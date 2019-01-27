Ole Miss forward Bruce Stevens works against Iowa State's Marial Shayok during the Rebels' loss to the Cyclones Saturday. USA Today Sports

1. No. 20 Ole Miss wrapped up a week of struggles Saturday with an 87-73 loss to No. 24 Iowa State. Earlier in the week, Ole Miss lost by 21 at Alabama. The Rebels will fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 Monday, and that’s OK. If you expected this to be a top 25 team all season, that’s on you. If you were hopeful this team would play hard, fight for wins and perhaps make February and March interesting, there’s still reason to believe you’ll get your wish. This Ole Miss team is thin. It’s really, really thin, and that lack of depth has shown in recent weeks. Kermit Davis addressed this on Saturday, but it bears repeating; for this team to win games, it must play efficiently on offense and it must play with special effort. When that effort wanes, as it did in Tuscaloosa and against Iowa State, the results are sub-optimal for the Rebels. Here’s the good news: I thought Devontae Shuler looked healthier Saturday than I’ve seen him in a while. I thought Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen looked a little refreshed as well. They’re both freshmen and they’re going to be inconsistent, but I thought they did some nice things against a Cyclones team that could easily make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. For Ole Miss to achieve to the level of being an NCAA Tournament team, there’s no margin for error. Terence Davis and Breein Tyree must play extremely well. Either Dominic Olejniczak or Bruce Stevens must give the Rebels something in the low post. Shuler has to run the offense and Hinson and Buffen have to contribute. At this point, it’s unrealistic to count on anything else. Again, there’s no margin for error and that’s a tall order for any team. A trip to Florida is on deck, followed by a date with a Mississippi State team that is hot and will be looking to avenge a loss in Starkville. It’s a long, rugged road, but the Rebels have a chance, and frankly, that’s really all fans had a right to hope for.

Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree (4) and center Dominik Olejniczak (right) work against Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb Saturday. USA Today Sports

2. Before the season, I picked Ole Miss to go 10-3 in the non-SEC portion of the schedule. The Rebels did just that. I picked Ole Miss to go 7-11 in the league, but through six games, the Rebels are way ahead of that pace. Entering Wednesday’s game at Florida, Ole Miss is 4-2 in the SEC. When I look at the schedule, knowing what I know now from seeing Ole Miss and the rest of the league, I’m not sure how much I’d revise that, only that I would revise somewhat. I like to do a best-case and then a worst-case and then meet in the middle. It’s elementary, but it typically works. When I do best-case for this Ole Miss team, I get a 13-5 SEC mark. That’s giving Ole Miss losses at Auburn and to Tennessee and Kentucky. When I do a worst-case, I come out at 7-11, limiting Ole Miss’ remaining wins to home dates against Texas A&M, Georgia and Missouri. If we meet in the middle, that’s 10-8 in the league and 21-11 overall heading to the SEC tournament in Nashville in March. Hello, Mr. Bubble. In the end, I don’t think that would be enough, but it would sure make for some dramatic March games. For this Ole Miss team, that, in and of itself, would be a win.

3. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC as the league race hits the one-third pole. 1.Tennessee — The Vols just destroyed West Virginia Saturday.

