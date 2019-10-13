Ole Miss lost at Missouri, 38-27, Saturday night in Columbia, blowing a chance to beat a solid Southeastern Conference team on the road. The Rebels return home Saturday to face Texas A&M, another good but beatable league opponent. SEC Basketball Media Days are this week, meaning the focus starts to turn to a much-anticipated hoops season. We'll cover those topics and more this week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

1. Ole Miss lost at Missouri Saturday, 38-27, dropping to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Twenty-four hours later, I'm still not sure exactly what I think, The Rebels' defense struggled, giving up lots of big plays and tons of rushing yards to the Tigers. The offense committed stupid mistakes, failed to convert a fourth-and-inches and generally left points on the field in a game that could have been won. Special teams were erratic as well. All in all, the Rebels beat themselves and Missouri took advantage. Ole Miss' defense gave up too much, committed stupid penalties and blew coverages. Ole Miss' offense left points on the scoreboard via penalties and bad passes. A fourth-and-inches came up empty. Ole Miss played two quarterbacks. John Rhys Plumlee was dangerous. Matt Corral had his moments. "Fans that want (Matt) Luke fired are idiots," PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe De'Armond texted me Sunday. "That's not a bad team, Plumlee is special." Gabe's comments made me wonder if I'm reading it wrong. Perhaps Ole Miss' path to success is counting on Plumlee's feet and hoping his passing skills develop. I've long thought Corral's arm was the key to long-term success. However, his decision-making is questionable. Ole Miss is an average team at this point, one without a real identity. Its path to six wins and a bowl game is treacherous at this point, and the Rebels are running out of time to figure things out. Saturday in Columbia was a missed opportunity. It's as simple as that. Ole Miss beat itself, and against a quality team like Missouri, that won't work.

2. Ole Miss will be without the services of linebacker Jacquez Jones and defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale in the first half next weekend thanks to targeting penalties called in the second half Saturday at Missouri. Jones hit a sliding Kelly Bryant, making helmet to helmet contact, drawing a penalty, ejection and suspension. The hit wasn't violent. In fact, it appeared Jones was trying to avoid Bryant. However, by the letter of the rule, he did indeed violate the targeting penalty. Tisdale's play was simply not smart. Tisdale launched into Bryant, hitting the Missouri quarterback in the face with his helmet. That kept a Missouri drive alive, killed Ole Miss' momentum and hurt the Rebels' depth moving forward. Ole Miss, already without MoMo Sanogo for the season, are now really thin at linebacker for the first two quarters against Texas A&M. Tisdale, meanwhile, is an athletic defensive lineman. Losing him for two quarters is a blow for the Rebels.

3. Next up: Texas A&M. The Aggies lost to Alabama, 47-28, Saturday. Jimbo Fisher's team has lost to Clemson, Auburn and now Alabama and sports wins over Texas State, Lamar and Arkansas. In other words, they've lost to top-10 teams and beaten no one. They've looked respectable against Clemson and, at times, Alabama, but they very nearly lost to Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, late last month. Quarterback Kellen Mond can extend plays with his feet, but he's been bullied into mistakes at times as well. AggieYell.com's Mark Passwaters broke down Texas A&M's performance against Alabama Saturday here and talked about it with Courtney Roland here.



4. We finally got chaos. In the wake of said chaos, here are my weekly rankings of the SEC: 1. LSU -- The Tigers look every bit the real thing. 2. Alabama -- I do have concerns about Alabama's defense against prolific offensive teams -- such as LSU. 3. Florida. -- The Gators were terrific in a loss at Baton Rouge. 4. Georgia -- The Bulldogs' title hopes aren't dead, but Kirby Smart's coach reputation took a hit Saturday. 5. Auburn -- The Tigers get LSU in two weeks. That might not go well. 6. Missouri -- The Tigers might win nine or 10 games. 7. South Carolina -- I'm happy for Boom. That was a signature win for him. 8. Texas A&M -- The Aggies are fine. That's it. They're fine. 9. Ole Miss -- Ole Miss is perfectly capable of winning some games down the stretch, but the Rebels have to help themselves more. 10. Tennessee -- The Vols looked OK Saturday, a week after looking respectable against Georgia. 11. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs looked inept in Knoxville. 12. Kentucky -- The Wildcats ruined my prediction of an Arkansas win Saturday. 13. Arkansas -- The Hogs are staring 0-16 in the SEC square in the face. 14. Vanderbilt -- Woof.

