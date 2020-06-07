"This is about taking action, and this is a step in the right direction." - @Lane_Kiffin pic.twitter.com/NhT6k6jkjA — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) June 6, 2020

1. Ole Miss held a unity walk on Saturday, an opportunity for student-athletes, coaches and administrators to show solidarity in the wake of protests and civic unrest all over the country. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke for about a minute, apparently reading from prepared remarks. "This is about taking action, and this is a step in the right direction," Kiffin said. "This is just the start. ...It's time to move forward together." Due to COVID-19-related safety concerns, the walk was closed to the public and media. The entire program can be viewed here:

2. Defensive end Ryder Anderson emerged as a leader on Saturday, both on the football team and on the campus. Anderson spoke at the end of program, pointing out that police brutality exists in Oxford, specifically referring to the May 19, 2019 murder of Dominique Clayton. Clayton, 32, and a mother of four, was found shot dead in her Oxford home. Former OPD officer Matthew Kinne is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge. Kinne, who has pled not guilty to the charge, was allegedly in a relationship with Clayton. "I'm done not using my voice," Anderson said. "Or not using my voice as I want to, in my heart."

3. Along those lines, from Missouri to Florida State to Ole Miss and at many places in between, it's obvious this is going to be a season in which players use their voices to address their social concerns. It's also obvious there will be peaceful protests in the NFL as well, as commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in a social media. post Saturday the league erred in the way it handled similar protests in the past. He didn't name Colin Kaepernick by name, but anyone with a working brain knew the former 49ers quarterback was being referenced. Three years ago, when Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem, the league essentially black-balled him. He hasn't returned to a roster since. The NFL's owners were terrified then of lost sponsorships and reduced attendance. From ESPN.com: The NFL heard a warning that America was fraying, and in response constructed an entire machine to undermine Kaepernick -- and became an active partner in dividing the nation. Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula conceived of the organization that would become the Players Coalition, led by Jenkins and Boldin, when he felt the league needed a player-run, black-player-headed organization to address injustice issues to neutralize Kaepernick's influence. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross amplified it. Goodell and the NFL increased restrictions and penalties on kneeling demonstrations. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened the employment of any player who knelt. And, of course, all 32 teams followed suit. Three years later, the NFL -- and college administrators, frankly -- can most assuredly expect similar demonstrations. My guess is they'll be more tolerant this time. Will fans? That's the question I can't answer. I suspect we'll find out in the fall.

4. This summer is going to be very interesting for college football coaches. Just ask Dabo Swinney. The Clemson coach has had a rough week as former players have called him and some of his staff members to task for allegedly making racially derogatory comments to players. From The Greenville (S.C.) News: "Speaking Saturday at a demonstration against racial injustice in downtown Greenville, former Clemson football player Shaquille Anthony said he is "disappointed" coach Dabo Swinney has failed to speak out about an assistant's coach's use of a racial slur during practice three years ago. "I am disappointed. I can't speak on why he hasn't said more," Anthony told The Greenville News at a march of about 300 people, a rally named with a question, "Am I a threat even in a suit?" "Black Lives Matter — that's what we need to focus on right now," Anthony said. "And anything pertaining to Black Lives Matter needs to be addressed in a respectable way, in a conscious way." Swinney was also pictured wearing a "Football Matters" shirt, an action that couldn't be more tone-deaf, especially for a coach who has benefited from rosters full of talented black players. ESPN's Bomani Jones called Swinney to task last week, and in my opinion, he was spot-on. Swinney has made his faith a big part of the Clemson program I dare say he's used it as a recruiting tool. That often backfires, as a former Ole Miss coach can attest. Don't be shocked if this is the tip of the proverbial iceberg at Clemson.

5. Most Ole Miss football players returned to campus last week. On Monday, they'll begin working out in the Manning Center for the first time since March, a part of a carefully orchestrated rollout designed to return sports to college campuses this fall. Ole Miss had two positive COVID-19 tests early last week, including one student-athlete and one athletics staffer. Both individuals will be quarantined for 14 days before they are re-tested for COVID-19. Schools all over the country experienced similar results, creating angst from some in the fear porn-loving media. However, the results last week were excellent news. Getting baseline readings of health in June allows schools to manage any potential cases moving forward. There will almost certainly be more positive tests moving forward. However, to this point, almost all cases nationwide appear to be from players who are asymptomatic. The Southeastern Conference practically begged its member institutions to take the return to campus seriously, and to this point, it appears all have. For those wanting a college football season in the fall, the first week back went very well. This week will be a new challenge, but there are no signs that it's something the programs can't handle.

