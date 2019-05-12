Ross Bjork

1. It could change, certainly, but it’s starting to look like Ross Bjork could have a major decision in his hands in the coming weeks. With a chance to all but put a stranglehold on a top-four finish and a regional host site, Ole Miss’ baseball team was swept by Mississippi State over the weekend. The result, barring a scorching hot finish, likely means Ole Miss has played its last game at Swayze Field this season. The Rebels play at Arkansas State Tuesday, at Tennessee Thursday though Saturday and then at least one game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament next week in Hoover, Alabama. Sure, a win in Jonesboro, a sweep in Knoxville and a couple of wins in Hoover would get Ole Miss back into the hosting conversation, but that’s a lot to count on. In all likelihood, Ole Miss is headed on the road in next month’s NCAA Tournament, a likely No. 2 seed in a regional hosted by Louisville, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Texas Tech or another non-SEC program. History says the Rebels won’t survive that weekend, and if they don’t, Bjork will be on the clock.

2. Here’s reality: This season was supposed to see Ole Miss host a regional in Oxford, likely strongly in contention for a national top-eight seed. That’s what happened a year ago, when the Rebels cruised to a share of the SEC West title, the SEC Tournament title and a seed that guaranteed the road to Omaha would go through Oxford. Of course, that road deterred to Austin when Tennessee Tech essentially swept a Monday doubleheader to end Ole Miss’ season one win short of a regional. It’s my opinion, one that I can’t prove and one that can’t be summarily disproven either, the Rebels still haven’t recovered from Black Monday. This team has struggled in mid-week games, given SEC games away at inopportune moments and, most recently, been swept by its in-state rival. Weather didn’t cooperate this weekend (though, in hindsight, more rain would’ve been welcomed by the Rebels), the town was packed to the gills due to graduation and Sunday was Mother’s Day, but attendance was down and atmosphere appeared to be lacking. Ole Miss invested in Swayze Field so it would host regionals. Fans, however, want more. They want Super Regional appearances, trips to the College World Series and consistent contention. It’s my opinion Bianco is in dire danger of losing that confidence. Once it’s gone, it’s almost impossible to get it back.

3. And yes, Mississippi State’s success is a factor in the Bianco equation. Is that fair? I don’t know. It is what it is. The Bulldogs, guided by their fourth coach in as many years, are now 14-2 against the Rebels in those four years. The Bulldogs win in the postseason, too. Worse, and this is the indictment of Bianco, Mississippi State looks so loose and relaxed compared to Ole Miss. The Bulldogs appear to be having fun on the field. The Rebels, frankly, look constipated. It’s long been the knock on Bianco — his teams play too tight, especially late in the season. Is it fair? I don’t know. Is it accurate? It depends on who you ask. However, the Rebels have been to Omaha once in 19 years and have been to just one super regional in the past decade, a winning appearance at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Bulldogs went to Omaha this year and the road back to Middle America goes through Starkville this season. It’s simply undeniable that the Bulldogs’ success puts more pressure on Bjork if Ole Miss can’t have a magical next few weeks.

Always trying to improve @OleMissSports by “getting away” & discussing our present & future at our Sr. Staff Advance. Let’s go Rebs! pic.twitter.com/LrcI1j9hNV — Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) May 9, 2019

4. There is more to this situation, of course. First, Ole Miss doesn’t have a permanent chancellor in place, and some question whether Bjork has the capital to make a move atop the baseball program right now. Personally, I think he does, though I do think a decision to move on from Bianco could make late November awkward, problematic or both. If Ole Miss can move on from Andy Kennedy for being good but not excellent and could move on from Bianco for being very good but not championship-caliber, what happens in November if the 2019 football season brings subpar results and even more fan apathy? Don’t get me wrong; I’m not forecasting a disaster of a season. In fact, I think it’s quite possible Ole Miss overachieves and surprises this fall. However, the schedule is difficult, and if the losses piled up and attendance dipped _ season ticket sales are rumored to be stagnant _ it would beg the question. There's simply no getting around that. These decisions might be made independently, but they are not made in a vacuum.