5. I couldn't possibly be trusted with an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, not with my lifelong fandom of the Washington Nationals. However, if I had a ballot today, mine would look like this: 1. LSU 2. Alabama 3. Oklahoma 4. Ohio State 5. Clemson 6. Wisconsin 7. Penn State 8. Florida 9. Georgia 10. Notre Dame 11. Auburn 12. Boise State 13. Oregon 14. Utah 15. Texas 16. Arizona State 17. SMU 18. Michigan 19. Minnesota 20. Baylor 21. Missouri 22. Cincinnati 23. Appalachian State 24. Tulane 25. Temple

6. SEC Basketbal Media Days is this week in Mountain Brook, Alabama. I don't have a ballot this year, but here's what mine would look like if I did. As an aside, know this: The league is stacked. There's one bad team. That's it. 1. Florida 2. Kentucky 3. LSU 4. Auburn 5. Ole Miss 6. Alabama 7. Mississippi State 8. Arkansas 9. Tennessee 10. South Carolina 11. Georgia 12. Missouri 13. Texas A&M 14. Vanderbilt

7. Now that the chancellor situation _ presumably _ has been resolved, all eyes are on Ole Miss' athletics director post. I don't know what's going to happen -- or when. Glenn Boyce's background doesn't point in any particular direction. There are rumors about Utah State athletics director John Hartwell as well as former Under Armour executive Walker Jones. There are rumors about a Hartwell-Jones package. Again, I simply don't know. I do know that we at RebelGrove.com are consistently hearing we shouldn't count interim athletics director Keith Carter out. Carter has strong ties to big donors, and he's very well-liked by that important group. He's respected on campus and he's been one of the few anchors of stability during a tumultuous period. This isn't advocacy; that's not my job. However, there's a widespread assumption Carter has no chance at the permanent gig, and we're hearing that's simply not the case. Carter, according to multiple sources, met with Boyce late last week. That may or may not mean anything, of course, but it's a safe bet Carter will get his chance to sell himself to Boyce and whoever else is making the big decisions moving forward. I do expect resolution fairly soon, as that just makes sense. While I don't expect change with the football program after this season, it's logical Boyce would want an athletics director in place in time to do the prerequisite evaluation.

8. The NBA season begins Oct. 22, so today, I'll take my stab at the regular season records for all 30 teams. I did employ my son and resident NBA expert Carson McCready for these predictions. Eastern Conferece 1. Philadelphia 76ers 58-24 2. Milwaukee Bucks 57-25 3. Boston Celtics 52-30 4. Toronto Raptors 50-32 5. Detroit Pistons 47-35 6. Indiana Pacers 45-37 7. Orlando Magic 43-39 8. Miami Heat 42-40 9. Atlanta Hawks 38-44 10. Brooklyn Nets 37-45 11. Chicago Bulls 35-47 12. Washington Wizards 33-49 13. Cleveland Cavaliers 30-52 14. New York Knicks 25-57 15. Charlotte Hornets 19-63 Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Clippers 59-23 2. Denver Nuggets 58-24 3. Houston Rockets 57-25 4. Utah Jazz 53-29 5. Los Angeles Lakers 51-31 6. Golden State Warriors 48-34 7. Portland Trailblazers 43-39 8. San Antonio Spurs 42-30 9. New Orleans Pelicans 41-41 10. Dallas Mavericks 37-45 11. Oklahoma City Thunder 34-48 12. Minnesota Timberwolves. 28-54 13. Sacramento Kings 25-57 14. Memphis Grizzlies 23-59 15. Phoenix Suns 20-62

9. It's time to eat. Here's Burton Webb with Taste of the Place, Lesson 7: Beef and Sausage Stuffed Bell Peppers America is a melting pot. We have had a lot of different cultures influence our cooking whether it be in the North, South, East, or West. This recipe comes partly from Italy where peppers were stuffed just with rice, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese. Now don’t get me wrong; that sounds amazing and it was good when I ate them because the tomatoes were just unbelievable. I wanted to translate just a variation of that dish by combining spicy sausage, beef, and tomato sauce, not whole tomatoes. Sometimes people just don’t like the texture of tomatoes but it is totally different when they are cooked. That is why we have them as a sauce in this dish.

This recipe is what I like to call a “2-dayer.” I have other recipes that fit this criteria along with “3-dayer” and “4-dayer.” My grandmother taught me to piece together meals so that you aren’t stuck in the kitchen for hours. This is one of those meals. Now don’t be alarmed at the length it takes to complete the meal and yes, you can easily do it in one day. Yet, I like to break it up. In France, we say “a petit a petit.” So let’s get right into the tidbits before the recipe to help your further your knowledge of the dish and some why’s behind it as well.

Day 1 tidbits: On this day we are going to brown the sausage and beef along with cooking the rice for the meal. When you are browning any meat, the color once you have completed this process needs to be brown. I know as I was growing up and say tacos were being made at home, the meat would look gray after cooking it for 4 minutes or so. The spice pack was added after that and it changed the color to a dark brown. To brown meat means to sear the outside as best as possible of all of it. For the pork, you are looking at about 10-12 minutes for the entirety on medium heat. After you take the pork out and place it on your side dish, put the beef into the same pan to brown as well. It will absorb the pork flavor, so more flavor overall. Once the two meats are completed along with the rice, we will then put both meats into the rice and mix until thoroughly combined. Set in your fridge for the following day. So below, you will start steps “1” and “1.2” at the same time. Day 2 tidbits: It’s all about the sauce. Let's be serious, it is all about the sauce. This tomato sauce needs to be hot when going into your casserole dish before places your stuff peppers in. That is why I do the sauce the second day along with the cooking because of the time is takes the papers to cook, 1 hr and 15 minutes. I don’t want you cooking this dish for two-plus hours in the kitchen. If you are going to do everything in one day just combine step 1 and 3 at the beginning of your cooking process. No harm, no foul. Ok, its time to get to the chopper! I mean kitchen. Go now! Things you will need:

