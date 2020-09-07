RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. Elijah Moore's 2019 ended in a way few will ever forget. Moore's unsportsmanlike conduct following his touchdown reception in the final minute of the Egg Bowl at Mississippi State led to a missed game-tying extra point, Matt Luke's firing and the Bulldogs' decision -- at least for a month -- to not make a coaching change. "I just tried to flip the page," Moore said. "I got a new coach and that was a blessing. I'm just trying to be positive and leave the past in the past. "Everyone makes mistakes. I don't use them as losses. I take them as a lesson, so I learn from my lessons." Some nine months later, Moore is reportedly thriving in Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's offense, one that "allows us to be the players we are. I feel like it puts us in the best position to be us." Moore, meanwhile, could have a major decision facing him in a few months. A junior now, he's draft-eligible, and leaving early could be an option if he builds on his tremendous sophomore season. "I kind of leave it up to God," Moore said. "I don't want to focus on that. I feel when players focus on that, they make mistakes. You just have to keep playing football. You have to play fast. You have to put it on film and you have to win."

2. Brandon Mack wasn’t particularly happy last fall when he became obvious he was going to redshirt and not play. A year later, Mack is in line for a big role on Ole Miss’ defense, and he credits that redshirt year for much of his growth. “At first, I didn’t like it but now that I look back, I’m glad I did,” Mack said. “I learned. I got in the weight room and gained weight and I got a feel for stuff. “Getting a feel of going against the starters (while playing scout team), that helped me get a little bit of experience.” As for this year’s defense, one that has taken its share of lumps during the preseason, Mack said it’s coming along as the season nears. “We’re starting to communicate better and playing for each other,” Mack said.

Ole Miss' Kermit Davis (AP)

3. I'm going to use this space to promote a couple of podcasts, in case you missed them. On Thursday, I spoke to Ole Miss basketball coach Kermit Davis about a number of topics, from the NBA to his team to the coming season. Davis is confident there will be a season and I agree with him. "I think it's leaning towards a Nov. 25 start date," Davis said. "That's just what I'm hearing. Nothing concrete. I don't know how many conference games. It could be eight, 10 non-conference games. I hope there are more SEC games, which I think is great for fans and great for players. I know we're going to play basketball. "I think you're probably going to be the best schedule you've ever seen in your life because it is probably going to be more SEC games, maybe." Also, my friend Chris Landry and I have launched a podcast, SEC Football and Beyond, that will be taped on Twitch TV each Tuesday and Friday morning at 9 CT. Episode 1 is here, and I hope you join us and give it a shot.

