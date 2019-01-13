Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis yells instructions to his team during its 81-77 win over No. 14 Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville. Matt Bush/USA Today Sports

1. The hype began almost immediately following Ole Miss’ 81-77 win over No. 14 Mississippi State Saturday. First, let’s get to the big stuff. The win, Ole Miss’ 10th in a row and its third in as many attempts inside the Southeastern Conference, jumped the Rebels to No. 24 in the NET, probably the only ranking that is really going to matter when rankings matter in March. The win over Mississippi State, combined with wins at Vanderbilt and over No. 11 Auburn in the previous seven days, gave Ole Miss three Quadrant One wins on its resume before the midpoint of January. Sometime Monday, I expect, Ole Miss is going to catapult into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in almost six years. The ranking itself means nothing, but the attention and praise the program will garner from the distinction is worth its weight in recruiting gold. Of course, the heavy lifting is far from over. Ole Miss has home games this week against LSU on Tuesday night and against Arkansas on Saturday at noon. The Tigers knocked off the Razorbacks in overtime in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, and Will Wade’s talented team is No. 25 in the NET. LSU point guard Tremont Waters is an absolute stud, and the Tigers will be a handful. Arkansas forward/center Daniel Gafford is a likely lottery pick this summer; he’ll be a monster assignment for Dominik Olejniczak and Bruce Stevens on Saturday. How will this Ole Miss team, one that has gotten a considerable amount of motivational mileage from being picked last by the media in preseason, handle prosperity and praise? “I think we’re going to handle it great,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I really do. I mean, after the Vanderbilt game, how we handled Auburn. After that emotional win against Auburn, how our guys came out and practiced and paid close attention to detail. I mean, we were in a hotel ballroom (Saturday morning) at 7 o’clock and these guys were bright-eyed and paying attention right to the scout. The only thing I can tell you is I can let you know at practice. I can let you know after about 15 minutes how our team is going to respond. “I know we’re going to go play a really good LSU team at home, but it should be an electric atmosphere in The Pavilion on Tuesday.” “I tell my teammates all the time, ‘I think the key to this team is practice and the scouting report that Coach gives us. We just have to attack when we come to practice,’” Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree said. “That way when game-time comes, we’re ready and we know what to do.”

2. I had a different plan for this thought until I checked Twitter Sunday afternoon and saw where the Ole Miss women’s basketball team knocked off No. 16 Kentucky in Lexington earlier in the day. Yolett McPhee-McCuin inherited an absolute train wreck of a program and basically had to gut what was left of it. I’ve only met her in passing, as, to be completely honest, women’s basketball hasn’t moved the needle on this site in years. Still, one can’t help but be impressed by her unwavering optimism, and people who are around the program rave about her work ethic. The road to respectability, especially in a program as loaded and cutthroat as the SEC, is going to be a long one, but Sunday had to feel awfully good to McPhee-McCuin, her staff and her players.

Ole Miss forward KJ Buffen celebrates during the waning minutes of the Rebels' win over No. 11 Auburn Wednesday in Oxford. Matt Bush/USA Today Sports

3. We spoke to KJ Buffen on Friday, just before the Rebels boarded the bus for Starkville. He talked about his development, how he’s adjusting to playing bigger, stronger players and more.

4. We also spoke to Kermit Davis on Friday as we previewed Saturday’s game at The Hump. Davis said 3-pointers will eventually be a big part of Buffen’s game at Ole Miss. Right now, though, Buffen’s strength offensively is his ability to drive the basketball. “Now, he’s starting to, knock on wood, make his free throws,” Davis said. “I’m really proud of his toughness. That’s going to evolve. It really is. He’s going to be a great stretch-3/4 that can make 3s.” Davis said one of Buffen’s strongest attributes is his confidence and resilience. Buffen believes he belongs in high-level college basketball and doesn’t get rattled when Davis yells at him. “He just kind of smiles, really, and it’s like, ‘OK, next play,’” Davis said. “There’s never any pouting with him at all. He just goes next play and he’s a fun guy to coach.” The key for Buffen’s future is likely going to be determined in the weight room with strength coach Riley Allen. Buffen is up to 217-220 pounds or so. Davis said he anticipates Buffen playing at 230-233 pounds as a very athletic, powerful forward with an elite skill set. The NBA, Davis said, should be Buffen’s goal in time. “He’s got a lot of work ahead of him,” Davis said. “But the physical part of it is a big part of it."



