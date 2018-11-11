Jeffrey Vitter

1. As we first reported in May (yeah, that’s a written victory lap; I won’t even hide it), Dr. Jeffrey Vitter’s tenure as Ole Miss’ chancellor is coming to an end. The writing was on the wall in May, and while Vitter fought it, it was fast becoming obvious he could not stay in his current post until the end of his contract in June 2020. When one loses the public confidence, one must step away, and Vitter had most certainly lost the public confidence. Further, in what I believe was a desperate attempt to keep his job, gain support and ultimately get an extension, Vitter got involved in areas he should have avoided and made mistakes that likely weren’t in Ole Miss’ best interests. Change was absolutely necessary. So, effective at the first of the year, he’s gone. What is already developing in the wake of Friday’s news is what many close to the university expect will be a very aggressive, borderline nasty fight for “control” of Ole Miss. Personally, I think you’ll see “new Ole Miss” fight “old Ole Miss.” I think there will be a political (conservative bent versus liberal bent) split as well. I expect a vigorous debate, and that’s putting it mildly. Some candidates have already emerged. Others will emerge this week. Here’s my pledge: We at RebelGrove.com will cover this as we would cover a coaching search. My colleague, Chase Parham, has already given an endorsement of sorts to one candidate, and that’s OK; few are more connected to the university and care more for its future than he does. Not that you need this assurance, but I can assure you he’ll be more than fair as the process unfolds. I, on the other hand, won’t endorse any candidate. That endorsement wouldn’t help him or her (and it may very well hurt him or her), but that’s not the point. I think this is a decision that Ole Miss people should make, so I will not have or express a personal opinion. I’ll dig in and try to report. I will say this, as someone who has lived here and covered Ole Miss for the past 11 years: I do think this is a critical juncture for Ole Miss. There is an identity crisis of sorts, and I am not referring to songs or mascots. I believe there have been some at Ole Miss who have become obsessed with an unrealistic goal of turning the school into another Vanderbilt. I’ve always felt that was ludicrous. At the same time, when an institution of higher learning is most known for tailgating and partying, that's not good, either. Vitter, to his credit, did a lot of things to improve Ole Miss' academic reputation. That progress shouldn't be, in my opinion, discounted. Instead, it should be built upon. When the school grew, though, it seemed to grow by attracting Texas and Georgia students. There seemed to be such an emphasis on attracting those and other out-of-state students that in-state students got away. Again, I won’t express opinions regarding candidates; it’s not my place and I shouldn’t have and don’t desire a voice in that process. Again, that’s for Ole Miss people, and if you’re one, you should let your feelings be heard. I can say this, as someone who has watched his daughter go through the college selection process: You should know, in case you don’t, Mississippi State is killing Ole Miss in in-state recruiting. It’s a blowout. It’s something Ole Miss should fix. It’s my opinion Ole Miss should make it difficult for top Mississippi students to leave the state. Some will leave, of course, but Ole Miss should roll out the red and blue carpet for those kids and recruit them with passion. That’s not happening today. My oldest daughter never sent her scores to Mississippi State. She hasn’t visited Starkville. She did apply to Mississippi State, as I told her she needed a fall-back option if life happened between now and August. What if I died in a car accident and she decided going six hours from home was no longer appealing? What if someone in the family got cancer and she couldn’t bear the thought of being that far away? I say that to say this: Despite a lack of reciprocal interest from her, Mississippi State did a better job of recruiting her than any school, including the ones where she sent her test scores. Frankly, at the risk of angering some, it’s been such a strong recruiting effort that her mom and I have wondered if we’ve made a mistake not pushing her to visit Starkville. Ole Miss, in my opinion, has to fix that. Ole Miss, in my opinion, can and should recruit in-state and out-of-state kids with far more passion and vigor. The school, in my opinion, needs to take a long look in the mirror, see what it is and emphasize those qualities moving forward. Some of the ideology that has become prevalent at Ole Miss has hurt the school in its academic recruiting. That's my opinion, but it's one many others have shared with me as well. But again, I’m not comfortable going further than that. As of this moment, podcasts included, I'll refrain from expressing any opinion whatsoever regarding the process. I'll talk about what I hear, pass along scoop and relay opinions of others, but my personal editorializing on the subject stops here. I’ll cover the chancellor search as a news story. From this point forward, I’ll leave the commentary and editorializing to Chase. If I express an opinion about who should or should not be Ole Miss' next chancellor, call me out on it. It should be a fascinating several months. I hope, for the sake of so many of you who read this and care deeply about the school, Ole Miss gets it right, whatever right is.

