McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts presented by Harry Alexander
The athletic director search is over. It's Egg Bowl week. Ole Miss basketball's weaknesses came back to haunt them at Memphis Saturday. They get a chance to prove they learned their lesson this week in The Big Apple. I'll touch on all of that and more this week in 10 Weekend Thoughts.
Thrilled for new AD Keith Carter & the entire Ole Miss family. A shout out, too, to Chancellor Boyce & Search Committee Chair Mike Glenn who provided exceptional leadership during the search. CSA so honored to have been part of the process. Congratulations & best wishes to all.— Todd Turner (@TTCollegeSports) November 22, 2019
1. Ole Miss took the interim tag off Keith Carter on Friday, making him the school’s athletics director.
I think Carter will do a fantastic job. I really do. I think he understands major college athletics, knows how to communicate with coaches, has shown he can conduct a high-level search, is excellent with donors and is willing to listen to the thoughts and opinions of others. Most of the coaches on campus are very high on Carter, and I think he’ll move into the role seamlessly.
That said, Ole Miss’ insistence on “national searches” to promote internal candidates is ridiculous and turning off fans and alumni in droves. Chancellor Glenn Boyce, who was consultant who developed a profile in the chancellor search that ended in his hiring, said Friday he wasn’t bothered by the optics of another national search that ended with a candidate who was already in the building.
“That did not give me any pause and I will tell you why,” Boyce said. “They put together a committee that I thought was exceptional. People who loved Ole Miss and who were connected to the athletics world. That process ran flawlessly and as long as the process was doing so I knew we were going to come up with the right candidate. I do want everybody to know that Keith had to fight through that process. Keith won that job through this process and that recommendation unanimously to me and my interview with Keith. I thought Mike Glenn couldn’t have been a better chairman to run that process.”
It’s just tone deaf.
