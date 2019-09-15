Ole Miss is now 2-1 after a 40-29 win over Southeastern Louisiana. The California Golden Bears, owners of a 3-0 record and wins over Washington and North Texas, come calling Saturday morning at 11 a.m. I''ll touch on all of that and more in 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy breaks free during the Rebels' win over Southeastern Louisiana. (USA Today Sports)

1. Ole Miss hit the quarter pole of the 2019 season Saturday, beating Southeastern Louisiana, 40-29, to improve to 2-1. The Rebels' next three games are against No. 23 California Saturday, at No. 2 Alabama on Sept. 28 and at home against Vanderbilt on Oct. 5. Ole Miss would love to be 4-2 at the midway mark. It's doable, but if they're going to pull it off, the Rebels have to improve in some areas. Here are some observations with one quarter of the season in the books: -- Predictably, Corral has been great in spots and erratic in others. He's 46-for-73 passing so far this season, good for 578 yards and four touchdowns against just one interception. He's held the ball too long at times and he's tried to force some things, but all in all, he's been solid for a redshirt freshman. -- Elijah Moore has 18 receptions so far this season, 13 more than the next closest Rebel in that category. Jason Pellerin and Octavious Cooley have five catches each. Dontario Drummond and Jerrion Ealy have four each. The Rebels have to rectify that situation, as future opponents are going to focus on taking Moore away. -- The Rebels' running game has been impressive, as Ole Miss has rushed for 179 yards per game while holding opponents to 106.3 yards per game. Scottie Phillips has been a bell cow early, as expected, rushing for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Ealy has picked up 104 yards and a score on 17 carries and Snoop Conner has 92 yards on 18 rushes. -- Ole Miss' defense has been good against the run but the Rebels' secondary is shaky. Ole Miss is allowing 260.3 yards per game through the air, and teams are getting ready to test the Rebels vertically after the past six quarters of football. The Rebels do have four interceptions, so that's a positive through three games. -- With MoMo Sanogo lost for the season, Jacquez Jones has been really solid, recording 16 tackles and playing with real confidence. Junior college transfer safety Jon Haynes has 15 stops. Josiah Coatney and Ryder Anderson have 13 tackles each. Junior college transfer Lakia Henry has 12, though he's got to become a more consistent tackler moving forward. -- Punter Mac Brown has been terrific. He's averaging 47.4 yards per punt. He's punted 13 times this season.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral makes a throw during the Rebels' 40-29 win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday. (USA Today Sports)

2. Corral's development continued Saturday with an up-and-down performance against Southeastern Louisiana. The redshirt freshman quarterback discussed his game, reflected on his preparation and more after the win over the Lions.

Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) celebrates a big hit during the Rebels' win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday. (USA Today Sports)

3. Jones had a big game Saturday filling in for Sanogo, and luckily for him, what appeared to be a shoulder injury turned out not to be a serious issue. Jones discussed his game and the Rebels' defensive effort following the win over Southeastern Louisiana.

4. Myles Hartsfield is a veteran. He's been around enough to know every win is precious, but every win isn't equal. Hartsfield also has been around enough to know the Rebels have to play better Saturday against California if they want to improve to 3-1. He talked about it after Saturday's win over the Lions.

A look at the Ole Miss student section midway through the fourth quarter Saturday. (Neal McCready)

5. My brother, Ryan, texted me from his home in Katy, Texas, midday Saturday. "There's no one at that game in Starkville," he said. I had flipped to the Pirates-Cubs game by then (I can't help myself), but I had noticed the same thing earlier in the day. I had also seen pockets of empty seats in Athens and Knoxville. Over the course of the day, I saw the same thing, to varying degrees, at several SEC venues. Of course, it was one of the things we talked about in the press box at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss announced a crowd of 45,238. I'm sure that includes ticket sales or whatnot, for there's no way that many people were even in that stadium at one time Saturday. By the end, even with the game's outcome in doubt, Vaught-Hemingway was perhaps one-third full. I'm not blaming anyone either. For one, it was blistering hot in Oxford and in Starkville and all over the Southeast Saturday. Secondly, the games are all offered in beautiful high definition television. Mississippi State was entertaining a Power-5 school, Kansas State, but seven SEC teams, including Ole Miss, were playing host to lesser-named programs. If you subscribe to the theory that sagging attendance is a problem, I'm not sure there's a solution. My opinion is playing a nine-game SEC schedule and eliminating the games against the Southeastern Louisianas of the world would be a good start. Finding a way to shorten games (NFL clock rules, anyone?) is imperative. The games last too damn long. Asking people to sit in the heat for four-plus hours is unrealistic. Again, if declining attendance is a problem, it's one of the First World variety. However, if schools and leagues want to actually address it, it's my opinion some fundamental things are going to have to change. The consumer has more options than ever before, and the blindly loyal fan is a rarer creature these days.

