RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. Ole Miss wrapped up its first week of the preseason Saturday with a scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The session was closed to media, and the school did not issue a practice report. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and players will meet with the media via Zoom on Monday, as the Rebels get started with Week 2 of the preseason. Classes begin Monday at Ole Miss, though some 90 percent of classes will either be virtual or remote, per university sources. Ole Miss opens its season Sept. 26 in Oxford against Florida.

2. So much of the fan and media focus on Ole Miss has been on Kiffin and the quarterback competition between Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, but perhaps the most compelling storyline is the building of the Rebels' defense. Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry said it's a little bit different scheme under new defensive coordinators DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge. There are a lot of new faces, so the Rebels' veteran linebackers are being pushed to be fully aware of every assignment on that side of the ball. "They've really made it a point for us to the be the quarterbacks of the defense," Henry said. "If we don't know what to do, nobody else is going to know what to do. They really put a lot of pressure on us when it comes to that." Henry said freshmen Brandon Mack and Demon Clowney are filling in for suspended linebacker Sam Williams, while he and MoMo Sanogo are playing opposite one another to round out the linebacker corps.. "Last year, we were running a majority of 3-4 (defense)," Henry said. "This year, we're running a majority of a 4-3. Our defensive linemen are stunting a lot. I don't want to give out too much but we have a different type of playing style than last year."

3. Another linebacker, Jacquez Jones, said he's been impressed with the versatility of Durkin's defensive scheme. "There's a variety of stuff he brings with this defense," Jones said, adding he's getting reps at both the Mike (middle linebacker) and Will (weakside linebacker) spots. Jones said the Rebels are really pushing the freshmen linebackers as well, noting Ole Miss could need them early on, due to a lack of depth and also as a precaution for any COVID-related developments. "I think the young guys are starting to pick it up now," Jones said. Like Henry, Jones had high praise for Mack, who was turning heads during practices late last fall. "He's just like an athlete," Jones said. "With his frame, I feel like Brandon Mack is doing an unbelievable job taking blocks and setting the edge. He's stepped up a lot."

4. Speaking of stepping up, it's become clear senior defensive end Ryder Anderson has done just that in the leadership category. Anderson's emergence as a leader seemed to come into focus this summer when he was one of the more vocal people on the Ole Miss team during several social justice functions. -- In other notes from the week that was, Jones said he looked forward to the Rebels generating their own energy this fall with stadiums at much less than capacity. "Taking out the crowd is actually going to be a good thing so we can feed off each other," Jones said. "We're going to have to have somebody make a play and after that, we're going to have to feed off each other and get each other hyped. I feel like that's how it should've been anyway. The crowd is just like an extra affect." -- Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown said Friday several players had been bothered by the relocated Confederate statue. The statue, which had been on the Circle on campus for decades, was relocated near Tad Smith Coliseum earlier this summer. "A lot of people had their opinions about the statue overviewing the practice field," Jones said, when asked about Brown's comments. "I think people like (Ole Miss athletics director) Keith Carter did an unbelievable job. They came in and told us they were going to put something up to cover it up and that's exactly what they did. I can't say nothing bad about it. They did what they said they were going to do."

