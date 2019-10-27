1. I can’t remember the last time I just covered a football game.

That thought struck me last week, as I wondering what in the world I was going to write about during an open date.

Ole Miss is 3-5 overall, 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Rebels travel to Auburn Saturday, return home for a two-game stand against New Mexico State and LSU and then make the trip to Starkville for the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

In none of those games will the game itself be the big story. Ole Miss will be a prohibitive underdog at Auburn. A win would be a resounding upset and change the narrative of the program. A loss will hardly be newsworthy, only further cementing the reality that this team is not headed to the postseason.