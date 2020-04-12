Anthony Matteo, of Southampton, Pa., a K9 police officer, playing as the Easter Bunny, sits in the back of a police vehicle to hop out and deliver a sweet treat to the kids in Jenkintown, Pa., on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Patrol Officer Cory Murtagh, of Boyertown, Pa., came up with the idea to drive around with the Easter Bunny to do a community outreach during the coronavirus outbreak. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

1. Happy Easter. I’ve got horrible writer’s block today, as bad as I’ve had in a long time. For the first time since the world shut down, I’m bored. I never get bored. Today, I’m bored. We’re going to bake a bunch of stuff, watch the weather and kind of chill. I’ve finished Tiger King. It was depressing. I felt bad for the animals more than anything. It was entertaining, I suppose, but there were times where it just made me profoundly sad. It did make me feel normal, so I guess that’s a plus. I much prefer Schitt’s Creek. It’s stupid and ridiculous, but it makes me laugh.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

2. It’s been a weird weekend, and I’m not sure why. I had planned, more than a month ago, to surprise Carson with tickets to a game in Memphis between the Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He really likes the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and he has become a big fun of the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The plan was to cover the Ole Miss football scrimmage, write as quickly as possible and then head to Memphis for dinner and the Grizz-Thunder game. Funny thing about plans, I suppose. He has an SGA jersey and I was going to get him a Morant jersey as an Easter present. Instead, we played one-on-one in our series yesterday. He won, 21-18, calling “Game” while the ball was in the air on his game-winning shot. He’s really worked on his game. He’s improved his handle with both hands, gotten much better with his shot, etc. His footwork, likely a product of all that soccer, is really good. He keeps saying he looks forward to trying out for the middle school team again. I just hope he gets the chance. I’ve been proud of how he’s handled this. He gets up, does his online school, gets in the driveway with his ear pods and works on his game. He plays with Gus and Rizzo and has been a really strong kid through this whole thing. He still finds me to tell me about stories from the sports world. “Dad, Kris Bryant had a baby,” or “Dad, did you read about Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell?” That was our thing — we talked about professional sports. We still talk about stuff, but that was what he enjoyed. I did, too. I’ll never take it for granted again.

3. Pro tip: If you’re going to handle jalapeños, put your contact lenses in first. It doesn’t matter who many times you wash your hands between the handling of the jalapeños and the inserting of said lenses into your eyes. The burning is intense. You’re welcome.

Kevin Chen officially hits the first professional home run in 2020 🙌



(via @CPBL)pic.twitter.com/OPMDFQxDVu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 12, 2020

4. Have you ever seen anything so beautiful? I seriously think I’d watch a Chinese Professional Baseball League game right now. That’s proof that it’s not sports I miss. It’s the rhythm of sports, the background of sports, the distraction of sports. Yes, today would have been Sunday at Augusta, a glorious day for golf fans. Golf is not my jam. I didn’t grow up playing, never had the time and/or money to play in my 20s, 30s or 40s and now that I’ve reached a place in my life where I have the resources and the time, it’s too late. Post-quarantine, I’m going to get lessons for Carson, but golf and I never found common ground. Still, I feel for those who love the game and understand what a holiday Sunday at The Masters is. Today would have been the third and final game of the first series of the year between the Cubs and Cardinals. It also would have been a time to really get excited about the NBA Playoffs, which would have begun this coming Saturday. Life has rhythms. For those of us who love sports, things just feel off right now. I’m not sure there’s any other way to put it.