2. Kentucky — The Wildcats’ talent is beginning to exert its will on opponents.

3. LSU — The Tigers were lucky to win at Missouri.

4. Mississippi State — Ole Miss beat the Bulldogs in Starkville, but that’s their only home blemish.

5. South Carolina — Yeah, yeah, I know. However, the Gamecocks are 5-1 in the league.

6. Alabama — The Tide get a home shot Tuesday night against Mississippi State.

7. Ole Miss — The Rebels had a really rough week.

8. Auburn — The Tigers are too talented to be 2-4 in SEC play.

9. Florida — The Gators will be desperate Wednesday against Ole Miss. Mike White needs wins badly.

10. Arkansas — The Hogs almost knocked off Texas Tech, showing some life in the process.

11. Missouri — The Tigers deserved better against LSU.

12. Georgia — The Bulldogs had an impressive win against Texas in Athens.

13. Texas A&M — The Aggies are 8-10 overall, 1-5 in the SEC. They look like a troubled team.

14. Vanderbilt — How good was Darius Garland? Now we know.



4. So, it was a busy weekend for my Twitter. It’s no secret I don’t harbor much professional respect for 247 Sports’ Steve Robertson, but I had no intention of firing on him Friday night until he made a big deal out of something that never needed to go public. A handful of people in the state wanted to raise money for a worthy charity and discussed the idea of a basketball game between beat writers who cover Mississippi State and beat writers who cover Ole Miss. It became obvious late last week there wasn’t enough interest on the Ole Miss beat, so, to the best of my knowledge, the idea was tabled. Robertson declined to leave it at that. Instead, he said the Mississippi State beat wanted “to do something for the needy in our state. We challenged the Ole Miss media to a charity basketball game. It turns out they can’t put a team together. I think they’re simply scared to take the L. It’s disappointing to say the least.” That’s fun trash talk, I suppose, though it implies Ole Miss beat writers don’t like charity and ignores the fact that several on the beat have been quite helpful to charities over the years. It also totally ignores the reality of how a game like that would look. Besides the fact that no one would be interested in seeing a bunch of men play a pick-up basketball game, it completely disregards the fact that very few of us would be comfortable representing the schools we cover, even loosely. I know I would not, even for a moment or even for charity, wear Ole Miss colors or something that said “Ole Miss” on it. Optically, it would be a terrible look and one that would be easily _ and understandably _ misunderstood. I can’t speak for my entire beat, but I can tell you I don’t view myself as part of Ole Miss or as part of a rivalry with Mississippi State. Further, while I’m not worried about whether or not I’d “take the L,” I would worry about tearing an ACL. I can run long distances in a straight line, but I’m not so sure how my knees, ankles and Achilles would fare cutting and jumping and such. Robertson never had to go public with the failed plan. No one had to know. Perhaps we could’ve had all of the sites involve subscribers to compete in a fundraising competition. I don’t know. However, once it went public, all of the predictable commentary commenced. A Florida writer tweeted to Robertson that perhaps we, the Ole Miss beat writers, were scared of Robertson’s hair. He responded that it’s “been a while since many of them have been able to grow any.” I’m not bothered by bald jokes. I’ve heard them all and frequently make them about myself. I’ve had decades to get used to the reality of being follicly challenged. However, this wasn’t the first time Robertson’s come at me, and after subscribers on RebelGrove.com promised to make charitable contributions if I hit back via Twitter, I did just that. Some $4,000 to charities later, I’m certainly not sorry, though my timeline is a bit overturned. It probably could’ve been worse, but one Mississippi State writer deleted his tweet comparing journalistic integrity levels. The worldwide web was robbed of that ear-measuring contest, though after a rough month of “death threats” from those hardscrabble roughnecks in and around Iowa City, maybe he deserves a bit of a break. Ole Miss plays Mississippi State Saturday. For those hoping for a scene straight from “Anchorman,” you’ll be disappointed. No one will say anything, but should anyone want to, I’m easy to find. I’m the bald guy with no tattoos, minding my own business on press row.

5. Ole Miss entertained 10 or so official visitors over the weekend. We’ve got coverage on the site. I interviewed Jonathan Mingo, who indicated he hopes to make a final decision this week, and Lakia Henry, who admitted he’s pretty torn between Ole Miss and Arkansas as he enters the final 10 days or so of the recruiting process. Sources I spoke to are very optimistic Ole Miss will flip two-sport standout John-Rhys Plumlee. No one really knows what Jerrion Ealy is going to do, and frankly, no matter who he signs with next month, his future will be up in the air until at least June, when Major League Baseball has its say. There’s another weekend of visits coming up, though sources indicated Ole Miss won’t be entertaining many seniors. The Rebels will have a junior day of sorts, though it won’t be one of those ridiculous 150-plus prospect visit days of yesteryear. Instead, Ole Miss will try to bring in 15-20 top 2020 targets. Recruiting, as you know, never really stops. The recruiting calendar, however, does change and has changed. Recruiting fanatics, conditioned by years of January weekend visit drama, clamored for news all weekend. There wasn’t much news to report. The December signing period has changed all of that. Most top prospects sign before Christmas now, turning the January recruiting period into something completely foreign to those who used to hang on every development leading up to the first Wednesday of February. College coaches, by the way, believe the trend towards signing early is only going to intensify. Again, the recruiting calendar has changed. Adjust your internal clocks accordingly.

Chase Cockrell is greeted by teammates last season. Ole Miss opens its season Feb. 15. Josh McCoy

6. Ole Miss baseball practice began on Friday, so I asked my colleague, Chase Parham for a baseball note for 10 Thoughts. He was kind enough to deliver. Here’s Chase: When filling out lineup predictions for the 2019 Opening Day, there are a few certainties with Ole Miss. There are also a couple spots that have a platoon of players vying for those roles, and it’ll probably be weeks before it’s all ironed out. However, judging from fans and even my own thoughts, Chase Cockrell seems to a wild card as to what category he fits.

