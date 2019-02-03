Kermit Davis instructs his team during Ole Miss' loss to Mississippi State Saturday in Oxford. USA Today Sports

1. For the second time in a week, Ole Miss failed to close a game efficiently. For the second time in a week, that inefficiency cost the Rebels a chance at a huge win. Ole Miss, in such great shape in terms of the NCAA Tournament just three weeks ago, now has no real margin for error going forward. Here’s reality: Ole Miss be a prohibitive underdog at Auburn and at home against Kentucky and Tennessee. For the sake of painting a picture, let’s assume losses in those three games. If that’s the case, realistically, the Rebels can’t lose another game if they’re going to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in March. The means Ole Miss is going to have to beat Texas A&M, Missouri and Georgia at home and win at Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri. That’s one hell of a tall task. Keeping it real, Part II: We shouldn’t be having this discussion. As Kermit Davis said following Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State, this is Year One of a new program. It simply isn’t a supremely talented team. It lacks quality, consistent post play. It depends on two freshmen. It lacks depth. Davis didn’t particularly like a question I asked Saturday about his team’s confidence, but I do wonder just how much it truly believes in its collective self right now. One year ago, this team starting losing and couldn’t stop. I do wonder if, as the losses pile up, it’s beginning to question whether it can reverse course and start piling up wins again. At this point, the old cliche of one at a time rings more true than usual. Ole Miss simply must beat Texas A&M Wednesday. If it does, then it must go to Athens and beat Georgia. It won’t be easy, but that’s the task.

2. So what’s happened in the last three weeks? Well, here’s a very elementary theory: Ole Miss has run into more talented teams. I’ll give you a minute to ice your hands after that hot take.

Ok, ready to resume? Yeah, LSU is more talented than Ole Miss. Tremont Waters was the best player on the floor that day, and the Tigers have a roster full of highly recruited players. Ole Miss beat Arkansas, shutting down likely lottery pick Daniel Gafford in the process. Alabama has been very good at home and has a roster that includes coveted recruits such as Donta Hall and John Petty. Iowa State has one of the nation’s best collection of offensive players. Florida has recruited at a high level; everyone wanted KeVaughn Allen. And Mississippi State is one of the most talented teams in the country. On Saturday, freshman forward Reggie Perry, a consensus All-American who was highly recruited, was simply too much for Ole Miss to handle. Fans and media alike can explore narratives that focus on playing hard, aggressiveness, schematics, strategy and the like, but basketball is a game that is almost always decided by talent. For Davis to get Ole Miss where he wants to take it, it’s going to happen via recruiting. I don’t say that to minimize Davis’ coaching chops; his reputation as a great X and O coach speaks for itself. However, as Davis said Saturday afternoon in a candid press conference, the SEC is big-boy basketball. Frankly, he’s got to have more elite players before the Rebels can truly expect to take the next step.

3. As an aside, kudos to the Ole Miss fans. The Pavilion has been rocking lately. It’s a cool facility and it’s neat to see it come to life the way it has in recent weeks. This is what it was built for. If Davis can deliver a winner, Oxford could become one of the more exciting hoops stops in the SEC.

4. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Tennessee — The Vols just keep rolling

2. Kentucky — The Wildcats suddenly look like a national championship-caliber team.

3. LSU — The Tigers have been flirting with a loss for a bit. Arkansas made them pay.

4. Mississippi State — The Bulldogs get LSU and Kentucky at home this week; it’s a chance to build a serious resume.

5. Auburn — I know the Tigers are just 4-4 in the league, but they rolled Alabama impressively on Saturday. They’re too talented not to get hot soon.

6. South Carolina — The Gamecocks are 6-2 in the league. They are. I’m not sure how, but they are.

7. Alabama — The Crimson Tide is good at home. On the road, well, not so much.

8. Florida — The Gators were fortunate to beat Ole Miss on Wednesday. It feels like Mike White’s team is in trouble.

9. Ole Miss — The Rebels need to stack some wins after two disappointing finishes last week.

10. Arkansas — The Hogs are now 4-4 in the league and have to be feeling good after Saturday’s win in Baton Rouge.

11. Missouri — The Tigers got SEC win No. 2 Saturday.

12. Georgia — The win over Texas was a feel-good moment, but it doesn’t appear to have been anything more than that.

13. Texas A&M — In case I haven’t made this clear, Wednesday night versus the Aggies is must-win time for Ole Miss.

14. Vanderbilt — At some point, the Commodores will win a league game. Right?



5. Ole Miss’ baseball team got a scare on Saturday afternoon, so I asked my colleague, Chase Parham, to write about it before he drained his non-Saints Super Bowl blues in a flood of Sazeracs. He obliged. Here’s Chase: During the late innings of Saturday's intrasquad, Grae Kessinger stepped on third base awkwardly and twisted his right ankle. There was serious concern immediately and he went to get an X-Ray immediately before tests reveled just a sprain -- though he's scheduled to see a specialist this week.