5. I do choose optimism at this point, however. I’m optimistic we’ll have a college football season to cover, watch and enjoy. I’m not sure if it’ll start on time, but I do think it’ll happen. Frankly, I simply refuse to accept the alternative until I have no choice. When it happens, it’s becoming quite obvious, coaches are going to have to be flexible. They’re not going to have their players on campus all summer, going through “voluntary” workouts and “player-organized” 7-on-7 practices. If coaches are lucky, their players will report sometime in July. It’s possible players don’t report until early August, and if the season begins as scheduled, they’re going to have four weeks to cram five months of work into. Maybe this is revelatory of my bad side, but I can’t help but take some delight in that scenario. So many college coaches have become robots, around-the-clock workaholics who obsess over their program at ridiculous levels. A virus has taken that control away. Their players are at home, on their own. I’m sure guys are working out and running and doing their best, but they’re not going to return — certainly not en masse — in the kind of shape they would’ve been had they spent the summer in Oxford or Baton Rouge or Starkville or either of the Columbias. Systems will have to be installed and players will have to be prepared in a very condensed time period. We’re going to see which coaches are really smart, which ones are flexible, which ones can think on their feet. The robots are going to be exposed. Assuming we get a season, it’s definitely going to have a different feel to it. Maybe this is me finding a silver lining, but I look forward to seeing some of these guys have to adjust on the fly. I have a suspicion many are going to really struggle and their complaints, especially in an environment where people have lost loved ones and seen their bottom lines negatively impacted, are going to fall on the deafest of ears.

6. I promise this will be a short speech from my soapbox. I made the grocery trip Friday. I wore a mask. Most of the people I saw in the store diligently tried to keep their distance from one another and most also wore their masks. There was the one guy, of course, who has to be THAT guy. You know the one. I saw him throughout my 20 minutes in the store. He was walking up to everyone he knew, loudly making fun of the concern over coronavirus. He had worked on several projects in the past week or so, I couldn’t help but hear him say, so he wasn’t scared of any virus and he damn sure, anyone within earshot could hear, wasn’t wearing any silly mask. I wanted to inform him — he was wearing an autographed throwback NFL jersey, by the way — that someone like me was wearing a mask to prevent spreading the virus to someone like him and that he was the one putting others at risk by not wearing a mask of his own and getting as close to others as possible. I mean, I hope guys like him are right, and this ends up being much ado about nothing. I’m perfectly happy with that outcome. However, while we’re in this place where we’re all socially distancing and trying to flatten the curve and get back to normal and all of that, why not just play along?

7. There is renewed conversation about an expanded college football playoff. If you know me, you know I’ve been for an eight-team playoff for years. All Power 5 champs, one Group of 5 team and two at-large teams play in an eight-team tournament with the quarterfinals and semifinals on campuses. In. All day. However, the most recent push seems to be for a 16-team playoff, and that’s too much. Not only does it minimize the regular season but, and this is far more important, it takes advantage of college football players. Asking players to potentially play a 17-game season (12-game regular season, conference title game and four playoff games) in a year-round sports without getting — at the very least — name and likeness compensation is too much. Nope. That can’t happen. I will say this: Between possibly being asked to play this season in empty stadiums so the schools can have their television revenue and now the concept of a 16-team playoff that would only bolster the schools’ coffers, college football players have never had more leverage than they do at this moment.