4 people on a lovely evening or a lovely day for lunch (Note: you can substitute just 2 people and eat it two days in a row)

Maybe some music playing in the background while you eat, maybe. A glass of Pinot Gris with hints of lemon in it. (Your best bet is from Oregon for this.) Day 1 Time: 25 Minutes Day 2 Time: 1.5+ (Yes this includes cooking time) Equipment needed:

1 Medium Sauté Pan

2 Medium Sauce Pots, 1 with a Lid 1 Shallow Casserole Dish for Baking 1 Wooden Spoon 1 Eating Spoon (regular spoon) 1 Medium Mixing Bowl 1 Cutting Surface 1 Pairing Knife 1 Pair of Oven Mitts 1 Side Plate 2 Sheet of Aluminium Foil 3 Stove Top Eyes in Total 1 Oven or a Fire if in the Woods Measuring cups of 1 Cup, 1 Tbsp, 1 Tsp, 1/2 Tsp, and 1/4 Tsp. 1 Timer on your phone Ingredients Needed:

2 Green Bell Peppers

1lb. Mild Spicy Sausage 1lb. Lean Ground Chuck Beef 1 Jar of Marinara Sauce 1 Cup of Long Grain Rice 1 Garlic Clove 1/2 of a Red Onion 1 Tsp White Sugar 2 Tbsp Butter 2 Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar 3 Cups of Beef Broth 1 Container of Mozzarella Cheese 1 Cup of Parmesan Cheese (Grated) 1 Tsp Olive OIl 1 Tsp Fennel Seeds 1/2 Tsp Paprika Powder 1 Tbsp Chopped Parsley (Or Dried) Water from the faucet Salt and Black Pepper Stepping into Step 1: “Mis en Place” your items that Include meats, spices, rice, butter, and the garlic for Day 1. We will start by putting your sauté pan and 1 sauce pot on the stove eyes. Turn your sauté pan to medium heat. Add your sausage to the pan along with the paprika, fennel seeds and white sugar. Use your wooden spoon to break up the sausage into chunks. Cook till the meat is brown all over, 10-12 minutes. Place on your side dish. Next add your beef to the same pan along with 1/4 Tsp salt and pepper. Cook until the meat is brown all over, 4-5 minutes. Place on your side plate.

Step 1.2: Measure out your rice and put it into your sauce pot with 2 cups of water. With your garlic clove, place it on your cutting surface and with the pairing knife cut it in half and place into your sauce pot. Next, add 1/4 tsp salt. Let your rice come to a hard boil on your stove top as quick as possible then drop the temperature to medium-low and cover with a lid. Cook until the water is all absorbed, 8-10 minutes. Now add your butter to the rice pot and let it melt while gentle mixing all the rice together. Once all the above has been cooked, add them to your mixing bowl, stir, and then put into your fridge for the following day.

Step 2: Get your remaining “Mis en Place” out from your pantry and fridge. Also, set your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. We will start by now using that other sauce pot. Put your temperature on the stove eye to medium high. Slice your red onion as thin as possible longwise.

Step 3: With your saucepot hot, add your olive oil followed behind with the sliced red onion. Cook for 3 minutes while stirring every minute. There will be some smoke, it’s good. Now, add your 3 cups of beef broth, the jar of marinara sauce, and 1/2 tsp salt. We will need to reduce this mixture by half of its original volume so make a note on the side of your sauce pot of where the volume starts at.

Step 4: On your cutting surface, slice your peppers in half from the top of the pepper to the bottom. Remove the sides and the white pith from the inside of all 4 halves. Set the pepper halves to the side of the cutting surface. Pull your mixing bowl from your fridge and now add the 1 cup of Parmesan cheese. Stir to incorporate.

Step 5: It is time to stuff those peppers! With your spoon divide the rice mixture evenly between the 4 halves. Slice your mozzarella ball into 4’s as well.

Step 6: When your tomato sauce has reduce by half, turn off the heat and add your balsamic vinegar. Now carefully, add the entire sauce to your casserole dish. Place the filled peppers into the tomato sauce gently. With the mozzarella slices, place 1 on each of the stuffed peppers. Finally wrap the casserole dish with your aluminium foil.

Step 7: Bake for 35 minutes. After, remove the aluminium foil and continue baking for another 25 minutes to get the mozzarella brown on top. Remove the dish from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before touching.

Step 8: Using your wooden spoon, remove each pepper from the casserole dish and place on each serving plate for you and your guests. Then spoon the tomato sauce around the outside of each pepper and add just a little bit of the parsley to the top of the mozzarella cheese. There you go, you just made a great little dish incorporating meat, cheese, and rice. I think you will love this dish and its easy to make for a bigger amount of guests because you can walk away and entertain once you place the casserole or casserole dishes in the oven. Just remember to set your timer.

Ok, from the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

