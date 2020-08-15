RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Summer training 2020 is wrapped up and in the books. I cannot express enough how amazing and uncommon our players, strength staff, ATC/Medical staff, and coaching staff is here @OleMissFB. Their grit and determination is inspiring to say the least. On to the next phase! — Wilson Love (@CoachWilsonLove) August 14, 2020

1. Ole Miss begins its 2020 football season on Monday morning. I shudder at how many times I wondered if I'd be able to type some semblance of that sentence over the past five months, but here we are. The Rebels have 20 hours per week at their disposal and must take two days off per week until the first game week. Ole Miss is scheduled to play somebody -- the Southeastern Conference has yet to release an actual schedule -- on Sept. 26. We in the media will hear from Lane Kiffin, Jeff Lebby and DJ Durkin and/or Chris Patridge Monday. We'll talk to players Wednesday and Friday. For now, all interviews will be conducted via Zoom, so coverage is going to look and feel different than anything you or I are used to. At this point, we don't know what game coverage will look like, and frankly, Sept. 26 feels 1,000 miles away. So, here are five storylines I'm watching entering the preseason (people are insisting on calling it fall camp, but the SEC specifically said there would be no fall camp; it's just a habit for some, I assume): -- COVID-19 Let's be honest here. This is what we are all watching. The threat of a breakout looms over every program, and there are forces in the national media and at the NCAA just chomping at the bit to declare this little experiment a failure. Nothing matters more than getting to the starting line most unscathed. There will be stories regarding testing protocols and coaches such as Kiffin might have to be creative to minimize exposures. People are going to get tired of hearing about the virus, but its presence will be a constant thought for the coaches and administrators trying to cobble together the 2020 season. -- LANE KIFFIN The first-year Ole Miss coach was hired in December, through a signing class together and then had huge plans for the spring and summer. COVID had other ideas. Kiffin spent most of the spring in Florida or California, as Oxford got locked down. There was no spring football and no traditional summer. Kiffin is a brilliant offensive mind and he's assembled a very talented coaching staff, but no one has any way of knowing what he will be able to do with this team this season with this set of circumstances. -- QUARTERBACKS John Rhys Plumlee is dangerous with his feet but not particularly accurate with his arm. Matt Corral has a talented arm but his decision-making often leaves something to be desired. Last season, Ole Miss never could settle on one and the Rebels went 4-8. Kiffin likes to throw, which would presumably give Corral an advantage. However, he likes quarterbacks who are efficient, which was not Corral's strong suit. Don't discount Kinkead Dent, a talented redshirt freshman, or even Grant Tisdale, who returned from the transfer portal to take his shot at the job under Kiffin's instruction. -- OFFENSIVE LINE There is some talent and experience up front, but depth along the offensive line has to be a worry. Royce Newman is getting professional looks. Ben Brown is one of the league's more underrated players. Eli Johnson has experience and leadership at center. Nick Broeker has a chance to be a dominant SEC tackle. Everything else is a question mark. Insiders are high on guard Jalen Cunningham and on freshman Caleb Warren, but it's a potentially thin unit tasked with playing. 10 SEC games. -- DEFENSIVE FRONT SEVEN This was an area of concern before Sam Williams was arrested for sexual battery. As of this writing, Williams is suspended while his legal proceedings play out. Tariqious Tisdale is back for his senior season, as is Ryder Anderson. However, the lack of depth and the dearth of experienced, impact players, especially on the defensive line, is the stuff of nightmares at the SEC level.

2. Television audiences will be even larger than normal for SEC football this fall. Here are five players who could emerge as household names if the Rebels actually get a full slate in: OL Royce Newman -- See above. He's very versatile, sneaky athletic and has a mean streak. RB Jerrion Ealy -- Ealy had some breakout moments in his freshman season, but he is a prime candidate to truly thrive in Kiffin's offense. TE Kenny Yeobah -- The Temple transfer comes to Oxford with high acclaim, and Kiffin is known for utilizing the tight end in his offense. LB Brandon Mack -- Mack drew high praise late last fall and will get plenty of chances to impress this fall, especially considering the Rebels' lack of depth on the defensive front seven. WR Jonathan Mingo -- Defenses will key on fellow wide receiver Elijah Moore, leaving plenty of opportunities for other receivers. They got lost in the run-oriented shuffle a year ago. I'd be surprised if Ole Miss repeats that this fall.

Next week...



