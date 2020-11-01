RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. Ole Miss crushed Vanderbilt, 54-21, Saturday, getting to the bye week with a 2-4 record. Matt Corral and Elijah Moore were "lights out," on Saturday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. So what have we learned about Ole Miss through six games: 1. There's a culture change in Oxford. Kiffin has clearly taken control of the program. Players have bought in. They're playing hard, they're playing with confidence and they're always dialed in. In a season playing games in mostly empty stadiums, the Rebels have consistently brought great energy to the field. That's a credit to Kiffin and his coaching staff. 2. Corral looks like a potentially elite quarterback. Outside of a poor performance at Arkansas, Corral has been excellent this season. One can't help but think Corral will thrive when he finally gets an offseason and a spring in an offense he already knows. 3. There is a lot of work to be done on the recruiting trail. The Rebels need help all over the defense. Defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, safety and cornerback are all critical areas for the program moving forward. It's not scheme or coaching that's hurting Ole Miss on defense. It's a lack of size, speed and depth. There are needs on offense, too, in particular wide receiver and offensive line. Ole Miss needs the recruiting dead period to be lifted, and the sooner, the better. 4. The future is bright. Kiffin has turned Ole Miss into a story and once the dead period is lifted, look for action on the recruiting trail.

2. Up next: South Carolina on Nov. 14. The Gamecocks are 2-3, having lost to Tennessee and at Florida before beating Vanderbilt and Auburn. South Carolina lost at LSU, 52-28, on Oct. 24 before enjoying a bye week. South Carolina plays host to Texas A&M Saturday.

3. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Alabama -- Mac Jones should be the Heisman leader. 2. Texas A&M -- The Aggies are beginning to look like a true contender. 3. Florida -- The Gators were dominant in the second half Saturday. 4. Georgia -- I have concerns about the Bulldogs' offense. 5. Auburn -- The Tigers' wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss count as wins, and that was an ass-kicking they applied to LSU. 6. Arkansas -- The Hogs were respectable in College Station. 7. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense keeps them in every game. 8. Missouri -- The Tigers just got outmanned in Gainesville. 9. Kentucky -- Joey Gatewood didn't change things. 10. Tennessee -- I think the Vols could be in trouble in Fayetteville. 11. LSU -- That pass defense is really bad. How does that happen? 12. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks have been very inconsistent. 13. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs can't score. 14. Vanderbilt -- Woof. Speaking of, they get a shot in Starkville Saturday.

4. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, thank God, but if I did, it would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Notre Dame 5. Texas A&M 6. Cincinnati 7. Florida 8. Indiana 9. Georgia 10. Wisconsin 11. Oklahoma State 12. BYU 13. Miami 14. Tulsa 15. Coastal Carolina 16. Iowa State 17. Liberty 18. Lousiana-Lafayette 19. Oklahoma 20. Boise State 21. Marshall 22. Northwestern 23. Auburn 24. Texas 25. San Diego State

5. Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis met with the media via Zoom on Thursday and discussed a number of topics. The full video is linked above. Here are some highlights: — Davis said he’s really impressed with both of his point guards, Jarkel Joiner and Devontae Shuler. “About 90 percent of the time, we pit them against each other every single day. It’s made them much better. Usually about one time during practice, we put them both on the same time. It’s been really good. I know one thing: Both of them have made each other a lot better.” Davis emphasized what he’s said for months now — he expects this team to be much tougher. For example, Davis said he’s repeatedly noticed Rider transfer Dimencio Vaughn impressing as a rebounder. The Rebels, as a whole, appear to be a very good rebounding team. “I just think in this league that is so important,” Davis said. “Knock on wood, that’s been one of the biggest improvements I see — offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding.”

6. Joiner, an Oxford native who began his career at Cal State-Bakersfield, can't wait to play his first game at Ole Miss after sitting out last season as a transfer. "Being able to play in front of my friends and family, I'm pumped up and ready," Joiner said. Joiner is playing all three guard spots for this team, though he'll use most of his minutes at the point or at shooting guard. Joiner has impressed with his work ethic since he arrived. He said not playing last season was difficult but he made the most of the time. "It was great that I got to sit out a year," Joiner said. "I got better. Everybody wants to play at a high level."

