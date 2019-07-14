BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Southeastern Conference Football Media Days begin Monday. Ole Miss makes its appearance on Tuesday, as Matt Luke, Matt Corral, Alex Givens and MoMo Sanogo make the trip to Hoover. Most of today's column will be related to this annual exercise in futility/made-for- TV event.



1. What should Ole Miss fans expect from Tuesday morning? Not much, really. It should be a refreshing change for the program, however. The questions won't be about probation or transfers or instability. Instead, the Ole Miss contingent will be asked about new coordinators Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre. They'll be asked about replacing DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Greg Little, Dawson Knox and DaMarkus Lodge. Kudos to Luke, by the way, for bringing Corral. He's the only freshman (and the only underclassmen) of the 42 players making the trip to Hoover. He's absolutely the most compelling story on the Ole Miss roster and the guy the media most wish to speak to. Luke could've easily left Corral in Oxford. He won some points with the media, for what's that worth, by bringing Corral. It also shows the Rebels believe in Corral as a leader, have liked what they've seen from him this offseason and are telling him just how dependent the team is on him as fall camp approaches.

Scottie Phillips, shown here making a gain against ULM last season, could get some All-SEC votes this week. (USA TODAY)

2. Try not to get too terribly perturbed by media predictions when they are released later this week. One, Ole Miss hasn't been particularly good the past three seasons and last year, the Rebels were off the radar. Two, with the aforementioned headliners now gone, the Rebels are a fairly anonymous group heading into the season. Elijah Moore probably deserves some All-SEC consideration. He won't get it. Scottie Phillips does, too. He might. Same for Givens and Sanogo. Here's the deal: If Ole Miss wants praise and awards, it will have to earn all of that this fall. The Rebels have much to prove.

Missouri's Barry Odom (Lexi Churchill)

3. I expect Ole Miss will be picked to finish sixth or seventh in the SEC West. I likely won't fill out a ballot. If I do, I think mine will look like this: SEC East: 1. Georgia 2. Missouri 3. Florida 4. South Carolina 5. Tennessee 6. Kentucky. 7. Vanderbilt SEC West: 1. Alabama 2. LSU 3. Texas A&M 4. Auburn 5. Mississippi State 6. Ole Miss 7. Arkansas

Alabama's Najee Harris (UA Athletics)

4. If I fill out an All-SEC ballot, my offense will look like this: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama RB Najee Harris, Alabama RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina TE Albert Okwuegbunan, Missouri C Drake Jackson, Kentucky OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburnb K Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia KR De'Vion Warren, Arkansas

LSU's Grant Delpit (Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports)

5. If I fill out an All-SEC ballot, my defense will look like this: DL Derrick Brown, Auburn DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas LB Dylan Moses, Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama LB Jacob Phillips, LSU CB Kristian Fulton, LSU CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama S Grant Delpit, LSU S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee P Braden Mann, Texas A&M PR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

South Carolina's Will Muschamp (Chris Gillespie)

6. Here are some other storylines I expect to hear about this week in Hoover: -- Can Gus Malzahn survive another season on the hot seat? He's simply not popular with many Auburn fans, and the Tigers' schedule is interesting early. Would Malzahn make it through the year if Auburn starts 2-2? He'd probably prefer not to find out. -- Will Ed Orgeron actually allow the Tigers' offense to open up? We talk about this every year, and Orgeron has done a solid job in Baton Rouge, but he seems reluctant to take his hands completely off the offense. -- Has Will Muschamp turned the corner at South Carolina? This feels like a pivotal year for him, one way or the other. -- Is the Mizzou hype real? I'm buying it, but that's usually a bad sign. Can Kelly Bryant adequately replace Drew Lock? -- Texas A&M has some momentum, but the Aggies face Clemson, Alabama and Georgia this season. If Jimbo Fisher can steal one of those, Texas A&M's rise could begin sooner than many expect. -- It's been a tough offseason for Dan Mullen. I suspect he'll field some uncomfortable questions.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will address the media Monday. (Associated Press)

7. Greg Sankey opens Media Days Monday morning. It's usually a fairly frank session with the commissioner. I suspect he's going to be asked about concerns about attendance, the in-game fan experience, the scandal at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, the continued conversation regarding compensation for student-athletes and more. I'll be curious to see if Sankey discusses the upcoming renegotiation of the SEC's television rights deal. Further, I'll be interested to see if the topic of down-the-road conference expansion/realignment comes up Monday. The Big 12's grant-of-rights expires in the next five years or so, and it's my opinion there could be quite a shakeup of conference affiliation when that occurs. If I'm right, schools are going to get busy soon lining up their spot in the chaos. Keeping those machinations private would be impossible, so again, if I'm right, those could become some juicy stories over the course of the next couple of years. I've always believed the SEC would like to expand to 16 schools, but that's something the league has consistently denied. Maybe I'm wrong and the league isn't playing coy. It's a potentially fascinating topic to follow, and Sankey's thoughts on it would be interesting, even if he's holding everything close to the vest.