Kessinger has sprained that same ankle three times since summer 2017 and luckily escaped major damage during each occurrence. It happened nearly a year ago to date, but he only missed practice time. The good news for Ole Miss is the Rebels have the depth to allow him to rest. There's no reason to rush Kessinger back, as Anthony Servideo can seamlessly slide over to shortstop and Jacob Adams can play second base.

While Kessinger is vital to the Rebels' prospects this season, there's the depth to be patient. The two obvious positives to this is Kessinger is less likely to aggravate it during the season and Ole Miss can rotate other plays in that outfield logjam.

Concern and freak out happened immediately on Saturday, but Ole Miss caught its first break of 2019. It's at a position with a ready-made replacement so rushing isn't necessary, and Kessinger avoided missing most or all of his junior season. All in all, it's not a bad situation for Ole Miss relative to immediate worries.



6. It wasn’t long ago when the first Wednesday of February was one of the biggest days in this business. That day has passed, having been replaced by the early signing period in December. There will still be recruiting drama on Wednesday, however, so I asked rivals.com/RebelGrove.com recruiting analyst Russell Johnson to set the scene for what could happen this week. Here’s Russell: As the dead period begins at midnight tonight, Ole Miss is still in the Top 25 nationally, at No. 24.

That number is good enough for last in the SEC West, and above Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Kentucky overall in the conference,

From an average star rating standpoint, they rank at the same spot in the SEC: Last in the SEC West, but ahead of UK, Mizzou, and Vandy.

That is good enough for 29th nationally.

Currently, the following are true about the successes and failures of Matt Luke and Co. for the 2019 class: -- 1 of the top 10 are committed/signed (Mingo, who I will update the status on shortly) -- 2 of the top 15 (Dannis Jackson) -- 3 of the top 20 (Ashanti Cistrunk) -- 5 of the top 25 (DeAntre Prince, Bryce Ramsey) Of the top 20, 9 remain either uncommitted/unsigned (Jerrion Ealy, Charles Moore, Byron Young, Nathan Pickering, Mingo, Brandon Cunningham, John Rhys Plumlee, Zach Edwards, Jamond Gordon)

Let's start out by posting the players who either have shut down their recruitment, or are not considering Ole Miss:

DE Charles Moore

DL Nathan Pickering OT Brandon Cunningham LB Zach Edwards DL Jamond Gordon That leaves Ealy, Young, Mingo, and Plumlee in-state.

Let's start with Plumlee, the dual-sport ATH from Oak Grove HS committed to Georgia as a blue-shirt QB.

Plumlee visited Ole Miss last weekend, and all reports have indicated that of the remaining uncommitted targets on the board, that he was the one most likely to pick Ole Miss. Could a visit to Florida State over the weekend change that completely?

I don't expect him to wait until Wednesday to make a decision. Ole Miss has prioritized him, and WR coach Jacob Peeler has built some strong relationships with his family.

The late push by the Seminoles has created some drama that didn't exist going into the weekend.

Next is Brandon's Jonathan Mingo, who officially visited Georgia over the weekend, a team he grew up rooting for. I remember vividly the day he first got the offer from the Bulldogs, and how excited he was. From our UGA site interviewing him following the offer back in April:

"Georgia’s always been my favorite school growing up. When I first got there, I got to try on the jerseys and tour the football facilities a little bit. After that, it was practice, then spending time with Coach Hankton one-on-one. That’s when he extended the offer to me. "It was exciting, because it was an offer I’d always wanted," Mingo said. "I grew up watching A. J. Green a lot. He’s my favorite player, and that’s how Georgia became my favorite team.” I am of the opinion that if they would have taken him on that day, he would have committed, no questions asked.

Instead, he held off, and ended up committing to Ole Miss soon thereafter.

His relationship with WR coach Jacob Peeler cannot be overstated as drama builds these next few days.

Mississippi State, and their new WR coach are still in the mix as well, but they appear to be on the outside looking in, at least at the time of this writing (Sunday, 4pm)

Byron Young's recruitment stands where it did after his OV to Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago. Both Mississippi State and LSU have had their chances with the Young family, so he does have several options on the table.

Young is the most unlikely of the four in-state prospects remaining, though. Young committed to Alabama with no fanfare, on the notes app in July. There were no edits, no hype, no decision timeline.