Matt Luke yells instructions during Ole Miss' 38-24 loss at Texas A&M Saturday. USA Today Sports

2. Ole Miss lost at Texas A&M Saturday, 38-24. Frankly, I’m running out of things to say or write about this team. It’s cliche, but it is what it is. It’s also consistent. This team always plays hard. It always gives up 500 yards of offense to its opponent. It always struggles in the red zone against decent opposition. It always makes big plays with the vertical passing game. It always gets gashed by the opponent’s running backs. Ten games in, the Rebels are 5-5 overall and 1-5 in the Southeastern Conference. They head to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Saturday night, and then they’ll face Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night in Oxford. Both games look like difficult assignments to me, but I’m far from the best football prognosticator out there. Regardless, we’re 11 days away from the start of the most critical offseason in Matt Luke’s coaching career. Fans, or at least a large portion of them, don’t believe in this staff. They expect change. They’re hoping for something that will renew hope. If Luke elects to stick with the group he’s employing now, he will enter 2019 with very shaky public support. I suspect he knows that, so his decisions in the days and weeks after this season will be fascinating to follow.

Jordan Ta'amu delivers a pass during Saturday's loss at Texas A&M USA Today Sports

3. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had another strong statistical game at Texas A&M, but his second-quarter fumble was one of the biggest plays of the game. Ta’amu talked about that and more following the Rebels’ loss in College Station.

4. Here is my weekly ranking of the SEC: 1. Alabama — The Tide looked mortal and was just one yard away from another 30-point win and accompanying shutout. 2. Georgia — In a normal era, the Bulldogs would be in position to play for a second straight national title. 3. LSU — The Tigers mildly flirted with disaster but they’re on their way to a 10-win season. 4. Mississippi State — Call me crazy, but the Bulldogs gave Alabama the best game they’ll get until the national title tilt against Clemson. 5. Florida — That was a big comeback win for the Gators. South Carolina had them on the ropes and on the brink of a relative disaster. 6. Auburn — The rankings get hard here. Auburn is a 7-5 team with a pissed off fan base and a head coach with a stupid contract. Fun times on the Plains. 7. Kentucky — What a disappointing effort from the Wildcats. Tennessee controlled them. 8. Texas A&M — If Jimbo Fisher can get the talent he needs (he always has), the Aggies are going to move into the upper echelon of SEC programs in the next 24 months. 9. Missouri — Drew Lock made the plays when they had to be made to beat Vanderbilt. The Tigers are going to end up with a decent mark. ; 10. South Carolina — Will Muschamp was angry, and rightfully so, about the missed opportunity Saturday in Gainesville. That loss is going to leave a mark. 11. Tennessee — The Volunteers are getting better fast. Jeremy Pruitt has done a really nice job. 12. Vanderbilt — The Commodores are a few points here and there from a nice season. They can still get to a bowl, but it will require two cleaner efforts. 13. Ole Miss — The Rebels’ offense and defense just can’t seem to sync up. 14. Arkansas — The Hogs are likely headed to 0-8 in the league, but Chad Morris is recruiting well and his team played awfully hard Saturday night in Fayetteville.

5. I don’t have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Michigan 5. Georgia 6. Washington State 7. West Virginia 8. Oklahoma 9. UCF 10. LSU 11. Ohio State 12. Texas 13. Iowa State 14. Utah State 15. Syracuse 16. Washington 17. Army 18. UAB 19. Utah 20. Penn State 21. Mississippi State 22. Florida 23. Cincinnati 24. Buffalo 25. Northwestern

6. Ole Miss is now 1-0 under Kermit Davis. The Rebels dominated Western Michigan, 90-64, getting 17 first-half points from Terence Davis to build a 21-point halftime lead. Terence Davis met with the media afterwards to talk about a myriad of topics, including his having never seen the movie “Hoosiers,” part of which was filmed at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Rebels will face Butler on Friday night.

