A critical offseason has begun for Ole Miss coach Matt Luke. AP

1. Ole Miss dismissed defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff on Friday morning. It was the only personnel move announced in the wake of Thursday’s 35-3 Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State, but it won’t be the last one. From speaking to sources, I expect offensive coordinator Phil Longo to move on, likely to a head coaching post at a smaller program, in the coming weeks. I’ll be very surprised, if not downright stunned, if Longo is in Oxford next fall. I anticipate there will be further change beyond Longo. I personally believe change will be substantial. Honestly, I think it’s the only possible path to optimism and excitement, and without at least some semblance of those two things in Oxford next season, ticket sales are going to plummet. Hell, they might anyway. Fairly or not, it’s increasingly clear both the Ole Miss administration and Matt Luke have lost a tremendous amount of the public confidence. Their challenge is to build it back. Friday’s firing of McGriff was a first step, but it can’t stop there. Making McGriff, who coached a side of the football that had precious little talent and no discernible depth, the scapegoat is not only wrong but also completely insufficient. I suspect everyone in a position of authority knows that.

2. Luke will conduct a postseason press conference Tuesday afternoon. I have grown to detest press conferences, in large part because Mondays this fall turned into a tribunal of sorts that grilled Longo about play-calls from 48 hours earlier, but this one should be interesting. It’s my working theory that Luke got as _ for lack of a better word _ robotic as I felt he did late this season because he was trying to protect his players’ collective psyche all while resisting the urge to call out his offensive and defensive coordinators. Maybe he was just sick of the faces he looked at every Monday, Wednesday and again on Saturdays. I don’t know. No one is going to ask me for media advice, but if they did, here’s what I’d say: Accept responsibility. State that the product on the field, while full of effort, was unacceptable. Don’t talk about love for Ole Miss or history with the school and program. There are thousands of people in the stands each week who love Ole Miss dearly. There are almost certainly hundreds, if not thousands of people, who go to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium because it’s their happy place, an arena that conjures memories of family and friends and joyful times. None of those people are qualified to be the Rebels’ coach just because they love the place. I would advise Luke to speak of his love for competition, his love for winning and his burning desire to create an environment in Oxford that makes the aforementioned fans more satisfied than ever before.

Matt Luke will conduct a press conference Tuesday to discuss the 2018 season and his offseason plans. Neal McCready

3. Luke was asked Thursday night if he felt he’d put his stamp on the program yet. He admitted that he hasn’t. He referred to the sanctions that have crippled the program over the past few years. The players he coached gave the program all they had, but the deck was stacked against Ole Miss. Now that the NCAA cloud has passed, Luke is charged with changing that. He’s been a valiant steward. Now he’s tasked with being a winner in the toughest division of the most brutal conference in the country. To do that, Luke and Ole Miss must recruit on a very high level. It must land impact players. Elite players make plays in this league, and without them, the Rebels have no chance whatsoever to be a program that contends for titles. Much of the attention in the coming days and weeks will be on the search for coordinators, and deservedly so. However, I think the hiring of position coaches who are also proven, elite recruiters is every bit as critical for the immediate and long-term future of the program as the hiring of the guys who will formulate and implement scheme.

Brandon Turnage Chad Simmons

4. With that in mind, I asked our recruiting reporter/analyst Russell Johnson to prepare a preview of sorts of Ole Miss’ official visit weekend. Here’s Russell: Ole Miss will have its first chance of the offseason to gain recruiting momentum next weekend after finishing the season at 5-7. The contact period has begun, and the coaches remaining on staff will be on the road beginning Sunday.

As the first official visit weekend approaches, the staff is recruiting currently with nine staff members, but that’s the only real disadvantage they face. The NCAA case is over, and the members of the class that Ole Miss sign between Dec. 19-21 will be bowl eligible the moment they step on campus, regardless of when they enroll.

As for the group of expected visitors, close to 20 (if not more) are expected to be in Oxford, with the majority of them already being committed to Ole Miss.

Kinkead Dent, Dannis Jackson, Sam Williams and Eric Jeffries are just a handful of current commits expected on campus, and the latter of that group (Jeffries) will have a tall task in front of him: Helping Matt Luke and Co. flip his cousin and best friend, Brandon Turnage, who has been committed to Alabama for close to a full calendar year.

Turnage has begun to feel the pressure of being a recruit in the city of Oxford, and it is well-documented that he is a member of a family full of Ole Miss fans and graduates also.

He has likely spent more time on the Ole Miss campus this season than Neal, Chase and I combined, and with other targets/commits at the position facing some eligibility questions, his importance in this class for Ole Miss grows by the day.

Who are the other big visitors, you ask? Raydarious Jones (official) and (unofficially) Nakobe Dean. They will get a late start on their visit clocks, as they will be taking on Oak Grove on Friday night in Hattiesburg.

