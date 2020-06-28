RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Racial Injustice Confederate Flag Mississippi Republican Sen. Briggs Hopson, of Vicksburg, right, is congratulated by Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, for successfully navigating a resolution to suspend the rules and vote to change the state flag Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The resolution passed and now the House and Senate are expected to pass a bill that removes the current flag and establishes a path forward to getting a new one. Gov. Tate Reeves has already said he would sign whatever flag bill the Legislature decides on. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

1. Congratulations, Mississippi. You had a great weekend. Mississippi lawmakers voted on Sunday to remove the Mississippi state flag, the last in the nation featuring the Confederate battle emblem, more than 126 years after it was adopted. The House and Senate passed a bill on Sunday that will immediately remove the state flag, and Gov. Tate Reeves said late last week he will sign the bill into law. A nine-person commission will be appointed to develop a single new design by mid-September and voters will go to the ballot box to approve or reject that design in November. From Mississippi Today: The historic vote brought tears to the eyes of many lawmakers. Cheers echoed in the halls of the Mississippi State Capitol shortly after the final votes were cast, and many Mississippians who visited the building to witness the moment openly wept. “We are better today than we were yesterday,” said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, who authored the bill that passed on Sunday. “Today, the future has taken root in the present. Today, we and the rest of the nation can look on our state with new eyes, with pride and hope. “We are not betraying our heritage,” Gunn continued. “We are fulfilling it.” What does it mean for Ole Miss? So much. First and foremost, it eliminates a talking point. In both athletics and academics, it eliminates an obstacle in recruiting, Ole Miss can once again host Southeastern Conference and NCAA championship events on its campus, including baseball and softball regionals and super regionals. Coaches won't have to address the state flag in recruiting any longer. One coach privately told friends in recent weeks that he estimated he had lost at least 10 recruits to the state flag during his tenure at Ole Miss. Even thought the flag hadn't flown over the Ole Miss campus in some four-plus years, it was a detriment. Now, it's gone. Again, from Mississippi Today: “Removal of the Confederate battle flag from our state flag is long overdue,” former Gov. William Winter said in a statement. “I congratulate the Mississippi Legislature on their decisive action today removing this divisive symbol. Along with many committed Mississippians, I have fought for decades to change the flag, most notably during the flag referendum 20 years ago. “I’m delighted by this positive move,” Winter continued. “I’m especially grateful at age 97 to witness this step forward by the state I love.” Now attention will turn to the next steps in the process of developing a new state flag. The new design “will not include the Confederate battle flag but shall include the words ‘In God We Trust’,” the bill passed on Sunday reads. Should voters reject that design in November, the commission would present a new option during the 2021 legislative session, according to the resolution. Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn will appoint three people each to the commission. The governor’s three appointees must be representatives from the Mississippi Economic Council, the Mississippi Arts Commission, and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Hosemann and Gunn face no specific commission appointment requirements. “Of equal importance, I hope this may spark further action to meet the compelling social and economic needs of our state,” Gov. Winter said in his statement. “The battle for a better Mississippi does not end with the removal of the flag and we should work in concert to make other positive changes in the interest of all of our people.” Again, congratulations, Mississippi. History, I suspect, we'll look back on this weekend quite kindly.

2. A very smart friend sent me a direct message Sunday. He expressed my feelings better than I could. "We are now living in a society in which atonement is demanded, but forgiveness is never granted," he said. "This flag should never have been created. It was an embarrassment. The fact that it took so long for this state to get rid of it is sad and perhaps more embarrassing than the creation itself. Nonetheless, the fact that it’s gone is a reason to be happy and celebrate." This. I can't say it any better. Yes, the flag was an abomination. Yes, we should've gotten rid of it a long time ago. Yes, damage was done. However, the fact that we, as a state, united to get rid of it in a peaceful and orderly fashion is commendable and worthy of celebration. Yes, there's more work to be done in the name of equality and in painting a brighter future for Mississippi, but this weekend was a big deal and it's ok if we take a moment and enjoy it.

3. I know the legislature had to make some compromises to get this done. I get it. Personally, I dread the debate about "In God We Trust" that is forthcoming. It's going to be a circus, a veritable crap show. For the record, I'm fine with it. Whatever. It's a flag. The last flag was awful. One with the state seal and the words, "In God We Trust" isn't going to offend nearly as many and won't chase off business and won't contribute to a brain drain. It'll be fine. But I'll take this opportunity to remind everyone that there is a shovel-ready, ready-to-go flag that looks nice, doesn't offend anyone and is already in circulation. We don't need a contest of elementary school students or some drawn-out process of referendums. In this one case, we don't have to make this difficult. Here's hoping that over the next few months, people can put egos aside and put the "Hospitality Flag" on the ballot in November.

