Lane Kiffin (AP)

1. Lane Kiffin has been Ole Miss’ coach for one week. That’s all. One week. And in those seven days, he’s rocked Oxford’s world. In just seven days, Kiffin has lifted the collective spirit of a fan base, shook the good ole boys in a way they’ve never been shook, impacted the school and town’s financial coffers in the best of ways and made Ole Miss football a positive national story for the first time in four years. Incredible. Again, the guy has been on his job for one week. His public and media relations have been masterful. His Twitter account is gold. I’ve been asked repeatedly if I’ve talked to Kiffin. I haven’t. There’s no reason, frankly, for him to deal with local media right now. He doesn’t know us. He doesn’t need to yet. If you can get national media exposure, you don’t need local media. It’s Public Relations 101. What struck me most was Saturday’s basketball game. Ole Miss was playing host to Middle Tennessee at 2 p.m. I didn’t expect much of a crowd. I was wrong. The Pavilion was pretty full and far more lively than I anticipated. Several people asked me if Kiffin would be in attendance. I had heard he wasn’t coming, but when the SEC Network asked for him to do an interview, he acquiesced. When Kiffin was introduced to the crowd, he got a raucous standing ovation and the place buzzed the rest of the game. Kiffin has made Ole Miss football fun again, and he’s yet to coach a practice. It’s remarkable stuff, frankly. And he’s done it in one week.

Randy Clements

2. Kiffin’s staff is far from complete. I suspect that will be the case for another couple of weeks. I could be wrong, but it certainly sounds like Kiffin wants to talk to a few coaches who are currently finishing out the NFL season. Frankly, after the early signing period expires Friday, there’s no rush until the second week of January, when recruiting resumes. If there hasn’t been an official release, it means it’s not done — well, except for Blake Gideon and Randy Clements. Those are done. Everything else, per sources, is in some state of flux. And I’ll reiterate what I’ve said repeatedly — Kiffin is going to be deliberate. He intends to get this right.

Tobias Braun visited Ole Miss this weekend.

3. Ole Miss entertained at least 15 official visitors over the weekend, a bit of a frantic process for a new head coach and a staff still being assembled. The early signing period begins Wednesday. Ole Miss will look to lock down some previously committed prospects and likely pull off a handful of surprises. Then I expect January to be bonkers. Kiffin isn’t going to be meek on the recruiting trail, so I expect a lot of new names and some big fish hunting, to borrow from Kiffin’s Twitter feed. I also expect to see Kiffin and his by-then-full staff start laying the groundwork to go after a nationally impactful 2021 class.

Jeff Lebby

4. I reached out to Brandon Helwig, who covers UCF for Rivals.com, about new Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Specifically, I wanted to know what a Lebby offense might look like in Oxford. "While UCF's offense is Josh Heupel's creation - he's still in charge and calls plays," Helwig said. "Jeff Lebby was instrumental in the implementation, game planning and quarterback tutoring. He did a great job bringing along freshman Dillon Gabriel, who threw for nearly 3,500 yards in the regular season and was named to the PFF All-Freshman team. "While perhaps not as well known nationally as some of his former Baylor counterparts such as brother-in-law Kendal Briles, Lebby is very well respected in coaching circles, evident by interviewing for the same Ole Miss OC job last year as well as at Tennessee. It's not surprising that Lane Kiffin had his eye on Lebby. UCF defeated FAU early in the season, 48-14, and Kiffin raved about UCF's offense afterward in an interview with Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. "'They looked just like an ACC or SEC team,' Kiffin said. 'Not Alabama or Clemson, but one of the top teams in both of those conferences. They’ve done an unbelievable job recruiting. They have skill. Normally in the Group of Five they have skill players but not the (size on) the lines. Wel,l UCF has long and good-looking linemen.' "Lebby recruited the Central Florida area for UCF as well as the quarterback position. UCF's local class in 2019 was the best they'd had in years. He was an early fan of Kade Renfro, who got his UCF offer all the way back in the spring."

Matt Luke (USA Today Sports)

5. I won’t belabor this point, but I did want to take a moment to wish former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke well. I know fans were ready for change; it’s obvious at this point that the need for change was greater than the desire on some people’s part to see Luke get one more year. That’s the football part of the equation, and I get it. However, I feel compelled to say in this space that I have tremendous respect for Matt Luke, the man. He couldn’t have been more fair to me, more respectful to me, than he was during his tenure. I appreciated that. We don’t know each other on some deep personal level; that rarely happens in this field, but he was always congenial, always professional, always fair. I can’t say that for every person I’ve ever covered. Luke will do well at Georgia. He’ll learn a lot, I suspect, from Kirby Smart, and he’ll enjoy coaching at, recruiting to and living in Athens. He’ll get another chance at this head coaching thing, in my opinion, and I hope he does well. I think he struggled with messaging. I think he never could get the fans behind him. There were legitimate reasons for that. He made mistakes; there’s no denying that. Apathy had set in. The 2020 schedule is brutal and a run of early-season losses would have been impossible to overcome. Again, I get it. I suspect he did and does too. I just hope Ole Miss people don’t forget how much he cares for the place, how hard he tried and the honest effort he gave it. Luke never embarrassed Ole Miss. He treated people kindly and with respect. That’s all. Luke is a good man.