4. Speaking of the SEC, let’s take a tour of the SEC West, courtesy of my colleagues at Rivals. The SEC lost two of its top players last week as LSU receiver and reigning Biletnikoff winner Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to forgo the season Monday while Georgia graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman did the same on Wednesday. The two add to a growing list of COVID-19 opt outs across college football, joining other top players such as Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore. At Alabama, however, all of its stars intend on suiting up this year. Alabama coach Nick Saban is optimistic it will stay that way in the coming weeks. “I'm excited about the fact that we have a bunch of guys that are committed to playing,” Saban said. “I know there's a lot of things going on in the world right now that can affect that, as we see on a daily basis in terms of choices and decisions that players make. But I think it's important that once you make a commitment to doing something — it creates more value if you do it the right way and you focus on what you need to do to be the best player you can be and control the things that you can control. I think everybody on our team can create value for themselves by playing. “We're going to play a lot of good competition. We're playing all SEC games this year. We have a chance to have a pretty good team, but there's going to be a lot of variables that we have to overcome this year relative to the circumstances that we're in, so I'm excited about the fact that the players are committed and I'm hopeful that everybody will stay very much committed.” Saban said he has no reason to think that his players won’t stay committed to playing this season but did acknowledge that “it's a changing time right now in terms of how people get affected by various things.” Earlier this offseason, Najee Harris scoffed when asked whether he regretted his decision to return to school his senior season. “Nah, man, when I make a decision, I stand firm on it,” the starting running back replied. “I don’t have no regrets on it. I want to come back with my team and just grind it out through another year. We didn’t know what was gonna happen now, but now I feel like we have a really good team. No matter what, I’m so happy that I came back. I don’t regret anything." At Arkansas, one reason behind the defense’s drastic turnaround between Arkansas’ first and second scrimmages of camp was the play of its linebackers. Following a week of practices in which head coach Sam Pittman challenged them to be more physical and shed blocks to go make plays, it sounds like that’s just what the unit did Friday. “When we go, it's usually because the D-line becomes disruptive, but I did see those guys making some plays in there,” Pittman said. “I think they made more plays because I think last week they know they didn't play well, and I think they made some plays today.” In a Zoom videoconference with the media afterward, the first-year coach said Deon Edwards, Andrew Parker, Levi Draper and J.T. Towers were the linebackers he saw make plays during the scrimmage. It was the first time in a while that Draper, the former four-star recruit and graduate transfer from Oklahoma, has been mentioned in camp. Many expect him to push for a starting job, but Pittman had to talk to him about not thinking so much and just go make tackles. That message was well received and he did more of that Friday. “To be honest with you, I think he’s doing a lot of processing,” Pittman said. “If you’re processing, you’re not reacting. And in this league, if you’re processing, you’re getting beat. So I just think he’s probably learned the defense a little bit better.” At Auburn, center center Nick Brahms smiled and looked into the camera, standing with good posture at the podium for his 9:30 a.m. interview with reporters last Friday. Though Auburn press conferences are bizarre these days — with players or Gus Malzahn at the podium, facing a large computer screen filled virtually with media via Zoom — the Tigers have taken it in stride, listening intently to each query about their 2020 fall camp and answering to the best of their ability what seems like every time. On Friday, Brahms