3. Youth, whether it's ready or not, will likely be served this fall if Ole Miss actually plays 10 football games. Here are five freshmen I'm eager to see, either due to hype or necessity: DE Demon Clowney With Williams out, at least to start the preseason, Clowney will have to play a big role. He comes with plenty of hype, but the jump to playing in the SEC as a true freshman is a huge one. WR Marc Britt The Floridian was one of the steals of Kiffin's transition signing class. Talented enough to play on either side of the football, the athletic, charismatic Britt has playmaking abilities that could be utilized in his first season at the college level. LB Jakivuan Brown The Horn Lake, Miss., product was one of Kiffin's first priorities when he arrived in Oxford, and Brown stuck with his commitment to the Rebels. Ole Miss has some experience at linebacker, but Brown is likely one of the leaders of the future. Depending on how Ole Miss approaches this season, he could get some growing pains out of the way now. OL Caleb Warren I mentioned him earlier in this piece but he's definitely one to keep an eye on this fall, both due to his talent and to the Rebels' lack of depth up front. DT LeDarrius Cox The previous staff raved about Cox's potential and Cox certainly looks like he's had a productive offseason. He's big and athletic and Ole Miss desperately needs him to have an impact redshirt freshman year.

4. Look for Ole Miss' schedule to be released fairly early this week. At the end of the preseason, I'll make my official sure-to-go-wrong win-loss predictions for the Rebels. These are my thoughts entering the start of preseason practices: Alabama -- Loss (I mean, that's not realistic) Auburn -- Loss (The Tigers have some deficiencies on defense, but Bo Nix should make Auburn a very solid team.) at Arkansas -- Win (It's hard to find a win on the Hogs' slate.) Florida -- Loss (I think the Gators are going to be very good.) at Kentucky -- Loss (Mark Stoops doesn't get enough credit for the job he's done in Lexington; people marking this up as an easy win baffle me). at LSU -- Loss (If you told me Ole Miss pulled off an upset, this might be tempting, depending on where it falls on the schedule. The Tigers lost a ton off their national title team.) Mississippi State -- Win (I think the transition in Starkville is going to be a difficult one.) at Texas A&M -- Loss (Think what you will about Jimbo Fisher, but the Aggies' talent has been dramatically improved.) South Carolina -- Win (Boom will get a freebie this fall; good thing, as he might need it.) at Vanderbilt -- Win (The Commodores could join Arkansas in the 0-10 club.)



5. I'm still shocked that the Big Ten canceled its season last week. I wasn't surprised when the Pac-12 did it; that decision appeared to be predetermined, regardless of any planning that may or may not have transpired. But I thought the Big Ten would wait a while, give itself a chance to play and not cancel until it became obvious it had no chance. In the past few days, elements of the league have pushed back, whether it be parents of Iowa players, Ohio State players themselves and everyone in between. Throw in the revelation that the study the Big Ten's medical experts leaned on the heaviest may be severely flawed and it even further begs the question: What was the rush? Assuming there's no reversing course, it's a decision the Big Ten could be asking itself for a long time moving forward.

6. I'm sometimes asked what is the one thing that worries me most about the 2020 season. My answer is consistently the same thing. I worry that coaches, people who are DNA-wired to be hyper-competitive, will not be able to channel that aggressiveness in a season where winning and losing shouldn't be Priority One. An example of what concerns me was reported by ESPN.com's Chris Low and Alex Scarborough easier this weekend. About a week ago, the SEC announced which additional two league opponents would be added to each team's schedule. That announcement, predictably, was met with some derision throughout the league. Last week, on a coaches' call, that frustration reportedly boiled over. The conference call with coaches and SEC officials turned contentious after one coach asked for specifics on how the league selected the opponents, sources told ESPN. Unsatisfied with the response, sources said as many as four other coaches chimed in with their own concerns. At one point, a coach claimed, "Favoritism was played." Another coach asked if the league would be willing to release the formula to the press, "because we're getting pounded with all these questions from the press about it and don't have any answers, and we were told, 'No, because there was no formula.' "That's why so many coaches are pissed." Said another coach: "There just wasn't a lot of clarity and transparency on how they arrived where they did on the two extra games, and that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. ... The call got pretty wild. It would have been a good piece of reality TV." Several coaches told ESPN that they were led to believe, at least initially, that they would simply play the rotating cross-divisional foes on their 2021 and 2022 schedules, but that the league decided against that option because some teams would potentially be playing against each other in back-to-back seasons. "They told us they were trying to balance the totality of the schedule, but what was already on our schedules shouldn't have mattered. That was a given. That's got nothing to do with anything," a coach told ESPN. "Again, they weren't giving us a lot of answers, so this is what they get." The coaches are right to be irked, but this isn't the year to worry about it. This is a season that will be judged on two things and only two things -- the ability to get to the starting line safely and the ability to get to the finish line safely. That's it. No coach is getting fired for on-field performance this fall. Sure, if the season is finished, someone will get a championship and bonuses will be rewarded and all of that, but this season is a one-off. The faster the league's coaches accept that, the better off the league will be.



Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum, left, and Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) go after a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Blazers won, ending the Grizzlies season. (Kevin C. Cox/AP Pool Photo)

7. The Memphis Grizzlies' season ended Saturday with a loss to Portland in the play-in game in the NBA bubble in Orlando. If you're a Grizzlies fan, you shouldn't be disappointed. The future of the franchise is bright. Memphis found a franchise player to build around this season in Rookie Of The Year point guard Ja Morant. Second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. progressed before an injury in the bubble ended his season. prematurely. Brandon Clarke emerged as an impact-level NBA player. There is still plenty of maneuvering that will have to be done by the Memphis front office. The Grizzlies will have to scour the free agent market and look for smart ways to add to their roster. However, the hard part is done. Memphis has a core to build around, and Morant is really, really special. Saturday marked the end of a season, but what should be an era of competitiveness in the Western Conference is just beginning.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Billy Donovan congratulates Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George and Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Patterson (54) on their win during overtime in an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The NBA Playoffs begin Monday. (Associated Press)

8. The NBA Playoffs begin Monday in Orlando. Whatever you think of the NBA, give it credit for its bubble. It's worked. Here are my predications for the first round of the playoffs: Eastern Conference: Bucks over Magic in 4 Heat over Pacers in 6 Celtics over Sixers in 7 Raptors over Nets in 5 Western Conference Lakers over Blazers in 5 Rockets over Thunder in 6 Nuggets over Jazz in 6 Clippers over Mavericks in 6

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Brownies

9. Let’s have dessert. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 49 — Dark Chocolate Brownies Who doesn’t love brownies? This is a very vague question since there are different types of brownies of fudge, cake, with nuts, marshmallows, peanut butter, or blondies. I could keep going but you get the point. To be completely honest, back home in Grenada, they came in a box. There is no shame in saying this, they were easy and quick. Yet sometimes when you know how to do something better, it's your responsibility to do it better. Wow, philosophy coming in here. So let’s get right into learning the art of brownie making. Tidbit #1: When it comes to melting chocolate, you want to do just that: we are not cooking chocolate. The first process is the double boiler. For this procedure, you put water in a small sauce pot, bring it to a boil, and place a glass bowl on top. You will then reduce the heat to medium so that the steam heats the boil and the chocolate in the bowl, melts. The second process is to put the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. For this method, you will need to melt the chocolate in 40-second intervals and stirring in between each one until the chocolate is completely melted. Tidbit #2: We are going to use sour cream in this mixture to help cut the darkness of the chocolate. It will add creaminess to the final product and help keep the brownies moist. Tidbit #3: When it comes to baked goods in general, you have to always remember residual heat. This plays an important part in cooking, not just desserts but any food item. With the browning of the outside of the brownies, this will let you know that they are ready to come from the oven. The heat inside the brownies and casserole dish will carry the brownies over to the proper temperature and texture. Tidbit #4: Experiment with different combinations that you can add to the brownies, just make sure to taste the brownies before you cook them so that they are indeed very good tasting. Also, when it comes to tasting batter with raw eggs, you can taste the batter: just don't swallow. You can relieve yourself in the garbage can. This is the best way I can put this. Things you will need: 6-8 People 1 Hour of preparation time Equipment needed: 1 Work surface 1 Large mixing bowl 2 Medium mixing bowls 1 Rubber spatula 1 Metal whisk 1 Microwave 1 Casserole dish 13x9 1 Pair of potholders Measuring cups of 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1 tbsp, and 1 tsp 1 Cooling rack 1 Oven Ingredients: Pan spray 6 Whole eggs 1 Cup granulated sugar 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour 1 Tsp salt 2 Tsp baking powder 4 Tbsp cocoa powder 1/4 lb butter 4 Cups 70% chocolate 2 Tsp Vanilla extract 1 Cup Vegetable Oil 1 1/2 Cup sour cream Directions: Step 1: Turn your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, put the chocolate and butter in one of the medium mixing bowls. Step 1.1: Place the mixing bowl with the chocolate in the microwave and begin melting the chocolate in 40-second intervals. This will take around 4-6 times. Step 2: In the other medium mixing bowl, add the eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract. Whisk until combined. Step 2.1: In the large mixing bowl, add the flour, salt, baking powder, and cocoa powder. Whisk until combined. Step 3: With the chocolate melted, add the egg mixture into this bowl. Use your whisk to combine thoroughly. Step 4: Now add the chocolate mixture to the dry ingredients bowl. Use your spatula to combine. Finally, add the sour cream and again use the spatula to combine. Step 5: Spray the casserole dish and add the brownie batter to the dish. Place in your pre-heated oven and cook for 30 minutes. Turning the casserole dish at the 15-minute mark. Step 6 (Last one): Take the casserole dish from the oven and set on your cooling rack using your oven mitts. Let sit for 25 minutes. Then you are ready to eat! With a simple recipe to learn, cut squares out of the casserole dish and serve the pieces up. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit.

