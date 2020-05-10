1. Happy Mother’s Day. I’m fortunate. I still have my mother, Judy, and can see her on Mother’s Day. There’s never been a day in my life when I didn’t absolutely know she loved and cared for me, regardless of what was happening in my life. I understand that’s a gift. I’m fortunate. My wife, Laura, is an amazing mother to our three children. They’re lucky to have her, and I think they know it. I know not everyone is as fortunate as I. I know there are people who hurt on Mother’s Day. They don’t have their mothers around to celebrate, and today is a bittersweet day that only reinforces that reality. I always think of those people on days like today. I wish you peace and I hope you recall happy memories of your mothers that bring a smile to your faces.

State Dept. of Health reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Saturday. MS totals are now 9,501 cases and 430 deaths.



447 Mississippians are currently hospitalized.



2. On Monday, Oxford businesses will begin to reopen. Told he had a haircut appointment Tuesday afternoon, my son, Carson, texted in response, “Oh, thank God.” I suspect he speaks for most everyone. It’s time to reopen things. I’m not an epidemiologist, nor am I an economist. I am a human, though, and I live in a house with a 19-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and the aforementioned 13-year-old boy. It’s time to let them, and people like them, get on with their lives. As anyone who knows me knows, I don’t really have much of a political home. I’m still waiting for the Common Sense Party to get started. I’ll join on Day One. Now is a time for common sense. Our elected leaders, from the president down to mayors, are calling for an incremental reopening. I’m cool with that. Hopefully, each stage is successful and we can get to our common goal — a return to something resembling normalcy. Hopefully, people will be understanding and follow some of the social distancing regulations, even if they think they’re ridiculous. Hopefully, if people are asked to wear a mask for a bit, they’ll just do it, even if they think it’s a complete waste of time and effort. If those people are right and the coronavirus is dying off and is not really a threat to most of us, they’re well on their way to that return to normalcy. If they’re wrong, however — and I pray to God they’re not — they’re helping take precautions to protect the weak and the elderly from getting a disease that can kill and has killed. Hopefully, the media — and I know there’s no chance of this — can chill with the fear-mongering and breathless dramatizing and just report facts for a bit. If there’s ever been a time for Americans to be on the same page, it’s now. Millions, through no fault of their own, have lost everything or close to everything. Millions, through no fault of their own, are having to rebuild. Depression is running rampant, I suspect. My three are tired of talking about and hearing about COVID-19. They are ready to get back to doing the things they love. They’re ready to go back to school, back to dance, back to sports, etc. We, as a society, flattened the curve. Our medical systems have not been overrun. It appears the virus has peaked and we are now on the downhill slope of the curve. Again, we’re going to find out who is willing to have some common sense and who can’t be a team player. If you’re older, now is the time to let younger people do the dirty work, so to speak. Shelter in place a bit longer and see what happens. If you have underlying health conditions, be honest with yourself. Hopefully, at least for a few weeks, we’re not going to jam-packing bars and churches and events, just basically mocking the virus and the people who have warned us of the damage it can do. We’ll see. I’m certainly cheering for a good outcome. I expect the ramp-up to June and July to be fascinating, and I full anticipate those months being absolutely critical as the fall — and everything that comes with it — draws nearer by the day.

Arkansas' Sam Pittman

3. It’s the worst-kept secret around. Southeastern Conference football programs are going to start bringing players back to campus on June 1. Unless the SEC extends its ban on on-campus activities past May 31, it’s going to happen. My anticipation is it will be done somewhat incrementally, which would certainly be smart. People weren’t making up the July 1 “spring/fall camp” scenario that was so heavily discussed about 10 days ago. There was plenty of righteous indignation, certainly, and that led to people softening their words and adding 400 caveats to their statements, but as of today, I believe, that’s absolutely the plan for most, if not all, SEC football programs. If the season is to start on time around Labor Day, players have to be on campuses acclimating no later than July 15, and most decision-makers believe a July 1 date is all but imperative. Programs can’t wait until the coast is absolutely clear to get started. They’re going to have to put together a plan, execute the plan and hope for the best. It’s really that simple.

