RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin congratulates Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ole Miss resumed football operations on Friday and appear poised to conclude the regular season on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m.) at LSU. The Tigers' numbers are depleted, but after knocking off Florida Saturday night in Gainesville, I'm going to venture a guess that LSU will actually want to play the game. On a day when the Southeastern Conference Championship Game should be the headliner, Ole Miss at LSU is actually potentially the most entertaining game on the docket. Give LSU credit. With chaos surrounding the program and with key players defecting late in the season, the Tigers showed up at The Swamp and ended Florida's national title hopes a week before Alabama could have the honors. Ole Miss hasn't played in three weeks, so there's no telling how sharp or rusty the Rebels will be. However, the Tigers' secondary is porous and Matt Corral loves to sling it, so there should be fireworks in Baton Rouge. If there are bowls, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will go bowling, regardless of the outcome Saturday. It's conceivable a win over LSU, which would give Ole Miss a 5-4 mark, would push the Rebels to one of the Florida-based bowls. They might go there even at 4-5 but a win over the Tigers would make Ole Miss extremely attractive.

Hudson Wolfe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. As of this writing, Ole Miss is up to No. 19 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. The Rebels are in on several other high-profile, highly-ranked targets, so that ranking could and should climb a bit. We'll have coverage of Ole Miss' push towards Wednesday's early signing period on the site all week, but this is a place for thoughts and context. Here's mine: Wow. Ole Miss is putting together a potentially top-15 recruiting class during a pandemic and during a recruiting dead period that is now more than nine months old. Prospects can't take visits. Coaches can't go see kids and their families. The atmosphere isn't friendly for relationship-building, yet here's Ole Miss, climbing the recruiting rankings like Spider Man on a skyscraper. If you're an Ole Miss fan, this should have you thrilled for the future. If Kiffin and Co. can pull this off in a pandemic, what can they do when things get back to normal. I'm told Kiffin has told friends he thinks he can assemble top-10 classes every year at Ole Miss. If he's right -- and I have no reason to doubt him -- the opportunity is there for Ole Miss to emerge as one of the elite programs in the league. Look at the landscape. Alabama is dominant, the nation's best program. Jimbo Fisher appears to have Texas A&M poised to join the ranks of the elite. The Aggies are No. 11 in team rankings right now. Despite Saturday's disaster, Florida is accumulating talent and is a dangerous program. Georgia is going to go 8-2 and is fourth in the Rivals rankings. The Bulldogs aren't going away. After that, however, there are question marks galore. LSU has issues. Auburn has a huge, expensive decision to make. Missouri is rising but there are limitations there. Kentucky is solid but that's all. Arkansas is on a path to respectability, but no one is crazy enough to think the Hogs are anywhere close to contention. South Carolina is starting over. Tennessee is stagnant and everyone except those in Knoxville know it. Mississippi State is spiraling and Vanderbilt is celebrating extra points. There's a place for Ole Miss to break into the top five in the league, and Kiffin seems to be the guy to do it. What's happening on the recruiting trail is evidence of just that.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

3. Speaking of, here are my weekly rankings of the SEC: 1. Alabama -- The best. Period. A machine. 2. Texas A&M -- The Aggies need help, but there's a path to the playoff. 3. Florida -- What a disastrous loss for the Gators. Wow. 4. Georgia -- If JT Daniels is as good as Georgia thinks he is, the Bulldogs are going to be scary next season. 5. Auburn -- Gus Malzahn had a "solid" 6-4 season and is owed $22 million. 6. Ole Miss -- It's a program on the rise. 7. Missouri -- Georgia popped Mizzou, but Eliah Drinkwitz did a solid job in Year One. 8. LSU -- Again, credit to the Tigers for showing up in Gainesville. Most (hand raised) didn't think they would. 9. Kentucky -- Someone has to be ninth. 10. Arkansas -- The Hogs went 3-7 but could have easily been 5-5. Given the depths the program had fallen to, there's reason for measured optimism in Fayetteville. 11. Tennessee -- The Vols probably staved off disaster by throttling Vanderbilt. 12. Mississippi State -- It's just not a good fit. 13. South Carolina -- I don't envy the job in front of Shane Beamer. 14. Vanderbilt -- Same as it ever was.

Northwestern Wildcats running back Jesse Brown (1) raises the Land of Lincoln trophy after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

4. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 vote, but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Notre Dame 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson 5. Texas A&M 6. Cincinnati 7. Indiana 8. USC 9. Iowa State 10. Florida 11. Georgia 12. Oklahoma 13. Coastal Carolina 14. Northwestern 15. North Carolina 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 17. Iowa 18. Tulsa 19. Miami 20. Buffalo 21. San Jose State 22. Texas 23. BYU 24. North Carolina State 25. Auburn

5. Ole Miss improved to 2-0 Saturday with a win over UNC-Wilmington. The Rebels face Central Arkansas in Oxford Monday night before hitting the road for dates at Middle Tennessee and Dayton. This much is clear: Kermit Davis loves the mentality and physicality of this team. It is a defense-first club. It's long, active and tenacious. It's selfless on offense and it's a deep roster. There is a lot of work to do on the offensive end, but a team this good on defense can go places.

