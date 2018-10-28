I spent most of my open-date weekend in Ruston, La., where I attended the latter part of my high school class' 30-year reunion. I won't bore you with that, but I tell you to say this: I'm not sure I've got 10 thoughts in me this week. We'll see where this goes.

Matt Luke Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

1. The Ole Miss football season, barring another win on the field and a win off the field in the form of a successful appeal of NCAA sanctions, will be in the history books in just 25 days. What's left? Well, that's simple to answer. Ole Miss entertains South Carolina on Saturday morning and then embarks on a two-game road swing to Texas A&M and Vanderbilt before wrapping up the season on Thanksgiving night against Mississippi State in Oxford. What's at stake? Well, that's a little more difficult to truly figure out. In my opinion, not much. I can hear some of you yelling into your devices/laptops/desktops right now, so allow me to clarify. Two weeks ago, the masses said the Rebels' game at Arkansas was a "must-win game." Ole Miss won in Little Rock, creating a week of hype and hope as the Rebels prepared for Auburn. Ole Miss lost to the Tigers, and much of the segment of fandom that had called the Arkansas game critical was back to scorching earth. Look, a nice November (2-2 or better) would certainly stop some of the silly calls for Matt Luke's job. He's not getting canned after Year 1 (or Year 2, depending on your outlook). A poor November (1-3) is likely going to do nothing to silence Luke's detractors. A disastrous November (0-4) is going to make message board moderation an unattractive job, to say the least. Regardless, however, and I've said this so much this season even I'm tired of hearing it, all that truly matters in the big picture is how Luke fares on the recruiting trail and what he does to fix change his coaching staff/put his stamp on the program in the days and weeks following the Egg Bowl. Yes, the games matter, and yes, there's no doubt winning is better than losing for every aspect of the program, but some of the gnashing of teeth and over-analysis of every happening feels more hyperbolic than it does realistic.

That #FridayFeeling when you're back on Craddock Court in The Pavilion in ONE week. Rebels vs. Fayetteville State, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/Yop0KAEcGL — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) October 26, 2018

2. Ole Miss will play host to Fayetteville (N.C.) State in an exhibition Friday at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It will be the first quasi-official look at Kermit Davis’ team, one that is picked to finish dead last in the SEC. Those preseason predictions, by the way, are used by Davis as motivational tools with his team, but they’re not something he worries about. He’s also not concerned about those preseason picks hurting the Rebels on the recruiting trail. “I think sometimes people will probably use in recruiting where you’re picked and your roster but in college basketball, rosters change in six months,” Davis said. “Who would know what’s coming back on six or seven of the SEC teams? Who knows? Is a guy going pro? Does a guy make a bad decision and go pro? Does a guy transfer? You just don’t know.”

missing you everyday is literally like the heartache that NEVER goes away! pic.twitter.com/3tH22eXUMT — LongLiveKimB💗 (@buffen_k5) October 24, 2018

3. Freshman K.J. Buffen sent out a series of tweets honoring his late mother last week, admitting it’s a heartbreak that never goes away. So adjusting to college basketball hasn’t been something that has been all that overwhelming. Buffen doesn’t have to look far to keep things in perspective. Despite the heavy heart, Buffen said he’s enjoyed his first few months in Oxford and knows the Rebels’ Nov. 10 opener against Western Michigan could be an emotional time. “So far, Oxford has been treating me right,” Buffen said. “I like it here. I’m just focusing on school and basketball. …I can’t speak on (the emotions of officially starting his college career) now because it’s not here yet but I’m sure it’ll be a very exciting time.”

4. Fellow freshman forward Blake Hinson said Davis coaches him in a way he’s never been coached before — but that’s a good thing. “He coaches me hard every day. There’s not a carry off the court. I mean, he’s the coolest guy off the court. He invites us to his house to eat with the recruits and stuff like that. He coaches me hard. I respect that. I love it.”

I'm just gonna leave this here just in case Kentucky upsets Georgia next week.



The Largest Margin of Victory in an SEC Football Championship Game is 39.@JOXRoundtable — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) October 28, 2018

5. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Alabama -- Even on an open date, there was no getting away from the Tide, as a Friday night high school matchup between two Alabama quarterback commitments was on national television. 2. LSU -- The Tigers get their shot at Alabama this weekend. Have fun. 3. Georgia -- The Bulldogs redeemed themselves a bit in Jacksonville, looking like a dominant unit in the process. 4. Kentucky -- I'm not sure how Kentucky came back to win in CoMo, but the Wildcats are starting to look like a team the fates love. 5. Florida -- The Gators were dominated in the second half in Jacksonville. 6. Mississippi State -- When the Bulldogs' offense isn't one-dimensional, that's a scary team. 7. Texas A&M -- Everyone can slow down on their crowning of Jimbo Fisher. The rebuild is going to take a little while. 8. Auburn -- It's a huge game upcoming against the Aggies for Auburn and Gus Malzahn. 9. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks didn't look special against Tennessee, but a win is a win. 10. Vanderbilt -- There are signs of life in Nashville. A date against the Commodores isn't an automatic win. 11. Tennessee -- The Volunteers let a chance get away against South Carolina, but Jeremy Pruitt's program is showing some signs of progress. 12. Missouri -- How. Does. That. Happen? 13. Ole Miss -- The Rebels can move up with a win against South Carolina, but for that to happen, Ole Miss' defense simply must have a four-quarter effort. 14. Arkansas -- Woof.