4. Ah, idealism. Ain't it grand? First, a couple of caveats: 1. Positive cases are never good news, regardless of how we feel about herd immunity. 2. That said, young people -- especially healthy young people -- aren't dying from this virus. Hell, most aren't even getting sick. Hell, Part II: Most are asymptomatic and never would have known they were positive if not for testing. The academic shutdown mob means well. It does. It's not evil. It is comprised of smart people whose world views are so utopian that they have no basis in reality. As a friend said Sunday morning, "Academics don't understand economics. I don't mean they don't know enough economics. I mean they don't understand basic things like 'Someone has to pay for this,' and 'Resources are not infinite.'" My dad, Mike McCready, was born in 1942. He spent his life in higher education. He has a M.A. from Ole Miss and a doctorate from Alabama. He worked at Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe and finally, Ole Miss. He won't like me saying this, but screw it, he's right. He always complained about the people in his industry refusing to understand it's a business. If you don't have students on campus, eventually, the doors are going to close. It's a business. Universities need to open this fall. Maybe everyone has to wear a mask. Whatever. Maybe some classes have to have a strong online element. Again, do what you gotta do. But it's bad business to shut campuses down. Kids who aren't healthy might should re-think things. Employees with underlying medical conditions might have to revisit their situations. As my mirror reminds me every day I look into it, life isn't fair. As for football, well, universities need it. In an ideal world, granted, that wouldn't be the case. However, we jumped that shark a long time ago. Athletics -- and specifically, football -- became the front door to college campuses decades ago. COVID-19 hasn't changed that. So this summer, as football players have returned to campuses to prepare for the season, yes, they've contracted COVID-19. Clemson, in particular, has become a media whipping boy. The Tigers have seen about one-third of their players test positive. None have required hospitalization. Most have had no symptoms. They'll all recover and have antibodies to help prevent re-infection. Still, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is under fire for not canceling workouts, as if canceling workouts will prevent players from socializing with others. Further, if these positive tests all over the country aren't leading to hospitalizations, isn't that a good sign that we can move forward with the season? As my friend said, "People have lost their minds. It's about weighing the costs and the benefits. It's always about weighing the costs and the benefits. But some people only want to think about the costs." He's right, but let's talk about the costs academics don't discuss when it comes to football. Kill a football season and revenues disappear. So do jobs. Entire programs in Olympic sports would be killed all over the country. Student-athletes, many of whom wouldn't get a college education (certainly not a free one) without sports, would lose their scholarships. The fallout would be devastating. It will be bad enough if fans can't attend or if stadiums' capacities are severely limited. It will be bad enough if the season is shortened. But make no mistake, if there is no season, the universities that are represented by those football programs will be forever changed. I'll grant you academicians that it probably shouldn't be that way. I'll grant you that in an ideal world, every institution of higher learning would be driven by something other than money. However, I don't live in the ideal world. I live in the real one. You do, too. You would be wise to realize that sooner rather than later.

5. Let the record show Oxford, so often the target of derision and attack by many in the mainstream media, just played host to its third peaceful protest in the past month or so. People from all races and age groups participated. Some showed up to counter-protest and were drowned out by voices made stronger because of the volume of participants. The protest Saturday, like the ones before it, was peaceful. People congregated, marched, chanted and then dispersed peacefully. The march was organized by Ole Miss football players MoMo Sanogo and Ryder Anderson. Sanogo told the Clarion-Ledger's Nick Suss the march was an attempt to end systematic racism and police brutality and to convince lawmakers to relocate the Confederate monument located on The Square in downtown Oxford. "We want to be proud of every aspect of the community where everybody can take the same amount of pride in it," Sanogo told Suss. ..."This is an event to show how united we are as a community. About being inclusive, about making it a safe, comfortable place where everyone can have pride about how beautiful and awesome Oxford is."

6a. I have no idea if Kermit Davis ever thought about a career in politics, but on Thursday, the Ole Miss basketball coach stood inside the Mississippi Capitol and played the role of statesman to perfection. Make no mistake; Davis' comments Thursday were genuine. As he said, if there was ever someone who was "Mississippi Made," it was Davis. The son of a former Mississippi State basketball coach, Davis played at Mississippi State and is now preparing for his third season as the head man at Ole Miss. He's got family in Olive Branch and Tupelo. Few have a better grasp of the state's past, all while having such an endearing love for Mississippi's positives and hope for its future. On a day when the best of Mississippi's coaches convened in Jackson to push legislators to rid itself of a divisive symbol, it was Davis who emerged as the most compelling voice.

6b. It was a moment that had nothing to do with football, but we got a glimpse Thursday of the changing rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. On a day the two schools were there together in hopes of the same outcome, new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was caught on camera goofing around with new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Leach playfully pulled on Kiffin's face covering as the coaches were lining up for a press conference. It wasn't a big deal, at least in my eyes, and while Leach's sense of the moment may have been a little off, I got a laugh out of it. Based on reaction on social media, so did many others. When football comes back, it's going to be interesting -- and refreshing, perhaps -- to see Leach and Kiffin remove some of the venom from a rivalry that has gotten completely out of hand. Thursday served as a reminder, on multiple fronts, that the Egg Bowl doesn't have to be so toxic.