obviously fielded a handful of questions about Auburn's rebuilding offensive line, on which he is the lone returning starter from last season. The junior is always a thoughtful and upbeat speaker, exuding optimism with each response. Though, if he had been slated to speak immediately after practice instead of before, he may have been too out of breath to talk for 15 minutes like he did Friday. "We’re running every day after practice," Brahms said. "We’ve never done that as an offensive line, so I think it’s good for us." Brahms explained that new O-line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. is bringing a number of fresh ideas to the group, including heightened conditioning once team-wide practice has concluded each day. That's to be assumed of a first-year coach — to introduce new perspectives on what it takes to be a successful offensive line. Bicknell isn't cutting any corners, though. According to Brahms, the coach is just as intense in virtual meetings as he is on the practice fields. “He's just putting them in different situations and trying to see how they respond," Malzahn said of Bicknell. He's demanding excellence from his group day in and day out, particularly in the fundamentals. "There are very specific techniques that you have to do," Brahms said of Bicknell. "Get your hat in the right place. Move your feet. Drive your knees. Get your hands in the right place. It's more of an NFL-type approach to coaching, I would say, with the technique and stuff." That last descriptor shouldn't come as a surprise. Bicknell coached offensive line in the NFL from 2009-15 with the Giants, Chiefs, Steelers and Dolphins before landing with Ole Miss in 2017. Once the Rebels' staff began to turn over under new head coach Lane Kiffin, Malzahn plucked Bicknell to replace J.B. Grimes in January. Brahms is now on the third position coach of his Auburn career, noting that Bicknell's approach has put a particular focus on the basics like Brahms hasn't yet experienced. As fall camp continues and Bicknell continues his instruction, Brahms said he and his teammates have had more than a few aha moments when it comes to new techniques being introduced. Bicknell has 19 years under his belt as an offensive line coach in the college and pro ranks, but he still understands the value of simplicity. "Some of the stuff is just common-sense stuff that I really didn't even think about before," Brahms said of Bicknell's coaching. "Now I think about it and it's like, wow, that makes a lot of sense." With practices combining Bicknell's fiery demeanor with his insistence on sound execution, Brahms said this preseason has been the most demanding — and physical — fall camp he's been part of as a Tiger. And as Auburn's staff continues to study its offensive linemen closely, hoping to soon land on a starting five, the Tigers are excited to see how Bicknell's coaching will pay off when the real games begin. "I think those drills are really created for it to be harder on us, so when it becomes game time, it’s easier," Brahms said. "I think that's going to really carry over to the practice field and the game field for us in the fall. I'm really looking forward to playing with the stuff that he's coached us. It's gonna be fun." At Texas A&M, sources told AggieYell.com Friday morning that freshman tight end Blake Smith suffered a knee injury and will miss the 2020 season. Smith was looking at significantly increased playing time with the shoulder injury suffered by Baylor Cupp -- but he was reportedly hurt in the same practice. The 6-foot-4, 266-pound former 3-star prospect had reportedly had a strong fall camp before his injury. Though he projected to be more of a blocking tight end this season, he did catch 40 passes for 491 yards and 10 TD his senior season at Southlake Carroll. The loss of Smith and Cupp, along with Glenn Beal's decision to transfer before training camp began, has depleted A&M's strength at the position. They still have talent sophomore Jalen Wydermyer, but Wright -- a defensive end at this time last year -- is now the second tight end. Walk-on Ryan Renick, who played a key role in the offense during the second half of 2019, may be in a position to see his role expand once again.