Mark Emmert (USA Today Sports)

4. First and foremost, university chancellors and presidents are going to have to issue statements that schools are opening this fall. Notice I didn’t say they need to announce that they plan to open in the fall or that if things continue to progress, they’re going to open in the fall. They need to say they’re going to open in the fall. We can debate this for hours on end, but unless schools are open for on-campus instruction this fall, games aren’t going to be played. The quarantine-a-program-for-the-season idea is so fundamentally flawed that I can’t believe intelligent people actually advocate it. How, precisely, can people believe a school can quarantine a 200-person football program for five months, cutting the members off from family, friends and all of society in order to play a football season and collect television money without incurring so much public wrath that it would be impossible to continue? It’s simply foolish. “If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. "That doesn’t mean it has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you’ve got to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students. So if a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.” I hate saying this, but he’s right. Announce the schools are going to be open, bring the players back to campus, slowly resume a strength and conditioning program, establish a baseline of health and then have a six-week “camp” before the start of classes in August. If all of that goes well, the season happens. If it’s a disaster, well, we know the rest. Maybe I’m naive. Maybe I’m too pragmatic. I don’t know. However, if there’s a path to a “normal” season, that’s it.

5. Of course, Emmert has never been one to let common sense take over. Ah, that felt better to get back on track.

From USA Today: NCAA President Mark Emmert says the coronavirus is making it unlikely all schools will be ready to begin competing in college sports at the same time. The goal, he said Friday night, is for every team to have an equal amount of preparation time before its season starts, and there could be some competitive inequities caused by schools having varied timelines for re-opening campuses. Emmert appeared with Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer, in an interview shown on the NCAA's official Twitter account Friday night. Major football conference commissioners have stated their goal is for all 130 teams in 10 conferences across 41 states to begin the season at the same time. As states impacted differently by the COVID-19 pandemic re-open on different schedules, the possibility rises that the season will lack a uniform start date and number of games. “I think we should assume that's going to be the case,” Emmert said. Then Emmert dropped this bite of wisdom: “What does it mean if you look at a conference, for example, if a conference has some schools open and some not?” he added. “You can't run a regular schedule if you've got that scenario. How do you adjust all the rules to provide as much flexibility as you possibly can to let student-athletes have a good experience in that season?” Could this be the beginning of the Power 5 (or the part of the Power 5 that cares and actually matters) breaking away, forming its own organization and actually creating a product that would be even more appealing to fans and compensate players fairly? Maybe? Possibly? Again, this summer has a chance to get really interesting.

6. Emmert didn’t stop there. No, he and NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline dove into every possible aspect of the coronavirus’ potential impact on college sports.

Hainline focused on testing, specifically saying, "The testing component – especially getting a rapid-diagnostic test on the one hand then understanding immunity on the other – that’s going to have to really improve over the next several weeks.” I found that interesting and, well, kind of infuriating. I agree that programs are going to have to test when players arrive on campus. Establishing a baseline of health seems obviously important. However, testing players and coaches on a daily basis simply isn’t pragmatic. At some point — see, there’s a theme today — is has to be about common sense. Coaches have to make sure players are comfortable coming to them if they have symptoms. Then it’s about testing and tracing. Otherwise, it seems inevitable there will be major breakouts, dramatic reactions and stoppages. From USA Today: Echoing three-phase guidelines for reopening businesses around the country, Hainline said that when sports do return to college campuses, athletes, coaches and other personnel will need to wear masks "I think initially … everyone’s going to be wearing masks. … If you’re doing workouts that are really spaced out I can see a scenario where people aren’t wearing masks … but once you’re in that place where you’re close and you don’t have that sense of control (in early phases of return), I think you’re going to be seeing people wearing masks. “As you move into Phase 3 and we’re comfortable from an infra-structure point of view that we support that, that’s when the masks start coming off and that’s when there’s physical contact.” However, the testing and tracing concerns are paramount. “There has to be a good sense of surveillance,” Hainline said, “and that really has to be at the campus level, the regional level. So if we’re going to start opening up society, we need to know that means. That’s what surveillance is all about. We need to improve the infrastructure for that. “And then the testing is going to be really important. … What does testing really mean? How often does it have to be done – especially if you’re in a contact sport where the athletes are close to one another." Can we please do the mask thing at least one game? I want to drink in all of that righteous indignation. I want to breathe in all of that civil liberties anger for just one afternoon. Make no mistake; I’m for fans at college football games. I think people who are at risk should exercise some self-control and intelligence and watch on television. I think people who aren’t comfortable just yet shouldn’t be ridiculed for feeling that way. Those who want to go and simply don’t view the virus as something to fear have the right to take that risk, however minimal it may be. However, I can’t help but to want at least one mask game. I’ve tried, but to this point, I can’t understand the vitriol directed at masks. If they help in any small way to limit the spread of a potentially dangerous virus — and they do — I don’t see why it’s such a big deal to wear one at this point. A mask wouldn’t prevent one from watching a college football game. It wouldn’t prevent cheering or yelling or clapping or cursing the coach/referees/replay officials. So, please, dear, sweet Football Gods, give me one Mask Bowl before we return to normal. I get giddy with amusement just thinking about it.

