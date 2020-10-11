RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin looks up as he leaves Vaught-Hemingway Stadium following the Rebels' 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama Saturday night. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

1. Ole Miss went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Alabama Saturday for about 49 minutes of action. The Rebels and Crimson Tide were tied at 42-42 before Alabama held Ole Miss to a couple of field goals and subsequently pulled away to a 63-48 win. Afterwards, Ole Miss fans stayed to give the Rebels a standing ovation as they left the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. First-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin appreciated the gesture, but only to a point. "It's kind of a shame that we weren't able to pull it off," Kiffin said. It's clear there will be no moral victories at Ole Miss under Kiffin. He's not going to talk about being proud of effort after a loss. Just Saturday, after watching his offense roll up well more than 600 yards of offense (647, to be exact) and 48 points, he referred to the loss as "kind of a waste." After the game, Kiffin told his players not to be happy. "Fans gave a standing ovation as we were walking off and I was very confused by that," Kiffin said. "We lost. Not that I don't appreciate the fans doing but make sure the players understand, we came here to win. We didn't come here to play close or cover spreads or any of that crap, so I told them they have (Sunday) off and we have to come back to work. We have to get better. "You just don't get chances like this and I think kids don't understand that. You don't get many chances to beat the No. 1 team in the country, the best program in the entire country, and it's right there to take." Ole Miss was really close Saturday. Two bad snaps killed drives. A questionable pass interference call kept an Alabama drive alive and resulted in a touchdown for the Tide. A botched snap by Alabama very nearly gave Ole Miss a chance at a win, but Mac Jones pounced on it and the Tide subsequently scored later in the possession. Ole Miss had an onside kick that was very nearly converted. Still, there's no denying Ole Miss' abhorrent defensive statistics. Alabama had 723 yards of total offense. Mac Jones was 28-for-32 passing for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Najee Harris had 23 carries for 206 yards and five touchdowns. "They weren't stopping us," Kiffin said. "We weren't stopping them." There's plenty of work to be done, and like Kiffin said, close doesn't count in football, but if you're an Ole Miss fan, you have to be thrilled with where the program is here in mid-October during a pandemic that has changed the way the sport looks and feels. On another day, a full stadium might have aided an underdog vying for a massive upset. On Saturday, with ticket restrictions and the remnants of Hurricane Delta limiting attendance, Ole Miss had to create its own energy. "We had a chance," Kiffin said. "They've been there 12 years or whatever running and we just got here. The only way you beat those guys is you have to do everything right the entire game and we didn't do that. I mean, you're not going to give up 723 yards and expect to win." Kiffin concluded his remarks by standing up, grabbing his stat sheet and saying, "All right, see ya." He was not a happy man. He wasn't a contented man. And if you're an Ole Miss fan, nothing short of a win Saturday night should make you happier.

Did Lane Kiffin have Alabama's Defensive Signals?

If you listen to Nick Saban after the game, he makes it sound possible and that it is not unusual.

Here is the comment. @JOXRoundtable pic.twitter.com/3WCoyAD7JK — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) October 11, 2020

2. Come on, Nick. Kiffin has been gone from Tuscaloosa since the end of the 2016 season. Am I to believe you haven't changed your signals in the almost four years that have passed since then? Saban admitted he was "boiling and bubbling" during Saturday's game, one that saw Ole Miss post 647 yards of total offense. Matt Corral was 21-for-28 passing for 365 yards. Snoop Conner had 128 yards rushing. Jerrion Ealy had 120. Elijah Moore had 11 receptions for 143 yards. Kenny Yeboah had seven receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. In short, Ole Miss kicked Alabama's ass on one side of the football and got its ass kicked going the other way. Neither side stopped the other, sans a Najee Harris fumble at the Ole Miss 1-yard-line and a couple of bad snaps that stunted Rebel possessions. "It seemed like everything we tried they had an answer for," Saban said. "I don't know if they had our signals or what. That's not anything unusual. It seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it." Saban praised Kiffin for his coaching and play-calling ability and praised Ole Miss' plan and talent on the offensive side. "Our guys competed, man," Saban said. "They played hard. They tried to stop them, right until the end. I know we didn't execute very well and you could say it was ugly at times. I'm responsible for that and we just have to do a better job with our players." Alabama is a premier program. Saban is, in my opinion, the best coach who has ever patrolled a college sideline. He's the GOAT. What he's done at Alabama over the last decade-plus will likely never be replicated. However, blaming his team's defensive struggles on stolen signals is silly. The bottom line is this: Ask anyone who knows him and they'll tell you Kiffin is an upper-crust elite play-caller, a guy who spots weaknesses on a defense in real time and capitalizes immediately. Throw in Jeff Lebby's amazing offensive scheme, a quarterback with a cannon for an arm and a special group of offensive weapons and the Rebels are a handful to deal with -- and then some. Ole Miss has now lit up Florida, Kentucky and Alabama on the offensive side of the ball. The Rebels can't stop anyone, which is why they're 1-2 and not in a different tier of the SEC. Make no mistake; Alabama is capable of winning the whole thing this year. Kiffin said he told Saban he hoped the Tide did just that. Just don't get it twisted. Saban knows what he saw Saturday night, and he left Oxford with a win under his belt and with the knowledge that Kiffin is going to make Ole Miss a challenge moving forward.

