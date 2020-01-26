Leonard Manuel (Chad Simmons)

1. Four-star wide receiver Leonard Manuel wrapped up his official visit Sunday. The Florida commitment from Fort Lauderdale said he won’t sign with anyone on Feb. 5. Instead, he’s going to take a while longer to decide between the Gators and Ole Miss. “It was a good time,” Manuel said of his visit to Ole Miss. “I got a chance to kick it with Elijah Moore, a good friend of mine. “I’ve got time. I’m going to Florida next weekend and it’s probably just going to be out of Florida and Ole Miss. I’m just going to take my time with it.” Manuel might have passed out a hint or two regarding which way he’s leaning. Florida is signing as many as five wide receivers in this class while, as of this writing, Ole Miss’ class contains no wide receivers at all. “That’s big because Florida was supposedly taking three but there’s like five of us right now, so that’s big for Ole Miss not to have any coming in in 2020,” Manuel said. Manuel met former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just recently wrapped up his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans, on Friday. Brown is part of a a strong run of wide receivers from Ole Miss to make an impact in the NFL. It’s something Manuel is cognizant of. “It’s a great tradition,” Manuel said.

Donovan Kaufman (Sam Spiegelman)

2. Metairie, La., four-star safety Donovan Kaufman left Ole Miss Sunday with plenty of thinking to do. Kaufman said his visits are over. He’s eliminated Baylor and will now decide between Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Florida State. “It’s definitely close,” Kaufman said. “It makes it way harder. It’s going to take some thinking and some praying. We’ll see. At this point, I feel like can’t make a wrong choice, so that’s a good problem to have. “I just want to go with a week to think of the decision.” The Ole Miss visit, Kaufman said, went better than he expected. “The campus is great,” Kaufman said. “The academic part, it was unexpected — how high it is actually, I wasn’t expecting that. I was committed to Vanderbilt, so with education, I was like, ‘All right, I’m not going to get anything as good as this,’ but I was like, ‘OK, wow, this might be even better, in a sense.’” Kaufman said none of the schools are rushing him for a decision, but he added he’s hopeful he can make it before Feb. 5. “That’s what I have to sit down and think about. I don’t know. Like I said, it’s going to be a tough decision.” Florida State, Kaufman said, offers a great defensive back tradition. Vanderbilt offers the Southeastern Conference and prestigious academics. Ole Miss, Kaufman said, has a lot to offer as well. “Ole Miss is like the best academics in the SEC West, the best conference that there is in football,” Kaufman said. “It’s just like the NFL.”

Mike Harris (Rivals.com)

3. Phenix City, Ala,, three-star cornerback Mike Harris visited Ole Miss over the weekend. He will visit Baylor next weekend before making a decision. “We talked about life after football, what (Ole Miss) can provide for me after football, when football is done with,” Harris said. “I had a great time. I felt like I got acquainted with the players and coaches. I got a chance to see the city.” Harris said he’d down to “crunch time,” adding he doesn’t have a lot of time left “to go through schools and look through a lot of schools.” There were reports Sunday afternoon Ole Miss is backing off Harris. Given that there was a pre-visit expectation that Harris would commit to the Rebels this weekend, it’s quite likely those reports are accurate.

Luke Altmyer (Rivals.com)

4. Ole Miss has turned the lion’s share of its attention to the 2021 class already. The Rebels entertained 16 unofficial visitors on Saturday. On Sunday, another top 2021 target, Byhalia, Miss., offensive lineman Makylan Pounders, arrived for a visit with the new coaching staff. By the way, if you’re looking for a compelling potential storyline for the upcoming recruiting season, look no further than Starkville. Lane Kiffin, per sources, is enamored by 2021 Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer. He’s already been to Starkville to see him at the school and Altmyer has come to Oxford to visit with the Rebels’ new coaching staff. Altmyer visited Florida State over the weekend, and he’ll have countless suitors. However, Ole Miss will pursue Altmyer in a dedicated fashion.

Malachi Wideman

The Rebels went down to Georgia.

They were looking for a win to steal...🎻 pic.twitter.com/t5dkJitww8 — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 26, 2020

6. Ole Miss finally got an SEC win Saturday in Athens, Ga., as the Rebels downed Georgia, 70-60. The victory came on the heels of coach Kermit Davis urging his team, in the midst of a six-game losing streak, to follow the scout, make winning plays, etc. However, the message Davis really tried to get across was to play with joy. “I told them, ‘Guys, I knew I wanted to coach in the SEC when I was four years old,’” Davis said. “I said, ‘You guys have dreamed about playing. We’ve got to have joy in our heart and joy to play.’ And I think we relaxed and played better. I’m just proud of our team.” Ole Miss’ losing streak had included wasted second-half leads against LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas. Earlier in the week, however, the Rebels looked lethargic in a 25-point loss at Tennessee. They responded with arguably their best game of the season in Athens. “It’s the hardest thing,” Davis said. “…I just tried to talk about three-game seasons to prepare for one game. We’ve always come to the gym kind of in a good mood. Our team has played well. We haven’t tried to over-drive them and go to 2 1/2-hour practices. We’ve just tried to work on things that we needed to.”

