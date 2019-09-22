Ole Miss suffered a 28-20 loss to No. 23 California, one that featured a controversial ending that in many ways covered up three-plus quarters of struggles. John Rhys Plumlee was superb in two final drives, coming about a yard short of a comeback for the ages in relief of injured starter Matt Corral. The Rebels, now 2-2 on the season, head to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Saturday. I'll touch on those topics and more today on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

1. I'm fairly sure Elijah Moore scored. I spent the weekend in Fayetteville, Ark., and I'm so glad I did. It was Dad's Weekend at Chi Omega, and Campbell was happy I came. I was happy to meet so many of her new friends and to see my little girl thriving in her new home. However, it made keeping up with Ole Miss football a bit problematic. I figured out a plan, didn't miss a snap, and can tell you watching from a different perspective was interesting. I watched the first half from JJ's Grill on Dickson Street, dropped Campbell and Caroline off at Reid Hall and then made it to my hotel and logged into Watch ESPN on my computer just in time for the start of the second half. Watching live, I thought Moore caught the ball in the end zone. I get sick of broadcast crews, so I watched with the sound on mute. I wasn't remotely shocked at the call on the field. Moore's route was too shallow and when he tucked the ball on his left hip, I could see how the line judge would determine he was short of the goal line. I was stunned there was no review, and I remember thinking it was karma Ole Miss' poor clock management in the fourth quarter was coming back to bite the Rebels in the ass. Ole Miss had no choice but to rush to run a play in the final seconds, and you know the rest. Again, I think he was in. Having watched replay after replay, I don't think the call on the field _ whatever it would have been _ would've been overturned. Ole Miss still would've had to score a two-point conversion and it still would've had to win in overtime. Based on what I watched, those two things were far from definite positive outcomes. But it's ridiculous Moore's catch wasn't reviewed. It feeds conspiracy theories and further erodes public trust in the contests they're paying to watch. I just refuse to boil Saturday down to one thing, for there was so much more...

2. That's my way of saying the controversial ending really served as cover for Ole Miss' coaching staff, as does the sudden focus on the quarterback position. The compelling storylines following Saturday's game were the call at the goal line and Plumlee's dynamic performance in the final minutes. Plumee was 7-for-7 for 82 yards and added 53 yards on three carries in his first action as a collegian. He looked poised and the team responded to him. Corral was 22-for-41 passing for 266 yards and added 56 yards on a team-high 16 carries. Corral left with an apparent rib injury. He took some shots Saturday, too many, frankly, for a starting quarterback. It's not sustainable, as was evidenced Saturday. Ole Miss wasted timeouts, killed drives with penalties and bad snaps, had terrible drops, failed to establish any real running attack between the tackles and abandoned Jerrion Ealy. The Rebels missed two field goals, missed tackle after tackle and let embattled Cal quarterback Chase Garbers pick them apart. Garbers was 22-for-35 passing for 357 yards and four touchdowns. Cal was inches from a first down that would have ended the game with the Golden Bears leaving Oxford with a 15-point win. The Rebels' secondary, for the second straight week, got destroyed. Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow loom on the schedule. If they get the time in the pocket Garbers got Saturday, the results will be brutal for the Rebels.

3. The stadium looked empty, and moving forward, that's a problem for Ole Miss. It was an early game, yes, and it was hot, but it was a pretty day in Oxford and an Ole Miss team coming off two wins was playing host to a nationally-ranked opponent from the Pac 12. I wasn't there, but from talking to people who were, I'd guess there were fewer than 40,000 people in the stadium, and that's with Cal bringing a pretty big contingent south. Here's reality: A large segment of the Ole Miss fanbase is pissed off. They are angry at people no longer on campus, but that anger is being expressed in protest. Losses aren't helping, of course, and the worst, I'm guessing, is yet to come. Vanderbilt comes to Oxford in 13 days. I'll take under-35,000 on that one. October also brings a home game (and beer!) against Texas A&M, but that Nov. 9 date against New Mexico State looms as a potential photo opportunity for those who say there needs to be a clean sweep of sorts. A 3-3 start is now best-case, and the second half of the season features just one game in which Ole Miss will be favored. Throw in the start of the 2020 season _ versus Baylor in Houston, home versus Alabama, at LSU and home versus Auburn in the first five weeks _ and the recipe for total apathy isn't hard to find or decipher. There's no way this isn't a financial crisis, one that isn't easily solved. The football portion of this situation begs for patience. Just firing people to fire people is never a good strategy. However, if Ole Miss has a new chancellor in place in November, he or she is going to feel real pressure to make a change. It's just that simple. However, that's the only simple thing about it. Understanding the entirety of Ole Miss' football program requires nuance, and based on what I'm seeing and reading, the Rebels' fanbase isn't in the mood for nuance these days. The NCAA case was mishandled. Period. The hiring of Matt Luke on a permanent basis was controversial and Ole Miss' administration thought time _ and wins _ would make it more palatable. That hasn't happened, and now fans have gone from wanting answers to wanting heads. Bottom line, in my opinion: It's going to get worse before it gets better, and some strong, transparent leadership is desperately needed to appease that segment of the fanbase that is bolting for the exits.

