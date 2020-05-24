1. Happy Memorial Day weekend to you all. I'll get to several topics today on 10 Weekend Thoughts, but I am going to link to one of my own articles to get started today. Typically, we spend a lot of time in this space talking about the return of sports. I did a pretty comprehensive review on Friday in Food For Thought, presented by The Iron Horse Grill. I'm going to link it here. There was a lot of information and I suspect the overwhelming majority of you would enjoy it. Sports are coming back, and I think they're coming back quickly. I think Major League Baseball will begin in early July. The NBA and NHL, in my opinion, won't be far behind. The NFL will begin on time and I think there's a decent chance college football does as well. And if it doesn't, I think it will start no later than the first weekend of October. Sports are coming back, boys and girls. Sports are most definitely coming back.

2. Jarrian Jones announced his plans to transfer from Mississippi State to Ole Miss on Saturday morning. I try not to do a lot of back-patting here, but oh, to hell with it. Here's a pat on the back for Zach Berry and, to a lesser degree, myself. We said all along, once Jones was in the portal, he was headed to Ole Miss. We didn't overdramatize it. We didn't act like idiots. We did journalism, never wavered and prepared for his announcement. We even did a podcast about what it would mean on Thursday. You can listen to that here. We addressed the breathless, ridiculous tampering stuff and we did it objectively. It's just basic journalism. Some people out there in spaces like this one should give it a whirl.

Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett could announce his new college home at any time in the coming days (or hours). (Associated Press)

3. So what does Jones' commitment mean, beyond what the esteemed Mr. Berry and I discussed on that podcast, which is sponsored by my friends at Dead Soxy? Well, he's a four-star talent with Southeastern Conference experience. Even if he has to sit out the 2020 season, he's a difference-maker in Ole Miss' secondary in 2021 and beyond. Jones' defection is going to be something Mississippi State, meanwhile, has to overcome -- not just on the field, but, more importantly, on the recruiting trail. Why did Jones leave? Why was he unhappy? Others, not even counting Fabien Lovett, are rumored to be contemplating similar decisions. What's wrong? Can it be fixed? If I'm Mississippi State, I'm far more concerned that players from Mississippi are leaving my program than I am worried about where they're going.

Mike Leach (AP Images)

4. I'm jumping around here, but they're my thoughts, so whatever. I reported on this site about a year ago (maybe a little less) that there were issues inside the Mississippi State football program. The sourcing was impeccable. There were divisions, chasms, and it was fast becoming an issue. Joe Moorhead, then the coach at Mississippi State, apparently managed it fairly well, as the Bulldogs earned a spot in a postseason bowl game. However, those chasms still existed when he was fired and Mike Leach's ill-advised tweet has poured fuel on a fire. Happy players don't leave programs. Leach is a different guy. He's a very good coach, but I can't help but wonder about the cultural fit. A pandemic has forced him to run his program virtually -- from Key West, Fla., which couldn't be much more different from Starkville if it tried. Leach has to win his players back when they start reporting on June 8. From the sounds of things, he's got his hands full. All the media spin in the world won't change that.

5. Again, really jumping around here, but I can't help but wonder how the NCAA will rule on Jones' and Lovett's waiver requests, assuming they come to fruition. My guess is both players will refer to Leach's tweet and the loss of not only their head coach but also their position coaches. My suspicion is it's in Mississippi State's best interest, long-term and in the short term, to not fight their appeals. I doubt the Bulldogs publicly support Jones' and Lovett's requests for waivers of the NCAA transfer rules, but fighting them would be a bad look and could kill them on the recruiting trail (and possibly inside the locker room). How will the NCAA view it? It's anybody's guess, though I will say the NCAA has ruled in favor of student-athletes much more lately than it once did. Further, throughout this pandemic, the NCAA has been pretty student-athlete-friendly. It will certainly be an interesting process to follow.

