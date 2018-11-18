Follow up from last night. Go Rebels! pic.twitter.com/IDduJqVeeb — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) November 18, 2018

1. After further review, it's a bad rule and the SEC has to fix its replay system. I'll make this clear since it's such an emotional issue: I think A.J. Brown caught the ball in overtime at Vanderbilt. I think it's clear he got his feet, his rear end and his elbow done while he was in possession of the ball. I also think the rule is poorly written and ambiguous. In other words, it was difficult to interpret. I do, however, understand how, given the language of the rule, officials overturned the catch and ruled the play an incompletion. I don't think there's a conspiracy. I think there's a lack of competence. I think there's a shortage of officiating talent. I think the Southeastern Conference's officiating system needs to be revamped. Every game is on television. Every game is followed passionately. Mistakes are magnified and when there are enough people who believe in a conspiracy, it becomes difficult to convince them something isn't amiss. There's a solution, of course, and while it may be incredibly expensive, it's likely something the league needs to look into. The SEC should consider developing an officiating program that pays better, rewards success, punishes failure and, ultimately, feeds the National Football League. It should also move its review center out of Birmingham and into the hands of more independent parties. Again, let me make this clear. I don't believe officials are fixing games. I just don't. The idea, when you break it down, is insane. However, I understand how fans feel the way they do. Saturday night may well have been the right call. It was, however, an undeniably bad look for the SEC.

Ole Miss defensive back Ken Webster (5) celebrates with teammates after recording an interception Saturday at Vanderbilt. USA Today Sports

2. Ole Miss didn't lose Saturday because of officiating. Nope, Ole Miss lost Saturday because its offense bogged down in the red zone. Again. And again. And again. Ole Miss rolled up 578 yards of total offense, including 457 through the air. Ole Miss punted twice. Luke Logan made five field goals. That's great for Logan, but it's a terrible sign for the Rebels' red zone issues. "We have some plays we need to make," Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo said. "...I have to do a better job." "That's the story of the game in my mind," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "If any one of those field goals is a touchdown, we win the football game. I think the ball is going to the right spot. We just have to make plays when they're there and score a touchdown in the red zone." Ole Miss' defense played well enough to win. The Rebels held Vanderbilt to 387 yards on 71 plays. That's not incredible, but for the Rebels, it was a solid effort. It was enough to win. It came down to the Rebels' inability to make things happen inside the 20-yard-line. Logan's kicks came from 32, 20, 22, 35 and 32 yards out. Do the math. That's a lot of points left on the scoreboard. "I thought our staff all felt comfortable about our plan this week," Longo said. "Obviously it wasn't enough. ...It's frustrating when we don't make those plays." Luke said Saturday night he felt the red zone woes were a combination of execution and scheme. That's not exactly a vote of confidence for Longo, and coaching security _ or lack thereof _ is going to be a major point of conversation as this week unfolds.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald delivers a pass during the Bulldogs' blowout win over Arkansas Saturday in Starkville. AP Images

3. It's Egg Bowl week, and for the most part, cooler heads have prevailed. There's a lot of media drama, sure, and much of that is ridiculous, but for the most part, it feels like the animus has reduced dramatically. Dan Mullen started the Egg Bowl rivalry down the wrong road. He built the fire, so to speak. Hugh Freeze poured gasoline on it. He did it from the nearest church pulpit, but he absolutely made the rivalry nasty., Both schools participated in the pettiness, which boiled over when Mississippi State helped orchestrate some of Ole Miss' recent NCAA woes. Leo Lewis will be in Oxford Thursday, and his presence alone is enough to make things vitriolic. Mullen won't be there, of course. Nor will Freeze. Steve Robertson, the "author" who wrote a "book" about Ole Miss' NCAA case, likely won't be at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium either. Joe Moorhead will be, and there's every reason to believe he won't poke the proverbial bear (or shark) this week. Luke will be there as well, and he's got bigger fish (sharks?) to fry this week than trash-talking a rival. In other words, the Egg Bowl will be emotional on Thursday, but there's every reason to believe it won't be a total embarrassment. And there's every reason to believe Ole Miss will show up ready to play. "They don't have any choice," Luke said. "This is a huge game and they have to get up off the mat again. We have four days left together and this team deserves to go out with a win."

4. Thursday also marks the end of the season, meaning Ole Miss must bid farewell to a group of seniors who deserved better. It means the end of the Ole Miss road for guys like DaMarkus Lodge, Sean Rawlings, Javon Patterson, Ken Webster, Jordan Ta'amu, Zedrick Woods, Jordan Sims, Ross Donnelly and others. They're a group that came to Ole Miss at a time when the Rebels were an elite program. They had big dreams. They had no real way of knowing they'd endure the mess they endured. Instead, they've been the guys that paid the price for the misdeeds of Freeze, Barney Farrar, Allen Smith and others. The program got labeled, and none of those guys did anything to contribute to it. They never complained, at least not publicly. They stayed when they could have left. They played hard when others said there was nothing to play for. It's my opinion they should be honored, both on Thursday and down the road. As someone who has covered them over the years, I know they're quality young men. I hope there comes a day when they return to Oxford, perhaps in better times, and fans remember them for paying a debt they didn't accrue, for wearing a scarlet letter they did nothing to deserve. The NCAA process is flawed. It's a joke. The proof of that claim can be seen in human form prior to Thursday's game. Again, they deserved so much better. "With all the stuff they've gone through, they continue to fight, and that's why I won't so bad for them to experience success," Luke said. "We've got one more opportunity."

