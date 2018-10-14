1. This would’ve sounded crazy late in the second quarter Saturday night, but Ole Miss owes Matt Luke a big thank you. It was a hell of a week at Ole Miss last week, one that included members of the faculty calling the campus environment “hostile” in a letter to the Daily Mississippian and a “study” conducted by faculty members that listed hundreds of “micro-aggressions,” mostly against minority students. In short, it was a nightmare for anyone charged with raising money for or recruiting students to the university. Alumni and donors who weren’t completely apathetic were largely pissed off, and if this site’s message board is any indication, when Arkansas scored to take a 27-10 lead Saturday night in Little Rock, the collective fanbase was ready to take a baseball bat to their proverbial give-a-damn button. Half of a football game later, Ole Miss scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on brilliantly-called drives by offensive coordinator Phil Longo and the Rebels’ embattled, injury-plagued, talent-deficient defense came up with some stops. The result: A crazy, 37-33 win for Ole Miss, one that improved the Rebels to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference. For at least a night, Ole Miss fans had reason to cheer. No, the problems haven’t gone away. The malaise is real. Donors want answers. Enrollment gains are non-existent, per sources. There are things the university and the IHL must address. But for one night, Ole Miss fans had a reason to celebrate. Give Luke a ton of credit. His team is certainly flawed. Ole Miss’ defense gave up 299 rushing yards Saturday night to Arkansas. Razorback receivers ran free, especially early. Hell, Ole Miss somehow had defensive linemen in coverage at times. Still, Luke-coached teams refuse to quit. They just keep playing, and that’s a credit to the kids and the coach they play for. Ole Miss entertains Auburn Saturday at 11 a.m. in Oxford. It should be a cool autumn day, and thanks to the Rebels’ perseverance at War Memorial Stadium, there should be a solid crowd. Auburn is vulnerable, and if Ole Miss plays its best game of the season thus far, the Rebels will have a chance to pull off an upset and get their sixth win of the year before the calendar turns to November. It has to be considered a strong sign that Luke, who I believe will make necessary steps to improve his program after this season, has been able to get effort and intensity from this team week after week, despite blowout losses to Alabama and LSU. If Luke can improve the overall talent level of his roster via recruiting and then clean up some of the issues that continuously plague Ole Miss’ defense, there’s reason to believe he can be a long-term success leading the Rebels. Given the state of the Rebels’ program over the past several NCAA investigation-plagued years, that has to be considered a positive. Of course, Luke and the Rebels can’t give most Ole Miss supporters what they most want — some form of resolution that eliminates the leadership vacuum that currently exists. I said this in this space earlier this month, but I’ll repeat it: The IHL should either make public what’s already leaked privately (that it plans to not renew chancellor Jeffery Vitter’s contract) or it should reverse course and announce an extension. The former of those choices would likely be greeted with joyful relief. The latter — well, Godspeed to the poor soul(s) who would have to announce and defend that. Of course, Luke is systematically silencing his detractors. Perhaps Vitter could do the same?

2. Jay G. Tate is one of my very best friends. He and I make up two-thirds of The Greatest Pod In The South podcast, one you should listen to and tell all your friends to listen to. Anyway, Tate is also the publisher of AuburnSports.com. This is the lead to his column from the Tigers' loss to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon: Gus Malzahn stood at a podium Saturday afternoon, moments after his team's mesmerizing and shocking home loss to Tennessee, and seemed surprised that everything had blown up in his face. "I really felt like we would come out and play really our best game," he said. The Auburn coach was a startled man; a spooked man. And he's now a very troubled man. Tennessee's 30-24 victory was no fluke. Malzahn's offense misfired in the usual ways, but this time saw quarterback Jarrett Stidham commit three turnovers. Tailback Boobee Whitlow exited the game with another shoulder injury. Even wideout Darius Slayton, the most reliable pass-catcher on the roster, let a sure touchdown fritter away off his unobstructed fingertips. Kevin Steele's defense, exposed during a perilous trip to Mississippi State last week, conceded 328 passing yards Saturday. The most damaging of those pass-defense misfires occurred in much the same way from the first quarter to fourth — deep throws into one-on-one encounters that the Vols kept winning. And the Tigers kept losing. This was a comprehensive loss owed to Tennessee's superiority in several facets of the game. The same was said last week at Mississippi State. Auburn, at this stage, should not be taking comprehensive losses before Amen Corner. The LSU loss was brushed aside by some as a 50-50 game decided by a fluky, happenstance pass late in the game. There was no alibi for what happened in Starkville. And now this. Malzahn's façade is falling apart at nearly record pace. Here's the rest of that column, one that lays out the building pressure to make a move regarding Malzahn, who is one season into a seven-year, $49 million contract in which more than $30 million is guaranteed. I watched most of the game Tate covered Saturday. I saw an Auburn team susceptible to big receivers, something Ole Miss has in spades. I saw an Auburn team that is vulnerable to the pass rush, something Ole Miss doesn't do so well. I saw a quarterback (Jarrett Stidham) who has lost all confidence. Frankly, Ole Miss' defense hasn't stopped anyone yet. On paper, the Rebels' defense looks to be Stidham's antidote. Of course, Saturday's game won't be played on paper. Ole Miss will take the field with confidence and vigor. The Rebels will view Auburn as a beatable opponent. If they can jump on the Tigers early and get Auburn inside its own collective head, the psychology of the match-up could beat Auburn by itself. Ole Miss' attack is balanced. Jordan Ta'amu hurt Arkansas with his feet, and he figures to be able to do the same against Auburn. Know this: Tate's finger is on the pulse of the Auburn program, and if he's discussing Malzahn's future, he's not writing about that possibility for the sheer hell of it. In other words, it's going to be a volatile week on the Plains, and every Auburn player is going to know a loss in Oxford could lead to major change, possibly sooner rather than later. That's pressure. That's a distraction. Weeks ago, when Auburn beat Washington in Atlanta, an Ole Miss win over the Tigers wasn't very realistic. Some six weeks later, the pendulum has swung. A win over Auburn remains a tall task, but it's anything but impossible. In fact, most of the intangibles point toward the Rebels. Ole Miss has always known it could have the chance to play the role of spoiler this season. On Saturday, it might have the chance to play the role of executioner.

3. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC, complete with a shakeup near the top: 1. Alabama -- It's kind of boring, isn't it? 2. LSU -- Give Ed Orgeron credit; the Tigers appear headed for a 10-2 season. 3. Georgia -- The Bulldogs' quarterback situation got exposed in Baton Rouge. 4. Florida -- Dan Mullen is doing such a strong job; when he gets talent, look out. 5. Texas A&M -- Jimbo Fisher's case for SEC Coach of the Year continues to grow. 6. Kentucky -- The Wildcats' overtime loss in College Station doesn't look so bad; UK controls its own destiny in the East. 7. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs get a shot at a major statement win Saturday in Baton Rouge. 8. Auburn -- I'm pretty shaky here, but I'll give the Tigers the benefit of the doubt one final week. 9. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense is elite. 10. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks just can't put it all together. 11. Tennessee -- I've taken shots at Jeremy Pruitt, but he's done a helluva job the past few weeks. 12. Missouri -- The Tigers' defense isn't good and the offense has lost confidence over the past month. 13. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores played hard for Derek Mason, but they couldn't finish the deal against Florida. 14. Arkansas -- Ole Miss' defense is bad. Arkansas' is worse. As you know, I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 vote (though I am a Heisman voter again, so the winds of change are blowing), but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Notre Dame 4. Clemson 5. Michigan 6. LSU 7. Texas 8. Georgia 9. Florida 10. Oklahoma 11. UCF 12. West Virginia 13. Texas A&M 14. Kentucky 15. Oregon 16. North Carolina State 17. Washington 18. Washington State 19. Mississippi State 20. USF 21. Penn State 22. Cincinnati 23. Iowa 24. Utah State 25. Colorado

4. I don't know that I'll do these every week, but today, they're setting up a subsequent thought. Here's my guess at the SEC bowl picture as of today: Allstate Sugar Bowl: LSU Capital One Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama Citrus Bowl: Georgia Outback Bowl: Kentucky Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Florida Taxslayer Gator Bowl: Mississippi State Autozone Liberty Bowl: Tennessee Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Texas A&M Belk Bowl: South Carolina Birmingham Bowl: Auburn Wak-On's Independence Bowl: Missouri

5. Late Saturday, I saw the tweet above, and for whatever reason, it perplexed me. As I subsequently asked Wolken, a national college football reporter/columnist for USA Today, why, on a day when so much happened in the sport he covers, is he taking shots at Ole Miss hours after the Rebels came back to beat an Arkansas team that has one win under its belt? And make no mistake; that was a shot. Maybe that's what bothered me. It's my opinion Wolken has a personal vendetta against Ole Miss. It's also my opinion that when Ole Miss fans went after him on social media with legitimate gripes regarding his coverage and completely out of bounds attacks on Wolken's personal life, he developed a grudge that he can't let go. Here's my problem with Wolken's tweet, however: 1. Surely he's paying attention to what's happening in a courtroom in Lower Manhattan these days. College basketball's underbelly is being exposed for the world to see, and Wolken knows the people on the stand are telling the truth. He also knows that exact same stuff happens in college football. He might not like it and he might not like to admit it, but Wolken knows it. Oh, and he has company in that regard. I can't believe how many national college sports journalists are essentially pretending the trial isn't occurring. The witnesses are telling the truth. That's obvious. As one college head coach who I know but don't cover told me, "Welcome to my world." 2. Wolken knows enough to know, even if the NCAA could prove every allegation Ole Miss was convicted of in its two NOAs (it can't, by the way, and Wolken knows that too), it would pale in comparison to some of the charges levied in court over the past couple of weeks. 3. Here's the big one for me: Wolken basically celebrating Ole Miss' bowl ban is a bad look. The punishment is what the punishment is, but the kids on the field for Ole Miss right now did nothing wrong. Matt Luke did nothing wrong. It's a football team with a talent shortage that plays really hard. It's a shame, really, that if this team can find another win, Jordan Ta'amu can't play in a bowl game. It's a shame that kids like A.J. Brown and Greg Little and D.K. Metcalf and Sean Rawlings and Zedrick Woods (kids not mentioned in the NCAA documents) won't get a chance to play in a bowl game. Bowl games are meant to be rewards, and those kids (and others) would have earned a bowl trip by playing their hearts out over the past two years when it would have been excusable to say, "To hell with this; I'm out." I shouldn't have gotten involved. It's not my spot to be Ole Miss' public defender, and that's not what I was trying to do. It just ignites the #notafan argument that so many are obsessed with, one I grew weary of years ago. I just think even if you believe Ole Miss' penalty is justified (Wolken does; I, for the record, think the first NOA was legit and the second was essentially a fabrication by a corrupt organization), taking a shot at the innocent players who will actually pay for the "crime" is a petty look and a poor use of the platform Wolken is provided by a national publication.