5. Now, let’s tour the SEC East, again courtesy of Rivals. At Florida, the school announced its reduced stadium capacity for the 2020 season Thursday, capping fan attendance at 17,000. Gators coach Dan Mullen said Friday he feels bad for the students, many of whom come to UF to attend sold-out football games. He also thinks his players will have to get used to the crowd size. “It’s going to be a little awkward,” he said. “Almost have more of a scrimmage feel than a game day feel, so I think that will be an adjustment. I probably got to do a little bit more research. It will be interesting with the NFL when they get to play to call some of their guys. “We’ll talk to some of their guys about how they felt about it. … Just to see what the atmosphere for those guys is and the effect on the players to maybe try to mentally prepare us for what it will be so it feels like game day and not a scrimmage because of the lack of atmosphere.” It’s been almost two decades since Mullen coached in front of a home crowd with so few fans. His last experience was the 2002 matchup between Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green, where he served as quarterbacks coach. “Would have been our last home game,” Mullen said, “and it was freezing cold. We were a ranked team and still had a really bad attendance. That kind of annoyed me.” Bowling Green’s stadium capacity is only 24,000, but the Falcons had a reported attendance of 12,974 for their home finale in ’02. “That was a complete lie,” Mullen said. “That was a friends and family crowd. You get rid of the 1 and the 12, chop that number off and go." The Big 12 announced its football game cancellation thresholds Friday. The minimum numbers of players required to play is 53, and the league also set the minimum thresholds of available players for offensive line (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterback (1). Mullen expressed concerns that a threshold rule could be abused by teams to avoid playing. He wants the SEC to ensure that doesn’t happen. “I think everybody's worried about maybe gamesmanship,” Mullen said. “One of the thoughts I had on that is, whatever you pick the numbers to be is great. … We get one game that we can try to change the date on. When it becomes a no-contest reschedule, the second time you do that you have forfeit the game. ... That’ll eliminate maybe the potential of anybody trying to have gamesmanship within the rule or trying to play around the rule to work it to their advantage. “You certainly hope no one would, but I'm sure coaches out there will try to try to do that and work their way around it maybe. And yeah, that's not fair. … You’re not doing things the right way and now we gotta go play later in the season. Then we have a bunch of injuries or something like that. Why punish us? So I think you should get one. And then the second one you'd have to forfeit the game if you don't want to play. I think that would solve a lot of problems.” UF’s pregame routine has been derailed by a new NCAA rule that requires players to wear their jersey number while on the field 90 minutes before the game. In years past, Mullen players at Florida and Mississippi State have warmed up in shirts and shorts to keep opposing teams from scouting their roster. Someone apparently complained. “That's because these staffs, people have like 75 quality control coaches that get all mad. They’ve got like 30 guys that are trying to take notes on our guys whenever we're warming up,” Mullen said. "I think it's ridiculous to have to do that, to be perfectly honest with you, it is. “The Dan Mullen Rule, that is horrendously ridiculous. Listen, it's not the game. Our guys like warming up how we warm up, but anyway. It is what it is. … I try to be a good soldier in the SEC, so I'll abide by the Dan Mullen Rule, and we'll put some number somewhere.” Mullen was asked which school turned UF in. “Who do you think?” he responded. The reporter guessed Georgia. “You said it, not me,” Mullen quipped. At Georgia, with Jamie Newman opting out for the upcoming season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wanted to use Saturday’s scrimmage to get a better grasp on the quarterback position. But one of the issues the team has is that there hasn’t been any live tackling on the quarterbacks. So when it comes to the mobility aspect of the position, it’s been hard to gauge just where JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis -- the two frontrunners for the starting job -- are at. “I don't know that we're getting a full read on any of them,” Smart said. “D'Wan steps up to scramble today, and you're having to decide, did he get sacked or did he not? That's never fair.The only way to make it fair is to make it live, and that's a tougher decision. It's a decision we've actually thought more about this year than we ever have before. “JT has some mobility with the knee brace on, but D'Wan certainly is ahead of them in regard to that. So, it's a hard measuring stick, because you're trying to judge whether the guy is down or not down, did he break the tackle, did he not break the tackle? So, no, you are not getting the full exposure to what you'd like. The only way you're going to get that is, A: scrimmage live or B: play a game. And the game is next in line for us outside of some other practices to get better." At Missouri, even though the Tigers didn't play Saturday, players and coaches took heart in watching others do just that. “I feel like we’ve definitely turned the corner,” graduate transfer wide receiver Keke Chism said. “We’re less than three weeks away from kickoff time. Everybody’s trying to shift their focus and get geared up for the first game.” The depth of despair came the week of August 11th when the Big Ten and the PAC-12 postponed their fall seasons within a day of each other. “The eye opener for me was when those two conferences, those big Power Five conferences, said they weren’t going to play football,” senior linebacker Jamal Brooks said. “All eyes went to the SEC, the big dogs. I was definitely nervous. Didn’t know what was going to happen.” "When a couple of conferences folded we were kind of worried about it," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "I think Greg Sankey’s done an outstanding job leading and not being worried about whatever was on Twitter. He makes decisions in real time and takes his time and has been that same way the entire time since March. He’s said I’m going to be deliberate in my decision making and give us as much time as we can. Got full trust and confidence in what he’s done compared to some of the other ones.” Football players have been