7. Of course, professional sports could make it easy on college football by resuming/starting their seasons, eventually opening up to fans and doing so successfully. As of today, there’s not a ton of outright positivity in that direction.

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal publicly stated what many NBA insiders believe when he said the league has crossed the point of no return. Speaking with Mike D. Sykes II of For The Win, O'Neal said he thinks the league should abandon any plans of resuming the 2019-20 season and begin preparations for next season. "I think we should scrap the season. Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year," O'Neal said. "Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player? Any team that wins this year, there's an asterisk. "They're not going to get the respect. What if a team that's not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year.” NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said the league has until mid-June to finalize plans to resume the season or end it. Facilities around the league are reopening in the coming days, but the league has yet to focus in on a path to returning. The idea of locking the players in one location to finish the season and play the playoffs appears to be a non-starter, NBAPA executive director Michelle Roberts told ESPN.com.

From that article: "When that one was first floated," said Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, "there was some consternation." A strict bubble where players are separated from their families, and only go to and from practices and games to a hotel, might seem attractive initially, Roberts said. But to enforce it, everyone inside would likely have to submit to some level of surveillance. And to Roberts, a former public defender and trial lawyer, that was problematic from the jump. "Are we going to arm guards around the hotel?" Roberts wondered. "That sounds like incarceration to me." The hypothetical also didn't sit well with her constituents, the NBA's players. If a quarantined zone guaranteed players and coaches wouldn't get COVID-19, they told her it would be worth the sacrifice of separating from family and friends for several months. But without surveillance, how could anyone guarantee the bubble was impenetrable? What if a team staffer went to get a slice of pizza and became infected? What if an asymptomatic family member or significant other came to visit and spread the virus? If the honor code was too lax, but a police state was too draconian, what was the point of a bubble? "So then the players were like, 'Well, I don't know that it's worth it to be away from my family for that long,'" Roberts said. "We could do all that, and then what happens when one or two or 10 players test positive after that 28-day isolation? Do we shut it down?” Playing without risk, Roberts said, isn’t possible. She’s right. "This is a world with the virus," Roberts said. "And we have to figure out a way to work, play and live in a world with the virus. "The questions have now evolved from, 'Are we going to play again?' to, 'If we play, what are the risks going to look like?’" That’s common sense. Unlike football, the NBA might not have time to completely address that. Major League Baseball has more time than the NBA, but it needs to hustle. Unlike the NBA, where players and owners have essentially agreed on compensation, a distrust between the two sides could prevent any compromise from happening. From nbcsports.com: Reports over the weekend strongly suggest that Major League Baseball and its owners are going to seek further economic concessions from players as a part of any plan to play the 2020 season. The players, NBC Sports is hearing, are hopping mad about it. Indeed, a source familiar with players’ thinking on the matter says that there is “going to be a war” over any 2020 season plan if the owners demand further pay cuts. The anger stems, primarily, from the fact that the players and owners already had a deal. The deal was the league would advance the players a lump sum payment of $170 million which players would divide amongst themselves via means they determine appropriate. If there is no season, the players get to keep that money but do not get any more; but if the season is played, players will receive their salaries on a pro-rata basis based on the number of games played. Presumably, whatever the player got out of that $170 million will be backed out of that since it was characterized as an “advance.” Again, from nbcsports.com's Craig Calcaterra: A source familiar with that agreement says that there is a provision in which the players agreed to engage in good faith discussions about the economic feasibility of playing games without