Ole Miss had one of its very top 2021 targets on campus along with eight official visitors as the 2019-20 recruiting cycle winds down.

Go inside for all the latest on Colten Gauthier, Daran Brach, Detraveon Brown, Ole Miss basketball and basketball recruiting, my SEC hoops rankings, Terence Davis' Rising Stars snub, the Australian Open, biscuits and gravy, links and more.