7. Arizona State forward Romello White has fit right in at Ole Miss. "They accepted me really good," White said. "Coach Davis is doing a great job with me. I'm really starting to change. My body's getting better. I cut my weight down. I'm feeling more athletic, shooting the ball way better, shooting the ball more. I'm actually having confidence in my shot when I shoot and I'm driving the ball more, so really everything so far has been great." White said he's focused on extending his range and his face-up game. He's been doing drills every day, and he's noticing that the offense is getting him shots he's been wanting but not getting during his time at Tempe. On defense, White is setting an example as a rebounder. "I'm just a grimy, kind of physical dude," White said. "I think that plays a huge part. I'm really unselfish. I know if I'm not getting the ball, I'll get the ball another way rebounding. ...That's what I live by -- getting the ball off the glass."

8. Election 2020 is Tuesday. Presumably, we'll either have a new president-elect or a re-elected president by the end of the week. I'm exhausted from it, if I'm honest, and I don't live in a swing state. I am 50 years old, and I've never seen the country more divided, more angry. I read that that is the case elsewhere as well. More than 90 million people have already voted, and polls are everywhere. Most expect a Joe Biden win on Tuesday, though there is a plausible trail for Donald Trump to follow that would lead to another four years of his presidency. Per reports, many Trump insiders are pessimistic going into the final hours. There's also a very real possibility that results in North Carolina and/or Pennsylvania could lead to a long week -- or longer -- of waiting. I'll admit it; the entire thing has made me very anxious. Rightly or wrongly, I don't particularly care for either candidate. Trump is brash and sometimes nasty. He's run, at least in my opinion, an historically horrific campaign, though his energy in the final days has been impressive. Biden, a lifelong politician who was Barack Obama's vice-president for eight years, strikes me as a puppet these days. He clearly is in mental decline, at least in my opinion, and I have real reservations regarding just how compromised he and his family might be in China, Ukraine and beyond. In 2016, days after my beloved Chicago Cubs won the World Series, I voted for Theo Epstein for president. On Tuesday, I'll vote for Trump. Again, I'm 50. If I were 30, certainly in my field, I wouldn't admit that out loud. That makes me question the polls. Are Trump supporters scared to admit they're voting for the president? Do they lie and say they'll vote for Biden? Do they say they're undecided? The answers to all of those questions is yes. People are labeled racists, bigots, sexists and worse if they admit they're voting for Trump. Who wants that? The polls all point to a fairly easy Biden win. My eyes tell me something is amiss in the polls. These Trump rallies in swing states are huge. I look at the media coverage of them -- they're super spreader events! or attendees are left in the cold! -- and I wonder if that's fear from media that a repeat of 2016 is imminent. Make no mistake; my field is in bed with Biden. Most media members are progressive/liberal by nature. Trump made the media an enemy four years ago with his "Fake News" attacks, and he hasn't relented. The media has fired back and gone after Trump hard in this election cycle, to the point that it has completely ignored a potential bombshell of a story. Understand this: Reporters love Twitter. More than that, they love getting affirmation from other reporters on Twitter. It's like a drug. If they don't march to the correct beat, they're kicked out of the band -- publicly. In a field that has been crushed by the pandemic, reporters are terrified they'll lose their friends, followers or possibly their jobs if they don't go with the majority. I'll get pushback on this from fellow reporters. The ones honest with themselves will admit this is true. For the overwhelming most part, the media has hidden beyond a really lazy excuse as it pertains to Hunter Biden's now infamous laptop. It has said, basically as a collective, that the chain of command of the laptop is such that it makes reporting on the content of the laptop risky. Of course, that's ridiculous. If the contents of the laptop can be verified -- and it appears they can be -- how that laptop got into the hands of the media shouldn't matter. Questions should be asked. Answers should be demanded. Highly respected journalist Glenn Greenwald accused his editors at The Intercept, a news outlet he cofounded, of censoring an article he wrote, “based on recently revealed emails and witness testimony” that “raised critical questions” about Biden’s conduct. I'm not talented enough to explain Greenwald's decision to move his journalism elsewhere. I'll let him do it for himself.