Jonathan Howard authors the Drink of the Week for 10 Weekend Thoughts

8. It’s always time for a drink during quarantine. So here’s Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week: Happy Easter Rebelgrovers! It’s a rainy day here in Nashville so no egg hunts or BBQs in sight, but that is no reason we cannot have a celebratory beverage. So let’s take a look at the Manhattan as your Drink of the Week. First a little review! The 5 ingredients of a cocktail are: Physical Liquids & Solids, Dilution, Aeration, Balance, & Mouthfeel, Temperature. Physical Liquids & Solids are the tangible items being used to create the cocktail. They of course start with spirits whether they are a full 80 proof or not, but can also include acid, sugar, herbs and spices. Dilution is the amount of water added to the drink to bind it through the use of ice or chilled water. To get proper dilution into a cocktail: Stirred Cocktails: 35 rotations. Shaken Cocktails: Shake hard for 12 seconds Thrown Cocktail: Toss 6 times. Swizzled Cocktails: Swizzle for 12 Seconds Aeration is the amount of oxygen forced into a cocktail by stirring, shaking, or throwing the beverage. Aeration adds a dry quality to the cocktail much like drinking sparkling water instead of still as an example. Stirred Cocktails: This is for drinks consisting of all spirits and gives minimal aeration. Thrown Cocktail: This is for drinks consisting of all spirits and gives medium aeration. Shaken Cocktails: This is for drinks consisting of mixed ingredients and gives maximum aeration. Swizzled Cocktails: This is for drinks consisting of mixed ingredients and served on crushed ice and gives medium aeration. Balance is equaling out the ratio of spirit to acid to sugar. This is something a little more complex that we will get into drink by drink as it is in my opinion the hardest and most important ingredient we will deal with. Temperature is the desired degree of heat or cold you wish for a cocktail to be. Drinks should be chilled between 28- 32 degrees Fahrenheit for most options however hot drinks like the toddy should be around 116 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature is going to help with the mouth feel of the drink and how much of the alcohol shines through depending on what you get for balance. Mouthfeel this is literally the way the liquid feels once it hits the mouth. Now that we know a little more of the why let’s dive in with a basic recipe and break it down then put a couple simple twists on it. MANHATTAN Physical Liquids & Solids: American Whiskey of your choosing, Sweet or Rouge Vermouth, BItters Balance: A base recipe of 2 oz Spirit to 1 oz Vermouth, to 2 dashes of Bitters Aeration: This drink can be aerated one of 2 ways. It can be stirred which is traditional, or it can be thrown if you wanted a lighter and dryer version of the drink. Dilution: Dilution should be your typical level of 20% dilution for the volume of the drink. Temperature: 26 degrees is the temperature you want so I would strongly suggest using a chilled cocktail glass at the end so that you can keep that temperature for a long as possible. TWISTING THE MANHATTAN Physical Liquids & Solids: Ok, this is where this drink gets fun. The base whiskey you decide to use is going to have a profound effect on the flavor profile. You can also add in other type of fortified wines for complexity and a the same large selection of bitters as the old fashioned. Balance: In keeping with the same formula as the classic version this drink should be in perfect balance regardless of your bitter’s choice. If you decide however to use a second fortified wine option, just reduce the amount of vermouth to make sure the total volume of them combined is 1 oz. Also, make sure your vermouth and whiskey balance out. If you are using a bolder sweeter bourbon use a dryer vermouth and vice versa. I have put a guide below going from the driest to the richest of widely available vermouths. Remember Carpano is not the answer to every drink here. Punt e Mes > Cocchi Torino > Martini & Rossi > Dolin > Carpano Antica Aeration: Depends on throwing or stirring. Dilution: Shouldn’t Change Temperature: Shouldn’t Change Recipe could look something like this: Easter Manhattan 2 oz. Bulleit Bourbon ½ oz. Dolin Blanc Vermouth ½ oz. Lillet 2 Dash Grapefruit Bitters Grapefruit Twist Colonial Manhattan 2 oz. Crown Royal ½ oz. Punt e Mes ½ oz. Madeira 1 Dash Cardamom Bitters 1 Dash Orange Bitters Orange Twist Weekend Manhattan 2 oz. Blade & Bow Bourbon ½ oz. Dolin Rouge Vermouth ¼ oz. Amontillado Sherry ¼ oz. Dubonnet Rouge 2 Dash Peychaud’s Bitters Cherry CHEERS!