trained their entire lives to deny any sense of doubt. Every game is winnable, ever opponent has a fatal flaw, every obstacle is just another one to be knocked down. But 2020 is different. Everybody knows it. “I’m not gonna sit here and make something up and say I never (doubted),” Brooks said. “There were times where it was like, man, I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to play again. Definitely there were times when we didn’t know what was going on. We were just hoping.” “I wasn’t sure if we were going to play at all this year,” defensive end Chris Turner said. “Especially when they shut down all the Major League teams, all the professional teams. What really kept me hopeful is just controlling what I could control and taking it one day at a time. I couldn’t control today in March.” At South Carolina, consistency is something Will Muschamp mentions early and often in his media briefings, and one of the few consistent things about the program right now is how often he preaches it while answering questions. It’s something he believes is integral to winning on Saturdays and something he looks for in his players during practice to determining playing time. Right now he’s not getting it on the offensive line, which has prompted moving a few pieces around in training camp. “We’ve moved some guys around,” Muschamp said. “Right now I would be hesitant to say a starting unit to be honest with you.” Heading into the preseason, it looked like the only position battle would be at center with almost every other spot locked up with Jazston Turnetine at left tackle, Dylan Wonnum at right tackle and Jovaughn Gwyn and Sadarius Hutcherson manning the guard spots. Right now it’s the tackle spots in question with five different guys getting the bulk of those reps. “We’ve looked at Dylan Wonnum at right tackle and left tackle. He’s certainly capable of playing both. We’ve looked at Jazton obviously at left tackle, Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols at right tackle,” Muschamp said. “Vershon Lee is a guy who has rotated in there and would be our fifth tackle at this time. Those are the guys we’re looking at; we need more consistency at that position with those guys.” The good news up front, though, is the Gamecocks have found their starting center with Eric Douglas having won that job just three weeks into camp, beating out Hank Manos and Vincent Murphy for the job. Douglas, a redshirt junior, started the opener last year at guard but is moving inside to better help his team this season. “Eric Douglas is our starter. Right now, Vinnie Murphy and Hank Manos are battling or the backup position,” Muschamp said. “Eric positioned himself from a leadership standpoint, getting us in the right call. He’s had a really solid camp for us. Vershon Lee is a guy we’ll look at a little bit this week but that’s where we are.” The Gamecocks are fresh off a 160-snap scrimmage where they had three different teams take reps at Williams-Brice where Muschamp left with some concerns up front. “I think protection-wise. Because of some third down situations we were in, our quarterbacks weren’t live but we would have gotten the quarterback hit a couple times Saturday,” he said. “That’s concerning, there’s no question about that." At Tennessee, preparing for a college football season amid the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 crisis has presented any number of unprecedented challenges for programs across the country. Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee dealt with some of those challenges on Saturday as 44 players missed practice. Pruitt noted that only ‘seven or eight’ of those absences were due to active Covid cases, while the vast majority were the result of contact tracing for players who may have been exposed to individuals with the virus. Tennessee had planned to scrimmage Saturday, but with so many players absent Pruitt had to scrap that idea. “We didn’t scrimmage today, we’ve got way too many guys out. We had 44 players that didn’t practice today, and they hadn’t practiced for probably the last three or four practices. We just didn’t think it was wise to scrimmage. We just went with a normal practice. We only have 30 offensive players that were able to practice, so we really focused on just two groups. “We worked on a lot of situational football. Had a chance to work short yardage, red area, some third down. We got some good work in on special teams. It’s just something that we’re going through.” Preparing for a season in these conditions is challenging to say the least, but it’s the new reality for players and coaches alike, and not just at Tennessee. On the front end everyone saw that the possibility of guys missing time because of the virus would be a very real thing, but the impact of quarantining individuals for two weeks who may have come in contact with an infected person is what’s really crippling the Vols’ preseason routine at the moment. Pruitt noted that 31 of the players who missed practice Saturday were on the offensive side of the ball. With that kind of number it seems it would be nearly impossible do anything aside from work on fundamentals. It’s certainly not ideal for trying to do anything in terms of working on your game plan for an upcoming opponent, something that will be even more of a handicap in the coming weeks. “As we ramp up the testing we had a few more positives, which that’s going to happen. The big issue for us has been the contact tracing and that’s where we’ve had tons of players, to be exact we’ve had 48 guys that have missed at least 14 days through quarantine, and four of those guys have been quarantined twice,” Pruitt said of the numbers. “So probably you’re talking about 52 guys. Two of the guys who were in quarantine self reported that they were around somebody with Covid and in the testing it ending up showing up that they had it. “Of the other guys we’ve had one out of 50 that eventually tested positive for Covid. We’re just trying to get through the contact tracing. When a guy misses 14 days of practice, or 14 days of training, it’s had a cumulative effect with a few injuries here and there, nothing severe, but some guys have had to miss some practice time. It’s definitely been challenging. We’ve got to continue to improve as a football team, figure out the circumstances and figure out a way to be productive.” Pruitt also noted that not all of the absences Saturday were Covid related. That number also included guys like Austin Pope, Len’Neth Whitehead and Tamarion McDonald who are recovering from surgery and others who are nursing some minor injuries suffered during camp.