Houston's James Harden (USA Today Sports)

6. Monday is Memorial Day, which is typically a big day in sports circles. For a lot of you guys, Memorial Day is Selection Monday for college baseball, the day you find out who is coming to Oxford for an NCAA Tournament regional or where the Rebels are going to look to steal someone else's regional. It's also typically travel day for people going to Destin, Fla., for the SEC Spring Meetings, where, typically, a lot of news is made. In the NBA, this is usually the end of the conference finals. This could've been a day in which maybe the Lakers and Clippers or Nuggets and Rockets were coming to the end of their seven-game series. This could have been the day the Bucks broke through in the East. Memorial Day is also the unofficial first quarter-pole in the Major League Baseball season. It's the first true measuring stick of what a pennant race might look like. And here we are today with none of those things. During the weeks, I hardly think about sports. On the weekends, however, especially on days like today, sports' absence is almost tangible. It's a day likely spent smoking something on the Big Green Egg, playing basketball in the still-too-cold-but-tolerable pool and keeping an eye on the Cubs in the afternoon and basketball tonight. It's odd to not have that option. People are shocked when I tell them I've become acclimated to life without sports. That doesn't mean I don't want sports. I do yearn for their return, but after 2 1/2 months without them, I'm used to their absence. Today, however, is one of those days that simply doesn't feel the same without sports in the background.

7. Congratulations to Kermit Davis and his staff and Lane Kiffin and his staff for this accomplishment. Given the difficulties of the spring semester for college students, something I saw all too clearly in my house, team-wide GPAs of 3.10 and higher are remarkable. Those marks speak volumes for the commitment of the players themselves and of the academic support systems Ole Miss athletics have in place. Remote learning -- again, trust me on this -- was a challenge for college students. There were WiFi issues, changes to routines and more. The lack of access to in-person instruction made learning more difficult. Kudos to all involved. It's a story we in the media bury, for it doesn't exactly draw eyeballs, but I just wanted to do my small part to distribute some praise for an accomplishment worth noting.

Michigan Pres. Mark Schlissel tells @WSJ, UM won’t have a football season this fall unless all students back on campus for classes & he has “some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics [anywhere], at least in the fall.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 24, 2020