4. Up next: No. 2 Alabama. The Crimson Tide dominated Southern Mississippi, 49-7, Saturday in Tuscaloosa. BamaInsider.com's Kyle Henderson had 10 takeaways from the Tide's blowout victory. Here's the Associated Press story from that game: The glaring sun was the only thing that slowed down Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III early, and that was only for an instant. Ruggs held up momentarily before pulling in his second long touchdown catch in the second-ranked Crimson Tide's 49-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday. He collected it and was off to the races again for a 74-yard score. Ruggs said it wasn't an underthrown ball by Tua Tagovailoa, who had another huge game. "The sun caught in my eye," he said. "The ball was right in the sun, so I actually turned around to make sure I secured the catch instead of catching it over the shoulder." Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters, including a 45-yarder and 74-yarder to Ruggs in the first nine minutes. He had his second straight five-TD game and the Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes. The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn't keep up with the speedy Ruggs, despite a little help from the sun. He had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended. Ruggs finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone untouched on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder. There were plenty of big plays to go around for an offense that had back-to-back 91-yard scoring drives. Alabama scored on its first four possessions in an early kickoff in hot weather against a sizable underdog. "There's a lot of reasons that the players could have not played well today," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "And I was really pleased with the fact that they were ready to play and got after it." Najee Harris gained 110 yards on 14 carries to become the Tide's first 100-yard rusher since last season's LSU game. Jerry Jeudy caught a pair of TD passes and finished with 96 yards on six catches. "I've been coaching a long time, and this is probably the first time I've ever said this: I don't know if I've ever seen an offense with two Heisman Trophy candidates in it," Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. "They're good, they're really good. They're going to be one of the best, if not the best, offenses in college football with that type of exploding. The quarterback, I mean he just doesn't make a bad throw." For Southern Miss, De'Michael Harris had 34 yards rushing with 50 yards and a touchdown receiving. Jack Abraham completed 17 for 26 passes for 174 yards. ALABAMA INJURIES Alabama's injuries continue to pile up. Linebacker Terrell Lewis missed the game with a hyperextended knee, but Saban said he's expected back to practice by Tuesday. Christopher Allen started in his place. Nose guard DJ Dale was helped to the locker room late in the first half with a patella tendon strain. "Doc thinks he may be OK," Saban said. Placekicker Will Reichard left the game after a kickoff in the first quarter with a pulled hip flexor and Joseph Bulovas handled the duties after that. Saban labeled him as questionable against Mississippi next weekend. THE TAKEAWAY Southern Miss: Couldn't cash in with points on three early trips into Alabama territory. Was outgained 514-226 in total yards. Alabama: Just keeps rolling along, but its toughest games await. Tagovailoa now has 17 touchdown passes without throwing an interception this season. The biggest test for the Tide could be overcoming all the injuries. HITTING 70 Tagovailoa's fourth TD pass made him the second Alabama quarterback to reach 70. AJ McCarron has the school career mark with 77. Tagovailoa also passed Jalen Hurts and others to move into the top 5 on Alabama's career passing yards list.



5. Here's my weekly ranking of the Southeastern Conference, through Week 4: 1. Georgia -- I do have some concerns about the Bulldogs' offense in big games. 2. Alabama -- Tagovailoa is playing at a stunningly high level right now. 3. LSU -- The Tigers' offense is dynamic but that defense might be suspect. 4. Auburn -- The Tigers now have two huge wins in Texas. 5. Missouri -- Remember I told you. 6. Florida -- The Gators are better with Trask at quarterback. 7. Texas A&M -- The Aggies had a very disappointing performance against Auburn. 8. Mississippi State -- The fact that MSU is ranked here shows you just how week the bottom of the league is. 9. South Carolina -- Someone has to head up the bottom group. 10. Kentucky -- It could be the Wildcats, but they were beaten soundly in Starkville. 11. Ole Miss -- The Rebels almost had a miraculous comeback but they're now 2-2 and in trouble. 12. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores did score a lot of points on LSU. 13. Tennessee -- The Vols are staring 3-9 (or worse) square in the face. 14. Arkansas -- My daughter, Caroline, took a campus tour in Fayetteville Friday morning. When we went to the part where we overlook the Hogs' athletics facilities, the tour guide said, "I'm not going to lie. Our football team is bad." He wasn't lying.