The senior started 28 SEC games last season and was eighth on the team in total bases and sixth in OPS, giving Ole Miss a power bat in the bottom half of the lineup. He also torched teams in nonconference play, but a late-season slump — including some key poor at-bats in the regional — put a negative spin on his season. He also led the Rebels in strikeouts during league play but did a decent job for a free-swinger with 10 walks and three hit by pitches in the 28 games. This is his third season at the Division I level, and another improvement can be expected. If that’s the case, he should be shifted into the certainty category, though he has to hold off several other talented players with fewer career at-bats. Cockrell is getting a lot of outfield repetitions currently and is more athletic than he typically gets credit for, so that’s another useful tool for him. Whether it’s at DH or a corner outfield spot, Cockrell will get every opportunity to stick on an everyday basis. And while I don’t think he’s a primary key to the season, an uptick in plate discipline could catapult the explosive Ole Miss lineup to another level. The weekend showed the high volatility for him, with Cockrell going 5-for-9 in the two intrasquads with two home runs, a double and three strikeouts. Offense will always play, and his track record will get that chance as long as he correctly identifies breaking balls at a little better clip.

7. Super Bowl LIII will be played Sunday in Atlanta. My Bears are out, and after watching both the Saints and Chiefs lose in part due to lame officiating, I’m not terribly interested. It’ll just be Carson and me, so I’ll smoke some wings and make some queso and watch with him, but my heart won’t care at all. My pick:

New England Patriots 31

Los Angeles Rams 28

8. I’m guest-hosting the Gary Parrish Show on 92.9 FM ESPN on Monday, and once again, the topic du jour will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Specifically, the topic getting all of the attention in the Bluff City is what could be the imminent departures of Marc Gasol and/or Mike Conley. It’s the end of an era in Memphis when and if it happens, but it’s absolutely time. As of this writing, the Grizzlies are 20-30, in 14th (of 15) place in the Western Conference, eight games out of the playoffs. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. appears to be a franchise piece Memphis can build around, and it’s certainly realistic that the Grizzlies could finish with the fifth worst in the NBA. If Conley could bring, as The Athletic’s Tony Jones speculated in an interview with me on Friday, bring Dante Exum and a first-round pick in exchange for Conley, Memphis should absolutely do it. If Brooklyn or another team would give up a first-round choice for Gasol, the Grizzlies would be foolish not to do it, even if it meant _ and it probably would _ taking on a terrible contract. The West is loaded. Golden State, Houston, Denver, Oklahoma City, Portland, Utah and San Antonio are all positioned better than Memphis, and Sacramento and Dallas are building around young, talented pieces. For Memphis, it’ll be a difficult, sad goodbye, but it’s absolutely time.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

The Hot Toddy

9. There’s no sober January at 10 Thoughts. Instead, it’s time for the drink of the week with Jonathan Howard. Here's Jonathan: It’s been cold, not just outside but in The Pavilion at Ole Miss as well. While our much improved squad suffers through a cold front, we should find ways to keep warm. So, let’s revisit the ideal cold weather cocktail, The Hot Toddy. The toddy as we know it started in British-controlled India. In the 1610s, the Hindi word “taddy” meant “beverage made from fermented palm sap.” By 1786, taddy was officially written down and defined as “beverage made of alcoholic liquor with hot water, sugar, and spices.” The British, with their persistent habit of appropriating from conquered cultures, took that beverage and claimed it as their own, much like the gin. In the cold winters and everyday dampness of northern England and Scotland, pubs would pour hot water into Scotch whisky. The United Kingdom’s trade routes with India made exotic spices routine, and pubs started throwing more than hot water and whisky into their drinks. This history is, naturally, disputed. The other origin story tells the tale of an Irish doctor named Robert Bentley Todd, who ordered his patients to drink hot brandy, cinnamon, and sugar water. Most likely, the truth is a combination of the two stories, where doctors heard about the hot toddies from India and started incorporating them into prescriptions. Regardless of the true origin, the drink made its way across the pond to the American colonies. Rum from the Caribbean and local brandy were the spirits of the day in America at the time. Thankfully for the colonists, the hot toddy lends itself well to variations and adaptations of local ingredients. By the mid-19th century, the hot toddy had secured its place as the cure for the common cold. In an article called “How to Take Cold” in the Burlington Free Press in 1837, the hot toddy is heralded as a cure-all, just after a story about how to make beet sugar and before a history of Earth. “If your child begins to snuffle occasionally, to have red eyes, or a little deafness; if his skin feels dry and hot, and his breath is feverish — you have now an opportunity of doing your work much faster than ever before,” the unnamed writer states. The first step is to avoid calling a doctor. Next, feed the child excessive amounts. Finally, make him drink. The modern and most widely used version of the drink, takes whiskey, hot water, honey, lemon, and spices. The best way to make the drink is with a hot kettle. Just add everything and heat. You can garnish with any variety of spices, citrus, or orchard fruits. It is simple, delicious, and perfect for the cold weather. Hotty Toddy!

Hot Toddy

1.5 ounces bourbon

.5 ounce lemon juice

.5 ounce honey

Cloves, cinnamon OR one dash Angostura bitters

Directions: Mix all ingredients into a kettle until hot, pour into a coffee cup and garnish with a peel of lemon.



