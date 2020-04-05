Kelvin Gilliam (Rivals.com)

1a. Ole Miss coaches couldn't hit the road recruiting last week, due to the dead period extended through the end of May by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Rebels' coaches could get to places such as Highland Springs, Va., albeit virtually. Ole Miss virtually blitzed the nation last week, making the most of a terrible situation that has impacted virtually every aspect of life, including the Rebels' new staff's recruiting plans. One of the players they reached out to -- and offered a scholarship to -- was four-star Kelvin Gilliam from the aforementioned town in Virginia. The Rebels used FaceTime, Gilliam said, to talk to him and his high school coach. Gilliam said he also talked to coaches from Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and other schools during the week. Whether in person or via electronic media, "It's still about building relationships." Gilliam had planned to take trips this month, checking out some of his favorite schools and gathering more information for the big decision that awaits him over the next 8-10 months. "I don't feel cheated," Gilliam said. "All of the schools are shut down. I won't make a decision until I visit all of the schools that are interested in me." Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams and co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge have been recruiting Gilliam for the Rebels. "I'm very high on Ole Miss," Gilliam said.

1b. It's not the most important thing in our lives today, but if you work in sports media, frankly, it's the primary topic of every conversation. When will sports return? Again, in the whole scheme of life and death and the economy, sports aren't all that important. However, it's a topic that became even more mainstream Saturday when President Donald Trump held a conference call with the commissioners of America's professional sports leagues. On March 27, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit told TMZ he would be “shocked” if football is played this fall. On Friday, former Kansas State president Jon Wefald told Paul Finebaum that it’s unlikely there will be a college football season if a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t found by July. However, on Saturday, the president had a different message. Trump declined to give an exact date when reporters asked when he anticipates fans returning to arenas, saying, "No, I can't tell you a date, but I think it's going to be sooner rather than later." He also said he told the commissioners that he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fan bases dealing with the outbreak. Per an ESPN report, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told those on the call with Trump that the leagues were the first to shut down and that they would love to lead the way in restarting the economy once there is an "all clear" from public health officials. The NBA was the first league to suspend play, on March 11, shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was stopped seconds before tipoff when the league learned Utah center Rody Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. On the call, per ESPN.com, Trump raised the idea of the leagues working together to lobby for tax incentives that used to exist for entertainment expenses, such as the ability to deduct concessions and tickets from taxes, sources said. That could be a way for leagues to jump-start fans' ability to return to stadiums in a difficult economy. The call included major sports commissioners and top executives from the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, Major League Soccer, WNBA, WWE, the PGA Tour, LPGA, UFC, NASCAR, IndyCar and Breeders' Cup, according to a White House pool report. "...They wanna get back; they gotta get back," Trump told reporters. "They can't do this. Their sports weren't designed for it; the whole concept of our nation wasn't designed for it. We're gonna have to get back. We wanna get back soon, very soon." Trump's comments received pushback Saturday. California Governor Gavin Newsom was asked if he believe the NFL season would begin on time with packed stadiums. "I'm not anticipating that happening in this state," Newsome said. "It's interesting, I have a lot of friends that work in Major League Baseball and in the NFL, they've been asking me -- in fact, a well-known athlete just asked me, a football player, if he expects to come back. I said, 'I would move very cautiously in that expectation. "So look, I'm not here to second-guess anybody, but I am here to say this, our decision on that basis, at least here in the state of California, will be determined by the facts, will be determined by the health experts, will be determined by our capacity to meet this moment, bend the curve and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether that's appropriate. And right now I'm just focused on the immediate, but that's not something I anticipate happening in the next few months."