3. Lane Kiffin gets it. He spent part of last week reaching out to high-profile former players, making sure they know they're not only welcome at Ole Miss but wanted. He gave shout-outs, via face coverings to Archie Manning, Eli Manning, Patrick Willis and DK Metcalf. And there may have been others. Former players were active on social media, seemingly excited about the Rebels' play and Kiffin's affectionate outreach. It's genius stuff. Kiffin knows to recruit well enough to win big nationally at Ole Miss, he has to show elite prospects they can reach the NFL from Oxford. From Day One, Kiffin has talked about #ProMindset. Ole Miss has produced some big-time pros over the years, and Kiffin is smart enough to know he needs as many of those guys around and involved as much as possible. Also, I can assure you elite high schoolers today know who Metcalf is. He's a beast on their screens and on the X-boxes and PlayStations. Ole Miss didn't win Saturday night, but the game is the only thing Kiffin lost. I've used this word for weeks now, but he's making Ole Miss more relevant by the week.

Excited to have 59 elite prospects from across the country join us “virtually” for a great visit of campus! We’ve seen campus, we’ve seen the town, now it’s time for 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fBzKeKY6gx — Alex Collins (@Collins_OleMiss) October 10, 2020

4. Speaking of recruiting, COVID-19 has prompted the longest dead period in modern NCAA history, forcing programs to be creative on the recruiting trail. Few programs have been impacted more negatively by the halt on in-person recruiting than Ole Miss, which had major plans for the spring and summer halted by the pandemic. So the Rebels have pivoted to full-scale virtual visits on game days, showing prospects Oxford, the Ole Miss campus and the football facilities via the Internet. It's not ideal, of course; nothing replaces in-person communication. However, Ole Miss is likely going to have to convince a handful of elite prospects to choose the Rebels sight (mostly) unseen. So letting them see as much as possible virtually is a stroke of necessary genius. The Rebels need help just about everywhere, and they're being choosy. If they can mostly overcome the challenge of this virus-impacted recruiting cycle, it's very likely a sign of excellent things to come for Kiffin's program.

I know no one is particularly happy about the call, but after three games I feel pretty safe in saying Sam Pittman knows what he’s doing.



Guy has Jedi mind-tricked those dudes into believing they can win. That’s the hardest part, and he’s already done it. https://t.co/2ZffQtZsTF — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 11, 2020

5. Up next: Arkansas. Ole Miss and the Razorbacks square off in Fayetteville Saturday at 2:30 p.m. A year ago, this matchup had no curb appeal whatsoever. A year later, frankly, it's pretty damned intriguing. No two programs appear to be impacted more positively by coaching changes than Ole Miss and Arkansas. Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss people excited. Sam Pittman has had the same affect on Arkansas faithful. The Hogs are 1-2, having lost to Georgia and Auburn and beaten Mississippi State. Arkansas led Georgia in the third quarter and led Auburn with 30 seconds left Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The loss kept the Razorbacks from improving to 2-1 - something they’d done just once in SEC play in the previous 13 seasons - but Pittman, like Kiffin at Ole Miss, is working to change program culture and expectations. “(I told them) that I was proud of them, that they fought their butt off, that we've got a good football team, and that times of us going some place and embarrassing our fans and our football team are over,” Pittman said. “I was proud of them, that's what I told them." Much like Kiffin remarked after Ole Miss' loss to Alabama, Pittman is being purposeful about not settling for moral victories. "Last week we were jovial and cheerful,” Pittman said. “This week they were down and they were hurting, and they should. They put a lot of sweat into their preparation for Auburn. They did a nice job of doing it. At the end, they had one more play that was a little bit better than ours.” Arkansas fell down early, 17-0, Saturday, and it appeared the Hogs were about to be blown out in the fashion that has become commonplace for the Razorbacks over the past several seasons. That trend didn't continue on the Plains. “I just didn't see panic,” safety Jalen Catalon said. “We're down 17-0, it was easy for us to get down and blame and start pointing fingers, but that's not what we did. We just looked at each other and said, 'I got you, you got me.' It showed.” Transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks led the comeback, completing 22 of 30 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. It was the most passing touchdowns by an Arkansas quarterback since Brandon Allen had seven in a losing effort against Mississippi State in 2015. “Feleipe, man, he's a hell of a quarterback,” running back Trelon Smith told HawgBeat.com, part of the Rivals.com network. “I’ve never seen Feleipe in panic mode. He's always the type of guy to come over on the sideline and motivate everybody to keep going, keep pushing, next play.” “You saw that look in his eye that he was ready to go no matter what,” Catalon said. “You saw him string together some drives, which gave us - the defense - confidence to say, 'We've got a quarterback that's going to do his thing. Let's do our thing.' Before you know it, we're back in the game.” “We don't come to Auburn or anywhere else to lose,” Pittman said when asked about his team’s confidence during his postgame radio interview. “I think we feel we belonged on the field with Auburn and we certainly did.” We will have coverage throughout the week. On Saturday, we'll have Scoreboard Business presented by The Rogue beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed by the MPW Digital Watch Party and our post-game show, Hand-Raised Guys, approximately 20 minutes after the game's conclusion.