6. I could never be as Associated Press Top 25 voter, not with all of my inherent biases, my blind defense of Ole Miss football and my sudden love for Arkansas, but if I had a ballot, it would look like this today: 1. Clemson 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. LSU 5. Oklahoma 6. Auburn 7. Ohio State 8. Wisconsin 9. Florida 10. Notre Dame 11. Penn State 12. Oregon 13. Iowa 14. California 15. Texas 16. Boise State 17. Virginia 18. Washington 19. USC 20. Kansas State 21. Wake Forest 22. Memphis 23. Michigan State 24. UCF 25. Utah

7. The Major League Baseball regular season ends in a week, though the team I have followed since childhood decided to abort on 2019 several days earlier than scheduled. I'll write more about the Cubs next Sunday (you've been warned), but for now, here is who I would vote for the individual awards in the National League: Rookie of the Year: Pete Alonso, New York Mets Manager of the Year: Mike Schildt, St. Louis Cardinals Cy Young Award: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals Most Valuable Player: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves And in the American League: Rookie of the Year: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros Manager of the Year: Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins Cy Young Award: Justin Verlander, Houston Astros Most Valuable Player: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

8. I heard about Jevan Snead's passing Sunday morning. I had just dropped Campbell off at her dorm and gone to Barnhill Arena to pick up Caroline, who spent Sunday morning at a dance clinic. The news hit me hard. Snead was Ole Miss' quarterback when I started on this beat in March 2008. I covered him for two seasons, two of the most memorable seasons of my journalism career. He was part of the 2008 team that won at Florida, that almost won at Alabama, that crushed LSU in Baton Rouge and won the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. He was also part of the 2009 team that couldn't handle the preseason pressure and collapsed at South Carolina, was suffocated by Alabama and lost a program-changing game at Mississippi State. Snead left school a year early, presumably because he'd just had enough, and he never played in the NFL. He was respectful with those of us who covered him, personable when the lights were off and generally kind. He was a stand-up guy, a player who fulfilled his media obligations regardless of the outcome of the game he had just played in. Depression is a powerful disease. It lurks in the shadows, waiting for weakness, always ready to strike. It never leaves its occupant. In the ideal situation, it is relegated to a corner of the mind, left to patiently wait for an opening to do damage. Jevan Snead was just 32 years old. His death is sad. It's sickening. May God grant his family and friends peace, understanding and fond memories during this most difficult time.

Tart Aux Normandy (Apple Tart of Normandy)

9. After a long weekend, it's time for dessert. Here's Burton Webb with Taste of the Place, Lesson 4 Tart Aux Normandy (Apple Tart of Normandy)

As you travel throughout the different regions of France, there will be specific foods or desserts for this matter that are indicative of that region. Now of course, everyone has probably heard of an apple pie or tart before. This dessert above is from the Normandy region of France and features creme fraîche. Yes it sounds fancy but, it is home cooking at its best! Once you make this, you might have questions like, “Why have I never put creme fraîche with apples before”? Or, “Why have I never made this before, because it is so simple”? I know, questions. Let’s keep going though.

When my grandmother use to cook, she would always make the dessert the day before…sorry grandma for spilling the beans. The reason that she did this: 1) desserts take time to make, there is no way around that 2) it is easier for you to pull the dessert from your “magic curtain” and surprise your guests with 3) you don’t overwork yourself for an entire meal. So I am going to take a page out of my grandmother’s cooking knowledge and make this the day before for my guests and the rest of the meal that I cook for them will be a breeze. Also, you will really really really enjoy this tart! I mean…really! Eat it for breakfast with a cup of coffee as well!

Today’s recipe will be featuring a homemade crust, so don’t be alarmed haha. Enough talk, get the chopper, I mean kitchen…go now!!!

Part 1: Pâte Sablée (French Pastry Crust) -

Things you will need:

3 Hours to Prepare the Crust (Refrigeration time is 2 3/4 hours, ok)

Equipment: Ingredients:

1 Rolling Pin or Wine Bottle Unopened 1 Cup of All Purpose Flour

1 Shallow Pie/Tart Pan 3/4 Cup of Butter or 12 Tbsp (Cold) A Surface to Roll out the Crust 1 Cup of Powdered Sugar Plastic Wrap 1/2 Tsp Salt Measuring Cups of 1 Cup, 1 Tbsp, 1 Tsp, 1/2 Tsp 1 Tsp Vanilla Extract 1 Rubber Spatula 1 Whole Egg and 1 Egg Yolk, Save the Egg white for later! 1 Large Mixing Bowl Cooking Spray 1 Pairing Knife and 1 cutting surface Step 1: Get all of your “Mis En Place” together. Chop you butter into little squares and set aside. Now in your mixing bowl, add the flour and salt. Mix with your hands till combined.

