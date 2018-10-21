Ole Miss coach Matt Luke looks on during the first half of the Rebels' 31-16 loss to Auburn Saturday in Oxford. USA Today Sports

1. Every Sunday is basically the same for me. I get up, pour a cup of coffee and gauge the mood of RebelGrove.com. This Sunday was no different. A day after Auburn’s 31-16 win over Ole Miss, I gauged the mood. I’ve concluded most aren’t all that happy with the state of things two-thirds of the way through the 2018 season. I’m not sure I can add a lot of positive vibes. Instead, I have some leftover thoughts from the day as we approach a much-needed open date: — I covered Auburn as a beat writer from 1998 to 2003. I covered Auburn as a columnist, to some degree, from 2003 to 2008. I say that to say this: I still know a lot of the guys on the AU beat, so after the game, I stayed on the field to exchange pleasantries with some of my friends. To a man, they all expressed shock at how porous Ole Miss’ defense is. One long-time Auburn beat writer said he felt Ole Miss’ defense was one of the worst five he’s seen in the last 20 years. Auburn rolled up 484 yards on Saturday, and that was after a ridiculously poor play-calling performance from Gus Malzahn in the first half and with the foot off the pedal in the fourth quarter. It’s been this way for eight games. It’s going to be this way for four more. People keep asking players and coaches what they can do to get better and get mad at the platitudinal answers. Here’s the real answer: “We’ve got to get better players. Then we have to get more of those players.” No one is saying that, nor should they. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it’s a situation that can’t be fixed until after the season and on the recruiting trail. — Ole Miss is 5-3 overall, 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference. In other words, the Rebels are exactly where most sane people thought they’d be at this point in the season. If anything, the Rebels are a game ahead of schedule. The Texas Tech game, especially if one considers how well the Red Raiders have played since that Sept. 1 meeting in Houston, could’ve been a loss. If you were expecting eight or nine wins from this team, frankly, that’s on you. Those scenarios, at least in my opinion, were never in the cards. No, I'm not saying fans should be pleased. They shouldn't be. However, some of the angst feels hyperbolic and is, at least in my opinion, a reflection on the malaise around Ole Miss that goes well beyond the football program. — D.K. Metcalf’s absence was palpable Saturday. In the red zone, where Ole Miss was simply not good, Metcalf would’ve given Jordan Ta’amu a big target to just win a one-on-one. Metcalf wasn’t there, and Auburn knew it. That let the Tigers dial up some different defensive looks. — I don’t pay a lot of attention to game-day atmosphere. I’ve been to the Grove once in the last 10 years. I have no idea what it’s like, so when people say the Grove is this or the Grove is that, I don’t think much of it. I’m usually a distracted game-watcher in the press box. I’m usually wearing headphones, following another game on my computer and/or writing in an attempt to get ahead. On Saturday, for some reason, I paid more attention to the atmosphere during breaks and whatnot. I don’t have any marketing experience, so this isn’t a personal criticism. I just think the in-game commercials kill atmosphere. I don’t know why so many groups are honored. Maybe it’s always been that way; again, I usually don’t pay attention. The music is old. Maybe it’s just the losing. Maybe it’s the early start time. Maybe it’s just general apathy. On Saturday, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium didn’t have much energy. — I’m on record saying I think the shark mascot is a good idea. I’m also on record saying a big, fluffy, cartoon-character shark is the route to go. The current Tony, in my opinion, is a disaster. I walked to the Square Friday night and just sort of observed some of Square Jam, which is a phenomenal idea. The weather was perfect. The Square was beautiful. There was a big crowd assembled. However, instead of just getting right to the hoops festivities, fans were instructed to do the First Fin thing with Tony the Shark. They were told it was a “new tradition.” That’s not how traditions work. Maybe it’s just me, but I swear I could feel the energy leaving the place. On Saturday, with just a couple of minutes left in the game and Ole Miss down 22 points, Chase Parham, Richard Cross and I watched as the shark put on a brown outfit and grabbed a cardboard box labeled “Tiger food.” I thought he was dressing up as a UPS delivery person/shark. Chase thought (accurately, I think) he was dressing up as a zookeeper. I just didn’t get it. It just feels forced. You’re free to disagree. Again, I like the concept. I just think Ole Miss should reconsider and go with a different look. — Back to football: For those who are hung up on assigning blame, there’s plenty to go around. Second-guessing is fair and understandable. Just don’t revise history. That’s unhealthy and it's unfair. I’ll leave it at that.

2. Ta'amu was one of two players made available to the media following Saturday's game. Here's what he said regarding the loss to Auburn, the mood of the team and his thoughts on what is needed during the open date.

3. Linebacker Mohamed Sanogo was the other Ole Miss player who met with the media Saturday. He was asked about Ole Miss' third-quarter struggles, the bend-but-don't-break first half, the mood of the team and more.

4. As we enter the stretch drive of the SEC season, here are my weekly power rankings of the league: 1. Alabama -- To beat Alabama, you better score 40-plus to even have a chance. 2. LSU -- The Tigers' defense shut down Mississippi State. 3. Georgia -- The Bulldogs have a season-defining stretch upcoming. 4. Kentucky -- The Wildcats beat Vanderbilt Saturday, but the struggle had to be alarming to Wildcat fans. 5. Florida -- Can the Gators win the Cocktail Party? If they can, Dan Mullen is on the cusp of picking up massive momentum. 6. Texas A&M -- Jimbo Fisher and Co. have some big chances at statement wins coming up. 7. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs' defense is solid. Their offense, however, remains incredibly one-dimensional. 8. Auburn -- The Tigers had to have a win in Oxford. They got it. November still stands to be rough on the Plains. 9. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks have some interesting games upcoming that should dramatically impact their holiday plans. 10. Missouri -- See South Carolina. 11. Tennessee -- The Vols' win at Auburn was excellent. They shouldn't even watch the Alabama film; it's the only NFL team on UT's schedule. 12. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores' defense is going to give them some chances in November. 13. Ole Miss -- The Rebels, with a porous defense and without D.K. Metcalf, are going to have to scrap for wins. 14. Arkansas -- The Razorbacks got a win and a visit from Kelly Bryant.

5. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, which is likely a good thing, but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. LSU 5. Michigan 6. Georgia 7. Texas 8. Oklahoma 9. UCF 10. Kentucky 11. Florida 12. Ohio State 13. Washington State 14. West Virginia 15. Texas A&M 16. Iowa 17. Washington 18. South Florida 19. Penn State 20. Oregon 21. North Carolina State 22. Wisconsin 23. Appalachian State 24. Stanford 25. Utah

6. Ole Miss was picked to finish last in the SEC at SEC Basketball Media Days last week in Mountain Brook, Ala. Here's video of first-year Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis' time in front of the assembled media Wednesday:

7. As expected, Bahamian forward Sammy Hunter, who is playing this season at BC Christian Prep, committed to Ole Miss late Saturday, choosing the Rebels over several high-major programs. Hunter is an athletic big man with the wingspan of a 7-footer. Overlooked by most recruiting services because of his locales (The Bahamas and Canada), Hunter has a very high ceiling and could be a high-impact player at the college level. Davis continues to do an amazing job of overhauling the Ole Miss roster, and the week ahead could be a big one in that regard. Oak Hill (Va) Academy forward Chandler Lawson visited Oregon over the weekend and is expected to make a decision soon. Most like the Rebels' chances. Hopkinsville, Ky., guard KyKy Tandy visited Xavier over the weekend. He'll choose between the Musketeers and Ole Miss on Tuesday. Most expect Tandy to pick Xavier. Of course, that leaves D.J. Jeffries, the four-star forward from Olive Branch, Miss., who backed out of his commitment to Kentucky and is expected to sign with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis or Alabama next month. Here's the deal with Ole Miss basketball: Davis didn't inherit much on his first Ole Miss roster. He's got a talented wing in Terence Davis, a strong defensive guard in Devontae Shuler, a point guard with some potential in Breein Tyree and a couple of post players who struggled mightily last season. That's not the best recipe to take into the best league in the country, one which could feature as many as nine NCAA tournament teams this season. Patience from the fan base is going to be required. Davis brought in a talented recruiting class, and a few of those guys could step in and help some this year. Ole Miss will be very young but very talented in 2019-20 and if Davis can reel in another class of coveted recruits _ 2020 five-star Shon Robinson was back on campus this weekend _ the Rebels could make a major jump in 2020-21. It almost certainly won't be a quick fix. It's going to take time, and all signs point towards Davis making all the right moves so far.

8. Before I can begin Bryce Harper Watch in earnest, Major League Baseball is required to finish its season. In other words, someone has to win the stupid World Series before we can get to the overhauling of the Cubs' roster, which should include the signing of Harper. Supposedly, the Boston Red Sox will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the aforementioned championship series. My World Series pick: Boston in 6.

9. It's time for the drink of the week, and judging by the mood of fans on Twitter and this message board, you guys need one. Here's Jonathan Howard: What a week it has been. Some news was good, some bad, and some just didn’t make sense. We have a lot of uncertainties ahead, but one thing that is certain is that we are divided as a fan base. Some of us happy, some bitter about the events on the fields, but one accord we can all agree on is that it could be worse. We get to reset our pallets and look towards the rest of the schedule and the offseason, which is a true reset. And for that the Aperol Spritz is our drink of the week. The drink originated in Venice while it was part of the Austrian Empire and is based on the Austrian Spritzer, a combination of equal parts white wine and soda water. Spritz was born during the period of the Habsburg domination in Veneto, Italy, in the 1800s. The soldiers, but also the various merchants, diplomats, and employees of the Habsburg Empire in Veneto, became quickly accustomed to drinking local wine in the taverns. However, they were not familiar with the wide variety of wines from Veneto, and the alcohol content, higher than that of the wines to which they were accustomed, was also a novelty. The newcomers started to ask the local hosts to spray a bit of water into the wine _ spritzen, in German _ to make the wines lighter. The real original Spritz was, in fact, strictly composed of sparkling white wine or red wine diluted with fresh water. The first evolution of Spritz arrived in the early 1900s, when siphons for carbonated water became widely available and made it possible to make a sparkling Spritz using still wine. This development introduced the Spritz to new types of customers, such as Austrian noblewomen, who, with the drink's touch of glamour, could now afford to be seen drinking a soft drink. Over the years, the drink has "grown up" with the infinite variety of possible additions such as a sort of liquor -- mainly Aperol, as evidenced by the drink's immense popularity in Italian Apertivo Hour. The Aperol Spritz, like most drinks, is a very simple thing -- Aperol, Procecco, and soda. Build it in a glass, add ice, throw in a slice of orange and you have a refreshing, effervescent cocktail to refresh and rest your pallet for richer things to come. Let's hope I am right about that last part. Cheers! Aperol Spritz 2 oz. Aperol 1 oz. Soda 3 oz. Prosecco Directions: In a rocks or wine glass, add all ingredients, followed by a scoop of ice. Finish by dropping in a slice of orange. NEXT LEVEL TIP: Throw in a slice of orange, lemon and an olive. Trust me!

