA's Eastern Conference playoff field. Next week, I'll make my individual awards picks as well as project the playoffs. This week, however, I'll focus on the Western Conference, which should once again feature a stacked field. 1. Golden State Warriors 63-19 2. Houston Rockets 57-25 3. Utah Jazz 51-31 4. Oklahoma City Thunder 50-32 5. Denver Nuggets 48-34 6. Los Angeles Lakers 45-37 7. New Orleans Pelicans 44-38 8. Memphis Grizzlies 42-40

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

The Aviation

9. It's a holiday weekend, so in case you needed an excuse for a cocktail, here's Jonathan Howard: The Rebs were flying all over the field yesterday on both sides of the ball. This reminded me of a cocktail we have visited before, one I feel we could use a bit of a refresher on -- The Aviation. The Aviation was created by Hugo Ensslin, head bartender at the Hotel Wallick in New York, in the early 20th century. The first published recipe for the drink appeared in Ensslin's 1916 Recipes for Mixed Drinks. Ensslin's recipe called for one and a half El Bart gin, three-fourths lemon juice, two dashes maraschino liqueur and two dashes crème de violette, a violet liqueur which gives the cocktail a pale purple color. Omitting the cherry liquor changes the drink into another classic cocktail called a Blue Moon which is a grey color -- strange, I know. Harry Craddock’s influential Savoy Cocktail Book, published in 1930, omitted the crème de violette, calling for a mixture of two-thirds dry gin, one-third lemon juice, and two dashes of maraschino. Many later bartenders have followed Craddock's lead, leaving out the difficult-to-find violet liqueur. The modern recipe for this drink tends to take the 20th century pallet into consideration, but the base is very similar to the original. I like to use an American dry gin aptly named Aviation. Just makes sense. It is a dry, refreshing cocktail that is a pillar of any and all daisy-style drinks that incorporate more than one liqueur. It also happens to be one of the most uniquely colored cocktails you will ever see. Cheers! The Aviation 1.5 oz. Aviation American Gin 3/4 oz. Lemon Juice 1/2 oz. Maraschino Liqueur 1/4 oz. Rothman and Winter Creme de Violette Directions: In a mixing tin, add all ingredients. Shake fervently and fine-strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a fresh cherry and express a peel of lemon over the drink and discard.

Oklahoma City's Dennis Schröder drives to the basket during a preseason game last week against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. USA Today Sports

David Carr tells the story of how Lane Kiffin's coaching career began in the most @Lane_Kiffin way possible.



(@FresnoStateFB, @DCarr8) pic.twitter.com/XL9vJFFEw3 — Stadium (@WatchStadium) October 4, 2018

Steven Adams wasn't impressed by being named the "toughest player" by NBA GMs. 😂 (via @ErikHorneOK) pic.twitter.com/QVmQosrRre — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2018