Dean’s recruitment is beginning to trend towards Tuscaloosa, but he still has an official visit to LSU still to come. The Tigers will get their shot the weekend of Dec. 7, which will be Dean’s final weekend visit before announcing his decision on Dec. 19.

I have long been on the record as saying Dean is not going to end up at Ole Miss. My stance on that has not changed.

I have had a FutureCast in for Raydarious Jones to Ole Miss for quite some time, as well. My stance on that hasn’t changed, either.

When I caught up with Dean following the decision Ole Miss made to fire McGriff, he said that he was surprised, but that his best relationship at Ole Miss was still on the staff.

He briefly brought up the fact that the early signing period is fast approaching, too.

Jones declined comment.

Jon Sumrall, as a current member of the Ole Miss coaching staff, will likely have seen both of them by the time you read this on Sunday evening. Sumrall will also see Dean’s father when he is in Florida later this week.

It was said all season that beginning Nov. 23, the clock was on.

The defining moments of the Matt Luke era are here, and they began at midnight.



5. Here's my weekly SEC power ranking: First, a note: If you're a conspiracy theorist as it pertains to SEC football, this is potentially your week. Alabama is a two-touchdown favorite over Georgia, but it's in the league's best interest for Georgia to win. If that happened, the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide would make the playoffs, bumping all the other bowl-eligible teams up in the process. Food for thought... 1. Alabama -- I'm not sure the Tide is beatable. 2. Georgia -- If anyone in the SEC can do it, it's Georgia, but the Bulldogs aren't as good as they were a year ago, at least in my opinion. 3. Florida -- Year 1 of the Dan Mullen era went really well. The Gators will be a force moving forward. 4. Kentucky -- Kudos to the Wildcats. Now, will Mark Stoops stay or cash out? 5. LSU -- The Tigers probably deserved a different fate in College Station. 6. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs' defense was absolutely dominant. 7. Texas A&M -- The Aggies are going to move up these standings next season. 8. Missouri -- Drew Lock made a ton of money in the month of November. 9. Auburn -- Gus Malzahn is officially on the 2019 hot seat. 10. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks played with Clemson for a while, but the two programs are miles apart. 11. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores are going bowling, for what that's worth. 12. Ole Miss -- The Rebels won in Little Rock and then didn't win again, losing five straight to finish the season. 13. Tennessee -- The Vols had their moments but the UT program is no longer anything special. Cold reality for a delusional fan base. 14. Arkansas -- My God, the Hogs were horrid (unless you're on the scholarship committee in Fayetteville, in which case, between us, I thought you guys got robbed eight times in league play).

For 9th consecutive year, a preseason AP Top 10 team finishes w/at least 5 losses. This year there were 3 of them (w/their preseason ranking & current record):



No. 4 Wisconsin 7-5

No. 8 Miami 7-5

No. 9 Auburn 7-5 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 24, 2018

6. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but if I did, it would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Notre Dame 4. Georgia 5. Oklahoma 6. Ohio State 7. UCF 8. Michigan 9. Washington 10. Florida 11. Texas 12. Washington State 13. Kentucky 14. LSU 15. Penn State 16. West Virginia 17. Syracuse 18. Utah 19. Boise State 20. Northwestern 21. Mississippi State 22. Texas A&M 23. Fresno State 24. Missouri 25. Army

I also hear Mack Brown is very, very interested in North Carolina job. Could bring former Texas DC Gene Chizik with him and try to bring Kliff Kingsbury as his OC. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 25, 2018

Told by multiple sources tonight that @Vol_Football offensive coordinator Tyson Helton has emerged as the top candidate to replace Mike Sanford as head coach at Western Kentucky. Helton, 41, was the OC/QBs coach at WKU in 2014-15. Sanford was fired Sunday after two seasons. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 26, 2018

7. Silly season, otherwise known as the coaching carousel, has begun in earnest. North Carolina fired Larry Fedora Sunday. Texas Tech fired Kliff Kingsbury. Louisville fired Bobby Petrino weeks ago and wants to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm, who might ultimately decided to stay in West Lafayette, Ind. Colorado has an opening, one Vanderbilt's Derek Mason would love to fill, per sources. Surprisingly, perhaps, USC is keeping Clay Helton. Illinois very publicly extended and supported Lovie Smith. Rutgers announced it is retaining Chris Ash. Former Texas coach Mack Brown wants the North Carolina job, but there are rumors the Tar Heels would like to talk to Kentucky's Mark Stoops. Texas Tech would likely love to hire Troy's Neal Brown, but Brown could be the leading candidate at Louisville (or Purdue if Brohm bolts the Big Ten for his alma mater). USC keeping Helton stopped a lot of drama. Would James Franklin have left Penn State for a historic gig in the Pac 12? Most think so. What would the Nittany Lions have done with Franklin gone? We won't know, at least not on this spin. Unless Mason leaves Vanderbilt, there will be no SEC opening this cycle. I can't remember the last time that happened. If that holds, look for multiple openings in a year. That's just how the coaching carousel turns. If it goes slow one year, hold on tight the next time it cranks up. By the way, you're going to see former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze's name everywhere in the coming days. Many believe he's the next head coach at Western Kentucky. I don't necessarily believe that. Many believe he's the next offensive coordinator at Auburn or Tennessee. That's possible. I'll simply say if that happens, Freeze better be cool about how he handles recruiting. Those phone records have been protected; if he starts making noise in Mississippi, that will likely change.