2. So how does that work? What has to happen for sports to return? The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, who is spearheading the league's response to the new coronavirus pandemic, said widespread testing would have to be available before the reopening of the league could be contemplated. Sills cautioned against assuming that earlier comments from league officials about the league's focus on starting the season on time mean it will definitely happen. "I don't think that I would interpret those comments to say that that is absolutely what's going to happen," Sills said in a telephone interview with NFL.com Thursday. Earlier in the week, Jeff Pash, the NFL's general counsel, said the league's focus is on playing a full 16-game regular season that kicks off on time in September with games played in front of fans. "I would say that's everyone's hope, that we are in a position to do that," Sills said. "But the reality is none of us know those facts for certain right now. We hope and pray for the best and prepare for the worst, realizing that is one potential outcome that we will be back fully in business playing games as normal in front of fans on schedule. But it's certainly not the only outcome. And I think what was implied there was to say we are not at a point where we are saying that is absolutely not going to happen so we should continue our planning and preparations as if we're going to be able to do that. But obviously we're going to have to evaluate that along the way. And follow what the recommendations are from public health officials and from our infectious disease experts and others. "As long as we're still in a place where when a single individual tests positive for the virus that you have to quarantine every single person who was in contact with them in any shape, form or fashion, then I don't think you can begin to think about reopening a team sport," Sills said. "Because we're going to have positive cases for a very long time." Sills told NFL.com it is too early to say how large groups of fans would be handled until a vaccine is available. "We will make those decisions in consultation with our experts at the time," Sills told NFL.com. "That decision will not be made in isolation. The NFL will not be charting a course different than other professional sports, other parts of society -- college sports, universities, businesses. "None of us can predict that. We can look at various models and prepare for different scenarios. We're just going to need more time before we know what the right thing to do is." Recent decisions by several universities, including Southeastern Conference members Ole Miss and South Carolina, to cancel all on-campus classes and offer only online courses during summer sessions increased the concern that preseason preparations for the football season could be impacted. However, canceling summer classes on campus doesn’t necessarily mean college athletes couldn’t be on campus, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner told The Athletic. “If in fact the numbers dictated that we were safe, whatever date that may be whether it’s mid-July or late June, I would think we would be OK to bring back our soccer athletes and volleyball athletes and football players," Tanner told The Athletic. "It is a possibility. (University president Bob) Caslen and the board of trustees would have the final say, but I would think if the health situation, as it relates to COVID-19, is in a good position that would be an opportunity that we could exercise.” Tanner and the school’s 13 other athletic directors and conference commissioner Greg Sankey meet via conference call every weekday from around midday. Tanner told The Athletic some of the talk is about regular business. but the talk always turns back to the elephant in the room eventually. “We’re not any different than anybody else,” Tanner said. “We talk about what information we may have from our different campus leadership groups. We share a little bit of the projections we get through our own sources plus public sources like CDC and others. "We understand we are dealing with an unknown. We don’t know when the curve gets flattened. We don’t know how long it’ll be flat when it is flat. We’re having to deal with a lot of hypotheticals.”

3. The bottom line, at least in my opinion, is there is simply too much money on the line for athletics programs all over the country to give up on a season before exhausting every possible option. Obviously, everyone hopes the president is right and stadiums and arenas are open in August and September. If that's the case, a football season will be played in the fall, even if it might begin 2-3 weeks later than scheduled. However, Tanner told The Athletic that while the league hasn't had formal discussions about playing a conference-only schedule or a schedule in the spring, those are ideas that have been bounced around in numerous conversations. “I think you probably could (play the season in 2021),” he said. “I don’t know if you could play 12 games. Maybe you get your conference schedule in or a reduced schedule. I’m not sure what it would look like, but it’s not unrealistic to have a change of season. “We are having those conversations offline with each other just like you would have. ‘What do you think about this?’ ‘What do you think about that?’" Also, who makes the decisions? is it the NCAA? is it the CDC or the federal government? Is it made unilaterally or on a state-by-state basis? “Who makes the call?" Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork asked rhetorically on Bruce Feldman's podcast, The Audible. "Is it the SEC? The NCAA? Is it state governments? To me we have to rely on the health experts as a first layer to that but here’s the complicating factors to that. Let’s say Texas is in a better position than Colorado. We play Colorado in the third week of the season. What if Colorado says, well, you (Texas A&M) can play, but we can’t. Our state isn’t in the clear yet. What happens with all of that? "I think the decision will be multi-layered. I think we have to follow the health experts and then it’s gonna be each institution working with their state governments working their local health experts to say whether you can travel; whether you can have guests on your campus. I’m not sure there’s one single voice. College football sort of has its independent structure. Hopefully, the autonomy conferences can work together and the other FBS conferences can work together; our state governments can work together. To me that’s how it has to go.”

