1. I'm not a big golf guy. If you've followed this site or listened to the Oxford Exxon Podcast, you likely know that. I've played two rounds of golf in the last 25 years. I often never watch a single shot of a major golf tournament. I feel guilty for not introducing the game to my children but apparently not guilty enough to do anything about it. I say all of that to say this: On a day when I had lots going on and plenty of reasons to not watch The Masters, I either watched it passively, followed it via social media or was glued to it. I did almost two hours of Peloton on Sunday morning. Normally, I turn on the English Premier League for background distractions on Sunday morning. On this Sunday, I turned on The Masters. I met Jonathan Howard for coffee around 11, and near the end of our visit, he showed me the leaderboard. My parents hosted a luncheon for Campbell Sunday at 1, so I had every reason to forget all about a golf tournament. However, I ended up turning it on in my parents' bedroom and watching the final few holes with my dad while all of Campbell's guests began their lunch. There was only one reason I was glued to the final holes of a golf tournament -- Tiger Woods. The 43-year-old Woods, once the most dominant player in the game, hadn't won a major in 11 years. In that time, his personal life had fallen apart, as had his health. Two years ago, Woods appeared to be finished. "I was done," Woods said earlier this week. He entered Sunday's final round two shots off the lead, and we all cheered for him Sunday. We all cheered for redemption. We all cheered for a flawed human who seemingly lost everything in the most public way possible, endured a decade's worth of jokes and rebounded in glorious fashion. Woods, now 43, rebuilt his body, even while his hairline receded and revealed his age. He's been humbled over the years, making him one of the most revered athletes in the world. Augusta roared Sunday when he made his charge. When his final putt on No. 18 fell, Woods exulted. When Woods found his children, Samantha and Charlie, I don't mind admitting I teared up. I doubt I was alone. It was one of the coolest days in sports I can remember, probably the coolest since that November 2016 night when the Cubs won the World Series. I wondered afterwards if there's another athlete on earth who could engender such emotion in victory. I couldn't come up with one. I couldn't think of anyone who would come close. Before his fall, people loved to cheer for Woods, but there was another group that loved to cheer against him. On Sunday, Woods was a unifier. For one afternoon, we all cheered for one guy, even those of us who really don't understand what we're watching and have no real reason to care.

2. Ole Miss should avoid doubleheaders at all costs. Mother Nature got to Ole Miss on Saturday, a day after the Rebels defeated Kentucky. That led to a Sunday doubleheader, and the Wildcats took advantage of two seven-inning games, sweeping the Rebels and taking the series, 2-1. Ole Miss fell to 25-12 overall and 9-6 in the Southeastern Conference. Bottom line: It was a missed opportunity, the second such miss at home against an inferior opponent. Forget North Alabama. If Ole Miss isn't a host in June, it'll likely look back to losses against Alabama and Kentucky in Oxford as the games that cost Swayze Field postseason baseball. Ole Miss travels to Auburn this weekend before returning home to face Texas A&M in late April. Series at LSU, at home against Mississippi State and at Tennessee also occur in the second half of the SEC slate. Ole Miss had a chance to really position itself Sunday. It failed to take advantage. It's on pace to win 18 SEC games, but the second half is loaded with challenges. At the midway point of the league schedule, this Ole Miss team could go in any direction. Stay tuned.

3. Ole Miss basketball picked up a huge commitment Friday from former Vanderbilt signee Austin Crowley. Crowley, a West Point, Mississippi, native who plays at Sunrise Christian (Kansas) Academy, gives Ole Miss a versatile player on both ends of the floor. He could conceivably play three positions in Kermit Davis' system and he's a strong defender. "I think Austin is a great spring add and someone that is going to impact the program immediately upon his enrollment," Rivals.com basketball analyst Corey Evans said. "He's someone that can play a variety of spots and on both ends of the floor. He can also defend different spots which should be his calling card immediately as he develops into a solid two-way presence."