Statement on play at :30 to go in fourth quarter of Arkansas-Auburn game. pic.twitter.com/L1UQRlFx2M — SEC Officiating (@SECOfficiating) October 11, 2020

6. Here's my weekly ranking of the SEC. You'll argue with it. Hell, I'll argue with it. The league is wonderfully weird this season. 1. Georgia -- That defense is stout. 2. Alabama -- Mac Jones isn't in the Heisman conversation but he should be. 3. Florida -- I know the Gators lost at Texas A&M, but I'm trying to look at full bodies of work here. 4. Texas A&M -- There's no way around it; that was a huge win for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. 5. Auburn -- I kind of threw up in my mouth as I typed this. The Tigers were very fortunate to "win" Saturday. 6. Tennessee -- For one half, the Vols looked like a contender. For another, they looked like the fifth best team in the division. 7. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense makes every game from here on out winnable. The defense, however, makes every game (sans Vanderbilt) losable. 8. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks obliterated Vanderbilt. Someone has to be eighth. 9. Kentucky -- The Wildcats finally put it all together against Mississippi State. 10. Arkansas -- The Hogs got screwed at the end. They just did. They could easily be 2-1 right now. 11. Missouri -- Credit where credit is due. The Tigers' passing attack was spectacular against LSU. 12. LSU -- Speaking of, boys and girls, 3-7 is very much on the table for the defending champions. 13. Mississippi State -- The Pirate is already talking about a purge. He'd best be careful. That stuff won't work in the SEC, certainly not if you're trying to recruit elite players. 14. Vanderbilt -- I've got nothing. In a year where everyone deserves a freebie, Vanderbilt is here to serve.

7. I could never be an Associated Press voter, not with all of my biases, and certainly not in comparison to all of the unbiased sportswriters I see out there on the Twitter machine. However, if I had a ballot, mine would look like this today. Keep in mind I would not vote for teams that haven't played yet, thus there's no Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC or Mountain West representation here. If that bothers you, well, you need a hobby. 1. Clemson 2. Georgia 3. Alabama 4. Notre Dame 5. Oklahoma State 6. North Carolina 7. Cincinnati 8. Florida 9. Kansas State 10. BYU 11. Iowa State 12. Louisiana-Lafayette 13. Texas A&M 14. SMU 15. Marshall 16. Auburn 17. Miami 18. West Virginia 19. Tulsa 20. UAB 21. Coastal Carolina 22. Tennessee 23. Virginia Tech 24. Boston College 25. Liberty

8. Major League Baseball is down to four teams. The Tampa Bay Rays are the best team no one ever talks about, a club buried in a small market in a division full of behemoths. The Houston Astros are the villains of the sport, caught cheating their way to a title in 2017. Three years later, the Astros have embraced the hate and it appears to have served as a motivating chip on their collective shoulder. The Atlanta Braves are the organization that could. The Braves built around young, dynamic players are appear poised to contend for titles for the next decade. The likely National League MVP, Freddie Freeman, anchors the lineup but it's Ronald Acuña Jr. who electrifies fans. The Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball's best team. But year after year, the Dodgers have fallen short in the playoffs, whether it be to the Cubs or Astros or Red Sox. Clayton Kershaw is the best pitcher in baseball history without a World Series ring. The Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts prior to the 2020 season and emerged as the prohibitive favorite to win it all. Here are my sure-to-go-wrong predictions for the MLB semifinals: American League Championship Series: Rays over Astros in 7 National League Championship Series: Dodgers over Braves in 7