6. A few people told me this was a political tweet. I can tell you it wasn't. I'm all for peaceful protests and freedom of expression. People have every right to exercise their First Amendment privilege. And all over the country, over the past week-plus, they have. Massive protests, peaceful and otherwise, have happened in New York, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland and other places. Here's my point: Unless we believe the virus has political viewpoints and is giving protestors a break, we're either about to have a major COVID-19 spike or this thing is essentially over. I know what I think. I think the pandemic and the subsequent shutdowns are fast becoming a farce of global proportions. I don't trust the media's reporting of deaths, as I think there's a real difference between cases where people die with COVID and where people die from COVID. I don't expect spikes from the protests. But make no mistake, if I'm right and they don't happen, there's no spinning this, as much as my fear porn-loving colleagues will try to do it. It's either dangerous to assemble in crowds or it's not. It's either necessary to socially distance or it's not. As I said, if thousands of people can gather in a city's downtown and march and chant -- and again, I support them in that endeavor -- there's no reason it's not safe to gather at a baseball stadium or a football stadium to watch a sporting event.

7. The NBA will resume in Orlando on July 31. Twenty-two teams will play eight regular season games before the traditional 16-team playoffs begin in Orlando, capping in mid-October with the NBA Finals. As of now, those games will be played without fans. Why? Seriously, why? Again, explain it to me. How is it safe for patrons to go to Disney World and ride rides and eat in restaurants but it's not safe for fans to attend a basketball game? I simply don't understand. It makes no sense. It's illogical. It's kind of like how in Oxford this weekend, it was safe for travel baseball teams from all over the place to gather at mTrade Park for a tournament but it's not safe for the Oxford Park Commission to hold a youth baseball season for local kids. Ridiculous. It feels arbitrary. In the NBA, it feels political, though I'll give the league credit; there was never a doubt the NBA would return and find a way to hold its playoffs. Some leagues, at least to this point, can't say the same.

8. Carson and I went to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Oxford Friday afternoon. Carson needed a new outdoor basketball. Since the pandemic began, he’s been in the driveway, working on his game for hours at a time, earbuds in his ears, sweat dripping. The ball he’s been using had been worn slick, so it was time to get a new one. He had his new ball in hand and, believe it or not, we were looking at golf stuff when a nice young sales associate approached us to see if we needed help. We were just looking, I told him, thanking him for checking on us. I was wearing a pair of Oklahoma City Thunder shorts. Carson was wearing his Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shirt/jersey, courtesy of our pal, Lafe Benson. The young sales associate struck up a conversation with us about hoops. We talked about Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, Gilgeous-Alexander, Damontas Sabonis, former European players, Bradley Beal and more in a very pleasant and obviously wide-ranging NBA discussion. We said our goodbyes and paid for the basketball and headed to my truck. Once in it, Carson said, “Dad, we’d never have the conversation about baseball,” adding that he and his friends discuss a lot of things at school, but the topic is never professional baseball. I started to think about what he said, thinking back to when I was his age. In 1983, Major League Baseball was a big deal, and kids my age knew all of the players. We knew the stars of the NBA, but we didn’t know much about the 1983 equivalents of Sabonis or Gilgeous-Alexander. Baseball is at risk of completely losing Carson’s generation. Given that they’re teenagers now and will be the target demographic in 15 years or so, that’s kind of, well, stupid. If there’s no season and baseball falls off the map while the NBA, NHL and MLS pass the time until football, baseball will certainly lose fans while the aforementioned leagues will gain some. That’s the thing about heartstrings. A league or team tries to tie as many as it can, knowing some will fray and snap over time but knowing some will last a lifetime. It seems idiotic to have a strategy of setting heartstrings on fire and not allowing any others to form, but that’s what Major League Baseball is on the cusp of doing.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Stuffed jalapeños

