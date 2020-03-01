Tim Keenan III (Rivals.com)

1. The dead period ended on Saturday night at midnight, and Ole Miss was ready to strike on Sunday. The Rebels entertained approximately 50 unofficial visitors, almost all of which belong to the 2021 class, on Sunday. The message Ole Miss was sending was perhaps best articulated by four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan III. The message? "That they need ballers," Keenan said. "And I am a baller. They're telling me they need me to come play at Ole Miss." Four-star tight end Hudson Wolfe, who is a top target for programs such as Alabama and Ohio State, was getting the royal treatment. He arrived in Oxford on Saturday and was spending most of Sunday in town before heading home to Savannah, Tenn. Three-star quarterback Kaidon Salter was in Oxford as well. The Rebels want him, and it''s becoming obvious Ole Miss wants to sign two quarterbacks in the 2021 class. Arlington, Texas, wide receiver Cameron Brady was in town as well. Brady knows Ole Miss has a reputation for developing wide receivers and the new staff has him looking hard at the Rebels. Four-star cornerback Kamari Lassiter was in town, eager to spend some time with Lane Kiffin. That was the general theme from the players I spoke with briefly on Sunday. Ole Miss needs players. There is opportunity in Oxford and the Rebels are casting a wide net from Florida to Alabama to Illinois to Texas and elsewhere.



2. Ole Miss baseball continued its hot start with a weekend sweep in Greenville, N.C., beating High Point, East Carolina and Indiana on consecutive days. The 15th-ranked Rebels haven't lost since their Opening Day setback to Louisville. Since then, Ole Miss has relied on starting pitching and the long ball, and for the better part of 10 straight games, the formula has worked. I'm not a college baseball aficionado (that's an understatement, actually), but I covered it long enough (Auburn, Ole Miss) to know having a strong weekend rotation will take a team a long way. The Rebels have that with Doug Nikhazy, Gunnar Hoglund and Derek Diamond. The reliance on the long ball _ and all the strikeouts that come with that approach _ are, at least in my opinion, the result of that approach on the professional levels bleeding into the amateur ranks. I suspect you'll see that approach all over the country, and there are no signs it's slowing down. Home runs will increase. So will walks. So will strikeouts. It's way too early, at least in my opinion, for sweeping judgments about this Ole Miss team. It'll know much more a few weeks into Southeastern Conference play, but for now, most signs seem to point toward another exciting spring and early summer in Oxford. If that's the case, especially considering how young this team is, this group has a real chance to do something special before it leaves Oxford.

3. Ole Miss spring football begins on March 17, culminating in the Grove Bowl on April 17. There are lots of storylines, from Lane Kiffin's return to the SEC to the Rebels' new coaching staff to a renewed quarterback battle between John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corrall (and possibly others) and more. However, I'm most interested in seeing how a new staff balances the desire to establish a new culture all while installing new schemes with a roster that is critically thin on both lines of scrimmage. Make no mistake; it's going to be a delicate balancing act. Kiffin has a reputation for conducting short practices that get right to the matter at hand and keep his teams fresh. I don't know if that strategy is part of the spring focus or not. I do believe Ole Miss will attempt to be active in the transfer market after spring concludes in Oxford around the country, and I won't be surprised if part of the coaching staff's focus this spring is seeing where help is required, not just needed. The Rebels are too thin up front on both sides of the ball to take too many chances in the spring. An injury to a Nick Broeker or a Ben Brown, for example, would be disastrous. On the other hand, it's hard to get real work done without some physicality. From all accounts, Wilson Love's new strength and conditioning program has been demanding and has already produced results. I'm hearing there's a completely different atmosphere in the Manning Center. I'm not saying it's better or worse, just remarkably different. I suspect the action on the field this season will be quite different as well. We'll start to find out soon.

Ole Miss' bench celebrates a made 3-pointer late in the Rebels' rout of Vanderbilt Saturday in Oxford. (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)

4. Ole Miss dominated Vanderbilt Saturday in a game that was likely equal parts maddening and hope-inspiring for Rebels coach Kermit Davis and his staff. The Rebels won by 26, getting double-figure scoring from all five starters, strong bench play from Sammy Hunter and Austin Crowley and an incredibly efficient performance on both ends of the floor. When this team is good, it's good. When it's not, it's not that far away from good. At 14-15, the Rebels are going nowhere this postseason, and they've underachieved. That's simply undeniable. The pieces are in place to be so much better, and change a shot here or a possession there, and we're having a different discussion in this space. However, that's not how it works, which is why this will likely be remembered as a season of frustration in Oxford. Still, there were signs on Saturday that the adversity of 2019-20 could lead to bigger and better things in 2020-21. Khadim Sy can be excellent on both ends. KJ Buffen's game is making strides. Devontae Shuler, battling a nagging ankle issue, had 18 points and ran a clean game at the point guard slot. Hunter and Crowley showed why idiots like me thought this team had a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament this season. Both have high ceilings. Both just have to continue to mature. Again, there's no spinning what happened this season. This team should have a better record, but it doesn't. However, don't be surprised if some of the close calls and bitter tastes this season serve as fuel when the offseason arrives.

Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree rises for a shot against Vanderbilt Saturday. (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)

5. Breein Tyree will play his final home game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss Wednesday night. He’s certainly seen it all at Ole Miss, from being a part of Andy Kennedy’s disastrous final season to helping Davis’ first team reach the NCAA Tournament. He’s had games where he carried the Rebels to wins and games where he simply couldn’t get buckets to fall. Through it all, at least to us in the media, he’s been a stand-up guy. He’s taken questions and answered them at times when he clearly didn’t want to and he’s given thoughtful answers at times when I suspect he would have loved to lean on the clichés and walk away without giving us anything. I remember talking to Kennedy after he’d signed Tyree. Tyree was coming off a knee injury, and he didn’t yet have his full explosiveness back, but Kennedy said Tyree reminded him of a young Russell Westbrook. Kennedy knew that comparison would lead to criticism, as Westbrook was, at the time, at the peak of his athletic prowess. What Kennedy meant, of course, was Tyree could score in the mid-range and he could also use his leaping ability and power to take the ball right at bigger defenders close to the basket. Over the years, Tyree’s offense has developed. He’s a threat at all three levels now, and I suspect he’s put himself in position to have a real shot at a professional future. Tyree needs to become a better defender, and he’s worked to do it. He’ll have to play the point if he plays at a high level professionally, certainly if he’s going to make it in the NBA. I hope he gets that chance. Two years ago, when that season unraveled into levels of tortuous hell for everyone around it, including those of us who had to cover it, Tyree was accessible, frank and candid. I always appreciated that. Years later, Tyree’s career is ending well short of the way he hoped it would. He had openly hoped this Ole Miss team would pick up where last year’s club left off. He wanted to lead the Rebels to NCAA Tournament wins and leave a legacy built more on winning than just scoring. I do know this: Tyree will be tough to replace. Quite often this season, when Ole Miss needed a bucket or just anything positive on offense, it was Tyree or nothing. He shouldered that load without complaint and without excuse. As this season has wound to a close, I’ve sensed Tyree wearing down a bit. On Saturday, his teammates picked him up. Maybe that will spark a magical March. Maybe not. Either way, Tyree is a class act in my book and I wish him well in his post-Ole Miss endeavors.

Kermit Davis (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)

6. Ole Miss still has some hope of escaping the dreaded first round of next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Rebels are tied with Georgia for 12th in the SEC. Both the Rebels and Bulldogs have 5-11 league marks. Arkansas and Missouri are each 6-10 in league play. Ole Miss entertains Missouri Wednesday night and then travels to Mississippi State Saturday. Georgia plays host to Florida Wednesday and finishes the regular season Saturday at LSU. Arkansas plays LSU at home Wednesday before traveling to Texas A&M Saturday. Missouri finishes the regular season at home Saturday against Alabama. To get out of playing Wednesday night, Ole Miss would need to go 2-0 this week and have Arkansas and Missouri lose out. The Rebels would obviously prefer the 11th seed if they're forced to play next Wednesday, as that would mean a meeting with Vanderbilt. If Ole Miss ends up 12th or 13th, their likely opponent would be Georgia and NBA lottery pick Anthony Edwards.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talks with guard Immanuel Quickley (5) guard Tyrese Maxey (3) and guard Ashton Hagans (0) during a time out in the game against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Rupp Arena. (Mark Zerof/USA Today Sports)

7. Here's my weekly ranking of SEC teams with NET ratings in parentheses. 1. Kentucky (14) -- The Wildcats' backcourt is starting to play at a very high level. 2. Auburn (28) -- The Tigers are a tough out, but they look like they're losing some of their magic. 3. Alabama (40) -- The Tide got a desperately needed win over South Carolina Saturday. If only they could stay healthy... 4. LSU (32) -- There are rumblings, making one wonder if another March distraction is near. 5. Florida (33) -- The Gators got popped by Tennessee. Mike White's not on the hot seat, but I get the sense his chair isn't exactly cold either. 6. Mississippi State (52) -- The Bulldogs are piling up wins but that NET number means there's no margin for error. 7. Arkansas (46) -- The Razorbacks' loss at Georgia was a killer. 8. Tennessee (67) -- The Vols are inconsistent, but when they're good, they're really good. No one wants to see them in Nashville in a game that means anything. 9. South Carolina (63) -- See Tennessee. 10. Texas A&M (121) -- The Aggies are 8-8 in the league but 14-14 overall. Weird. 11. Ole Miss (94) -- All the close losses... 12. Georgia (84) -- Edwards is an amazing talent though he can rely on the jumper too much. 13. Missouri (91) -- The Tigers play hard, but like Ole Miss, they struggle in close contests. 14. Vanderbilt (170) -- It's inexplicable how far the Commodores' program has sunk.

