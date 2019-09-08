Ole Miss defeated Arkansas Saturday night, 31-17, to improve to 1-1 on the season. The Rebels step out of league play this weekend, as they'll play host to Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. Saturday. I'll look back on the win over the Razorbacks, ahead to the tilt with the Lions, rank the SEC and more this week on 10 Weekend Thoughts. Jonathan Howard is back this week as well, and he's writing about whiskey. Have a great week.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke leaves the playing field following the Rebels' 31-17 win over Arkansas Saturday night in Oxford. (USA Today Sports)

1. It was a long week in Oxford last week. Following a season-opening loss at Memphis, Ole Miss fans _ or at least a vocal portion of them _ were feeling angst. The atmosphere outside the program was caustic. The reality of the rebuilding job facing the Rebels sank in a bit, and as it did, anger accompanied that realization. Ole Miss coach Matt Luke wouldn't call Saturday's game against Arkansas, a program that was 0-8 in the Southeastern Conference a year ago, a must-win, but it was the next closest thing to that. "This was a big game," Luke said. "People were saying this was a must-win on Monday and I don't necessarily think that, but I'm proud that these guys continued to battle and fight out of this cloud that we're under and keep fighting it. I think it's good for our fans to have something good and an exciting night in our stadium to try and build on and move forward." Luke said he and the coaching staff have just asked the players to keep working and to believe in the work they've already put in. "These guys have worked hard and you want them to believe in the process," Luke said. "I think that gives validation to them to say, 'Hey, this is going to work' and have that confidence, especially the young guys. There was a confident group in the locker room tonight. I think they'll continue to keep getting better and better and that's the goal -- to keep building."

2. There was a moment in the second half when the game got a little weird. What would an Arkansas-Ole Miss game be if it didn't get a little bit crazy at some point in the second half? Of course, for Ole Miss, there's some scar tissue there, and for a young team trying to learn how to win, a sudden momentum shift can be dangerous. Ole Miss led, 17-3, when Octavious Cooley was stripped of the football. Kamren Curl returned it 69 yards for a touchdown, and suddenly, with 13:31 left, the Razorbacks were back in it. Ole Miss never blinked. Instead, Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore for a touchdown pass less than three minutes later. The Hogs never responded. "We had a chance to make it a three-score game there and it was kind of shades of '17 there for a while with Cooley and the fumble, but I told them, 'Hey, different teams, different year. We're going to get your back,'" Luke said. "I was proud of the O-line for driving that thing down and getting a touchdown. That was a huge drive, maybe the biggest in the game."

Elijah Moore runs after a catch Saturday against Arkansas. (USA Today Sports)

3. Speaking of Moore, he was simply fantastic Saturday night. Moore caught seven passes for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's quickly emerging as Corral's favorite target and he's starting to gain the respect around the league that he deserves. I talked to Moore following Saturday's game about his performance, the Rebels' balance on offense against Arkansas and more.

Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips scores a touchdown Saturday against Arkansas. (USA Today Sports)

4. Scottie Phillips was one of the few offensive bright spots at Memphis eight days ago. The senior running back had company in that regard against Arkansas, but his outing _ 26 carries, 143 yards, 2 touchdowns _ was elite-level stuff. Phillips talked about his night, the offense's progress and more following the win over the Razorbacks.

5. Sam Williams went to work last week, urging Ole Miss' offensive linemen to test him as much as possible leading up to the SEC opener versus Arkansas. Williams, Ole Miss' junior college transfer outside linebacker, was eager to get off to a good start in his Vaught-Hemingway Stadium career. In addition, his mother was coming to Oxford to see him play. Williams delivered, getting two tackles and a quarterback sack while disrupting the Razorbacks' passing attack. He talked about all of that and more following Saturday's game.

6. Up next for Ole Miss: Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions are 1-0 on the season, having knocked off Jacksonville (Ala.) State in the season opener, 35-14. The Lions' game at Bethune-Cookman was canceled due to the expected effects of Hurricane Dorian. In the opening win over the Gamecocks, Southeastern Louisiana jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. It was the Lions' first win over a (FBS) top-10 team since a 34-21 victory over No. 4 Sam Houston State on Nov. 16, 2013. The Lions jumped on the visiting Gamecocks from the outset and sent the five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champions to just their 13th loss since the start of the 2014 campaign. "Our guys played their hearts out," Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo said. "What we saw is what we can accomplish when we play together as a team. We functioned as one unit working towards one goal. We weren't a bunch of individuals, we played as a team. That's the culture we're working towards and this was a great first step. "We beat a very good football team because we focused on team success over individual glory." Jacksonville State, which has advanced to the FCS playoffs in each of the past six seasons, finished with 481 total yards, but the aggressive Lion defense's debut under new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was opportunistic. Southeastern Louisiana sacked JSU quarterback preseason OVC Player of the Year Zerrick Cooper six times and intercepted the Gamecock junior twice.