7. Here’s my weekly ranking of the SEC, with NET ratings in parentheses: 1. Auburn (19)

2. Kentucky (22)

3. Florida (35)

4. Alabama (42)

5. LSU (24)

6. Mississippi State (48)

7. Arkansas (28)

8. Tennessee (54)

9. Ole Miss (107)

10. South Carolina (91)

11. Georgia (87)

12. Missouri (88)

13. Texas A&M (151)

14. Vanderbilt (163)



Every Kobe Bryant game winner to brighten up a shitty day.

pic.twitter.com/Ax6z23pAvr — Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) January 26, 2020

Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020

8. Kobe Bryant died Sunday. I can’t believe those words, even after I typed them, even after I talked about it on a podcast, even after I’ve been watching hours of coverage regarding the helicopter crash that claimed his life and the legacy the basketball superstar left behind. Kobe Bryant made his NBA debut in 1996 at the age of 18. He played 20 seasons, scoring 33,643 points. He won five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs and an MVP. His statistics were incredible, but it was his aura that garnered our attention. His work ethic, drive and quest for perfection served as models for athletes and non-athletes alike. He was can’t-miss television. Seeing him in person was an absolute pleasure. A generation of players grew up idolizing him, emulating him in much the same way Bryant grew up idolizing and emulating Michael Jordan. I grew up a Lakers fan, cheering for Magic and Kareem and Worthy and Rambis. I cheered for those Shaq and Kobe teams and then marveled at Bryant’s carrying the Lakers to titles with Pau Gasol and Derek Fisher and the rest of an otherwise mediocre roster. Years later, when my brother moved to Oklahoma City, I started cheering for the Thunder. They had a young core that included two Los Angeles natives — Russell Westbrook and James Harden. The Thunder lost in six games to the 2011 Lakers. In subsequent years, the Thunder knocked the Lakers off. I vividly remember seeing the proverbial passing of the torch. Westbrook, Harden and Kevin Durant were beating Kobe, but they were in respectful awe of the man they were competing against. Watching the reaction of players like LeBron James, Trae Young, Harden and Westbrook Sunday afternoon drove that home. In basketball terms, he was a living legend. His impact on the sport can’t be measured.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Chicken chili

9. Sometimes, on a somber, damp day, we just want comfort food. Here’s Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 21: Chicken Chili: Well it is still national soup month and sometimes a play on a classic can become yet another classic. With chili, it is one of those things that takes time to cook, so maybe pour yourself a drink and enjoy the process. If I didn’t mention that it was even better the day after, I would be lying to you. So let’s get into the tidbits. Tidbit #1: Make sure you have all of the vegetables chopped and ready to go. Plus, you need to use a heavy bottom casserole dish when cooking chili. Tidbit #2: With your beans, you will need to do what is called a “par-boil” before adding them to your cooked vegetables and meat. Put the beans in the other casserole dish and fill with 1/2 way up with water. Turn the stove top to the highest setting and let the beans come to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat off. Drain the beans and add to the other casserole dish once you have finished cooking the veggies. Tidbit #3: Once you lower the heat and let the chili cook for 2 hours, occasionally stir it around and be careful the lid will be hot. Tidbit #4: To thicken your chili, you will mix in a side bowl 1 Tbsp of cornstarch with 1/3 cup of the liquid from the casserole pot. Then pour the “slurry” back into the pot and stir it around. Things you will need: 4-6 People An IPA Beer with Citrus Notes Preparation Time: 30 Minutes Cooking Time: 2 Hours Equipment Needed: 1 Cutting Surface with a Chef’s Knife 1 Thick Casserole Pot with Lid 1 Medium Casserole dish 1 Wooden Spoon Measuring Cups of 1 Cup, 1/3 Cup, 1 Tbsp, and 1 Tsp Stove Top 1 Small Side Bowl Timer on Your Phone Ingredients you will need: 2 Cups Dried White Beans 1.5 tsp Cumin 1/2 tsp Paprika 1 tsp Dried Coriander 1/4 tsp Chili Powder 1 tsp White Sugar 2 Chicken Breast, Chopped to Bite Size 2 Tbsp Olive Oil 1 large Chicken Bouillon 4 Cups Water 1 Tsp salt 2 Roma Tomatoes Quartered 1 Large Yellow Onion, Small Diced 1 Green Bell Pepper, Small Diced 2 Cloves of Garlic, Sliced 1 Cup Sour Cream 1 Tbsp Cornstarch Water from the faucet 1 Fork Directions: Step 1: Put your beans in the other casserole dish with the water from the faucet and bring to a boil. Then turn off the heat. Step 1.1: “MIs en Place” all of those sliced vegetables! Turn your other casserole pot one notch above medium. Add your olive oil and then chicken pieces. Cook til each piece is white on the outside. Step 1.2: Add your onions to the pot and cook for 3 minutes. Next, your bell peppers and continue cooking for another 3 minutes. Step 1.3: Add your garlic to the dish and continue cooking for another 3 minutes. And finally add your Roma tomatoes. Let the mixture cook until most of the liquid is evaporate. Step 2: Add all of your spices to the mix along with the sugar and chicken bouillon. Next, add your drained white beans to the mixture. Step 3: Add the 4 cups of water to the casserole pot along with the 1 Tsp of salt. Bring this now to a boil. Once at a boil, lower the heat to medium-low and cover with the lid. Set your timer for 2 hours. Step 4: Remove the lid after the cooking time and then make your cornstarch slurry with the small mixing bowl and fork. Add the slurry back into the casserole pot and stir until combined. Now add your sour cream and stir once again till combined. Adjust for salt, you might need 1 more tsp. And there you go, you just made some very good chili. As always bon appétit and happy cooking from the Mississippian in Paris!

LeBron James talking about Kobe Bryant yesterday



(Video: @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/jYo3uhsTn0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 26, 2020

40 year old deaf woman hears for the first time 😥😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/hWksihNuSz — Jim 🤣😳🥴🤯🎶🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimLeitrim1) January 22, 2020

We asked Eli's former & current teammates for thank you messages



...this might make you emotional. #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/4ooy6Bekam — New York Giants (@Giants) January 24, 2020

This is just gutting. pic.twitter.com/A8B6HGJQMW — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 26, 2020