College football bowl projections after Week 9: Washington State smelling the roses - https://t.co/Hc67MjRj7e — Crush Shot Sports (@crushshotsports) October 28, 2018

6. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 vote, but if I did, my ballot would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. LSU 5. Michigan 6. Georgia 7. Oklahoma 8. Washington State 9. UCF 10. Ohio State 11. Kentucky 12. West Virginia 13. Florida 14. Penn State 15. Utah 16. Texas 17. Iowa 18. Houston 19. Utah State 20. Mississippi State 21. Syracuse 22. Fresno State 23. Virginia 24. Boston College 25. Northwestern

7. If the season ended today, the SEC bowl picture would look like this: *Note: This isn't trolling; as long as there even a remote possibility Ole Miss' postseason bowl ban is overturned by an NCAA appellate committee, this is worth following. CFP Semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl: Alabama Allstate Sugar Bowl: LSU Citrus Bowl: Georgia Academy Outdoors + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Texas A&M Belk Bowl: South Carolina Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Mississippi State TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Florida AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Auburn Outback Bowl: Kentucky Birmingham Bowl: Vanderbilt Walk-On's Independence Bowl: Missouri



8. Sometimes you just know when it's over. Whether it's a personal or professional relationship, a business partnership or a career, sometimes one just knows. Maybe Eli Manning is in denial. Perhaps he's saying what he thinks he should say. I'm not sure, but after watching Washington's 20-13 win Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., I feel secure in saying Manning's time with the New York Giants is over. And if it's not, it should be. Manning was 30-for-47 for 316 yards and a touchdown (in the final minute to another former Ole Miss star, Evan Engram), but he was sacked seven times and was part of a Giants offense that was booed roundly (and likely, justifiably) on more than a few occasions during the loss to their NFC East rivals. New York is now 1-7, and Manning is fast becoming the Big Apple's punching bag, a far cry from the apex of his career, when he was leading the Giants to two Super Bowl championships. It's not fair to Manning, as he's more of a victim of the Giants' awful offensive line than anything else, but he's the face of the franchise and someone has to take the fall. Manning said Sunday he won't waive his no-trade clause. Manning negotiated that clause into his contract, so if he wants to exercise it, that's his right. It's just my opinion he should reconsider. Manning has had a wonderful career. He's been to four Pro Bowls. He's a Walter Payton Man of the Year. He's a likely Hall of Fame selection. He deserves a better ending than this, but one doesn't always get what one deserves. Manning should, in my opinion, either walk away now with his dignity _ and health _ intact or he should waive his no-trade clause and see if he can catch lightning in a bottle somewhere else and perhaps make one final run at the postseason before his career fades into the sunset.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

The Jungle Bird

9. After my Saturday night in Ruston, the last thing I need is a drink. You might be in a different boat. If so, here's Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week: Life's been a bit sweet and a bit bitter for us Rebels lately, particularly the play of our QB. So, let’s revisit a Tiki drink that has a little bit of bitter in it, The Jungle Bird. Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, author and owner of Latitude 29 in New Orleans, discovered the recipe as he dug through a stack of dusty paperbacks in a thrift store in the mid 1990s. Located within a 1980s paperback, The New American Bartender’s Guide, by John J. Poister, the Jungle Bird caught his eye. But he nearly tossed it away. While it’s still hard to determine when the Jungle Bird started to appear on modern-day drink menus, Berry is certain that it became popular because bartenders have embraced bitter-edged Campari over the past few years. Without doubt, its watershed moment was when my dear friend Giuseppe Gonzales, now owner of Suffolk Arms in NYC, made critical adjustments to the Jungle Bird, putting it on the menu at now-closed urban tiki bar Painkiller/PKNY in 2010. The original drink contained a whopping four ounces of pineapple juice, which placed it firmly outside the interest of most craft cocktail bartenders. So he dialed it back to about an ounce and a half, and made a second, equally important change: He subbed out Berry’s Jamaican rum for a richer blackstrap rum. These changes had the effect of bringing the sharp, citrus notes of Campari into relief -- and the drink further into alignment with more avant-garde tastes. The modern take is something perfect for a pool party, or simply to have before dinner while grilling. Cheers! The Jungle Bird 1.5 oz. Black Strap Rum 1.5 oz. Dole Pineapple .75 oz. Campari .5 oz. Lime Juice .5 oz Simple Syrup Directions: In a mixing tin, add all ingredients, ice and shake briefly. Double strain into a rocks glass over one large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple leaves. NEXT LEVEL TIP: Instead of using regular ice, use a small handful of sonic ice and shake with that. Pour into our glass and top with more sonic ice because who doesn't love sonic ice?!

Such an intelligent entry pass from Lonzo Ball.



Waits for DeRozan to turn his head away from the ball. Puts it on the opposite shoulder from the help defender. pic.twitter.com/lrewyl19xe — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 23, 2018

.@Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is in elite company.



The only other QB's to throw for 25+ TDs in the first eight games of a season?



Peyton Manning (2004, 2013) and Tom Brady (2007). Manning and Brady won MVP in each of those years.



Will @PatrickMahomes5 join them? pic.twitter.com/YsbVlpWCku — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) October 28, 2018

What a moment.



30 years after one of the most iconic moments in baseball history, Dennis Eckersley and Kirk Gibson reunited to throw out tonight's first pitch. pic.twitter.com/L0EgH65p6U — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2018

Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/OXQ3gDnpbh — Hickerson Elementary (@HickersonSchool) October 23, 2018