8. I don't feel like wading into the mask debate today, but this story quoting Andy Katz is worth noting. “I think we’re going to have to have masks in the stadium. I do think it will be required initially,” Katz, now with NCAA.com and Fox, said Friday on The Paul Finebaum Show. “I think in September — unless things change, and I hope they change — I’m going to say initially, yes, it will be required for entrance all over the country. That’s just my prediction.” As of today -- and those are key words; more on that in a minute -- I think I agree with Katz. As of today, I think the season begins with socially distanced stadiums and people wearing masks. “There is a lot of concern on campus about getting this right and doing things safely,” Division I Competition Oversight Committee Chair Lynda Tealer, who is also the executive associate athletics director at Florida, told Forbes.com. “We are equipped to do that.” “I’m just going to say that I think to have a mass gathering — more than 50, 100 people — I wish we didn’t have to,” he said. “I’m not a fan, I don’t like wearing them. But I have to because that’s what’s required to go into a grocery store, so I’m doing what I’m supposed to. "I just think in a mass gathering — you’re talking about 10,000, 20,000 people — I think that’s what will happen initially. I’m hopeful it will fade as we go deeper into the fall. I could be wrong and I hope I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong on this one. But I just think at this juncture, here in mid-to-late-May, I think that’s what they’re thinking.” In the tweet included above, the president of the University of Michigan expressed "some degree of doubt" about athletics being played in the fall. I obviously don't know the man, but my politics radar went off when I read that quote. How, on May 24, can he feel responsible saying that? It's the same question I wonder when I see people in May saying football will be played in jam-packed stadiums this fall. Those are political stances, plain and simple. As of today, based on the information in-hand today, college football will be played in socially distanced stadiums and patrons will almost certainly be encouraged to wear masks. That's not my political beliefs making that statement. No, it's the thoughts of a reporter who has spoken to many, many people about the issue. Might that change over the course of the summer? Well, certainly. May 24 looks different than May 4, so it stands to reason July 4 and July 24 will look different as well. Who knows what the landscape looks like on Labor Day weekend? I don't. You don't. The president of the University of Michigan doesn't. It's what I truly don't understand. Why can't we, as a society, say, "Hey, let's plan for football but let's admit there's a very real chance it won't feel like, sound like or look like what we're used to." To me, that's common sense, but maybe I just answered my own question.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Enough of that for now. Let’s eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 37 — Homemade Egg Pasta (Italian Version): There are some things that you need to have in your bag of tricks when it comes to cooking. Pasta making is one of those tricks. Some could say that it is your pitching wedge. Knife skills are definitely your putter. When I was in Italy, I was blown away with the simplicity of making pasta. You have to sometimes put yourself into another person’s shoes to truly understand the process. I have attached a video (above) for this week to help all of those with that are better visual learners. Tidbits are always first and these are extremely important for you to not only make pasta but to master it as well. Tidbit #1: Whenever you make your pasta dough, it is imperative that you mix the ingredients until they are just combined. Over-mixing pasta is the norm. Let’s break this habit. If you over-mix the dough, too much gluten will form, and the result will be that your dough will shrink as you are rolling it out. Mixing by hand takes about 4 minutes. Tidbit #2: After you have made your dough, wrap it in plastic and let it sit for 20 minutes. This will help to relax any gluten formation that was formed during the kneading process. Tidbit #3: If counter space is limited, you will use what is called the “belly rolling method.” With the pasta sheet now at your counter space capacity, pull half of the sheet off of your counter. Gently press your belly against the edge and continue to roll half the sheet to the desired thickness. Next, you will just flip the part of the pasta sheet that is hanging off onto the counter to continue. Tidbit #4 (Last one): Once you cut your pasta into your desired noodles, go ahead and portion out an individual serving. It is 160 grams. Place on a paper-lined baking tray and then set in your freezer. When you want to cook the pasta, just pull it right from the freezer. Cooking time for this pasta will be drastically shortened, just an FYI. Things you will need: 3-6 People An espresso or glass of wine during the process 40 Minutes maximum Utensils needed: Work surface (preferably wood) with a chef’s knife 1 Wood rolling pin 1 Fork Plastic Wrap 1 Digital scale 1 Large mixing bowl 1 Medium mixing bowl 1 Dough scraper 1 Baking tray Ingredients needed: 550 Grams “00” flour 50 Grams semolina flour (fine grain) 420 Grams egg yolks 5 Grams salt Directions: Step 1: Mise en place of the ingredients and utensils. Next, put all of your dry ingredients in the large mixing bowl. Stir with your hand to combine. Step 2: Pour the dry ingredients onto your work surface and make a “well” in the center of your flour. Whisk the egg yolks with your fork and pour half of this mixture into the center of the well. Step 2.1: With your fork, begin to whisk the flour into the eggs to make almost a very loose paste. Now add another 1/2 half of the egg mixture into the well of the flour. Continue mixing in the flour. Step 2.2: Now add the rest of your eggs into the center of the flour well and mix until the eggs are no longer runny. Step 3: Use your hands to begin the kneading process of the dough. Fold the outside into the center of the dough. Then twist the dough 45 degrees and repeat this process for 5 minutes. Step 4: With your dough almost homogeneous, push it away from you using your palm and then fold that piece over towards you. Repeat this two more times and then twist that 45 degrees. Repeat this process until the dough has no more white specs. Wrap in plastic and let sit for 20 minutes. Step 5: Use your knife to slice the dough in half and make a rectangle out of this piece of dough. Now roll it out starting in the center and rolling until the thickness is 2mm or 1/4 inch. Use the “belly rolling technique” if needed. Step 6 (Cutting): With your sheet of pasta rolled out, brush with just a little flour to avoid sticking. Now fold the sheet of pasta in half long-ways. Then fold it one more time in half, long-ways. You are now ready to cut your pasta. For linguini, 1/2 inch. For pappardelle, 1 inch. Step 7 (Last one): Portion your pasta into individual portions and place on your baking tray. Put in your freezer until completely frozen. You can then place the pasta in a ziplock bag and store in your freezer for up to 1 month. Pull out what you need and place directly in boiling water. The cooking time will average between 2-4 minutes. Lastly, I would just like to emphasize that sometimes it is better to learn from a video than from reading a recipe. I have attached a link above, to help you with the process of not only making this pasta but also understanding a little more about it as well. If you have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment on the video and I will gladly get back to you. I wish you nothing but the best in making this wonderful pasta. From the Mississippian in Paris, bon appétit!