5. With the help of the Rivals.com network, let's take a tour around the SEC West, as the rest of the league prepares for Week 2 of the preseason: At Alabama, Jaylen Waddle's opportunities were limited last year as he played behind first-round draft picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III as well as the team’s leading receiver, DeVonta Smith. Still, the former five-star recruit managed to haul in 33 receptions for 560 yards and six touchdowns. With Jeudy and Ruggs now moved on to the NFL, Waddle figures to be in a better position to unleash his full potential in the Tide’s offense. “Having Ruggs, having Jeudy, having Smitty, it was like, ‘Where do you get Jaylen into the game?’ And then when he gets in the game maybe he’s playing 10-15 plays,” Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week. “How many times can you get him the ball? And so now coming back with Smitty and Jaylen you feel a little bit more comforting in knowing that you have more opportunities and you don’t have to force it to them. It can get to them a little bit more organically or a little more naturally.” Waddle never put up a fuss while serving as a secondary option in the Tide’s offense his first two years. However, it’s obvious he is eager to make his mark as an every-down player this fall. "Unfortunately I was the fourth option, fourth receiver for last year so I really didn't get enough playing time," Waddle said. "But this year, you know, they're looking for me to come to a bigger role, and I'm just excited to get out there and play and just do my job for the team.” As for Waddle’s connection with quarterback Mac Jones, that’s also expected to increase in the coming year. During Jones’ four starts last season, he targeted Waddle just 11 times. However, 10 of those went for receptions resulting in a combined 215 yards and four scores. Waddle’s 90.9 catch-to-target percentage from Jones was the highest the quarterback had with any receiver during his time as a starter. For comparison, Jeudy reeled in 80 percent (20 of 25) of his targets from Jones during that span while Smith caught 68.2 percent (15 of 22) and Ruggs caught 64.7 percent (11 of 17). “Well, this minicamp, and this camp we are having right now, we have been getting a lot of reps,” Waddle said of his work with Jones. “A lot more reps than usual. So, I think the chemistry is just continuing to get better over time.” At Arkansas, national pundits, SEC media and Vegas have expectations set low for the Hogs in Sam Pittman's first season. However, the Hogs themselves think they're due for big things in 2020. "The people making these rankings, they ain’t with us every day," junior wide receiver Mike Woods told the local Arkansas media on Wednesday. "They don’t see what we go through. They don’t see how we lead our team." The Razorbacks are facing the toughest slate in the SEC with at least six opponents likely to be ranked in the top 25 when they face off. The addition of Georgia and Florida as their extra cross conference games, record projections have dipped to new lows. The chance Arkansas goes winless in this all-SEC schedule is 7.2 percent according to ESPN FPI and they're preseason underdogs in every single game. Fall camps around the nation always tend to start with the same familiar platitudes of renewed hope and motivation but, with their new leadership, the Hogs really appear to believe it this time around. "Coach Pitt lets us run our team," Woods said. "He lets us basically dictate how we’re going to start each day and how we’re going to come out to practice. We’ve made it a point to come out every day and practice like it’s game day. Practice like we want to be champions. "This is the best opportunity because looking at where we’re slated, and looking and what we’ve done last two years, and looking at who we’ve got, it’s the greatest opportunity in the nation." At Auburn, the Tigers lined up for their first scrimmage of fall drills at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday morning. “It was really unique from the standpoint that, really, our offense and defense, they’ve put in just about all their base stuff. Even third downs, during the walkthrough — the red zone during walkthroughs,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “So, I think our young guys — I don’t think, I know — they’ve got a better understanding than any other young group has before this early in practice. So that’s the positive. “You know, the first time you scrimmage, and everybody’s flying around and you get the real speed of the game, I mean obviously that’s a shock to most all the freshmen’s system the first time. But I do think, there wasn’t a whole lot of busts. That was a positive. There wasn’t a whole lot of missed assignments really on either side of the ball. So that kind of is a tribute to the walkthroughs that we had up to this point, so I think that helped the young guys tremendously.” Auburn signed 26 players in the 2020 class along with adding a couple of transfers during the offseason. Those newcomers were a big part of the first scrimmage as Malzahn incorporated first-, second- and third-team offenses and defenses into the 92-play workout. The offense would line up on its own 30-yard line and either drive for a touchdown or field goal, or punt. Malzahn has put an emphasis on building a three-deep and putting his players through an extra physical preseason leading up to a 10-game conference-only schedule that begins Sept. 26 against Kentucky. “We just felt like as quick as we could, put the ball down to evaluate our guys,” Malzahn said. “I guess we’re five weeks away, today, from our first game, which is good. We’ve got plenty of time. But it was more of where we’re at, ‘Alright, here’s where we’re at,’ and we’ve got five weeks to get to where we want to be. So really that was part of the strategy and it played out pretty well and like I said we didn’t have any kind of major injuries or anything like that and that’s always good too.” At