4. Football has the benefit of time. A lot can and will happen between now and July, giving the NFL and college football time to delay critical decisions. Some professional sports leagues, such as the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball, don't enjoy that benefit. Their clocks are ticking, and they're ticking fast. MLB, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, is prioritizing public health as it examines all possibilities. The season, at least initially, could be played in Florida or more likely Arizona, where spring training parks are more concentrated. But the logistics of quarantining 30 teams in one area would be extremely complex and potentially controversial, sources say, requiring local, state and federal government cooperation and resources that might be necessary to fight the coronavirus pandemic. MLB has looked at plans to start games on July 1, possibly at spring training sites in Arizona. It has also reportedly looked a plan that begins even later in the summer and stretches into December, utilizing domed stadiums and warm-weather sites. To play under quarantine, Rosenthal reported, the sport would need to protect the health not only of players and other club personnel, but also umpires and those producing the television broadcasts, plus hotel workers, bus drivers and anyone else involved with the players and games. “Your margin of error is so small,” one baseball official told The Athletic. The official cited the possibility of a hotel worker going home, catching the virus and bringing it back into the baseball environment the next day. The effect might be similar to what occurs on a cruise ship. Infections would spread rapidly, and the sport again would need to shut down. Diverting resources from health care would be another concern, Rosenthal wrote. Baseball would need to conduct wide-ranging testing for the virus, isolate anyone who gets sick and provide proper medical attention. As Rosenthal wrote, such an effort would require outside assistance, the kind of resources the league could not justify drawing away from the general population in the middle of a public health crisis.



5. One of the things that has driven me the most crazy is the polarizing politicizing of the pandemic. I don't know why we, as a whole, can't simply acknowledge our country wasn't ready. For it clearly wasn't. That's been documented. On the other hand, the administration has done a remarkably good job of eliminating red tape, which could very well lead to a drug treatment that could be the game-changer that gets our society up and running and back to normal sooner than many believed possible. I'm tired of the blame game. There's plenty of blame to go around. China knew it had a problem and tried to cover it up. President Trump and his administration was far too slow to act when it became obvious a global pandemic was headed to America's shores. Some of Trump's rhetoric was irresponsible. Period. It just was. Speaking of irresponsible, the mainstream media has turned this virus into a political football. There's precious little middle ground. Our politics are so polarized that one side defends Trump at every turn while the other fights just as hard to demonize his every action. In an ideal world, Trump would admit his mistakes and press forward on a treatment, but we all know that won't happen. This is an election year, so both sides just dig in. Here's the thing: We're all either going to win or we're all going to lose. The politics will be settled at the ballot box in November, but we're either going to beat this thing as a country and get back to our way of life this summer or we're going to have a half-assed approach to it that leads to something resembling permanent ruin. I'm not an epidemiologist or an economist or a political scientist. But I'm smart enough to listen to smart people. That's why I linked the 12-plus-minute video above. I learned a lot. I felt better about where we're going and why we're doing what we're doing. I'm like everyone else. Good days. Bad days. Sometimes scared and sad. Sometimes angry. Sometimes happy to have so much time with the kids. I try not to check my 401K. I try to put the phone down and relax. Gus and Rizzo have never been walked this much. The neighborhood is more active than I can remember. People go for walks and bike rides. Most everyone waves or says hello from a distance. It serves as a reminder that regardless of how politicized this whole thing gets and regardless of who any of us feels is to blame, we're all in this together, whether we want to be or not.

6. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this weekend the NBA is trying to create some programming by having NBA players play HORSE against one another via remote locations. Hell, I'd watch. Who would I like to see play? I'd like to see different styles go against each other. Steph Curry versus James Harden. LeBron James versus Kawhi Leonard. Jayson Tatum versus Buddy Heild. Nikola Mirotic versus Lou Williams. Give me rivalries. Give me Russell Westbrook versus Patrick Beverley. Give me Paul George versus Damian Lillard. Just give me something. Anything. I promise I won't complain.