Chris Hedges and Matt Taibbi examine how the press and the major tech platforms function as a propaganda and censorship bureau on behalf of the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign.https://t.co/gWsEmDELpZ — Chris Hedges (@ChrisLynnHedges) November 1, 2020

For me -- and I emphasize, for me -- this is an election of fear versus courage. A great friend of mine, a man who is near the top of his profession making seven figures per year, told me last week he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic, at least from a news standpoint, goes away on Tuesday night. I pray he's right, but I disagree. I once believed this was all about the election, but I think there's real fear out there. The media has convinced people that more than 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, not with it. History, I suspect, will crucify us for our role in this disaster. But there's real fear. We saw it on Halloween. Trick-or-treaters were greeted by a dichotomy of homes. Some were darkened with signs saying they hoped to see the little ghouls and goblins next October. Others were wide open, welcoming the little guests with handfuls of treats. Masks have become weapons and virtue signals. Whether you believe they work or not, you have to admit that. People are putting nasty pieces of cloth over their faces and wearing them everywhere, and I'm left to wonder how intelligent people can do that day after day without even wondering if it's healthy, much less if it's stopping the spread of the virus. But if you dare question whether the masks work, you're labeled a MAGA idiot. Ask me how I know. I prefer Trump over Biden for tax reasons, for immigration policies and because I like the people he has put on the Supreme Court. However, like I said earlier, this election, at least to me, is about fear versus courage. I worry that Biden will shut down the country in January if he's elected. I believe that's inevitable, especially if we as a nation keep hunting cases and counting cases, which shows no signs of slowing. I believe Trump will continue to fight to open things up, and I believe that's what we as a nation must do. For me, it's that simple. A shutdown will kill people who otherwise would suffer no harm via the virus. I believe we must learn how to live with the virus. I fear Biden wants to eradicate it before we can resume normalcy. I don't trust either party to have a vaccine in place by the summer. Trump is promising a vaccine within weeks. He said Sunday it will be distributed to seniors first and to everyone soon. I pray he's right whether he's re-elected or not, but I'm not sure I completely trust people to voluntarily take a vaccine that was produced that quickly. I'm certainly not sure I'm going to volunteer myself for it. I talked to people at several universities last week, asking the same question: Are you going to be in-person next fall? The answers were alarming. The universities, including Ole Miss, are lying to us about the spring. Book that. Classes are going to be mostly online or virtual. Kids are going to be asked to teach themselves difficult subjects. The universities know it. They're just kicking the can down the road until they get some registration money. University officials are robbing parents of tuition money, hiding behind virus fears. The science doesn't support that decision, mind you, but that's what is happening. Ask officials at any school if they're committed to something close to 100 percent in-person instruction next fall, in freaking August. You won't get a real answer. You'll get platitudes and evasion. Businesses are being regulated right out of existence. It's my opinion it's time for courage -- courage to open universities, courage to open restaurants and bars, courage to open stadiums and arenas, courage to open life. I grew up believing in personal responsibility. If you're frail or elderly or your health is compromised, you need to be careful. If you're young and healthy, you need to live. That's just my opinion; you're free to disagree. You get a vote. So do I. Regardless, I'm a firm believer in America. America will speak on Tuesday. A message will be sent, one way or the other. Either we'll indict Trump and tell him his response to COVID-19 was insufficient or we'll re-elect him, indicting the mainstream media in the process. I keep getting asked what I think will happen. I don't know. The polls say Biden will win, likely pulling the Senate to the Democrats with him. Then my eyes look up at the television in my office and I see thousands of people packed into an outdoor venue in Washington, Michigan, to see Trump. It's 39 degrees, with high winds and snow flurries there, and thousands are ignoring a pandemic and braving the cold to hear the president. That scene keeps playing out all over the Midwest and in other swing states, as it did on Sunday in Dubuque, Iowa, and Hickory, North Carolina, and elsewhere. I'll watch with interest Tuesday night, and I'll accept the results and respect the office. I won't riot. I'll get up and work. That's what Americans are supposed to do. We'll hear pleas to unite after Tuesday. I fear that ship has sailed. I fear the aftermath of Tuesday, one way or the other, is going to be nasty. Yet I'll hope I'm wrong. I'll hope, one way or the other, our country finds a way to come to its senses, push through a pandemic and get back to normal. Over the past few months, I've caught myself becoming an advocate for young people above all else. I guess that's not such a bad thing. In the end, whether it's Trump or Biden, I find myself hoping we can realize we are going to have to be more resilient and more courageous and less fearful. It's my opinion, regardless of who occupies the White House for the next four years, we owe them that.