Ole Miss center Dominik Olejniczak works against Mississippi State's Abdul Ado Saturday in Starkville. Matt Bush/USA Today Sports

5. Mississippi State is now 0-2 in the SEC, having lost to both South Carolina and Ole Miss. I don’t cover the Bulldogs, so I might be way off on this, but I found it fascinating that following a big game against an SEC West, in-state rival, Mississippi State sent freshmen Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II to the media room. Perry was excellent Saturday, scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds in 21 minutes off Ben Howland’s bench. Woodard scored seven points as well, but he only played one second-half minute. There are rumors of some locker room issues in Starkville already, and while I don’t necessarily buy them, I thought Saturday’s press conference was interesting. Howland came after the players and seemed fine, but if you’re interested in the Bulldogs, that’s something to follow moving forward. For the record, I love their team. They’re very talented and really check every box. I do, however, question their late-game decision-making. It was bad Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Mason Jones (13) dribbles away from LSU Tigers guard Marlon Taylor (14) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. LSU won in overtime. USA Today Sports

6. It’s once again time to rank the SEC after the first full week of league action. 1. Tennessee — The Vols took Florida’s best punch and just rolled. 2. Ole Miss — I know this is high, but the Rebels beat Auburn and Mississippi State and haven’t lost since November in Destin. 3. LSU — Tigers versus Rebels Tuesday night should be fun. 4. South Carolina — The Gamecocks are 3-0 in the league. Frank Martin is a hell of a coach. 5. Auburn — My opinion: Bruce Pearl will look back on that loss in Oxford fondly weeks from now. Kermit Davis exposed some things. The Tigers will fix them. 6. Kentucky — Seems crazy to have Kentucky sixth, doesn’t it? I know it’s wrong, but hey, it’s early, and that loss to Alabama doesn’t look so good right now. 7. Florida — The Gators are talented, but this wasn’t the start Mike White envisioned. 8. Arkansas — The Hogs lost to Florida and then dropped a home game to LSU. They’re right there, but two home losses sting. 9. Mississippi State — Wins are coming for the Bulldogs, and this rating is too low, but it’s been a bad start for Ben Howland’s team. 10. Georgia — The Bulldogs got a win over Vanderbilt, but the losses might pile up for Tom Crean’s team in his first season in Athens. 11. Texas A&M — The Aggies got a huge win over Alabama. 12. Alabama — That loss to the Aggies will resonate for a while. 13. Vanderbilt — Man, one big injury can kill in basketball. 14. Missouri — Speaking of, the Tigers really miss Jontay Porter.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled as he shoots against Detroit Pistons forward Zaza Pachulia (27) during the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. USA Today Sports

7. Most of the NBA progressed just past the midway point over the past week. Here are my much-anticipated, highly-coveted midseason NBA awards: MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Runners-Up: James Harden, Houston; Paul George, Oklahoma City Defensive Player of the Year: Paul George, Oklahoma City

Runners-Up: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia; Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee

Runners-Up: Dave Joerger, Sacramento; Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers Sixth Man of the Year: Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

Runners-Up: Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City; Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers Rookie of the Year: Luca Doncic, Dallas

Runners-Up: Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Most Improved Player: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento

Runners-Up: Monte Morris, Denver; Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. USA Today Sports

8. The NFL’s final four is set. Here are my picks for next Sunday’s games: AFC Championship Game:

Kansas City 37 New England 34 NFC Championship Game:

New Orleans 38 Los Angeles Rams 31

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

La Louisiane

9. Ole Miss basketball is winning and I don’t have another birthday for 362 days. That’s cause for celebration. So here’s Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week: I love the way this team plays. They just seem so easy with it, which makes me thing of one of my favorite cities.

I love The Big Easy. New Orleans is known for Marti Gras, Cajun Cuisine, and Woo Dat Nation. Café du Monde for coffee and beignets and jazz on Frenchmen Street. One of the things New Orleans can stake a major claim to is leading the charge for American cocktails. So, in honor of our dear friend Chase Parham and his New Orleans Saints, the La Louisiane is your drink of the week. Like most of the older beverages we discuss, the history of the drink is rather hazy. It is known to be created at the La Louisiane Hotel and Creole restaurant that opened in 1881, assuming the drink was created shortly thereafter, the beverage would have shown up a full 50 years before the iconic Vieux Carre cocktail. Apparently, one of the few places that one can find the original recipe is in the classics, “Famous New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em.” written in 1937. Why then has this particular tipple faded away while other New Orleans greats like the Ramos Gin Fizz, Sazarac, and Veiux Carre have thrived? Location. All these drinks were created in hotel bars. And the aforementioned drinks all came from more prominent and popular hotels, thus spreading the drinks across the globe via its many visitors. Now, the drink is a commonplace item among fine bars in New Orleans and is slowly coming around to the rest of the country as well. And that's a great thing because this is, in fact, my favorite of all the drinks to come out of this great city. The La Louisiana is a simple rye-based cocktail with layers upon layers of flavor, all the while staying true to its Creole roots. The drink includes a range of ingredients most people find familiar and welcoming. It is like a Manhattan but, not quite. It is very Sazarac-like but still not exactly. And the drink was created at roughly the same time so it basically falls in line with the way drinks were being made at the time. So chances are if you like either of those drinks you are going to love this one. I highly recommend making this one at home or taking the recipe to a bartender you trust. You will thank me for it later. Cheers! La Louisiane 2 ounces Sazarac 6-year Rye 1/2 ounce Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth 1/4 ounce Benedictine 3 dashes Peychauds bitters 2 dashes Pernod Absinthe Directions: In a mixing glass filled with ice, add absinthe and bitters first. Then follow with whiskey, vermouth, and Benedictine. Stir roughly 30 rotations until the drink is cold and diluted. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a cherry.

Kyler Murray Associated Press