Regardless of what he ends up doing, I expect that to remain the same. He is arguably the most college-ready player in this year's class in Mississippi, and would have the chance to make an impact day one.

That leaves Jerrion Ealy, who had been committed to Ole Miss for over a year prior to his decommitment last month. While I'm not fully ready to dismiss Clemson from his recruitment, they seem to have slipped in recent weeks. They added their second RB commit in the class on Saturday, when an in-state target pulled the trigger. They'd still take Ealy, though.

The wild-card in this situation is Alabama. The Crimson Tide hosted Ealy over the weekend, and recently hired RB coach Charles Huff was one of the primary reasons Ealy was considering Mississippi State. Ealy spent time with both the football and baseball staffs on each of the official visits he went to, and other than Alabama, would likely play both sports.

The Kyler Murray situation has hurt his draft stock. That's not an opinion, it's a fact.

Going into the weekend, Ole Miss had close to a 50-50 chance of getting Ealy, who remains a lottery ticket, recommitted. The post-visit bump is strong enough for Ealy, that it truly seems like a toss-up.

Summing all of this up, here are the recruits remaining on the board, ranked from most to least likely: (as of 4pm Sunday)

1. Brandon Mack

2. LeDarrius Cox 3. John Rhys Plumlee 4. Jerrion Ealy 5. Lakia Henry 6. Jonathan Mingo 7. Byron Young 8. A'Montae Spivey

I'd love to see Mike Conley moved before the Feb. 7 trade deadline because he could push a team to another level.



Over the last 7 games, Conley is averaging 23.3 points, 7.9 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.2 steals, while shooting 52.2% from the field and 38.6% from three. pic.twitter.com/Bdr4BOyCsH — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 4, 2019

7. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. It’s possible it’s a wild day in the league, as teams such as New Orleans and Memphis could be trading away the heart and souls of their franchises. LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, is also the agent for Anthony Davis, and Paul has engineered a situation which has put the Pelicans in quite a pickle. They can deal Davis by Thursday and begin the rebuilding process now. Or the Pelicans can keep Davis, wait for July 1 and then see what Boston (which can’t deal for Davis with Kyrie Irving on its roster until July 1 due to an obscure league technicality) has to offer. Of course, Davis has let it be known he would treat any trade to Boston or any other non-Lakers market as a rental. Does Boston trade Jayson Tatum at the risk of losing Davis after one season? I’d think not. Can the Lakers make the best value offer for Davis this week? I’d think not. New Orleans is in a tough spot. Memphis, meanwhile, is reportedly talking to Utah about the Mike Conley. The Grizzlies’ longtime point guard would be a perfect fit with the Jazz, as he would be a natural complement to Rudy Gobert and a great distributor to Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles. The Grizzlies would, presumably, also love to move center Marc Gasol, but it’s unclear what type of market exists for the Spaniard. Earlier in the week, the Knicks sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas in exchange for a bunch of expiring contracts, clearing space for two max deals this summer. Bottom line: Regardless of what does or doesn’t happen between now and Thursday, next season should be fascinating for those of us who love the NBA. Every sign points towards Kevin Durant leaving Golden State for New York. Irving could join him, making the Knicks interesting for the first time in decades. That would weaken the Warriors to the point of mere contender, along with Houston, Oklahoma City, Denver, Utah and perhaps more, depending on what happens with Davis, Kawhi Leonard and others.

8. Super Bowl LIII is over, thank goodness. It's almost like the Rams didn't really belong. It was the football equivalent of "ball don't lie" in hoops. Congratulations to the New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl for the sixth time, and to Tom Brady, who continues to cement his status as the greatest of all-time. And congratulations to The Washington Post, which spent $5 million it could have spent to pay journalists. It was a powerful ad, even if those millions could have been spent so very much better. That puts a wrap on football season. For me, it was fun, as I enjoyed adopting the Chicago Bears. Carson and I are already talking about making a trip to see the Monsters of the Midway in person in the fall. My ridiculously-early Super Bowl LIV prediction: Kansas City 34 Chicago 31

9. Jonathan Howard has the week off, so I took a shot at the drink of the week. I have no real history to provide for you, but I’m told this is a bit of a derivation of the Sidecar cocktail. Maybe it’s the Railcar. I don’t know. It doesn’t matter. Anyway, you need rye, Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur, simple syrup and Angostura bitters. You could serve this in a martini glass or a rocks glass. I chose to use a rocks glass. Ingredients:

2 oz. rye whiskey 3/4 oz. Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur 1/4 oz. simple syrup Several dashes Angostura bitters Directions: Mix all ingredients in a vessel with ice. Stir. Strain into a rocks glass. Add large ice cube and garnish with an orange peel. Cheers.