7. In the absence of real-time sports, I, like many, have watched a lot of old games. That exercise, at least at my house, has led to story time with Dad. Last week, I watched a Cubs-Pirates game from 17 years ago and told my story accompanying it to my son, Carson. Because we've got nothing better to do, I'll share it with you. It's one of personal embarrassment and also pride. it was Friday, Sept. 26, 2003, and I had to drive to Birmingham from Mobile to cover Alabama's football game against Arkansas the following day in Tuscaloosa. The Cubs and Astros were tied for first place in the National League Central. My plan had been to watch the Cubs and Pirates play on that Friday afternoon before driving to Birmingham. However, after a rain delay, the game was postponed to Saturday as part of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. So I got a late start to Birmingham and spent most of the ride waiting for score updates on the Astros' game against Milwaukee. I got to Birmingham in time to see the end of the Brewers' 12-5 win over Houston, one that gave the Cubs a 1/2-game lead going into Saturday. I got to Bryant-Denny Stadium early the following day, set up my computer and began listening to the Pirates-Cubs game. Behind another strong effort from Mark Prior, the Cubs won, 4-2. At the same time, Houston and Milwaukee were getting started, so I had that game on pitch-by-pitch on my computer. The Tide and Hogs got started that afternoon, but I wasn't playing a lot of attention. I do know there was a weather delay of some sort and Alabama built a 31-10, third-quarter lead. Between innings of the second game of the Cubs' doubleheader, I put the shell of a column together, praising the Tide for bouncing back from an embarrassing loss to Northern Illinois seven days earlier. Milwaukee won on that Saturday, 5-2, meaning the Cubs could win the division by sweeping the Pirates in the doubleheader. When the game in Houston went final, I lost complete focus. Matt Clement was terrific for Chicago, and the Cubs' offense built a large lead. I was giddy and far more focused on watching the Cubs clinch than I was the football game unfolding beneath me. Cedric Cobbs' 5-yard run pulled Arkansas to within 31-17 late in the third quarter. Whatever. My column was basically done. it was pedestrian, but it was done. Then Mark Pierce scored on a 2-yard run, cutting the lead to 31-24. "I can change a few words," I thought. "It'll be fine." The Razorbacks had other ideas. Matt Jones' 3-yard touchdown pass to Richard Smith tied the game with 27 seconds left. I had nothing, and I hadn't watched enough to dissect what had gone wrong. The Cubs won, 7-2, advancing to the playoffs for the first time in five years. I was buzzing with excitement, so I made a decision. "F it," I thought. "Just write about the overtime. Tell the story of overtime. Wing it." The overtime was Alabama's season in a microcosm. A stupid penalty, a missed field goal that would have won it, a Brodie Croyle interception and, ultimately, a 34-31, double-overtime loss. I won some award for my column that night. I laughed. I still laugh. I basically won an award for a column covering a game I didn't watch. I'm not sure if that is a reflection of my stupidity or my talent -- or some combination thereof. It is reflective, I suppose, of my lifelong love for the Cubs. I miss Cubs baseball. Carson, I'm sure, heard that story and thought his dad an idiot. However, he shares the same passion for the Northsiders, so perhaps a part of him can relate.

8. Here's my movie review of the week: We watched Richard Jewell Friday night. It's the story of the security guard falsely accused of setting off a bomb in Centennial Park at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. The film is directed and produced by Clint Eastwood and written by Billy Ray. It's based off a 1997 Vanity Fair article titled "American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell." I thoroughly enjoyed it, even though I think the movie took some disparaging liberties in its portrayal of Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist Kathy Scruggs, who correctly reported that Jewell had become the FBI's primary suspect in the wake of the bombing. The movie implied that Scruggs slept with an FBI agent in exchange for a tip regarding the investigation. I found that to be a remarkably unfair attack against Scruggs, who died in 2001 at the age of 42. However, there's no doubt who the victim of the entire episode was. It was Jewell, who saved lives in heroic fashion that night in 1996. Jewell died in 2007. He was 44. In short, I recommend the movie. It was compelling and riveting. Now, I just have to find a way to finish Fletch.