6. For some reason, I was pegged by the SEC to be one of the voters for the preseason All-SEC team, one which will be revealed this week during SEC Basketball Media Days in Mountain Brook, Ala. Here's what my ballot looked like: Predicted order of finish: 1. Kentucky 2. Tennessee 3. Auburn 4. LSU 5. Florida 6. Mississippi State 7. Vanderbilt 8. Missouri 9. Arkansas 10. Alabama 11. Texas A&M 12. Georgia 13. Ole Miss 14. South Carolina All-SEC team: Jontay Porter, Missouri Reid Travis, Kentucky Grant Williams, Tennessee Daniel Gafford, Arkansas Darius Garland, Vanderbilt SEC Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

7. The NBA season begins on Tuesday night, which is cause for euphoria in my life. There are few things more enjoyable for me than a quiet house, a glass of bourbon and the first half of an NBA game on the West Coast. The way so many of you all feel on Saturdays when you get a slate full of college football games is how I feel when I get Philadelphia at Portland on NBA League Pass at 9:30 p.m. on a random Thursday. Yes, I know that's likely weird and cause for being committed to an asylum. All I ask is that asylum have bourbon and NBA League Pass. Anyway, over the past couple of weeks, I've given you my predicted order of finish in the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Today, I'll give you my ridiculously early playoff projections, and just to be different, I'm picking an upset in the NBA Finals. Eastern Conference: First round: Boston over Detroit in 4 Philadelphia over Miami in 5 Toronto over Washington in 5 Indiana over Milwaukee in 7 Second Round: Boston over Indiana in 5 Philadelphia over Toronto in 7 Eastern Conference Finals: Boston over Philadelphia in 6 Western Conference First round: Golden State over Memphis in 4 Houston over New Orleans in 6 Utah over L.A. Lakers in 7 Oklahoma City over Denver in 7 Second round: Golden State over Oklahoma City in 5 Utah over Houston in 7 Western Conference Finals: Golden State over Utah in 6 NBA Finals: Boston over Golden State in 7 Post-script: Kevin Durant will then leave Golden State and our long, national nightmare will finally be over.



8. I never get these right, but after making my preseason NBA awards predictions, I looked around the Internet. If I'm wrong, I won't be alone. Rookie of the Year: Luka Doncic, Dallas Most Improved Player: Jamal Murray, Denver Sixth Man of the Year: Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Coach of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. For me, the start of the NBA season is reason enough to enjoy a cocktail. Even if that's not enough for you, perhaps Jonathan Howard can inspire. Here he is with the drink of the week. They found a way to win. Despite every reason they shouldn’t have, they found a way to win. The Rebs go to battle, and it seems that they always make adjustments in the middle of the war, and unless severely overmatched, they come out on top. Makes me think of a really great classic whiskey drink named after a U.S. battleship, Remember the Maine. The drink is named after the press slogan, which allegedly provoked the 1898 Spanish-American War, eventually leading to Cuban independence. The Maine, a U.S. Naval ship, was sitting off the coast of Havana in in 1898 in a bout of saber-rattling with Spain, which controlled Cuba at the time. When it mysteriously exploded and sank, some war-mongering journalists used the phrase, "Remember the Maine, to Hell with Spain." The cocktail comes from Charles H. Baker, Jr’s. The Gentlemen's Companion, from 1939. In the book we writes of the drink, "A hazy memory of a night in Havana during the unpleasantness of 1933, when each swallow was punctuated with bombs going off on the Prato, or the sound of three shells being fired at the Hotel Nacional, then haven for certain ain't-revolutionary officers." Remember the Maine is a variation of the Manhattan cocktail and is notable for its additions of cherry liqueur and a touch of absinthe, served with a lemon twist in lieu of a cherry. The drink is made in the same matter but the additions of the new ingredients makes for a lighter and more fragrant version. I also prefer a floral rye whiskey like Templeton, and a brighter sweet vermouth like Cocchi Torino Vermouth. It is stirred until chilled and served up. Remember the Maine 2 oz. Rye Whiskey 3/4 oz. Cocchi Torino Vermouth 1/4oz. Cherry Herring 1 Dash Absinthe Directions: In a mixing glass, add absinthe, followed by remaining ingredients, ice the glass and stir. Strain into a cocktail glass or over ice, and garnish with a lemon Twist.