🏆 MERRY CLINCHMAS! 🏆



The Pirates are the 2019 @American_BSB Regular Season Champs! pic.twitter.com/9zPbmbd6Tk — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) May 11, 2019

5. Want to add yet another level of complication? Former Ole Miss assistant Cliff Godwin has East Carolina poised to be a national top-eight seed. In the event Ole Miss wants Godwin to be Bianco’s successor, it might be running out of time to get him. If Godwin gets the Pirates to Omaha this season, one would have to believe he’d be looking to cash in this summer by landing a Power-5 job. He’d be in demand, and he’d certainly be a popular candidate in Oxford. Of course, that’s a potential talking point in November as well. If the Rebels falter, there will be some who stump for the Rebels to once again go after Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, this time for the head coaching gig. Golding will likely be the next _ pardon the pun _ golden boy in Tuscaloosa, and he has ties to Oxford. Again, maybe Grae Kessinger, Thomas Dillard and the Rebels get hot the next few weeks and then months later, Matt Luke and Co. go bowling and render this entire column moot, but if not, we’re approaching some potentially intriguing times.

6. Ole Miss’ softball team got great news Sunday. The Rebels rebounded from a struggling season in 2018 to land the No. 11 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Rebels will play host this weekend to Chattanooga, Southeast Missouri and Louisiana-Lafayette. Ole Miss is paired up with No. 6 national seed Arizona. The Wildcats will entertain Auburn, Colorado State and Harvard this weekend in Tucson. If the regionals go by chalk, Ole Miss and Arizona would meet in Tucson in a super regional later this month.

I am announcing my college decision on Monday night. Between my final 3😤😤 pic.twitter.com/uNcc2MwDxI — khadim sy (@khadimsy1) May 9, 2019

7. Ole Miss basketball will either get great news or disappointment Monday when junior college forward/center Khadim Sy makes his college destination public. Sy has narrowed his finalists to Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and East Carolina. However, most close to his recruiting believe it’s down to Ole Miss and Pittsburgh. As of Sunday night, no one was certain as to Sy’s plans. Ole Miss sources were very cautiously optimistic about the Rebels’ chances, and Sy has told Ole Miss players he’s Oxford-bound. However, Pittsburgh is a major factor, and no one would be surprised if he opted for the ACC school instead of Ole Miss.

Western Conference Finals bound for the first time in 19 years!



MOOD pic.twitter.com/e7JgQZ5t0b — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 12, 2019

8. The NBA’s final four is set. Houston blew a huge chance against Golden State, who won Game 6 without Kevin Durant. The Warriors will face Portland in the Western Conference. The Blazers have beaten Oklahoma City and Denver to get to the Western Conference finals. Milwaukee crushed Boston in five games and will face Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals after the Raptors' dramatic Game 7 win over the Sixers. My picks: Golden State over Portland in 6 Milwaukee over Toronto in 7

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time for the drink of the week. Here’s Jonathan Howard: After a long week at the Kentucky Derby and then Chicago, some warm weather and refreshing cocktails are an absolute must this week. One of my favorite poolside libations is tall, light and really easy to drink. So, for this week, let’s revisit the Mojito as your drink of the week. Traditionally, a Mojito is a cocktail that consists of five ingredients: white rum, sugar (traditionally juice from sugarcane), mint, lime juice and seltzer. The original Cuban recipe uses spearmint, a mint variety very popular on the island. It's a combination of sweetness, refreshing citrus and mint flavors that is intended to complement the potent kick of the rum, and has made this clear highball a popular summer drink.

The cocktail has a relatively low alcohol content, about 10 percent alcohol by volume, which Is why it is a bachelorette party favorite and a bartender’s best friend. Everyone loves it. So if you could give me some good vibes on Tuesday and drink some rum in my honor, it would be greatly appreciated. Cheers!

Mojito

2 oz. Carta Blanca Rum 3/4 oz. Fresh Lime Juice 3/4 oz. Cane Sugar Syrup 10 Fresh Mint Leaves Top with soda Directions: Slap the mint to release the fragrance. Add rum, sugar and lime juice. Add ice to your tins and shake vigorously. Pour into a tall glass and top with soda. Garnish with a fresh mint top.