LSU, the Tigers' quarterback room has seen almost-seismic shifts since Myles Brennan arrived in 2017. A different coaching staff awaited the 175-pound Long Beach, Miss., native than the group to whom he had originally committed more than a year earlier. And the changes were only beginning. Three years later, then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada feels like a distant figment of the imagination, and starting quarterback Danny Etling is just hours removed from signing with his third NFL team. Brennan's four fellow backups — Justin McMillan, Lindsey Scott, Lowell Narcisse and Caleb Lewis — all transferred out. And another transfer, a kid from Athens, Ohio, named Joe Burrow, and young passing coordinator named Joe Brady arrived and helped rewrite the record books en route to an undefeated national championship and almost-overwhelming scroll of awards before heading off almost simultaneously to the NFL. A 220-pound Brennan admitted to reporters Wednesday that he, too, considered joining the transfer waves of the ever-fluid landscape of college football quarterbacks. He had a different story in mind, though. And the fourth-year quarterback, a veteran leader behind the scenes, now feels all the more prepared to step into the forefront and guide his Tigers through the ongoing adversity surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and toward on-field success. "(Transferring's) been talked about — probably a good bit — and I've thought about it," Brennan said. "I wouldn't say a lot, but it's definitely crossed my mind in recent years. And, like I've said before, there was a reason I came in. And I feel very confident in my decision for staying here. "When I came in, I knew I was gonna have to fight for a starting position, and I'm still fighting. And I have to earn that position. But I wasn't gonna let adversity or any challenges get in the way and make me crumble. I was gonna stay strong and bite the bullet and fight each day until I won it and earned what I deserved. So here I am today, and I'm still fighting each and every day to earn that position. Every morning I wake up and tell myself just win the day and be the best I can." His coaches and teammates are not-so-quietly confident in that Best Myles for which he's striving. This moment is something they, too, have heavily anticipated — in some cases since before Brennan even moved to campus. "We have 100 percent confidence in Myles," said senior safety JaCoby Stevens, a five-star recruit in the same signing class. "We always knew that Myles had a strong arm, and it's cool to see how Myles has kind of grown into his role. I know as a recruit when we came in together, I was always excited for Myles Brennan because he was breaking a lot of records in Mississippi." The four-star passer completed 275 of his 399 passes (68.9 percent) as a senior for 3,982 yards, 48 touchdowns and just three interceptions to finish his St. Stanislaus career with state records of 166 passing touchdowns, 15,138 passing yards and 16,168 yards of total offense. His college opportunities have been fewer and farther between than he anticipated. Brennan completed 18 of his 30 passes (60 percent) for 247 yards and one touchdown during his first two years at LSU, then 24 of 40 (60 percent) for 353 yards and another score this past fall. But he's made a conscious effort to find ways to exhibit leadership in whatever role he held. "I know Joe came in and he took over that responsibility, but that doesn't mean I stopped being a leader," he said. "I led in everything I did, whether it was scout team or just making sure that our team was ready to play on Saturday." At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher has been impressed with Kellen Mond's maturity and has had high praise for Demond Demas.

6. Now let's take a tour of the SEC East, again via the Rivals.com network. At Florida, the Gators open their season on the road for the first time since 1987 when they traveled to Miami, but this year's game is against an SEC team. In fact, three of Florida’s first four opponents will be from the West, the first being at Ole Miss. UF last traveled there in 2007 when they topped the Rebels, 30-24, behind Tim Tebow’s career-high 166 rushing yards, a school record for quarterbacks. That marked Florida’s first win in Oxford since 1994. The Gators’ most recent matchup with Ole Miss came in 2015, when they beat the third-ranked Rebels 38-10 in the Swamp. At Georgia, ever since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach, members of his secondary have always been expected to cross-train to provide as many different scheme and personnel combinations as possible. That trend will continue this fall, and according to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, it should help the team absorb the losses of Divaad Wilson (transfer to Central Florida) and touted freshman Kelee Ringo, who was expected to play a key role before undergoing recent shoulder surgery. “Ultimately, the way we practice gets a lot of guys a lot of opportunities. We get a ton of reps for our guys in practice,” Lanning told reporters during a Zoom session Friday. “So, those opportunities are already being created, through the way we structured it. We have always had this, whether it be two-spot drills or the way we are practicing with our players. A lot of guys are getting a lot of reps. So, it has challenged our guys, but we’ve handled it really well.” Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson and junior Eric Stokes are two players to whom this philosophy will certainly apply. For Stevenson, that means getting a look at Star. “Yeah, ultimately Eric and Tyrique have both done a really good job. Tyrique is not the only guy that gets it as far as getting multiple positions, we work almost all our guys. We cross-train at multiple positions for a lot of reasons,” Lanning said. “Because there is going to be change. Of all years, (this one) is where that mental agility is going to come in. We have to be prepared to work several different spots.” Returnees D.J. Daniel and Tyson Campbell will likely do the same. Meanwhile, Lanning said the reps Lewis Cine received as a true freshman should pay huge dividends this fall. "Ultimately one of our goals on defense is to play the game as many times as we can before you actually play a game. Whether that be a walkthrough rep, a practice rep, whatever it is. I think Lewis did a phenomenal job of taking all those reps leading into last year and then, when he hit the field, he was ready for his opportunity and did a great job with it,” Lanning said. “You can't put a value on the game reps, because that's completely different. But Lewis is a guy who comes up and studies. He does extra, and I think that's paid off for him in creating opportunities moving forward." Senior Richard LeCounte’s instincts, meanwhile, help set him apart. “That shows up in what he's learned over the years, to play with those same instincts within the framework of our defense and our system. I think every single one of our players still needs to be coached,” Lanning said. “But with Richard’s production, a lot of it comes from those instincts. And he has done a good job of honing that in to fit within the system, where he can make plays and every play he is supposed to make.” At Missouri, the Tigers bring back eight starters off a defense that ranked among the Southeastern Conference's stronger units last spring. There aren't a ton of noticeable holes. But the Tigers will need contributions from some players who are relatively inexperienced heading into 2020. Up front, the most noticeable absence is Jordan Elliott, a second-round NFL Draft pick. One impact of Elliott's absence could be what it means for Kobie Whiteside, who led the Tigers with seven sacks and had 14 hurries, second to Elliott's 21, a season ago. "I think what he's got to do is continue to improve his game day in and day out," defensive line coach Brick Haley said. "If he can duplicate what he did last year, it would be phenomenal, but we're always pushing to get more." Another name Tiger fans might want to know inside is Darius Robinson, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound sophomore. Robinson played in six games, logging 43 snaps as a true freshman in 2019, but Haley likes what he is seeing so far. "Darius has had great improvement," Haley said. "Really, really been pleased with his progress up until now. Only think he'll continue to get better. Really excited about him for this season." The other sophomore up front who could make an impact is Isaiah McGuire. "I think coach Walters and coach (David) Gibbs and the defensive staff have done a really nice job making sure these guys are not complacent," Drinkwitz said. At South Carolina, Luke Doty, who’s seeing time at quarterback and receiver during camp, is already making a push to earn some playing time as a freshman. “I’ve been very impressed with Luke with having to work some receiver duties, having to teach the finer points of playing receiver with the same time being in the quarterback room and his ability to go out and be productive in the first two days in practice,” Mike Bobo said. “And he was productive at both positions.” Doty enrolled early at South Carolina, coming to campus a four-star quarterback and the No. 99 overall player in the 2020 class. This summer, in an effort to put the best athletes on the field, Doty started taking some reps at receiver and will continue to do some of that this preseason while still primarily focusing on quarterback. He’s already taking a few first time reps under center and Bobo wouldn’t be shocked if he was playing some there during the season. “We have to get him ready to be a full time quarterback. He still will be repping receiver, but here’s a guy that’s in the competition,” Bobo said. “If he keeps performing well, like he’s done the last couple days at the quarterback position, he’s a guy that you can see under center taking snaps. I’ve been pleased with him. I ‘like that nothing seems too fast for him.” As the season inches closer it’s looking more and more likely that Doty will see the field in some capacity with Bobo hinting at a package for him during games. The NCAA recently ruled this season won’t count against any player’s eligibility, which is good news for South Carolina and its plans for Doty; it means the Gamecocks can play him as much as possible while still maintaining essentially a redshirt year. “When he’s on the field, it gives you another dimension,” Bobo said. “Now you can jump into some wildcat set with a guy that’s not just a wildcat guy but who can throw the ball downfield. There are a lot of possibilities of him playing in the game and not just being out there, but being productive.” At Vanderbilt, the Commodores paused all football related activities, per a school press release issued Friday evening. "We temporarily paused football activities and cancelled Friday morning’s practice after being made aware of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within our program," a statement issued by Alan George, the associate athletic director for communications, read. "The results were determined through our ongoing testing procedures, which are among a number of prevention protocols we have in place to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and our larger community. "The student-athletes that tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation per the university’s protocols. Everyone is working closely with our Public Health Command Center and other health officials to identify close contacts and ensure that they are not interacting with others on campus or in the Nashville community. "We will continue to follow our safety guidelines and implement additional measures as necessary while we look forward to resuming team activities." Multiple sources confirmed to VandySports.com on Thursday evening that multiple players had positive COVID-19 tests.