fans, but those familiar with the agreement say that provision relates to the decision of whether to play the games or not if fans can’t be present, not that the presence of or lack of fans might alter how players would get paid. Yet, despite the March agreement — part of which laid the groundwork for the owners to get the radical reduction in the size of the amateur draft they sought — it seems that Major League Baseball and its owners are intent on demanding further concessions. On Friday, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that league officials and team executives were going to demand economic concessions from players as part of any agreement to start the 2020 season, with a revenue-sharing plan a possibility. Yesterday Ken Rosenthal made that seem like it will be the owners’ inevitable demand when he wrote, “[b]ecause games, at least initially, will be played without fans, the players would be asked to accept a further reduction in pay, most likely by agreeing to a set percentage of revenues for this season only.” This is sitting terribly with players. Primarily because, again, there was already a deal in place. More broadly, however, it sits poorly with them because (a) players are the ones who will be taking all of the health risks by playing during a deadly pandemic; and (b) this is, in no way whatsoever, how MLB and its owners have ever treated the risk/reward calculation with respect to revenue. While the focus on the safety of pandemic-era baseball games has been on the absence of fans in stadiums, and while there is talk about the sorts of precautions the league will take to protect player health, there is no escaping the fact that there will be serious risk to players simply by virtue of playing. A catcher is close to an umpire and hitter. A first baseman holds a runner on base. Teams may travel less under currently-proposed scenarios, but they’ll still be traveling. And staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, and sharing clubhouses with dozens of other people. The players are willing to take that risk because they want to play, but make no mistake, any resumption of the 2020 season is going to put them in greater danger than if everyone stayed home. In light of that, the fact that the owners — who are under no obligation to cease isolating themselves — want to cut their pay beyond the deal already reached is galling to them. Beyond the matter of the health risks is the matter of financial risk, which would be absurdly skewed under the 2020 season scenarios the owners are expected to propose. When Major League Baseball’s owners have received unexpected revenue windfalls in the past, be it from greater-than-projected attendance, massively-increased TV deals, or billion dollar paydays due to franchise sales or spinoffs of their digital properties, they do not renegotiate player contracts upward. There are not bonuses distributed when a team or the league has a better-than-expected year. As such, the players argue, why should the players be expected to take pay cuts because this is going to be a rough year at the gate? Is this not a situation in which the league and its owners are demanding all of the upsides of good economic fortune but none of the risks of bad ones? Later… Major League Baseball’s owners are expected to have a conference call tomorrow in which they finalize their proposal to the players. They are expected to communicate that proposal to the MLBPA on Tuesday. After that: it could be war. I would argue there’s not time for a war. Players need to be in camp by June to start the season on July 1, as has been discussed. Otherwise, time simply starts to run out. College sports desperately needs the NBA, MLB or both to get started, if only for the sake of appearances and public confidence. As of today, things aren’t looking so good on those fronts.

8. Kind of a side note here, but I found it interesting that when the NFL released its schedule on Thursday night, it included a game on Christmas Day. The Saints are scheduled to entertain the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day (a Friday this year). That’s normally a day reserved for the NBA. I’ll be fascinated to see if the NBA responds by scheduling a game on Thanksgiving Day, a day normally saved for the NFL. Also, on a side note, I loved the way the Saints released their schedule (it’s in the tweet linked above). It made this Louisiana boy proud, and I’m not afraid to admit, it led to a pretty good cry. The Saints are right. We’re all in this together, no matter how much we fight about masks, rights, political affiliation or whatnot. Deep down, we all want the same thing. Here’s hoping we start to get it soon. Stay safe, be smart and Happy Mother’s Day.