9a. It’s time to eat, and given that we’re all on lockdown for forever, a dessert isn’t going to hurt us. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of The Place, Lesson 30: Tiramisu: So this is my favorite dessert in the world. If I am ever at a restaurant that has it, I will get it. I might even order two and no that’s not to share. There are two main versions of this classic Italian dessert out there now. The first is the traditional which incorporates a zabaglione of marsala wine and the other more modern substitutes cream instead of the egg mixture. I am just going to say it now, if you see a tiramisu to where it is not off yellow in color, stay away from it. You’re not going to like it. Trust me and my belly. With today’s recipe, I am going to show how to do a zabaglione with or without that marsala wine. Let’s get into the tidbits. Tidbit #1: You will need a double-boiler to whisk the egg yolks and sugar while cooking them. Essentially a metal boil over a sauce pot with water. The water will be at a gentle boil to produce steam to heat the bottom of the bowl that has the eggs and sugar. Tidbit #2: Go for the pricier mascarpone cheese and the supermarket. The taste is definitely different. Tidbit #3: For the coffee that you use, go by your taste preference. I really enjoy the L’OR Espresso #7. For whatever coffee, brew one cup and then place in the refrigerator till you’r ready to use. Tidbit #4: When whisking the egg yolks and sugar, it is going to take about 8 minutes to cook. It will be a slow whisking action over the double boiler. Just make sure to notice around the edges of the mixture if they are turning to scrambled eggs. If they are, whisk a little faster. You want the mixture to have a slight pudding consistency to it. That is how you know it is ready. Tidbit #5 (Last One): This is a plated dessert as we like to say in the restaurant industry. For your assembly, crush up 2 or 3 lady fingers into a bowl/cup. Then pour your coffee over the top. Spoon your custard now into the bowl/cup. Finish with cocoa powder dusted on top using a wire mesh strainer. EAT! Things You Will Need: 4 Hours. Cooling Down Time: 3.5 Hours 4-6 People To Feed A Glass of Moscato Wine Utensils Needed: 1 Medium Metal Mixing Bowl 1 Large Mixing Bowl 1 Whisk / Electric Hand-Held Mixer 1 Small Sauce Pot 1 Digital Scale 1 Rubber Spatula 1 Stove Top 1 Refrigerator Pot Holder Plastic Wrap 1 Small Wire Mesh Strainer 2 to 6 Glasses to use for your Presentation Ingredients Needed: 500 Grams Mascarpone 75 Grams White Sugar 250 Grams Egg Yolks (Save the whites for omelettes) / (about 12 eggs) 25 Grams Heavy Cream 25 Grams Marsala Wine (Optional) Favorite Coffee 1 Box of Lady Fingers from the Store 3 Tbsp Coco Powder Directions: Step 1: “Mis en Place” all of your ingredients. Set up your double boiler by filling your sauce pot half way full with water. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium-low to return the heat. Step 1.1: Brew some of your favorite coffee. Let it cool down to room temperature and then place it in the fridge. Step 1.2: In the “plastic” mixing bowl, add your mascarpone and heavy cream. Mix until combined and set aside at room temperature. Step 1.3: To your metal mixing bowl, add the egg yolks, sugar, and marsala. Now place on top of your sauce pot. You will need to whisk the mixture until it turns to that slight pudding consistency. It is going to take 8-10/12 minutes. So be patient. Step 2: Now add your cooked egg mixture to the mascarpone bowl 1/3rd at a time. Mix to incorporate with each time until smooth. Now place in the refrigerator to cool down with a layer of plastic wrap on the surface so that the mixture doesn’t form a skin. Step 3: Once your cream mixture has become cold, you’re ready to go. Assemble your layers of lady fingers with your splashing of coffee, followed by your cream mixture. Finally, top with the dusting of the coco powder using your small wire mesh strainer. Enjoy! This is a great dessert to go ahead and make the cream mixture the day before and then have it ready for company the following day. If you want to jazz it up, throw some raspberries, strawberries, roasted coffee beans, or your favorite chopped chocolate bar to the mix when plating. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appetite!