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley (SoonerScoop.com)

6. I could never be an Associated Press voter, especially given my status as such a fan boy. However, if someone were foolish enough to give me a ballot, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. Florida 5. Georgia 6. Notre Dame 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma State 9. Auburn 10. Texas 11. Cincinnati 12. North Carolina 13. LSU 14. Iowa State 15. UCF 16. Memphis 17. Tennessee 18. Kentucky 19. Appalachian State 20. Navy 21. Virginia 22. SMU 23. Baylor 24. UAB 25. ULM

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (USA Today Sports)

7. The NFL season begins Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo., as the defending champion Chiefs entertain the Houston Texans. Here are my sure-to-go-bad-wrong predictions for the upcoming NFL season: NFC West: 1. Seattle Seahawks 2. San Francisco 49ers 3. Los Angeles Rams 4. Arizona Cardinals NFC North: 1. Minnesota Vikings 2. Green Bay Packers 3. Chicago Bears 4. Detroit Lions NFC South: 1. New Orleans Saints 2. Atlanta Falcons 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4. Carolina Panthers NFC East: 1. Philadelphia Eagles 2. Dallas Cowboys 3. New York Giants 4. Washington Football Team AFC West: 1. Kansas City Chiefs 2. Denver Broncos 3. Las Vegas Raiders 4. Los Angeles Chargers AFC North: 1. Baltimore Ravens 2. Pittsburgh Steelers 3. Cleveland Browns 4. Cincinnati Bengals AFC South: 1. Tennessee Titans 2. Houston Texans 3. Indianapolis Colts 4. Jacksonville Jaguars AFC East: 1. Buffalo Bills 2. New York Jets 3. New England Patriots 4. Miami Dolphins MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, San Francisco Offensive Rookie of the Year: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Defensive Rookie of the Year: Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Comeback Player of the Year: Cam Newton, New England Coach of the Year: Sean Payton, New Orleans Super Bowl LV: Seattle Seahawks over Kansas City Chiefs

8. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their new head coach this week. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith didn’t approve, going as far as saying Nash was hired as a result of his white privilege. At the risk of being accused of asserting my own white privilege, allow me to call bullshit. The NBA has long been a league that has provided shortcuts for the stars who made it what it is. No professional sports league, I would argue, has ever leaned more on its stars than the NBA. Those stars, once their playing careers were complete, often were awarded with positions they wouldn’t otherwise be “qualified” for. Magic Johnson, who is black, was named as the coach and then later the president of the Los Angeles Lakers. Larry Bird, who is white, was named coach and then later president of the Indiana Pacers. Isaiah Thomas, who is black, was named general manager of the Toronto Raptors. The list goes on. What’s maddening about Smith’s comments, however, is he knew they were trash when they left his mouth. Smith knows how the NBA works. Nash was hired as the Nets’ new coach because the team’s two stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, wanted him hired. Both Durant and Irving, coincidentally, are black. Smith knew what he was saying wasn’t true, but in today’s climate, it’s just easier to spew race-related drivel for the clicks than it is to tell the far less controversial truth. Journalism aside, others have said Nash’s hiring wasn’t fair. Life’s not fair. Some people have advantages. Some don’t. It’s always been that way. It will always be that way. There will always be politics. There will always be favoritism. Who you know will always matter in addition to what you know. Here’s a little life lesson: You’ll usually get what you work for. My son, Carson, spent most of the pandemic working on his basketball skills. He spent the summer going to middle school basketball workouts, knowing full well there was no guarantee he’d make the team when tryouts rolled around in August. Sure enough, he didn’t make the team. He was devastated, and anyone who has ever had children know when your kids hurt, you hurt. I told him he had two choices. He could take the coach’s decision and give up his dreams of playing basketball in high school or he could use it as fuel. I told him he could give up or he could work. He could give up or he could get in the gym and get strong. He could quit or he could find ways to improve his game. I’ve been proud of him. He’s added strength workouts to his schedule and he’s eagerly looking forward to going to the gym with me when he turns 14 in a few weeks. He’s been going to basketball workouts conducted by former Ole Miss standout Erica Sisk (she’s tough as hell, but she cares about the kids and he’s loved the instruction). He’s paid more attention to his diet and he’s lived in the driveway, working on his handle and his shot. He’ll try again in a year, and there are no guarantees. There are kids who are better than him — more athletic, more skilled. I can’t say if there will or won’t be other factors, but I told him the one thing he can control is how hard he’s willing to work. The end result will be he’ll either achieve his goal or one day realize it just wasn’t in the cards. Nash got the Nets job because he as a superstar back in the day. He was one of the faces of the league, and that “privilege” gave him cache with two of the league’s current superstars. Were there other more qualified candidates? Sure. But that’s not how life works. Nash will either succeed or he’ll fail in Brooklyn. That won’t be determined by his race. It’ll be determined by the decisions made in the organization and by his ability — or lack thereof — to communicate, organize and coach. But that’s not incendiary enough for Smith and the talking heads at ESPN. It’s sexier to make the hiring of a basketball coach a social justice talking point. And that’s sad.