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers (USA Today Sports)

6. Up next: No. 23 California The Bears defeated North Texas Saturday in Berekely, but they weren't particularly impressive in doing so. Here's a breakdown from GoldenBearReport.com's Trace Travers. Here's the Associated Press game story from Berkeley: A third straight victory to start the season wasn't enough to satisfy California quarterback Chase Garbers, not after the Golden Bears nearly let a 20-point lead slip away. "We executed well in the first half, especially the first quarter, then we kind of went into a lull," Garbers said. "We have to play a lot better. It starts with me. I just have to put balls in the right spot. Everywhere else we just have to execute better." Garbers passed for one touchdown after using his legs to get California's offense going, Greg Thomas kicked three field goals and the Bears beat North Texas 23-17 on Saturday. Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 47 yards and a touchdown while Cal's defense had six sacks and forced two turnovers. The Bears are 3-0 for the third time in three years under coach Justin Wilcox. Cal won despite being held to three points over the final three quarters. "For us it was all about the level of execution and we've just got a long way to go there," Wilcox said. "No two ways about it. Our guys play hard and the effort's really good. Now the level of execution's gotta match that for us to do what we want to do. We're not there yet." Cal dominated on both sides early in the first-ever matchup between the two schools then held on after North Texas made a late surge. The Mean Green pulled within 23-17 on Mason Fine's 18-yard TD to Jyaire Shorter late in the fourth quarter and got the ball back with less than two minutes remaining but turned it over on downs. Garbers was a big factor for the Bears staying unbeaten, one week after Cal's stunning 20-19 win over then-No. 14 Washington in a game that was delayed by weather for more than 2 1/2 hours. Garbers repeatedly burned the Mean Green with keepers and scrambles while running for a career-high 70 yards on 18 carries despite North Texas frequently stacking the box. "We saw, prepping for them this week, that the QB run game was going be a big part of our game plan and we just had to go execute," Garbers said. "It's fun to be two-dimensional, a dual threat. But as a quarterback you try not to take as many hits. You just have to do what you do for the team." Garbers' 19-yard run on third-and-3 set up Cal's first touchdown. He also scampered for 12 yards on a keeper later in the first quarter, three plays before finding Nikko Remigio for a 36-yard touchdown. Remigio, who had a slicing 31-yard punt return to set up the drive, caught the ball at the 12, spun away from safety Taylor Robinson and ran into the end zone for his first career touchdown. "On film they would bite pretty hard to any stick we were giving so I gave (Robinson) a stick inside and was able to get open," Remigio said. "I felt him coming hard to the corner over the top, which allowed me to undercut it and go under him and in the end zone." Thomas converted from 32, 34 and 44 yards. Fine completed 21 of 40 attempts for 210 yards and two touchdowns to surpass the 10,000-yard mark for his career but the Mean Green (1-2) fell behind big for the second straight week and couldn't recover. "I thought we outplayed them in the second half but we dug ourselves a hole early and it's hard to overcome that amount of points," North Texas coach Seth Littrell said. "There's a number of things we can continue to grow on."

Florida celebrates its win over Kentucky Saturday night in Lexington. (USA Today Sports)

7. Here's my weekly ranking of the SEC: 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs have no weaknesses. 2. Alabama -- The Tide's defense might be vulnerable against elite teams. 3. LSU -- The Tigers weren't exactly sky high for Northwestern State. 4. Auburn -- Joey Gatewood's role, and his acceptance of it, is giving the Tigers' offense another element. 5. Texas A&M -- The Aggies get Auburn Saturday. It should be fascinating. 6. Florida -- The Gators should've lost in Lexington, but they didn't. 7. Missouri -- Gut feeling remains: The Tigers are pretty good. 8. Kentucky -- It was a heartbreaking loss for the Wildcats, but they are a solid club. 9. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks put up some points against Alabama, but losses are going to pile up. 10. Mississippi State -- I wasn't particularly impressed. 11. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' secondary looked really shaky against Southeastern Louisiana. 12. Arkansas -- The Hogs had a strong fourth quarter, but being tied at 34-34 in the second half at home against Colorado State... Woof. 13. Vanderbilt -- A state championship remains possible, because... 14. Tennessee -- Enjoy the win over Chattanooga, Vols. The losses are coming.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) carry the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk trophy after beating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. (USA Today Sports)

8. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, not with my blatant fandom running wild the way it does. However, if someone bestowed such a lofty responsibility on me, my ballot would look like this today: 1. Clemson 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. LSU 5. Oklahoma 6. Ohio State 7. Utah 8. Notre Dame 9. Auburn 10. Wisconsin 11. Texas 12. UCF 13. Iowa 14. Washington State 15. Penn State 16. Texas A&M 17. Florida 18. Michigan 19. Oregon 20. Virginia 21. Oklahoma State 22. California 23. Boise State 24. Arizona State 25. Kansas State

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts

Roasted Chicken with Drippin’ Potatoes

9a. It's time to take a break from pigskins and talk about chicken. Here's Burton Webb with Taste of the Place, Lesson 3 -- Roasted Chicken with Drippin’ Potatoes: So….you say chicken and potatoes…I say why yes. You say….drippin’ with those potatoes…I say why yes. What the heck is that….oh its just the chicken fat left over in the pan after you roast the chicken and pour over the potatoes while they are warm. Then mix in the butter and thyme and you have your side dish. Mind….BLOWN!

As you walk throughout Paris, in the different arrondissements, which is the classification for their parts of the city, you will notice butcher shops. The particular well-established butcher’s will have rotisserie machines outside with wonderful chickens being cooked. In the bottom of the machines where the drip pans are located, there are mounds of cut potatoes. Let’s be honest here, you see the chicken fat dripping off of the chicken into the potatoes, you also see the color of the chicken to be beautiful brown, and lastly you smell everything all at once. What happens next….well that is up to you. For me, I go into the store, speak French, grab a whole chicken and carton of potatoes, and walk happily home. Its now time for you to get to recreate the feeling I get as I am on my home and then when I arrive for dinner. I haven’t mentioned it yet but, this is a walk-away preparation for yourself. It cooks in the oven while you do whatever you need to do. You can insert cleaning the dishes or the kitchen for that matter if you feel the need.

Tidbit numero 1: When you are buying your whole chicken, please don’t buy the one that looks like it is pumped full of steroids. You want to go with something about 3-5 pounds in net weight. When you get much bigger than that, the cooking time will increase from 45 minutes-ish to over an hour…not acceptable for your hungriness! Or for your potatoes that want to get a good sun tan in the oven. Yeah that was a corny joke, hehe. Get to the chopper!!! I mean kitchen, go now!

Things you will need:

3-4 People

A nice fall afternoon/early evening 2 hours to prepare….don’t fret…your walking away time is included in this and your actually preparation time is maybe 15 minutes Knowledge of how to truss a chicken and tie a slipknot, link follows Equipment Needed:

An Oven or a dutch oven if outdoors while cooking over a fire 2 medium sized sauté pans, I like the non-stick ones personally A cutting surface 1 pairing knife and 1 medium sized chef knife 1 resting plate 1 Tbsp, 1/2 Tsp, and 1/4 Tsp measuring cups 1 large mixing bowl 1 Large Pair of Thongs 3 Feet of Kitchen twine 1 Spatula A Pair of Oven Mitts Meat thermometer Timer on your phone Plastic wrap

Ingredients Needed:

A whole chicken, ****AT ROOM TEMPERATURE*** 4 Russet Baking Potatoes, medium sized 3 Sprigs of Thyme Salt and Black Pepper 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil 3 Tablespoons of unsalted butter Dijon Mustard for serving with the chicken after it is cooked

Directions: Step 1: Pull your chicken out from the refrigerator and its packaging. Put on your resting plate and cover with plastic wrap loosely. Let sit for 30 minutes to come up to temperature. It is very important that you do this step so that you don’t shock the oven by placing a “cold item” in it negating the temperature that you set it to in step 2.

Step 2: Ok, now gather all of your other ingredients together with you equipment for that “Mis En Place” phrase. Turn your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 3: Wash the outside of the potatoes and place on your cutting surface. We need to now dice them into huge chunks using your chefs knife. Think in terms of a slightly smaller golf ball for the dicing proportions. Quarter the potatoes lengthwise and then proceed to that near golf ball dimension. Place all of the potatoes in the mixing bowl and add your olive oil. Season with 1/2 Tsp salt and 1/4 Tsp black pepper. Toss to coat all. Set the bowl to the side of the cutting surface.

Step 4: Now place your whole chicken on your cutting surface. Season the inside of the cavity with 1/2 Tsp of Salt and 1/4 Tsp of Black Pepper.