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) hits a single during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Charlotte Sports Park. (Butch Dill/USA Today Sports)

8. The Major League Baseball season begins in a little more than three weeks. If the first few games of the Grapefruit League are any indication, the Astros' team doctors are going to be very busy treating bruises. However, enough about trash cans and cheating, at least for now. Here are my American League predictions for the 2020 season. American League East: 1. Tampa Bay Rays 2. New York Yankees 3. Toronto Blue Jays 4. Boston Red Sox 5. Baltimore Orioles American League Central: 1. Minnesota Twins 2. Chicago White Sox 3. Cleveland Indians 4. Kansas City Royals 5. Detroit Tigers American League West: 1. Houston Astros 2. Oakland Athletics 3. Los Angeles Angels 4. Seattle Mariners 5. Texas Rangers Next week: National League predictions

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Sauce Béchamel

9. It’s time to eat, so here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 25: Sauce Béchamel (Mother Sauce #2). You have to know how to do the basics in cooking to get to a higher skill level. Plus, you have to know how to do the basics very well. In cooking terms, there are five mother sauces that you have to know. We will be doing the béchamel sauce that leads into a mornay, if you want to make homemade macaroni and cheese. It is has been a hellish week for myself due to emotions, no sleep, and literally crossing the Atlantic twice in three days. I want to say thank you to each of you who reached out with my grandmother’s passing. Life is always better with good food and good company. So to you, Nanny, let’s get into these tidbits. Tidbit #1: For this sauce, the roux should be white/blond in color. Once you add the flour to the sauce pot, all you are looking for is the mixture to bubble for a minute before adding the milk. Tidbit #2: Be careful of nutmeg. It is a warming spice and if you accidentally put too much into the sauce…well, you need to start over because it will be too overpowering. Tidbit #3: With the milk added to the pot, increase your heat to medium-high. You will need to use your whisk to stir until the mixture comes to a boil. Then at this point, drop your heat to medium so that the fat molecules in the milk do not burn on the bottom of the pan. Tidbit #4(Last One): There will be a part in the preparation where you will spoon 3 spoonfuls of the sauce into a side bowl that has an egg yolk in it. You will need to stir it around until fully combined and then add it back to your sauce pot. The extra fat will help to keep the sauce together and provide a better smoothness to the sauce. Things you will need: 3-6 People depending on the application Some ideas of what you want to use the sauce for (Ideas at the end of the post) 10 minutes to spare Equipment Needed: 1 Pairing Knife 1 Medium Sauce Pot 1 Small Metal Whisk Measuring Cups of 1 Cup, 1 Tbsp, 1/2 Tsp, and 1/4 Tsp 1 Side Bowl 1 Spoon 1 Stove Top Plastic Film Ingredients Needed: 3 Tbsp Butter 3 Tbsp All Purpose Flour 4 Cups of Cold Whole Milk 1/4 Tsp of Nutmeg 1/2 Tsp Salt 1/4 Tsp White Pepper 1 Egg Yolk Directions: Step 1: “Mis En Place” all of your ingredients. Turn your cooking eye to medium heat under your sauce pot. Add your butter and let melt. Step 2: Once melted, add your flour and use the whisk to move it around to incorporate it. You will cook the mixture until you see bubbles throughout the entirety. Step 3: Add your milk, one cup at a time while whisking slowly until all is incorporated. At this point, turn your heat to medium high. Step 3.1: The mixture will need to come to a boil while you are whisking every know and then. When it does boil, turn you heat back to medium and let cook for 1 minute. After, turn off the heat. Step 4: In your side bowl, add three spoonfuls of the sauce from the pot and the egg yolk. Whisk. Then incorporate back into the sauce pot. Add your spices, then taste. If you prefer a little more salt, then by all means***. Disclaimer for ideas at the bottom of the post. Step 5: You can use the sauce immediately or let it cool down. If you do let it cool to place it in the fridge later, make sure to put the piece of plastic wrap touching the sauce so that no “skin” forms on the top as it is cooling down. Let it cool to room temperature and then place in the fridge for up to four days. Mother sauce…achieved. Nice work. Bonus: So you might be asking…why do I need to know how to make this sauce? #1: This is how you make homemade cheese sauce/ “mornay sauce” for your macaroni and cheese. With the spices added to the sauce, put in 1 to 2 cups of your favourite cheeses here. Be mindful to taste as you go for how much cheesiness you want. Also, cheese has a higher salt content…so just understand not to over salt the sauce if adding. #2: Put on your grilled ham and cheese sandwich aka a “Croque Monsieur”. Its a French staple for use of the mornay sauce. You can also do the same thing but with a fried egg and it is called a “Croque Madame”. You assemble the sandwiches regardless of which one you want to make, slather the ‘mornay sauce’ on top and then place in the oven until golden brown. It’s good. #3: If you make lasagna and there is not layers of béchamel sauce in it. Well its not lasagna. #4 (Last One): You can use it in any casserole with potatoes for instance, vegetables, etc. It bakes really well…especially if you do a hot potatoe salad casserole. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appetite!