4. Ole Miss isn't done in recruiting. The Rebels will host Khadim Sy on an official visit in about 10 days. Butler grad transfer center Joey Brunk will visit days later. Ole Miss would love to land one of the two, and there are some inside the program who would prefer to sign both Sy and Brunk. The Rebels would love to also add Jaemyn Brakefield, and even though Brakefield has publicly said he won't reclassify this summer and will instead remain at his West Virginia prep school for another season, it's not completely out of the question he could change his mind and sign with a college in time for the 2019-20 season.

5. Ole Miss announced Friday point guard Devontae Shuler will test the NBA waters but not sign an agent, thereby keeping his eligibility intact. I'm not remotely surprised. Frankly, Shuler has much higher NBA stock than Breein Tyree, who also is exploring his NBA stock. Shuler emerged as a top guard in the second half of his sophomore season. He's got a strong game off the dribble, can defend at a high level and has a good shot. I suspect the NBA evaluation he will receive will be one that pushes him to continue to develop his offensive game, especially his play-making and facilitating skills. Shuler needs to be a more aggressive shooter and he needs to continue to improve his passing skills. I fully expect Shuler will return to Ole Miss for his junior season, and I'm on record saying I think he's going to be an All-SEC caliber player next season.

6. The NBA Playoffs began Saturday. Here are my predictions for the Eastern Conference playoff series: Toronto over Orlando in 6 Philadelphia over Brooklyn in 6 Boston over Indiana in 6 Milwaukee over Detroit in 5

7. Here are my predictions for the first-round series in the Western Conference: Golden State over Los Angeles Clippers in 5 Houston over Utah in 6 Oklahoma City over Portland in 6 Denver over San Antonio in 7

8. It's super early, but here are some quick Major League Baseball observations: - The Seattle Mariners are so much fun to watch. Scott Servais' team is 13-5 early and probably don't have enough to hold off Houston (and maybe not even the Angels), but they play an exciting brand of baseball. If you're looking for a team to adopt, they're a candidate. - Tampa Bay (12-4) has already opened up a 5 1/2-game lead in the American League East. The Rays aren't a fluke. They're for real and they're talented enough to go wire to wire in a division that includes Boston and the Yankees. - No division is more compelling than the National League East. The Mets, with dynamic pitching, hold a small lead currently, but Atlanta, Washington and Philadelphia have the pieces to win. It'll come down to health and to who is willing to make a big move at the deadline. - I have no idea what Ozzie Albies' agent was thinking, but the Braves' locking up of Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. for years to come is the biggest win of the season thus far. - Milwaukee (10-6) is leading the National League Central, but the Brewers' run-differential (minus-6) is something to watch. St. Louis (plus-12) and Cincinnati (plus-10) have better offenses, and the Brewers' reliance on that bullpen could make them vulnerable in the second half of the season. - San Diego is 11-6, playing enthused baseball and might be the leader to sign Dallas Keuchel and/or Craig Kimbrel to one-year deals. The Padres could be relevant all summer.

9. Jonathan Howard spent the weekend in Oxford and he was driving home to Nashville Sunday afternoon. I spent a total of 3 1/2 hours on my Peloton this weekend, in large part so I could drink margaritas with my wife, Laura. I don't want to drink the super sugary mixes, so I worked on my own recipe a bit this weekend. Jonathan will be back soon, but for this weekend, the classic margarita is your drink of the week. I fresh-squeezed lime juice and made my own simple syrup (one cup sugar mixed with one cup water, boiled to a concentrate). I used Altos reposado tequila, Casamigos mezcal and Cointreau as my liquors. I made a batch in the following manner: 6 oz. lime juice 2 oz. simple syrup 4 oz. tequila 2 oz. mezcal 2 oz. Cointreau Directions: Salt the rim of a margarita or rocks glass. Fill with crushed ice. Mix all above ingredients, pour into prepared glass. Garnish with a lime wedge. Enjoy. Note: If you prefer your margaritas sweeter, use more simple syrup. If you like them smokier, use a little more mezcal. To make them a little fancier, add an orange slice as an additional garnish.