8. I drove to Birmingham on Thursday evening. I hadn't been in the city five minutes when Laura told me I had missed a call from our son, Carson. I called him back and he answered, saying, "Bad news, Dad." He then told me the Oklahoma City Thunder had traded Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul, a couple of first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps. Carson had known this was coming for days, certainly since the July 5 trade that sent Paul George to the Clippers in exchange for Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a boatload of picks. He wanted Westbrook, his first and only favorite player, to go to the Miami Heat if he couldn't stay in OKC. He had planned to continue cheering for the Thunder, following the rebuild with an intellectual, draft-oriented approach, all the while cheering for the Heat for the sheer fun of it. Cheering for Westbrook in Houston will be tougher for Carson and most Thunder fans. That Rockets uniform stirs some funny emotions. James Harden has been wearing it since 2013, and in the spring of 2014, Patrick Beverley was wearing that uniform when he took out Westbrook's knee, ending the Thunder's title hopes that season. It's the end of an era in Oklahoma City, and in our house, I think things are still being sorted out. Carson's favorite shirt, an orange OKC shirt with Westbrook's 0 on the front and his name and number on the back, is now a collector's item of sorts, I suspect. Years from now, someone is going to do one hell of a documentary about the last 10-plus years of the Thunder, from their rapid ascension into contention to the Harden trade, to Kevin Durant's leaving for Golden State via free agency to the trades for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony and finally to Thursday night's trade. Through it all, Westbrook was the constant, and when he signed an extension days after Durant bolted, Carson's love for the Thunder's point guard exploded. Carson defended Westbrook as diligently and religiously as anyone, doubling down on Westbrook gear to accompany the ferocious-looking Westbrook Fathead that greeted him each morning when he woke. He's gotten upset at those who question his game -- whether it be NBA analysts, ESPN talking heads or his dad. So I suspect there will be a lot of Rockets basketball on the TVs in our house starting in October as well as a lot of scouting and speculating regarding the Thunder's arduous rebuild. Ole Miss faces Memphis at FedExForum in November, you may have read recently. I suspect I'll have a 13-year-old in tow for that tilt. After all, James Wiseman will be on the floor, and a certain Westbrook fan is already wondering if the Tigers' freshman center is going to be one of the foundations of OKC's young core, part II.

9. Novak Djokovic won an absolutely thrilling gentlemen's singles final at Wimbledon Sunday, defeating Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker. I won't pretend to be a tennis aficionado. I'm not one. I was pursuing Twitter around midday Sunday when I saw the buzz about the fifth set that was unfolding. I found it on television in my hotel and was captivated. Federer, 37, had two match points. Djokovic won them both and ultimately broke Federer's serve. Djokovic salvaged another couple of break point opportunities that would have given Federer the opportunity to serve for the championship. It was a classic match. I caught myself wondering, as it unfolded, what happens to tennis when Federer ultimately loses to Father Time? What happens when Djokovic and Rafa Nadal lose their championship form? Are there any other up-and-comers who can stop the sports world for a few hours the way Federer and Djokovic can? If those players exist, I don't know their names. I paid little or no attention to Wimbledon this year prior to Sunday's fifth set. It used to be must-see TV. I doubt I'm alone. Tennis is more of a fringe sport today, in my opinion, than it's ever been. On Sunday, however, for a few hours, the sport returned to the glory days of Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras. For just a little while, Wimbledon was the epicenter of the sports world. For me, it was a bit nostalgic. For everyone who was glued to his or her screen, it was unforgettable.

Queens Park Swizzle

9b. It's hot and the heat isn't going away anytime soon, so here's Jonathan Howard with this week's drink of the week: And just when the NBA landscape looked like it has cooled down, the Thunder and Rockets heated things right back up with the Westbrook-Chris Paul trade. So, how about something a little cool, that gives you a little bit of heat? The Backyard Swizzle is your drink of the week. The Backyard Swizzle is an original drink of mine made and used in warmer months for a really nice heat/cooling sensation, and since the swizzle is a style of drink unfamiliar to most, let’s touch on it a bit. Swizzle are sour-style drinks very similar to a punch that require you to “swizzle," or churn, the drink with crushed ice. Swizzles are usually served in long Collins or Sling glasses and are traditionally made with rum as stated in David A. Embury's 1948 book, The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks. Swizzling as a technique comes from a food preparation in the West Indies, where foods such a batter would be mixed prior to being cooked by taking a stick with a paddle at the end and spinning it up and down the container. The most popular swizzle around is the Queens Park Swizzle, pictured above. Sadly, I could not get a picture of my drink so I wanted to give a reference for the style of drink itself. For a cocktail, take a swizzle stick, or fork, really, and twist it in your hands similar to the way we were all taught to make a fire in Boy Scouts, and move it up and down the glass. I really love this technique. The predecessor to the Swizzle is the Switchel, a non-alcoholic drink from the Caribbean consisting of vinegar, water and spices that were sweetened by honey or molasses, which became very popular among Colonial Americans during the 17th century. The Backyard Swizzle consists of Tanqueray No. 10 Gin, which has all the base botanicals of its legendary big brother but with added notes of orange, lemon, grapefruit and chamomile. It is named for the experimental No. 10 still at the distillery. For the sweetener I grabbed falernum. Falernum is a spiced lime cordial popular in Tiki-style drinks which connected the original swizzle to the gin-based swizzle I was creating on the spot. Then crush some lime, mint and jalapeño for a soft heat, and add cucumber to cool the whole thing down. The result is a refreshing cocktail with the smallest amount of heat perfect for a BBQ on the Fourth! Cheers! Backyard Swizzle

1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. 10 Gin 1 oz. Falernum 3/4 oz. fresh lime 4 slices cucumber 2 slices jalapeño 10 mint leaves Directions: In a tall Collins or sling glass, add mint, cucumber and jalapeno. Press with a muddler to release the oils. Add gin, falernum and lime to the glass. Top with crushed ice and “swizzle.” Top with more crushed ice and garnish with a mint sprig, cucumber slice and a jalapeno slice.