7. Here are my weekly rankings of the SEC after Saturday's slate: 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs don't appear to have any real weaknesses. They also don't face Alabama or LSU in the regular season. That is fortuitous. 2. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide scores at will. 3. LSU -- The Tigers are for real. They proved it Saturday in Austin. Look out. They're dangerous. 4. Auburn -- The Tigers didn't exactly run Tulane off the field, but that's more of a testament to Willie Frist and the Green Wave than it is an indictment of Auburn. 5. Florida -- The Gators should improve to 3-0 in Lexington Saturday. 6. Texas A&M -- The Aggies are coming, but they're not quite to championship level yet. 7. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs' offense has been impressive so far this season, and they won't be really tested until the end of the month at Auburn. 8. Kentucky -- The loss of Terry Wilson to a season-ending injury is brutal for the Wildcats. 9. Ole Miss -- Color me crazy, sure, but the Rebels' defense is very good and the offense showed some balance against Arkansas. 10. Missouri -- The Tigers vindicated themselves somewhat at home in a rout of West Virginia. 11. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks get Alabama at home on Saturday. Have fun with that. 12. Arkansas -- The Razorbacks looked almost OK at times with Nick Starkel at quarterback. That's as nice a thing I can think of to say about the Hogs. 13. Vanderbilt -- Woof. 14. Tennessee -- Phil Fulmer might finish the season in Knoxville. Seriously.

You know it.

You tell the story.

You tell the whole damn world.

8. I could never be trusted to have an Associated Press ballot, what with all of my biases and whatnot. However, if I had a ballot, it would look like this today: 1. Clemson 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. LSU 5. Oklahoma 6. Ohio State 7. Auburn 8. Utah 9. Notre Dame 10. Florida 11. Texas 12. Penn State 13. Michigan 14. Wisconsin 15. UCF 16. Michigan State 17. Iowa 18. Texas A&M 19. Maryland 20. Washington State 21. Boise State 22. Iowa State 23. California 24. USC 25. Virginia

Jonathan Howard authors the Drink of the Week each Sunday on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

9a. It's time for the drink of the week. Here's Jonathan Howard: Yesterday’s game, though far from perfect, was a step in the right direction. The defense is in the right places, and the offense started showing some small signs of life and excitement that Coach Rodriguez brought with him. So with that in mind the Improved Whiskey Cocktail is your drink of the week. As a precursor, before diving into the libation, let us look at a little history about “improved’ cocktails, with some personal insights and some from my friend and cocktail historian Greg Boehm. Before the introduction of such baroque ingredients as maraschino liqueur and absinthe, every cocktail was built like an Old-Fashioned, a simple mix of spirits, sugar, bitters and water. The Old-Fashioned was only christened when fanciful ingredients started popping up and devotees of the old school were forced to specify their preference for a whiskey cocktail “the old fashioned way,” sans fruit garnish or new-fangled European spirits. “Improved” cocktails subsequently featured a sweet liqueur and lemon swathed around the rim of a glass, and the Improved Whiskey Cocktail, the most enduring of them all, remains a window into a moment in cocktail history when drinks were progressing to a more complex level. What changes can be made to an established cocktail recipe to have a notable improvement in the original drink’s formula, and at what point does that change lead to something altogether different? In 1876, answering that question was fairly easy. That was when an updated edition of Jerry Thomas’ Bar-Tender’s Guide included an appendix with “Improved” versions of familiar brandy, whiskey and gin cocktails. These variations took the long-standard cocktail recipe (brandy, whiskey or genever with added sugar, bitters and ice or water), and gussied it up with other ingredients, such as maraschino liqueur and absinthe. “At the time, there were so few cocktails that it greatly expanded the range by doing these slight variations on them,” Boehm said. Boehm notes that the “improved” versions of the basic cocktail reflect minor tweaks to an earlier variation. The Fancy Cocktail (which added a splash of curaçao and a swipe of lemon peel to the original), and while the Improved Cocktail proved to be a respectable variation, it never took off as a full-fledged cocktail category. “Out of the 3,800 cocktail books I own, I think it’s featured in five of them,” Boehm said. But while the Improved Brandy Cocktail or Improved Whiskey Cocktail marked a change from what existed before, Boehm notes the style represented something of a bridge in cocktail history. In the 1870s, cocktail styles were so few, and so simple, that new names were often deemed unnecessary. But within a few years, with the massive blossoming of mixology that took place in the late 19th century, such subtle variations on a theme would prompt a bartender note the changes. “The ‘Improved’ label was a way of admitting it was a variation on something,” Boehm said. The drink itself is very similar to an Old-Fashioned, in that it is a stirred cocktail with a base of whiskey and dashes of bitters and sugar, Where the drink takes a turn is the addition of dashes of absinthe and a bar spoon of Maraschino Liqueur, not the juice in cherries. Build the drink the same way as an Old-Fashioned and enjoy a slightly more herbaceous and complex version of the world favorite cocktail. CHEERS!

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

2 oz. Rye Whiskey 1/4 oz. Simple Syrup (equal parts sugar to water) 1/4 oz. Maraschino Liqueur (Luxardo preferred) 1 Dash Angostura Bitters 1 Dash Peychauds Bitters 1 Dash Absinthe Directions: In a rock glass add all ingredients, fill the glass with ice and stir until cold. Finish with a lemon peel.