5. It's also likely time to say goodbye and good luck to juniors A.J. Brown and Greg Little, two guys who should basically have their jersey numbers retired. No one has put the program on his shoulders and carried it more than Brown, a special talent who is also charismatic off the field and unflappable even as the team around him struggles to do what he believed it would do when he stunned Starkville and signed with Ole Miss in February 2016. Little is, at least with us, a bit more aloof than Brown, but he's also a special talent, and his willingness to stay in the face of a two-year bowl ban will endear him to Ole Miss people for generations to come. They're both almost certainly leaving for the NFL after Thursday, and both are potential first-round choices. Other big names wore No. 1 (Laquon Treadwell, for example) and No. 74 (Michael Oher), but no one wore those jerseys who sacrificed more for the university. If you don't believe me, turn on Michigan-Ohio State Saturday. Little and Brown could have been in games like that one this weekend, and no one would have blamed them had they bolted.

6. Here is my weekly SEC power ranking: 1. Alabama -- For a little while Saturday, we were all The Citadel. 2. Georgia -- If the league is really fixing games, Georgia will knock off Alabama on Dec. 1. 3. LSU -- In a normal year, this LSU team would be sneaky in the hunt. Alabama is abnormal. 4. Florida -- The Gators rolled against Idaho. 5. Kentucky -- The Wildcats have faded a bit, but what a special season in Lexington. 6. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs looked dominant against Arkansas. 7. Missouri -- Drew Lock was awesome Saturday in Knoxville.

8. Auburn -- Yes, I think Mizzou would beat the Tigers. 9. Texas A&M -- Jimbo Fisher is absolutely going to be a force in the SEC West moving forward. 10. South Carolina -- If Clemson didn't exist, the Gamecocks would feel pretty decent about their season. Of course, Clemson definitely exists. 11. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores are very (below) average, but they won a couple. 12. Ole Miss -- I think the Rebels would beat Tennessee. 13. Tennessee -- The Vols got pummeled Saturday, looked miles away from decency. 14. Arkansas -- Woof.

7. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Michigan 5. Georgia 6. Washington State 7. UCF 8. Oklahoma 9. LSU 10. Texas 11. Ohio State 12. Florida 13. West Virginia 14. Utah State 15. Kentucky 16. Washington 17. Mississippi State 18. Northwestern 19. Penn State 20. Utah 21. Syracuse 22. Army 23. Boise State 24. Pittsburgh 25. Missouri

8. There are no moral victories in Power 5 college sports, but Ole Miss’ effort in a seven-point loss at Butler Friday night was noteworthy. The Bulldogs don’t lose at home outside of the Big East, and Ole Miss gave them quite a scare Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Terence Davis had 30 points in a losing effort. Breein Tyree added 17.

I was at a watch party in Nashville Friday, so there are only so many observations one can make in that scenario. I did have a few, however.

A. Here’s the big one: When Kermit Davis gets his kind of players in place in Oxford, things could get really interesting. I thought Ole Miss played exceptionally hard. They were sloppy at times, sure, but the Rebels’ intensity was a major problem for Butler until the Bulldogs matched it. Not every team will be able to rise up and match Ole Miss’ level of intensity this season. Add in a few more players in the mold of K.J. Buffen and Blake Hinson and things will be interesting.

B. Kudos to Davis and Tyree. They were fearless and provided leadership all night. That’s what good, veteran players do. For Ole Miss, that was a great sign for the season to come.

C. Buffen is fun to watch. He’s a little raw, but his skill set has all the makings of a high-level SEC player.

D. Bruce Stevens fouled out with more than 15 minutes left Friday. That can’t happen. He simply must be a more able defender.

E. Dominik Olejniczak’s miscues in the paint were costly. Olejniczak missed a dunk, mishandled a pass in the paint and struggled defensively. With Stevens out early due to fouls, Olejniczak had to play too many critical minutes and that proved to be a liability.

All in all, however, Friday was a positive night for the Rebels. They entertain Nicholls Tuesday night at 6, and there should be a little more buzz than usual for a non-SEC game two nights before Thanksgiving.



Death In The Afternoon

9. It's Thanksgiving Week and Egg Bowl Week. You deserve a cocktail. Just in time, here's Jonathan Howard: It’s been like poison the last couple of weeks — slow and painful poison, as it seems the SEC/NCAA are trying to wring out every last bit of spite possible until the whistle blows Thursday night to end the game and thus our punishment. But like the last two weeks and what seems to be something coming Thursday, I thought we would revisit a LONGO simple and MCGRIFF deadly concoction, Death in the Afternoon. Death in the Afternoon is a cocktail made up from absinthe and champagne invented by Ernest Hemingway. The cocktail shares a name with Hemingway's book Death in the Afternoon and the recipe was published in So Red the Nose, or Breath in the Afternoon, a 1935 cocktail book with contributions from famous authors. It is claimed that the cocktail was invented by Hemingway after he spent time in the Paris and enjoyed the absinthe there. The original printed recipe for the drink claimed that it was invented "by the author and three officers of H.M.S. Danae after having spent seven hours overboard trying to get Capt. Bra Saunders’ fishing boat off a bank where she had gone with us in a N.W. gale.” There are a number of alternative ways to produce Death in the Afternoon. The absinthe can be added to the glass after the champagne, as some brands of absinthe will float on the champagne for a short time. Variants which use an alternative to absinthe are sometimes given a different name, but are also sometimes still referred to as Death in the Afternoon. The cocktail is milky in appearance on account of the spontaneity of the absinthe (or substitute), and bubbly, which it takes from the champagne. After the first sip, however, it becomes significantly less bubbly. Harold McGee, dining and wine writer for The New York Times, said that it "seemed a waste of effervescence.” I gladly disagree. Death in the Afternoon

1.5 oz. absinthe Champagne Directions: In a champagne flute add the absinthe. Then slowly pour chilled champagne over the absinthe, mixing he beverage as you go. No garnish needed.