Hey Louisiana, This Is For You! pic.twitter.com/QcnwgTsBpr — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2019

6. LSU's Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy Saturday. Now that it's done, I can reveal my ballot. 1st Place: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 2nd Place: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State 3rd Place: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Breein Tyree (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

7. Ole Miss basketball improved to 7-3 Saturday with the win over Middle Tennessee. The Rebels travel to Jackson Saturday to face Southeastern Louisiana before breaking for Christmas. They return to action Dec. 29 against Tennessee Tech before heading Wichita State on Jan. 4. Then it’s on to SEC play. That date with the Shockers, who beat Oklahoma Saturday, is nothing but a huge opportunity for the Rebels. Wichita State in No. 36 in KenPom.com. Ole Miss is No. 69 (nice), so the Rebels have work to do to get into the NCAA Tournament discussion. Here’s the good news: All of the losses are respectable. Here’s the better news: Ole Miss’ offense, which bogged down early in the season, looks better lately. It’s producing better shots, better looks at the rim. Devontae Shuler appears to be snapping out of an early-season malaise. Khadim Sy appears to be playing his way into SEC shape. Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen have moments; they just need to be consistent. And Breein Tyree looks like a star. I think this is going to be a bubble team. I think it’s going to be really, really close, but it’s going to be fun to watch, and this team is absolutely talented enough to get back to the NCAA Tournament. Kermit Davis’ teams always improve as the season progresses. This one will, too. In fact, there are already signs that is happening.

Auburn's Bruce Pearl (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

8. It's time for the initial installment of my ranking the SEC's men's basketball teams. This will likely change a lot between now and March. 1. Kentucky 2. Auburn 3. LSU 4. Mississippi State 5. Florida 6. Tennessee 7. Ole Miss 8. Arkansas 9. Georgia 10. South Carolina 11. Vanderbilt 12. Missouri 13. Alabama 14. Texas A&M

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Chess Pie

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s Burton Webb with this week’s Taste of the Place. This week’s recipe is Chess Pie. Where did this come from? I really don’t know. Is this pie southern all the way through? Yes, because of the buttermilk, I would have to assume in addition to the vinegar that is normally put into the custard. For us, we are going to use lemon juice instead. So let’s jump right into those tidbits to get this pie started for you. Maybe, just maybe, you can make this pie while listening to one of Neal’s podcasts about a Christmas gift that was given early to the football fan base. Yes, I hear a few things across the pond. Tidbit #1: Whenever you make a homemade pie crust, you need to go by the ratio of 3-2-1 always by weight. Your other ingredients can vary but that ratio is for flour to fat to liquid. For this particular pie crust, we will be using all purpose flour, crisco, and water. Tidbit #2: Blind baking. This term refers to you cooking a pie crust partially before putting the filling into the crust and continuing the cooking process. You will need parchment paper and dried beans so that the crust doesn’t rise. All purpose flour has baking soda in it already. This helps to ensure that the crust will be fully cooked along with the filling at the same time. Tidbit #3: Always for cakes, pies, and the latter, use the standard cooking setting on your oven. Don’t do the convection setting. The heat circulation will cook the top of the pie, cake, etc., too quickly if you do. Let’s get to it. Things you will need:

3-6 People A wonderful afternoon with the sun shining A good chicken dish prepared as the main course before this dessert. Preparation Time: 2 Hours Total Equipment Needed:

Work surface Measuring Cups of 1 Cup, 1/2 Cup, 1/4 Cup, 1 Tbsp, and 1 Tsp 1 Large Mixing bowl 1 Small Microwave Safe Bowl 1 Pairing Knife 1 Whisk Plastic Wrap Rolling Pin 1 Pie Pan 1 Piece of Parchment Paper cut in a circle to fit in the pie pan 1/2 Cup of Dried Beans 1 Fork Refrigerator Oven Pot Holders Ingredients Needed:

Pie Crust: 1 3/4 Cup All Purpose Flour + 5 Tbsp for the Work Surface

1/2 Cup Crisco 1/4 Cup Water 1 Tsp Salt 1 Egg Yolk 1/3 Cup Powdered Sugar Filling:

Juice of 2 Lemons 2 Tsp Vanilla Extract 2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour 2 Tbsp Cornmeal !/4 Cup Butter (Melted) 1 1/2 Cups Buttermilk Directions:

Step 1 (Pie Crust): “Mis en Place” as always. In your large mixing bowl add your flour, salt, and powder sugar. Move around with your hands to incorporate. Step 2: Now add your crisco to the bowl and using your hands again, rub it into the flour until fully combined. It will resembled corn meal in its texture. Step 3: Add your egg yolk and water into the centre of the flour in the bowl. Use the fork to stir the liquid mixture into the flour to resemble a paste. After, use your hand to knead the flour into the paste to form a dough. Step 4: Roll out your plastic wrap and place the dough into the centre, wrap. Next, place your wrapped dough into the refrigerator to chill for 20 minutes. After, remove the dough, flour your work surface, and roll our the dough to 1/4 inch. Place in your pie shell Step 5: Turn your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Put the parchment paper on top of the pie curst and add your dried beans. Put in the oven until the beeper goes off. Remove after. Step 5.1: In that same big mixing bowl, combine your flour, cornmeal, and buttermilk. Whisk. Put your butter in the small bowl and microwave for 30 seconds to melt it. Step 5.2: Now add your eggs to the mixing bowl along with the lemon juice and vanilla extract. Whisk. Finally add your melted butter to the bowl, and yep, whisk. Step 6: Remove the pie shell from the oven once the oven beeps. Take out the parchment paper and beans carefully and set aside. Step 7(Final step): Pour your batter into the pie shell and place back into the oven. Cook for 40 minutes until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. And wow, there you go with a quick and easy pie crust along with a pie. Cooking isn’t hard. Sometimes we just need to know where to look to get the right tools to accomplish things. Donc…which means “so” in French, from the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