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 39: Stuffed Jalapeños. With the weather outside bettering, how about learning an appetizer that you can cook either on the grill or in your oven. Both techniques suit well, and once they are cooked you can store them in the fridge or cooler before your next outing. I like to take them with me on the boat, hiking, or for a picnic. Just a disclaimer, don’t touch your face after eating one or two. Let’s get into the tidbits. Tidbit #1: With the above disclaimer, don’t touch your face as you are preparing these: the skin has capsaicin, a chemical compound that will produce a burning sensation on any tissue it touches. Wear plastic gloves when making these and wash your hands after. Tidbit #2: To decrease the heat from the peppers, we will blanch them first. This technique can be used with many vegetables as well. First, in a medium saucepot, add water 3/4 of the way full. Next, add enough salt so that the water tastes like the sea. Third, in a mixing bowl, put ice and water 3/4 of the way full. Lastly, bring your saucepot of water to a rapid boil. Add your jalapeños and cook for 2 minutes. Then plunge them into the ice water to stop the cooking. This will pull about 40 percent of the heat out of the peppers. Do this or your friends might dislike you for some time. Tidbit #3: I like to make the cream cheese mixture the day before because caramelizing the onions is about a 20-minute process before I add it to the cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Tidbit #4 (Last one): If cooking on a grill, do so on medium heat, turning every 3 minutes. If cooking in the oven, sear the top side of the bacon on your stovetop. Next, flip the peppers over and place the skillet in the oven for 13 to 15 minutes. Things you will need: 4-5 People A good IPA beer The smell of summer 1 Hour to goodness Utensils needed: 1 Work surface with a chef’s knife 1 Pair of plastic gloves 2 Medium mixing bowl 1 Medium sauce pot 1 Stovetop and oven or 1 Grill 1 Small Skillet Measuring cup of 1 tbsp 1 Pair of thongs 1 Large plate 1 Rubber Spatula 1 Spoon or knife Ingredients needed: 15 Plump jalapeños 1 XL tub of cream cheese 1 Medium yellow onion 1 Pinch of salt + salt to taste for your blanching water 1 Tbsp olive oil 2 Sprigs of fresh thyme 1 Sprig of fresh rosemary 1 Tbsp of Worcestershire 40 Strips of thin bacon Directions: Step 1: Begin by setting your cream cheese on the counter to get to room temperature. Next, small dice your onion. Step 1.1: Put your small skillet on the stovetop and set it to medium-high. Add your olive oil after 2 minutes and then your diced onions. Cook for 8 minutes and then reduce the heat to medium-low. Add your pinch of salt here and continue cooking until the onions are caramel in color, stirring throughout the process. Step 1.2: Place your saucepot on the stove with your water and salt. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, add your jalapeños and cook for two minutes. Then, remove from the pot and place it in your mixing bowl of water and ice. Let set for 5 minutes. Then place on your work surface. Step 2: Chop fine your rosemary and thyme on your work surface. Place in your other medium mixing bowl. Add to this bowl, the Worcestershire, caramelized onions, and cream cheese. Using your spatula, mix all of the ingredients together. Step 3: Put on your plastic gloves. Using your knife, slice off the stem of the jalapeño and then down the center of each. Finish slicing all of the jalapeños before moving on. Step 4: That mixing bowl that had the ice water, pour it into the sink. Using your fingers, de-seed each jalapeño half into that mixing bowl. Finish all before moving on. Step 5: Using your spoon or knife, fill each jalapeño. Place each on your plate, and wrap each half with 1 slice of bacon. Put back on your plate. Step 6(Last step): If using the oven technique, set your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Put a large skillet on the stovetop and set to medium-high. After 4 minutes place your jalapeños top-side down. Cook for 4 minutes, flip, and then place in your oven for 13-15 minutes. Be careful, that pan will be hot! Step 6.1 (Last step, again): For the grill, find a spot that has medium heat using your hand. Yet, don’t hold your hand there for too long. Place your jalapeños top-side down and cook for 6 minutes. Flip them over using your thongs and continue cooking for 8-10 minutes. Put them on a plate and let cool for 5 minutes. Then enjoy! Bonus step: If any of the cream cheese mixture is left over, use it as a dip with crackers. It is going to be slightly spicy because of the jalapeños that probably touched it. Yet, have a great time making this appetizer and from the Mississippian in Paris, bon appétit!