WATCH | @RebelCoachDavis is awarded the game ball after his first game at our head coach! #HottyToddy #FamilyOn3 pic.twitter.com/ozIqs46XD8 — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 11, 2018

7. Here are some leftover notes from Ole Miss' win over Western Michigan: A. Guard D.C. Davis came off the bench for Ole Miss Saturday and scored 12 points. Davis, a former walk-on, has emerged as a reliable ball-handler and perimeter shooter for the Rebels. He played 14 minutes Saturday and will likely play a similar role all season. "He's a great story," Kermit Davis said. "We were very upfront with D.C. in the spring. Probably, he and Breein (Tyree) and T.D. led most hours in the gym on his own every day. He played good in Canada and if you look at him, he's one of our strongest guys, one of our best athletes and he can shoot the ball. He's got a chance to really help us." B. Guard Devontae Shuler is playing much more at the point this season. He scored 13 points Saturday, 11 in the second half. Shuler didn't have an assist but he didn't turn the ball over in 29 minutes. "He's played two games without a turnover," Davis said. "We think Devontae shoots good step-in shots and he can shoot when his balance is good. ...I thought he defended good." C. Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 17 points. It was part of a very balanced scoring effort, which is a hallmark of Kermit Davis-coached teams. "That's kind of how our teams have always kind of played," Davis said, adding third-team all-American Nick King averaged around 20 points per game last season. "The balance is really good, especially if you start getting in foul trouble and different things like that." Davis said he'd like to see forward Bruce Stevens and center Dominik Olejniczak a little more involved offensively, "but I think the balance will be a big key, especially trying to win in this league."



8. It should shock no one to learn that Davis is a big fan of the 1986 film "Hoosiers," a film that starred Gene Hackman as the coach of Hickory High School in a movie based loosely on the Milan High School team that won the Indiana state high school championship in 1954. The championship game depicted in that movie was played in Hinkle Fieldhouse (then called Butler Fieldhouse), and the film's ultimate game was shot there as well. Ole Miss will play in that famed arena on Friday night when the Rebels face Butler. "It's going to be a meaningful national game," Davis said. "It's a team that's really good from the Big East and a team from the SEC. I've been in Hinkle. I've never played a game or coached in it, so I'm looking forward to that. I know it will be a big game for those people to have an SEC team come in. It'll be a great experience. Those kind of games are great RPI games throughout the year especially if you can go there and play well on the road. Our guys are really, really looking forward to it on Friday night." Davis said he's watched "Hoosiers" many times. "When I can't sleep at night around 2:30 or 3, I can kind of put it on at any part and it will kind of put me to sleep," Davis said, jokingly adding that he won't measure the goals as Hackman's character did in the movie. "I'm a big fan of 'Hoosiers.'" Butler is 1-0 this season, having beaten Miami (Ohio). The Bulldogs face Detroit Monday night before entertaining Ole Miss Friday.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

The Garibaldi

9. It was a crazy week, so here's Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week: As I sit here and watch the L.A. Rams play football, wishing we could just hire away Sean McVay, I wonder if we should just take his effectively simple style of play-calling, but I digress. So, In honor of simplicity, here’s another look at a truly wonderful cocktail, The Garibaldi. The Garibaldi might be the simplest cocktail I will every bring to this space. It consists of 1.5 ounces of Campari, and three ounces of freshly squeezed orange juice. I am sure you are asking, “How in the hell is that considered a cocktail?” Well, here is a little background: The Garibaldi is an “aperitivo,” which comes from the Latin word meaning “to open.” In Italian, when something is appetizing you say that it “opens your stomach.” That's the idea behind the Italian aperitivo; it's a little something to stimulate the appetite before dinner — and drinks with bitter elements are sure to get the mouth watering. Take the Garibaldi. Its name comes from the fact that Campari comes from the northern part of Italy near Milan and oranges come from the south near Sicily. What does that have to do with the name? Garibaldi was one of the central figures in the Italian resurgence, which led to the unification of the country in 1871. Thus, the drink represents the coming together of the north and south of the Italian peninsula. Aperitivo drinks are amazingly simple yet somehow incredibly complex of flavor. I might also add, this is a hell of a hangover aid. The drink was lost to time for a number of years until an Aussie bartender, and my mentor, Naren Young, brought the drink back as his signature pour at Dante NYC. For his version, Naren drops an entire peeled and chilled orange into a high rotation Brevile juicer, which greatly aerates the juice making it "fluffy" and giving it a head like a beer. He then pours the juice over 1.5 ounces of Campari. It's delightful, and you should always order two because the first is never enough. CHEERS! The Garibaldi 1.5 ounces Campari Juice of one whole orange Directions: Add two ice cubes to glass. Add Campari and a little of the orange juice. Stir well to combine. Add one more ice cube and fill remainder of glass with orange juice. Garnish with an orange wedge resting on rim and a plastic stirrer.