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Enough politics and pandemics. Let's eat. Here's Burton Webb, our resident Parisian chef, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 60 -- Chicken Parmesan. Here in the States we have popularized this dish to make it more American. That is not a bad thing. We are bigger, faster, and stronger in most things that we do. To circle back to this dish though, we have made it bigger, blander, and weaker. Let’s get back to the basics of knowing how to do it the right way, with flavour and simplicity. From there, change the recipe as you like, as long as it is better. Tidbit #1: You don’t have to pound the chicken breasts before you bread them. It is a common misconception. Slice the chicken breast down the middle. Think about opening a book at the half way point. It decreases in its thickness. This allows for yourself not to break down the tissue. There isn’t a lot of fat in chicken meat, so what “fat tissue” are you really breaking down when you smash it? None. Tidbit #2: Now when it comes to doing your breading aspect, you have to add flavour to not only the crumbs but also the egg wash. In Italy there is never plain flour for breading. There is always grated parmesan added to the flour mixture. Just a little trick of the trade. We will do the same with the egg wash that includes garlic. Tidbit #3: You do not have to serve pasta with the dish. It can be served alone as we are doing, if it is good enough. Tidbit #4: There is a difference in frying vegetables versus sautéing them. No you don’t have to have a lot of oil for the first. It is literally the temperature at which you cook them that is the difference. It will keep more of the natural oil in the vegetables when frying them. You want this ‘frying method’ if you are continuing to cook the vegetables for an extended period of cooking to offer a flavour boost to your palate and also a textual difference. Tidbit #5(Last one): Make sure to write down after you eat the dish anything that you would like to add or subtract from the dish. This is how you will really turn any dish into a signature dish for yourself. Things you will need: 3-4 People Preparation time: 35 minutes. A Glass of Pinot Grigio, ask for one that is slightly spicy Equipment needed: 1 Work surface with a chef’s knife 2 Small, shallow casserole dishes 1 Fork 1 Medium saute pan 1 Medium sauce pot with a lid 1 Stove top and oven 1 Side plate 1 Wooden spoon 1 Box grater 1 Fish spatula Measuring cups of 1 cup and ‘pinches’ 1 Baking Tray with baking spray 1 Pair of oven mitts Ingredients needed: 2 Chicken Breast, sliced in half 1 Small bunch of Parsley, chopped 2 Cloves of garlic, minced 1 Small yellow onion, diced medium 2 Eggs, whole 1 Large can diced tomatoes Italian Bread Crumbs Panko Bread Crumbs 1 Small Parmesan cheese wedge 1 Bulb of fresh mozzarela Olive Oil Sugar Salt Pepper Directions: Step 1: Begin by slicing, chopping, and mincing all of your vegetables/herbs and put to one side of your work surface. Step 1.1: Place your sauce pot on the stove and set to medium-high heat. Wait 3 minutes. Add a 2 count of olive oil to the pan and chopped onion immediately after. Cook for 3 minutes while stirring with your wooden spoon. Add half of your minced garlic. Stir. Continue cooking for 30 seconds. Add your can of tomatoes, slowly. Finally, add one pinch of salt, pepper, and sugar. Cover with a lid and reduce the heat to medium heat. Step 2: Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. After, spray your baking tray with baking spray. Step 3: In one of your casserole dishes, add the two eggs, the other half of the minced garlic, half of your chopped parsley, and 2 pinches of salt and pepper. Whisk with your fork. Step 3.1: In your other casserole dish, add 1 cup of the Italian and Panko bread crumbs. Now, box grate the Parmesan on top. I did 10 grates. Mix everything with one of your hands. Step 4: Place your sauce pan on the stove top over medium heat. Let it heat up for 4 minutes. Step 4.1: Slice your chicken breasts down the middle. Place one in the egg mixture to coat. Then place in the bread crumb mixture, coat. Set both on your side plate after completed. Step 4:2: Add a 2 count pour of olive oil to your sauté pan. Place the 1 halved chicken breast in and cook for 4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place on your baking tray. Step 5: Taste the tomato sauce carefully for salt and pepper. Add another pinch if needed. Spoon over the top of the chicken breasts. Step 5.1: With your fingers tear the mozzarella ball into tiny slivers and place over the chicken breasts. Now, grate 10 more grates over the chicken breasts. Place in the oven until the cheese is golden brown, roughly 8-10 minutes. Step 6 (Last one): Pull the baking tray from the oven and sprinkle the rest of your chopped parsley over the top. Serve warm and possible with some chilli flakes for extra punch. If you would like buttered pasta with the dish, serve to the side of the chicken parmesan, not under it. It makes it more difficult to cut the chicken properly. From the Mississippian in Lockdown #2 in Paris, Bon Appétite!

I woke up this morning thinking it was all a dream.