9. OK, let’s eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 35 —Lemon Loaf Cake. Life can be difficult at times. During these times, good food is a necessity. It not only brings people together, it helps to nourish our soul. If someone told you that they were bringing a loaf cake over to your place, think of it as a pound cake with a little lighter texture. The ingredient proportions will be slightly altered and a glaze is usually applied to the top after it is cooked. With today being Mother’s Day, I would just like to say thank you to my mom, Bonnie Hankins. You have always pushed me to be a better person for myself and others. I am happy to be your son. Love you mom! Now it’s time for those tidbits. Tidbit #1: All of your ingredients for this cake need to be at room temperature. Allot 2 hours before you plan to make the cake to assemble your mise en place. Tidbit #2: We will need to “cream” our butter and sugar in a stand mixer before incorporating the other ingredients. This means to beat with a paddle attachment until the color is pale yellow and fluffy in texture. This step will take about 5-10 minutes with one pause to scrape down the sides of your mixing bowl. Tidbit #3: Before adding your flour to the mixing bowl, you will need to sift it. This will aerate the flour to decrease gluten formation when we incorporate it into the mixing bowl. This is a very big key when making any cake. Tidbit #4 (Last one): When we apply the glaze to the top of the cake, the cake needs to be warm. If the cake is too hot, the glaze will run off it. So, let the cake sit for 5 minutes outside the oven before removing it from its mold. After, let it sit 10 more minutes. Using your fork, gently poke all over the top of the cake and then pour your glaze over. Things you will need: 3-6 people 1 glass of oaked chardonnay 1.5 hours to goodness Equipment needed: 1 Stand mixer with paddle attachment 1 Rubber spatula 1 Digital scale Measuring cups of 1 tsp and 1/2 tsp 1 Zester 1 Medium mixing bowl 1 Medium-sized wire mesh strainer 1 Small whisk 1 Plate, 1 fork, and 1 small knife 1 Loaf pan 9 x 5 inches Pan grease and parchment paper 1 Oven 1 Toothpick Ingredients needed: 250 Grams all-purpose flour 125 Ml of buttermilk 250 Grams granulated sugar 115 Grams unsalted butter 2 Tsp baking powder 1/2 Tsp salt 3 Whole eggs 200 Grams of powdered sugar 3 Lemons, zest of 2 of them 1 Vanilla bean scraped Directions: Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and do the mise en place of your ingredients. Spray your loaf pan with grease and then line just the bottom with parchment paper. Spray again with grease. Step 1.1: Place the butter and sugar into your mixing bowl. Start the mixer at medium-low speed for 2 minutes. Then increase the speed to medium for 4-6 minutes. We are looking for that pale yellow color. Step 2: Now add one egg a time into the mixing bowl until combined. Turn the machine to off. Step 3: Slice the two lemons that you zested and squeeze them into the mixing bowl using the mesh strainer. Add your lemon juice and mix for 20 seconds on medium-low speed. It is normal. Step 4: Now add half of your sifted flour and baking soda to the mixing bowl. Pulse the mixer until the mixture is half-way combined. Add half of the milk and repeat with pulsing the mixer until half-way combined. Repeat with the other half of your flour, baking soda, and milk. Step 5(Baking): Now pour your batter into the greased mold. Place in the middle of your oven. Cook from 45-60 minutes. Use your toothpick to check for doneness. Step 6(Last step): With your cake now out of the oven and its mold, we will add the powdered sugar to the mixing bowl and the juice of the last lemon. Poke your cake with the fork and then pour the glaze all over the top of the cake. Slice off a piece and serve it up! Great job! To conserve the cake once cut, place a small piece of plastic wrap on the end you cut. This will help to prevent the cake from drying out on you. With Mother’s Day in Paris, tell your mom that you love her. Mississippian out!