8. U.S. President Donald Trump warned Friday that the results of the November 3 presidential election could take weeks or months to determine. Amid concerns that a wave of mail-in ballots could overwhelm the post office and local election bodies, Trump suggested the traditional election-night verdict could be delayed. "You'll never have an election count on November 3," Trump said in a speech to the Council of National Policy, a conservative activist group. "You're not going to be able to know the end of this election, in my opinion, for weeks, months, maybe never," he said. The prospect of a slow count of an expected 50 million votes cast by mail -- one consequence of the coronavirus pandemic -- has raised concerns of political turmoil and mischief-making, and legal challenges that could further delay a result, for the presidential as well as congressional races. Trump, who polls show is trailing challenger Joe Biden, alleged that Democrats were promoting universal mail-in voting to manipulate the results. But he suggested a systemic problem as well. "We're not prepared for this, 51 million ballots. It will be a tremendous embarrassment for the country," he said. "This is a very serious problem for a democracy." On Wednesday, a top US official for election security said his biggest worry is of outside interference in a likely count of the votes the day after the November 3 election. While meddling by Russia, China, Iran and others in the run-up to the poll is a concern, "I'm worried about Election Day on," said Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. He said external actors could use hacks like ransomware and other cyberattacks against the infrastructure for delivering, counting and transmitting the votes. "We need to prepare as a nation that the election will not be decided on November 3," he said. "I'm worried about ransomware attacks. I'm worried about cyberattacks. I'm worried about the inability of people to vote because of cyber penetrations and ransomware." "So for me I worry about not up to the election, from the influence perspective, I'm worried about the interference perspective come November 3, 4 and all the way through November," he said. Of course, concerns about mail-in ballots impacting an election are nothing new. I've spent the past several months listening to Lindsey Graham's American Elections: Wicked Game podcast series. It's served as a constant reminder that politics have almost always been dirty, starting with the election of John Adams as our nation's second president to Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016. The examples are almost endless. Here's one from 1864, where mail-in ballots were a part of a plot to deny Abraham Lincoln a second term. So, when people tell you our political system has never been dirtier, correct them. It's been filthy for a very long time, and if you don't trust the electoral system, you're justified in that mistrust.

8. I watch a lot of NBA, and I live in a household with a 13-year-old who absolutely loves the league. So it was an interesting weekend as we discussed Friday night's NBA Western Conference playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. In the first quarter of the Clippers' Game 3 win Friday night, Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell called Mavericks forward Luka Doncic a '(expletive) ass white boy." It was in the heat of battle. The Clippers are a true title contender, and Doncic, who plays with his emotions on his proverbial sleeve, had torched Los Angeles in a Game 2 Dallas win. Still, in the midst of the current environment, one the NBA has fully and completely embraced, television ratings be damned, it was an awful look. “You just have to be careful,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Sunday prior to the Mavericks' Game 4 victory, one in which Doncic made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap off an incredible 43-point, triple-double outing.“They both were talking. I don’t think Luka was saying anything racial, but he was swearing. So they both were doing it. It’s an emotional game. It’s a playground game out there in the playoffs. I said to him, ‘Hey, I don’t think you meant anything racially by it.’ He said 'white boy,' but I don’t think there was anything racial intended. But we are in a very heightened climate and you have to be careful. Trez was the first one to say that. He said, ‘I didn’t mean that racially.’ And I said it doesn’t matter. It’s what’s perceived … make sure you do the right thing.” Harrell apologized to Doncic prior to Sunday's game. “They squashed it,” Rivers said. “Luka, I guess, was shocked that he needed to reach out.” I suspect that's the end of the story, and frankly, as someone who enjoys the league, I hope it is. Harrell is a tremendous player and Doncic is going to be a perennial MVP candidate in the years to come. However, there's no debating one reality: Change the roles of Friday's incident and the coverage would have been completely, totally different. “I can only imagine if Luka Doncic had said something like that to [Harrell] and it got caught on tape,” former NBA guard Jay Williams said. “I can only imagine, during Black Lives Matter, how much of a big deal it would have been, considering today’s climate. It would have been a massive story. Luka would have lost all credibility in this space. Everybody would have been commenting on it. People would have asked LeBron about it, people would have asked Kawhi … it should be a big story. It’s unacceptable, man.” The NBA does not often punish players’ language on the floor, but even NBA television analyst/former coach Jeff Van Gundy said during Sunday’s broadcast he thought the NBA should’ve fined Harrell. “I’m most surprised that the league took no action,” Van Gundy said. “They’ve opened themselves up to being second-guessed for the next person they penalize.” That's putting it mildly. Look, I'll watch no matter what. I love the product. Saturday's Oklahoma City-Houston Game 3 and Sunday's Clippers-Mavericks Game 4 are simply compelling theatre. However, the ratings would indicate I'm in a shrinking minority. In a weekend full of compelling hoops, the league fumbled a high-profile opportunity to prove its incessant talk of justice and equality isn't a one-way street.