9b. I don’t know about you, but sometimes the highlight of the social distancing lockdown is Happy Hour. With that in mind, here’s Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week: I don’t have a green thumb, at all. But with social distancing at the forefront of my life, time on my hands, and 70-degree weather I got out and have been re-doing my front yard. It is painful but progress is being made so there is some level of satisfaction in the work. But when I’m sweaty, dirty and in pain, I want a chilled, refreshing cocktail to get me straight. So, for Week 3 of diving into the why of cocktails, let’s take a look at the Tom Collins. First a little review! The 5 ingredients of a cocktail are: Physical Liquids & Solids, Dilution, Aeration, Balance, & Mouthfeel, Temperature. Physical Liquids & Solids are the tangible items being used to create the cocktail. They of course start with spirits whether they are a full 80 proof or not, but can also include acid, sugar, herbs and spices. Dilution is the amount of water added to the drink to bind it through the use of ice or chilled water. To get proper dilution into a cocktail: Stirred Cocktails: 35 rotations. Shaken Cocktails: Shake hard for 12 seconds Thrown Cocktail: Toss 6 times. Swizzled Cocktails: Swizzle for 12 Seconds Aeration is the amount of oxygen forced into a cocktail by stirring, shaking, or throwing the beverage. Aeration adds a dry quality to the cocktail much like drinking sparkling water instead of still as an example. Stirred Cocktails: This is for drinks consisting of all spirits and gives minimal aeration. Thrown Cocktail: This is for drinks consisting of all spirits and gives medium aeration. Shaken Cocktails: This is for drinks consisting of mixed ingredients and gives maximum aeration. Swizzled Cocktails: This is for drinks consisting of mixed ingredients and served on crushed ice and gives medium aeration. Balance is equaling out the ratio of spirit to acid to sugar. This is something a little more complex that we will get into drink by drink as it is in my opinion the hardest and most important ingredient we will deal with. Temperature is the desired degree of heat or cold you wish for a cocktail to be. Drinks should be chilled between 28- 32 degrees Fahrenheit for most options however hot drinks like the toddy should be around 116 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature is going to help with the mouth feel of the drink and how much of the alcohol shines through depending on what you get for balance. Mouthfeel this is literally the way the liquid feels once it hits the mouth. Now that we know a little more of the why let’s dive in with a basic recipe and break it down then put a couple simple twists on it. TOM COLLINS Physical Liquids & Solids: Gin (Old Tom if you can find it) or Vodka if you must), Fresh Lemon, Simple Syrup, Soda Water Balance: A base sour recipe of 2oz. 80+ proof spirit, ½ oz of a sugar cut in half with water, ½ oz of fresh squeezed lemon, 4 oz chilled soda or seltzer. Aeration: when using an effervescent ingredient such as soda, tonic, or sparkling wine you want to ensure that is where the aeration of the drink comes from. Water diminishes the fizzt effect there for you want to minimize it. Dilution: Dilution here comes from the addition of the soda water. There for we will build this drink to limit dilution which kills the effect of fizzy ingredients. So, after you build the drink in the glass add the ice and then pour your chilled soda on top of it trying to miss as much of the ice as possible. Give the drink 2 stirs and you should be good to go. Temperature: 28 degrees is the temperature you want so I would strongly suggest using a chilled soda water since there will be no intense stirring or shaking. TWISTING THE TOM COLLINS Physical Liquids & Solids: Gin (Old Tom if you can find it) or Vodka if you must), Fresh Lemon, Simple Syrup, Soda Water. Here you can play slightly with the sugar, by using white granulated or honey. I wouldn’t go off on any dark sweeteners as this should be a light and fresh drink. One place to explore is in the soda you use. I know that DRY Brand Soda has several flavored options that do not include sugar like Lavender, Watermelon, and Cucumber and La Croix is also a solid option here as well. Another way to bring in additional flavors would be by using fresh herbs as garnish. Knowking that 80% of what we taste is what we smell there is no need to do any more than gentle slap the soft herbs like mint, basil, or sage on the back of your hand and add to the top of the drink, or roll the still herbs such as rosemary and thyme and add them. Balance: In keeping with the same formula as the classic version this drink should be in perfect balance regardless of your sugar and bitters choices. Aeration: Shouldn’t Change. Dilution: Shouldn’t Change Temperature: Shouldn’t Change Recipe could look something like this: Basil Collins 2 oz. Ketel One Vodka ½ oz. Simple Sugar (1:1) ½ oz. Fresh Lemon Top Chilled Soda Garnish with Fresh Basil Sprig Lavender Collins 2 oz. Tanqueray Gin ½ oz. Honey Syrup (1:1) ½ oz. Fresh Lemon Top Chilled Lavender Soda Garnish with Lavender Stalk Mint-Mango Collins 2 oz. Old Tom Gin ½ oz. Simple Sugar (1:1) ½ oz. Fresh Lemon Top Chilled Mango LaCroix Garnish with Fresh Mint Sprig So, play with that formula over the next week. Send me any questions via DM and we will tackle another drink next Sunday. CHEERS!