7. Assuming sports return next month -- Major League Baseball is set to begin July 23 or 24 and the NBA is set to resume on July 30 in Orlando -- it is going to be interesting to see how players make their feelings on social issues known and how those actions do or do not impact television ratings. The NBA is apparently going to allow its players to replace the name on the back of their jerseys with a statement on social justice. In the English Premier League, all of the teams played with "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their jerseys upon the league's return earlier this month. That was greeted with near unanimous approval by soccer fans. A similar action, I suspect, would be met with approval by NBA fans. Teams, I'm assuming, will kneel for the national anthem, at least for their first games in Orlando. I'm fascinated to see what Major League Baseball looks like when it returns. To date, there hasn't been any statement about planned social protests. Just know this: When and if sports return, players are going to make social statements. Seeing how that impacts sponsorships and ratings -- and ultimately, attendance -- will be one of the more interesting things to follow.

8. I can't stop watching Jay Cutler's quest to save his hens from a predator. Maybe I miss sports more than I thought. I'm following closely, wondering if Thelma and her loose morals are at fault. Cutler, for his part, thinks he's being punked. There is also a thought process that it is Bigfoot who is enjoying "free chicken." I'll say this: Cutler's hunt for the chicken killer is far more interesting than anything Kristen Cavallari ever produced. And yeah, if the Cubs ever start a 2020 season, I'm watching. Who am I kidding?

9. It's time(for our pets) to eat, so here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 42 -- Dog Biscuits. About four years ago, I was in Memphis at a friend's house. I am always the one who tries things for not just my friends but also my family when it comes to food. My friend told me that his significant other had made cookies. Upon just inspecting them, there was something wrong. They were way too flat. My mind started to think -- too much butter, probably. I had a nibble of one and it was just... awful. Things just didn’t add up. My friend then told me that he was going to give them to his dog. I said why would you do that? He then said because they are dog biscuits. I was lied to. I was duped. Now I am not one to throw things away when it comes to food. At that moment though, I took all of the supposed dog biscuits and put them in the trash. His face went from jovial to angry. “Why did you put them in the trash?” he said. My response: “Because that is where they belong.” So from then on, I wondered how could I come up with a good biscuit for man’s best friend. Low and behold, we have an answer. Tidbit #1: Always know what your dog is allergic to. With the many different breeds of dogs out there, it is important to always have this knowledge for your tag-along buddy. Tidbit #2: When buying the peanut butter to make these cookies, it has to be an all-natural brand. The commercial brands have preservatives in them that would likely upset your dog’s stomach. Tidbit #3: You have to buy all-natural applesauce as well. Don’t skimp on the good stuff for yourself or your dog. Tidbit #4 (Last one): Use cookie cutters to make the biscuits into whatever shape you desire. Always be mindful that these biscuits are for dogs, so the shape needs to be small. I used a shot-glass because they don’t have dog biscuit cookie cutters here in France. Things you will need: Man’s best friend A tennis ball or favorite chew toy 40 Minutes to goodness Yield: 24 biscuits Equipment needed: 1 Work surface 2 Medium mixing bowls Measuring cups of 1 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1 tbsp 1 Metal whisk 1 Rubber spatula 1 Rolling pin 1 Cookie cutter of your choice 1 Baking tray Parchment Paper 1 Oven 1 Pair of oven mitts Ingredients needed: 3 Cups of whole wheat flour (King Arthur brand) 1 Tbsp of baking soda 1/3 Cup of natural peanut butter 2 Whole eggs 1/3 Cup of unsweetened apple sauce (all natural) Directions: Step 1: Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, add the flour and baking soda to one of your mixing bowls. Whisk. Step 1.1: In your other mixing bowl, add the peanut butter and eggs. Whisk until thoroughly combined. After, add your applesauce. Whisk once again until combined. Step 2: Add your liquid mixture to your flour mixture. Use the spatula to begin to combine the ingredients. When the mixture appears to be forming a dough, use your hands to finish the mixing process in the bowl. Once you have formed the dough, place it on your counter with a little bit of flour. Step 3: Line your baking tray with a piece of parchment paper. Next, roll out your dough on the work surface to 1/2 inch in thickness. Now, using your cookie cutter, cut out your biscuits. Then, place them on your baking tray. Step 4. (Last step): Place your baking tray in the oven and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Then you're good to go! Extra Step: If you would like, you can place 8 of the biscuits in a ziplock container and put them in the freezer to store for up to 2 months. If you are going to keep them at room temperature, place in an air-tight container, on a high shelve, or in a cupboard or just somewhere he or she can’t get to them! With a little different twist on the recipe this week, to all of you dogs out there, from the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