9. It's time for a refreshing drink, courtesy of our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb. Here he is with Taste of the Place, Lesson 50 -- Granita Caffè When I was in Italy, I finally learned the art of drinking coffee - correctly, I might add. Coming from the States, we like to get these huge coffees in our big yeti tumbler that will keep it hot for two hours while we are driving to work and start the day. If you have the chance to go to Napoli, this is where not only the pizza is, but also, the coffee. From that visit, I have conformed to an espresso man. The Italians will tell you that drinking a large coffee is bad for your digestion. This is true! It comes from the bitterness that is continually extracted from the coffee grounds. With that espresso, you get only the good stuff. Coffee is a staple of life in Italy and it is normal to incorporate it into every meal of the day and for every break. For a very light pick-me-up dessert this week, we have granita. Granita is similar to sorbet yet, more like shaved ice. This is great to pull out of the freezer for a simple crowd-pleaser to end a meal. Tidbit #1: When you make a sorbet, up to 4 percent of the liquid have to be cream or milk - this is a trick of the trade to keep the sorbet smooth on the pallet. Once you go past this percentage, you actually have to label it an ice cream. Tidbit #2: For a granita, it is only simple syrup and flavoring syrup. A simple syrup is usually just equal parts sugar and water that you then bring to a boil over the stove to combine the two. Very simple. Then you add your other liquid flavoring and place in your freezer to set. Tidbit #3: With your container of liquid granita in the freezer, you will need to use a fork to move it around every 2 hours or so. This will allow you to freely stir the granita instead of waiting until the entire liquid has frozen into a block. The reason that you stir the liquid while it is freezing is so that the flavor is the same for each bite. If you wait until the whole block is frozen, usually the more dense portion will sink to the bottom of your dish. When you eat granita that was made this way... it will taste like bland sugar water and then a huge burst of flavor at the end. Tidbit #4 (Last one): If you want to make a fruit granita, a.k.a. watermelon, just replace the amount of coffee with pulsed watermelon from a blender, minus the seeds. Things you will need: 6-8 People A mild evening night 6 Hours to goodness (actual work time - 20 minutes) Equipment needed: 1 Medium saucepot 1 Digital scale 1 Rubber spatula 1 Metal whisk 1 Medium plastic, rectangular storage container with lid 1 Fork 1 Freezer 1 Stovetop 1 Ice cream scoop Ingredients needed: 250 Grams of coffee (your preference) 250 Grams of water 70 Grams of granulated white sugar Directions: Step 1: Start in the morning time. Step 2: Combine the water and sugar in the saucepot and set it on the stovetop. Bring to a boil. Whisk. Let cook for 1 minute and then turn off the heat. Let the mixture set until room temperature. Step 3: Brew enough coffee for 3 cups, but add enough coffee grains for 5 cups of coffee. Step 4: Pour the correct amount of coffee in the saucepot with the simple syrup. Whisk. Step 5: Have a cup of coffee you brewed with a little bit of sugar to start your day. Step 6: Pour all of the contents of the saucepot into your plastic storage container and place in the freezer. Step 6.1: After 2 hours, use your fork to move the partly frozen liquid around. Wait for another 2 hours to repeat the process. Keep repeating until most of the mixture is “shaved”. Then place the lid on the storage container. Finished! Step 7: Use your ice cream scoop to scoop approximate portion sizes for you and your guests. A very simple dessert that is not only easy but quite tasty. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