Terence Davis USA Today Sports

8. Ole Miss went 1-1 in Niceville, Florida, over the weekend, beating Baylor on Friday before losing to Cincinnati on Saturday night. I didn't watch all of either game, but I saw some of both. On Friday night, Breein Tyree went for 28 points and Bruce Stevens added 17 in a win. Ole Miss shot just 39.3 percent from the floor but the Rebels held Baylor to 11.1 percent from the 3-point line. Ole Miss won the rebound battle, 35-31, and forced 18 Baylor turnovers. Terence Davis scored just seven points in 24 minutes, a sign of things to come over the weekend. On Saturday, Devontae Shuler scored 24 points and Tyree added 14 in the loss to the Bearcats. Bruce Stevens scored eight points. Dominik Olejniczak added six. Davis scored no points in 31 minutes. Ole Miss shot just 3-for-21 from the 3-point line while Cincinnati was 6-for-14 from behind the arc. Ole Miss lost the rebounding battle, 33-27, and forced just seven turnovers. Bottom line: Ole Miss must get a lot more from Davis to win big games. The Rebels must win the rebounding battle, win the 3-point contest and force more turnovers. Ole Miss must hope Davis' issues were limited to the weekend. The Rebels can't win big without him. Ole Miss plays San Diego Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and ULM Saturday at 1 p.m.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Blood and Sand

9. The football season, at least the one in Oxford, is over. Thanksgiving has passed. Christmas party season is here. Trust me; you need a drink. Here's our resident bartender extraordinaire, Jonathan Howard: From here on out, Matt Luke might as well be a bullfighter and the job ahead is the bull. He is going to have to make good decisions and react at just the right moments if he is going to right the ship. Otherwise, it will be the horns sooner rather than later. And in honor of the MATTador _ I crack myself up _ The Blood and Sand cocktail is your drink of the week. Blood and Sand is one of the few classic mixed drinks that includes Scotch whisky. It was named for Rudolph Valentino's 1922 bullfighter movie Blood and Sand. The red juice of the blood orange in the drink helped link it with the film. The recipe is first known to have appeared in the 1930 Savoy Cocktail Book. While the drink is quite known, it isn’t the most popular of cocktails. The problem is how easily it can fall out of balance. To be honest, it ends up tasting like an orange juice with alcohol in it, kind of like a screwdriver. So while, miraculously, it’s managed to stand the test of time, the question now is how to fix it. Some say the problem is the proportions and that the Scotch and sweet vermouth should outweigh the other two components, creating a slightly sweeter Rob Roy-style variation. Others complain it’s the orange juice that’s problematic, as it is too acidic, the texture is too thick and the bright hue turns muddy when mixed. This, interestingly enough, is one of the gripes launched at the Ward Eight, another notoriously troubled classic cocktail that has itself recently undergone a makeover in its hometown of NYC. As a result, many bartenders dial down the orange juice or drop it altogether. Sometimes, the effort to remove the OJ results in odd contortions. One of the more successful OJ solutions, dubbed the Blood & Sanguinello, came by way of William & Grant brand ambassador Charlotte Voisey, who swapped in Solerno orange liqueur, plus grapefruit and lemon juices, pleasantly balancing the tart and sweet elements of the drink. For me, I found that upping the OJ and utilizing the acidity against the rich Cherry Herring and a richer sweet vermouth like Carpano Antica can balance out the dryer and slightly smoky qualities of a blended scotch like Johnnie Walker Black Label. The absolute only way this drink works to the best of its ability is to use freshly-squeezed OJ right out of the press and before it has a chance to oxidize and dry out, thus making it sharper and less rich. When made correctly, the drink is a beautifully balanced and rich cocktail with a great viscosity and slight smoke. Cheers! Blood and Sand

2 ounces Johnnie Walker Black Label

¾ ounce Fresh OJ ½ ounce Cherry Herring ½ ounce Carpano Antica Vermouth Directions: In a mixing tin, add all ingredients, ice and shake, fine-strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a twist of orange.