1/ Very Reassuring U.S. Return To Campus C19 News: ZERO reported C19 hospitalizations despite >11,000 students testing C19+, i.e., being declared “C19 cases” pic.twitter.com/XrGlWddlsd — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) September 5, 2020

8b. Help me understand something. Look, I'm thrilled college football is back, but the mask policy is driving me insane. How is it that players can play on the field, sweating and spitting and bleeding on one another without masks but the people in the stands, mere feet away, in an open-air stadium, must wear masks and socially distance? I get that it's propaganda and government-regulated control mechanisms and all of that, but holy hell, it's stupid. It's an aerosolized virus. Asymptomatic people don't spread it. Young people who have it aren't getting sick enough to be hospitalized. What's the end game? When can we task these masks (I'm on record as saying I don't think they work and they're dirty as hell and we're wrecking our immune systems, making us more susceptible to future diseases) off and move on with our lives? When the revolt begins, you know where to find me.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Let’s take a break from saving the world and talk food. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Week, Lesson 52 -- Tips, Tricks, and Fall Weather In this week’s article, I will be doing an extended version of those tidbits at the beginning of each lesson. With the coronavirus still among us, those football weekends will take on a little different version of tailgating, having company over, dining out, and family gatherings. When I first learned tricks of the trade in restaurants, it unfortunately came when there had to be a trick performed. I would always ask the chefs whom I worked under, “what is the correct way to do this?”. After some years of compiling a multitude of things, let us begin with topics on restaurant criteria. Topic 1: Restaurants When it comes to a restaurant, why do you eat there? Is it because of the food, the atmosphere, the service, or is it all three? That is the thing that restaurants actually sell, satisfaction. When that particular restaurants satisfies 2 out of the 3, you will be back. Food 1.A: What is good for your body? What is seasonal? How many calories is in this food? When you go to a restaurant for the food offerings, you must be the best defensive lineman you can be to stop bad food from scoring a touchdown in your body. Look at the menu on the outside of the building, is it little or big? This will let you know the type of restaurant it is, a volume or quality restaurant. This is not to say that volume restaurants do not have quality products. It just means that those products are probably not sourced relatively close. What you choose to eat is just as important as who you choose to marry. If you go that route. Service 2.A: Hospitality is the word. You can gain a sense of the service by just briefly observing the staff that is in place. The big kicker to look for is teamwork. The restaurant industry is structured on this concept. If people are not helping others in a manner of selflessness, well it is probably going to show in your overall satisfaction. Service 2.B: Understanding the boat you are in and being its captain. When a restaurant is busy, there are longer wait times for food which result in impatience. To quell this, ask your server to be up front with you on the changing dynamics of service. Questions that I like to ask: 1) Being that there are a lot of people here, would it be easier for you to take our entire order at one time? 2) What is the wait time right now for the food? 3) We will probably drink the water pretty quickly, can you go ahead and bring us a pitcher of water? 