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Gratin Dauphinois

9. It's time to eat, so here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 57 -- Gratin Dauphinois. One of the best parts of traveling is exploring the different types of cuisines throughout say an adjoining state, region, or nation for that matter. The ingredients are essentially the same but if you travel just 50 miles for instance, the cuisines differ greatly. For me, I love to hear a story of how a dish came about. In France, it was usually for a royal family that was dining. There was a mistake made or a request from a person that threw the kitchen into a panic. Cue the movie Ratatouille in your head at this moment. In the South, we make potato salad. We pride ourselves on this dish. Now just imagine, we did a variation of this potato salad but served it hot with cheese and butter. We now have dauphinois. This dish is from the southeast of France. It is totally worth the time to peel the smaller potatoes to make on a fall evening. It is not the healthiest of dishes by the way. Yet, its good for your tummy. Tidbit #1: For this side dish, the purestes say that you are not to boil the potatoes before you cook them. If so, then the name would change gratin savoyard. Think in the sense of Lane Kiffin calling an offensive play: double slot zoom right 40 blast versus double slot zoom right 41 blast. Still the same line up essentially, just a little different. Tidbit #2: I like to use a mandolin to slice the potatoes to coin thickness. You can totally use a knife as well. It is just faster using the first method. Pay attention not to go too fast using the mandolin though. It can bite you. Tidbit #3: With the recipe below, I encourage you to make this dish at least 3 times this fall. The reason being is for you to adjust maybe just a pinch of gruyere cheese more and so on for your taste. This recipe will go in “Your recipe book”. So enjoy. Things you will need: 4-6 People, or 2 People who eat it within an hour…my girlfriend and I Pair with a nice roasted chicken A glass of Chardonnay, oaked Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 1.5 hours Utensils needed: 1 Work surface and chef’s knife 1 Casserole dish, 13 x 9 1 Mandolin (if applicable) 1 Mixing bowl, large 1 Digital scale 1 Vegetable peeler 1 Rubber spatula Measuring cup of 1 tsp 1 Oven 1 Timer on your phone Pair of oven mitts Ingredients needed: 1 Kg of charlotte potatoes 100 g of grated gruyere cheese 1 clove of garlic, minced small 200 ml of whole milk 200 ml of heavy cream Butter (to rub in the casserole dish + 2 tbsp to put on top of the potatoes) White pepper Salt Nutmeg Directions: Step 1: Fill your mixing bowl with a small amount of water. Peel all of your potatoes and place in the mixing bowl. Wash them with more faucet water and then drain. Set aside. Set your oven temperature to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Step 2: Mince the garlic on your work surface. Use the butter to rub the entire inside of the casserole dish. After, using your fingers, rub the casserole dish with the minced garlic. Step 3: Slice or mandolin all of your potatoes. Place back in your mixing bowl. Add 2 pinches of salt and 1/2 pinch of white pepper. Toss all together and then pour in your casserole dish. Spread to even out the potatoes into one layer. Step 3.1: Pour the milk and cream into the mixing bowl. Add 2 pinches of salt, 1/2 pinch of white pepper, 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Stir using your spatula and then pour over your potatoes in the casserole dish, slowly to reduce splatter. Step 3.2: Sprinkle the gruyere cheese over the top of the potatoes. Add the 2 tbsp of butter over the top of the cheese. Place in the oven and cook for 1.5 hours. Step 4: Please read carefully. Turn your oven off and set it to the broil setting. You will now cook the top to brown the entire top with a few splotches of burnt potatoes. The time frame will range. So use your timer on your phone to then write down in your recipe how much time it will take to brown the entire top. Pull from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before serving. I like to put a few dashes of tabasco on mine by the way. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral looks to pass during the first half of the Rebels' 63-48 loss to Alabama Saturday in Oxford. (Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press)

Dan Mullen's rant on the Texas A&M crowd Saturday was something. He used the number 50-thousand...A&M says the attendance was 24,709.



Listen to the reporter at the end ask, are you saying you want 90K in The Swamp? @JOXRoundtable pic.twitter.com/UGpaU2tUgj — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) October 11, 2020

Randy Arozarena posts the dance battle against Brett Phillips on his Instagram. He said: “Today I took home the crown. I won my rematch.”



Phillips and Arozarena are now tied. pic.twitter.com/OvteU49zQd — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) October 10, 2020