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Tomato pie

9. Boredom, I’ve learned, leads to more eating and more Peloton rides. Anyway, here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 31 — Southern Tomato Pie: Now if you are probably thinking pizza at this point, you are fixing to be served some pie — humble, that is. I was a first a little kid when I ate this pie. I loved it. Then I found out what was in it and I said yuck. “I don’t like those things Nanny!” Yet, in combination of all of the ingredients, you have something amazing. It is an overnight pie because the tomatoes need to drain their juices or the pie will be too soupy. So let’s get into the tidbits first before we delve into this long lost southern creation. Tidbit #1: Once you slice your tomatoes, put them on a tray will holes or just make sure the tray is tilted to let the juices run off. Salt and pepper each tomato slice very lightly because we will stack them the following day into the pie pan. Tidbit #2: You are going to need to taste your mayonnaise mixture to make sure that for your preference, it has enough dried basil. Tidbit #3: When you are laying your pie, ensure that there are not any open spots or when you cut into the pie after it cooks, it will fall apart. Tidbit #4 (Last One): You want the top layer to be dark brown when you cook it. If you do a deep dish, like I did…i.e….because France doesn’t have pie pans…ahem…the cooking time will vary. Usually for a 9-inch pie, you’re looking for 40-45 minutes. Things you will need: 3 to 4 People Maybe a side salad with a balsamic vinaigrette would go great! A lovely day Time: Overnight or 7 hours. Preparation time: 10 Minutes Cook Time: 40-45 Minutes Utensils Needed: 1 Work Surface and a Serrated Knife 1 Medium Mixing Bowl 1 Cooking Tray with Holes and 1 Without 1 Rubber Spatula Measuring Cups of 1 Cup, 1 Tbsp, and 1 Tsp. 1 9-inch Pie Pan 1 Oven Baking Spray Pot Holders Ingredients Needed: 1 Pie Crust from the Frozen Section 7-8 Beef Tomatoes, Ripe 1 3/4 Cup Mayonnaise 1 Tsp Dijon Mustard 1 Medium Shallot 2 Tbsp Dried Basil 1 Tbsp Shaved Parmesan Cheese 12 Ounces of Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Salt and Pepper Directions: Step 1: “Mis En Place” your things. Slice your tomatoes and then place on your cooking tray with holes. Place your other cooking tray under. Lightly salt and pepper each tomato slice. Let sit overnight. Step 2(The Next Day): Set your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray your pie pan with the cooking spray and then place in your pie crust in the shell. Step 2.1: Dice your shallot to as small as you can get it. Set to the side. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, dried basil, 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese, and 1/2 of the shallot to the mixing bowl. Use your spatula to mix all together. Taste. Step 2.2: Place your tomatoes into the pie dish to form 1-layer. Next, sprinkle the rest of the shallot over. Repeat with the other layer of tomatoes and then sprinkle the rest of the cheese over the top. Step 2.3: Now spread the mayonnaise mixture over the top the pie. Next sprinkle the parmesan cheese onto the pie and then place in your pre-heated oven. Cook for 40-45 minutes. Step 3 (Last Step): Remove the pie from the oven once the crust is brown and the top layer is that darker brown color. Let sit till room temperature and then slice it up and try it out! You are going to be throughly surprised, really you are! Bonus Step: You can add sliced bacon and green onions to the dish for a play on a BLT. Just food for thought. I hope you all have a great Easter weekend and are staying safe. This is one of those times that the little things add up tremendously. Enjoy your time and from the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appetite!

9b. Update: Turns out Laura baked all morning. I turned on The Office on the television in my office and slogged my way through. I’m going to hammer the Peloton for a bit and try not to start drinking before 5 p.m. I’ll try to do better next week.

One day, we will all be together again.



And when that day comes, our gratitude for those who helped get us there will overflow.



That, truly, is Doc Emrick's dream. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y7r5cGxBWP — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 12, 2020

As we wait for baseball to return, new Grandpa Mike Bryant wrote a song about his son Kris and the Chicago Cubs! @cubs pic.twitter.com/AXzPWVisSN — Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) April 12, 2020

Ichiro. Terrence Long. You know the rest.#OTD, 17 years ago. pic.twitter.com/5vdpfC4wTo — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 11, 2018