4) Can I sit at the bar and order food? If you sit at the bar, you have the quickest service in the restaurant for everything. Just an FYI. Atmosphere 3.A: The music and the decor are two things that play into you taking a step off of the street and into a world of Willy Wonka. Both of these things are suppose to put you into a different mindset. There are some things that you might not like in the decor but, you shouldn’t look at these things. The thing you should be looking for is cleanliness. No, you do not need to be an inspector yet, if you notice more than 5 things dirty in a place as soon as you walk in…then walk out. Trust me on this point. Topic 2: Grilling Meat 1.A: When it comes to any meat, you need to allow it to come to room temperature before placing it on the grill. You will receive a more even cooking across the entire meat. Along with this, start off on the hottest part of the grill. You want to induce what is called the mallard reaction. This is when the natural sugars and starches in the meat will caramelise. This will produce a better flavour for your meat and also sear it as well. When you sear meat, it will hold in more moisture during the cooking process. Meat 1.B: After you have pulled the meat off of the grill, allow at least 5 minutes before slicing it. The juices will retain in the meat and not leak out. Overcooking and not resting meat rest for an adequate time has the same effect on the meat. It will dry it out. Veggies 2.A: IF you are to grill veggies, keep them either whole or if you slice them, slice them rather large. There is so much water in veggies that if you don’t slice them thicker, they have the tendency to not only over cook but also to become very flimsy. Lastly, the reason for the large pieces is that you don’t have to then flip over all of those “little” pieces that you made for individual portions. Cook them in larger pieces and then just slice them after you pull them off of the grill. Grill Prep 3.A: If you are using charcoal or gas, let the grill heat up at least 10 minutes before using it. This will super heat the actual grill panel and you will have a more consistent heat to cook your desired food of choice. Also, don’t use oil to “grease” the grill. Use a white bulb onion and rub it on the grill. This will not only oil the grill but also add flavour to it as well. Menu Planning 4.A: Don’t have the mindset of planning a menu where everything that you will eat that day or night comes from the grill. Make some cold dishes that you can set it the refrigerator before hand. It will help aide in not only you cooking time for the entire meal and so you don’t need to go to take a shower before you actually eat because you are so hot. Topic 3: Tail/Home-Gating Quantity 1.A: When you have a glorious spread of food items under your tent, let us be honest, it looks fantastic. It will sometimes even look picture worthy. Yet, when you are packing up the food after the game is over, you are trying to shove so many doggy bags upon people so that you don’t have to carry it home with you. You do not need more than 2 meats, 1 tray of sandwiches, and then some odd and end things. It is plenty. Drinks 2.A: You should always stay hydrated. Pack a good amount of water. Add a few lemons and limes into your drink cooler as well. They of course go great with water but also mixed cocktails. And just to say it, no you don’t need a handle of whisky for a game. Desserts 3.A: Individual desserts are a must here. For functionality, cookies and brownies will do the trick 100 percent of the time. They can sit at room or outside temperature without losing any quality. Plus, they are easy to make and transport. These are just a few of the tidbits to get you geared up for the upcoming season. I am excited for the fall weather that will hopefully bring a needed change for the temperature back home. Next week, I will sponsor another articles on tips with video links so that you can get better at plating your food at home! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Deshaun Watson got emotional after his family crashed his press conference to celebrate his new extension 🥰



(via @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/IlaV635jka — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

Kiké vs. a drone is laugh out loud funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/DbsgTV4NTC — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) September 5, 2020

Jalen has been talking to much trash lately so Noah felt it was important to humble him this morning 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YqAQuxPVxY — Curtis Allen (@Curtis_Allen20) September 6, 2020

This. This is every interracial family in America. Every friendship across color lines. Every employer who hired an employee who she respects even with opposite politics.



Stop telling us how much our parents & brothers and co-workers hate us.

It’s untrue:pic.twitter.com/qk7fCWetXN — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) September 6, 2020