Step 2: Add the cold butter to the mixing bowl and with your fingers…not your hands…massage the butter into the flour. Yes I said that. Keep going until the mixture resembles sand, like on a beach….a.k.a….Pâte Sablée means “sand crust” in French. WOW!

Step 3: Now in your mixing bowl, to one side, add your powdered sugar. In the middle of the mixing bowl, add your eggs and vanilla extract. Use your spatula to now stir everything around until it fully combined. ***Attention, it will resemble thick cake batter almost. **** Un-roll some plastic wrap on the counter and then spoon the pastry dough onto the plastic wrap. Wrap up the dough now and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Step 4: It is rolling time after those two hours and the dough has became firm. I like to put my pâte sablêe in the freezer for 10 minutes before I roll it out…it hardens it that much more. While the dough is in the freezer, spray your tart shell! Make sure you flour your work surface along with the top and bottom of your dough once you remove it from both the freezer and the plastic wrap. Roll it out and go fast. Your looking for about 1/4 of an inch in height. You can see this by stacking 3 quarters on themselves! Put the dough into pan and trim off any excess. Place your pie crust now in the freezer until you are ready to add the filling. With the excess pie crust that is left over, wrap it in plastic wrap and put in the freezer. It will last for up to 3 months. Also, P.S….way to make a homemade crust!

Part 2: Filling and Cooking for the Tart Aux Normandy

Things you will need:

1 Hour to Complete

6-8 People to Eat It A Lovely Fall Evening Equipment: Ingredients:

1 Pairing Knife, 1 Peeler, and a Cutting Surface 2 Heavy Tbsps of Butter, which means…slice just a little bigger

2 Large Mixing Bowls 4 Granny Smith Apples 1 Small Microwave Safe Mixing Bowl 4 Whole Eggs, Plus 1 White from Above 1 Whisk or Electric Whisk (Go with the Electric) 1/2 Cup + 1.5 Tbsp of Crème Fraîche Measuring Cups of 1/2 Cup, 1 Tbsp, 1/2 Tsp 1/2 Tsp Vanilla Extract A Microwave 1/2 Cup of Granulated Sugar An Oven or Dutch Oven if Outdoors 2 Heavy Tbsp of Light Brown Sugar, which means…don’t scrap off the excess Step 1: “Mis En Place” it all for the beginning! Set your oven to 375 Degrees and then get going. Peel and core the apples. Next slice the apples longwise at about 1/4 inch in thickness. I got about 9 slices per half of apple by the way. Place all of your cut apples into one of the large mixing bowls. Next, using the small mixing bowl, add the butter to it. You need to melt the butter in the microwave, say 20 seconds, and pour it over the cut apples. Use your hands to make sure all the apples are coated. Set aside.

Step 2: Now, in your other large mixing bowl, add your eggs and white sugar. Mix until the mixture resembles a pale yellow colour and has doubled in volume. I would recommend doing this using an electric mixer. I have done this without and boy am I tired after those 6 minutes of whisking manually. Once you reach your “pale yellow” colour for your egg mixture, add the crème fraîche and vanilla extract to the bowl. Mix until all is combined fully, 20 seconds-ish more.

Step 3: Pull your pie crust from the freezer. Now layer your apples inside the tart shell. You are essentially overlapping them to form a circle and also begin on the outside circle and work your way inside until all of the apples are finished. Next pour your egg mixture over the top of the apples and make sure to get everything out of that mixing bowl. Now, sprinkle the brown sugar over the entire top of the tart.

Step 4: Its time to bake! Yay! Put the tart in your oven and lets cook for 43 minutes. Yes that is an odd number but it works. Once the tart has cooked for the time stated, remove it from the oven. Let cool to room temperature, which will be about 25 minutes. After this, place in your refrigerator until you are ready to serve. Usually when my guests arrive, I will pull the tart from the fridge so that it will get to room temperature by the time we get to the dessert course. Just an FYI, congrats for making this!

A tid bit for you: This is my time table for creating the tart: 1) the day before I have guest over, I make the tart dough before I go to work 2) once I get home from work, I make the tart, cook it, and then put it in the refrigerator 3) the day of the dinner as the guests arrive, I pull it from the fridge. So, from the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!!!!!!