Step 4.1: You need to now “truss” your chicken. This means to use twine to tie the chicken so that it cooks more evenly. If you don’t do this, the chicken has the potential to be overcooked at the breasts and undercooked in the wings and thighs. I encourage you to go to the video above because this is one of those things that it is way easier to see performed instead of trying to teach you this through words. It isn’t hard at all but please go to the above to watch this very, very, very short video.

Step 5: Now place you trussed chicken into the roasting pan with the breasts portion facing upward. Add 1/2 Tsp of Salt and 1/4 Tsp black pepper to the top of the chicken from the breasts to the legs.

Step 6: Let’s talk about how to roast this beauty. We are going to cook it in time increments of 10, 10, and then 30 minutes. What this means is that we will lay the chicken on one of its sides. I like to position the chicken against the side of the sauté pan as a wedge to hold it upright and cook it for 10 minutes. After the first 10 minutes, take the sauté pan out of the oven and using your thongs, flip the bird over very carefully to the other side. Wedge it against the sauté pan side. Then after those 10 minutes, pull the bird out and place it now directly on its bottom. Slide it back into the oven along with the potatoes that are in the other sauté pan. Continue cooking both for 30 minutes.

Step 7: After the entire 50 minutes open the oven door and take out your chicken and potatoes using you oven mitts. Quickly place the meat probe into the the thickest part of the breast, your looking for 165 degrees. If it isn’t at that temperature you got a big chicken haha. Cook for 5-10 minutes more to get to that ideal temperature.

Step 8: Now, let you whole chicken cool for 10 minutes. While it is cooling add 1 sprig of the thyme leaves to the top of it. With the other 2 sprigs of thyme leaves add those to the potatoes along with the butter. Now, being very careful…tip the chicken grease that is in the chicken sautéed pan into the potato pan. Let your chicken continue to cool and mix all the ingredients that are in the chicken pan with your spatula. Carve that chicken once it is just warm and enjoy! Make sure to put a little Dijon Mustard on the plate as well. And the funny thing with this dish…you didn’t waste anything from your preparation. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!



Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week in 10 Weekend Thoughts

Bijou cocktail (Liquor.com)

9b. Of course, no Sunday is complete without a cocktail, so here's Jonathan Howard: This weekend was eye-opening. The Rebels came out with a win but not without shedding some light on major deficiencies that the rest of the teams on our schedule will try to exploit. Extreme pressure is going to be put on the Rebs, and the at the end of the season and it is going to come out one of two ways — the team is going to crack under the pressure much like sandstone, or the pressure is going to make our boys come out like jewels. So, in hoping for the latter, the Bijou is your drink of the week. A bijou is a mixed alcoholic drink composed of gin, vermouth and chartreuse. The cocktail was invented by Harry Johnson, who many consider the father of professional bartending. He called the drink Bijou because it combined the colors of three jewels: gin for diamond, vermouth for ruby and chartreuse for emerald. An original-style bijou is made with equal parts of each ingredient and stirred with ice as Johnson's 1900 New and Improved Bartender Manual states, “Mix well with a spoon and serve.” The recipe is one of the oldest in the manual, dating back to the 1890s and was extremely popular for several decades. Unlike the Manhattan and the martini, however, the Bijou disappeared after prohibition. It was rediscovered by Dale DeGroff in the 1980s, when he stumbled upon the recipe in Johnson's book during a famous stint at the Rainbow Room in NYC. While the original cocktail had equal parts of the three ingredients, DeGroff tripled the ratio of gin to vermouth and chartreuse to soften the taste profile. While some bartenders use this newer version of the drink, most of us are very fond of the original. I love to use Ford’s Gin as it has a great backbone of juniper which helps to blend with the high proof and herbaceous quality of the Green Chartreuse. For the sweet vermouth, I would stay very far away from Carpano Antica, as the rich and deep vermouth might be a bit much for adding with Chartreuse unless you have a higher proof navy strength gin involved which will allow for a great balance. I’d rock Cocchi Torino or Martini & Rossi for this one. Finish it off with some orange bitters and enjoy. The resulting drink is quite herbaceous and not for the faint of heart, as it is incredibly sturdy. The drink is a favorite with gamey meats like veal and lamb and also great to get your night started. So give one a try when things might look really lost or on the cusp, but here’s to hoping pressure bring about something brilliant. CHEERS! Bijou 1 oz. Fords Gin 1 oz. Cocchi Torino Vermouth 1 oz. Green Chartreuse 2 Dashes Orange Bitters Directions: In a mixing glass filled with ice, add bitters then the remaining ingredients. Stir until chilled and strain into a chilled cocktail glass and finish with a twist of lemon.

Washington State coach Mike Leach (USA Today Sports)