6. Ole Miss coaches were thrilled when Romello White transferred from Arizona State. After two games, it's pretty obvious why. White has given Ole Miss a dimension on both ends of the floor it didn't have during the first two years of Davis' tenure in Oxford. He's a rim-protector, excellent in help defense, a strong rebounder, a voice in the paint and more. He can also score and is an exceptional passer. He's also played in big games at Arizona State and won't be timid when SEC play rolls around in a few weeks. He talked about those topics and more following his 20-point performance Saturday in the win over UNC-Wilmington.

The Best Bets podcast has turned into something of a daily CBB roundup on slower days like today, and this morning, @GoodmanHoops and I opened on Keyontae Johnson and what that could mean moving forward.@Spotify https://t.co/AFjZjcvE0a@ApplePodcasts https://t.co/M7YOynHB10 pic.twitter.com/VI29rsFovG — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 13, 2020

7. On Saturday morning, Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout and was rushed to a Tallahassee hospital. On Sunday, Florida released an official statement saying Johnson was in critical but stable condition. The video of his collapse is horrifying and people all around college basketball are concerned about what could come as a result of Saturday's incident. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in June, which has already prompted speculation that his collapse was a by-product of myocarditis. This, from CBS, is an example: Like most of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson's ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes. The Southeastern Conference mandates strict protocols, including rigorous heart testing, before players can be cleared to return to play following positive COVID-19 tests. We should be careful here. First, let's hope and pray for Johnson's complete recovery. Secondly, there is no known incidence of myocarditis here, and to make that leap is irresponsible and seems agenda-driven. Hank Gathers dropped dead on a basketball court. So did Reggie Lewis. Those tragedies happened long before COVID-19. I'm hopeful my field can have some patience and not rush to conclusions, but I know how badly some want to find links and be right, no matter how anecdotal that "right" may be.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (middle) is defended by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second quarter in game six of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

8. The NBA season is just nine days away. Here are my predictions for individual awards: Executive of the Year: Rob Pelinka, Lakers Coach of the Year: Rick Carlisle, Mavericks Rookie of the Year: LaMelo Ball, Hornets Sixth Man of the Year: Montrezl Harrell, Lakers Most Improved Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo, Heat Most Valuable Player: Luka Doncic, Mavericks All-NBA: G Trae Young, Hawks G Luke Doncic, Mavericks C Anthony Davis, Lakers F LeBron James, Lakers F Giannis Antetokounmpo Second-team: G Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers G Devin Booker, Suns C Nikola Jokic, Nuggets F Jimmy Butler, Heat F Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

8b. I'll keep this brief, but my heart was warmed Friday with so many messages from people wishing the Oxford High School Chargerettes good luck in their quest for a state dance title in Jackson. It was a crazy week, what with fears of a COVID-related shutdown and all of the emotions that come with a final competition. Our middle child, Caroline, has been a Chargerette for four years. She and her friend, Megan Bundren, are co-captains this year. The Chargerettes have been such a part of our lives. Driving down to Jackson Friday was kind of emotional. The girls worked so hard for so long. I'm thankful to the Mississippi High School Athletics Association, Oxford High School and everyone else who made the competition possible. The week wasn't optimal. One senior had to pull out for virus-related issues. That led to a last-minute revamp of their routines. Then Thursday's practice was scuttled due to virus-related quarantine fears. However, the girls persevered and really performed well on Friday. It just wasn't quite enough. They finished second in pom and third in game-day (one-tenth of a point from second). There was frustration. There were tears. Some heads hung for a few minutes. But there was pride. And they were there for each other in that moment, ending a season the way a non-championship season is supposed to end -- in this case, in a parking lot in Jackson, being told by coaches and parents just how proud they should be. On Saturday, one of Caroline's former teammates came over, a reminder that her bond with her teammates doesn't end when the dancing does. I'm one of three boys. I grew up playing football and baseball. I never would have imagined being a dance dad. But man, I'll miss wearing my Chargerettes sweatshirt and cheering on Caroline on Friday nights. Again, thank you to everyone who reached out and to everyone who made the event possible.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Snickerdoodle cookies

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 66 -- Snickerdoodle Cookies. Well, it is that time of year to get your baking pans ready and have some fun making cookies. I don’t know if too many people know about the snickerdoodle, but I sure do enjoy it. Where did this cookie come from? Some say England and others say Germany. I am just happy that I was introduced to this cookie so long ago. Rolling the cookie in a cinnamon-sugar mixture before you bake it makes all the difference. The inside of the cookie has a small sprinkling of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Of course, it has butter as well. It goes great with a vin chaud (mulled hot wine)! Tidbit #1: Let your butter come to room temperature, it will take about an hour. I like to take my butter out of the fridge the night before and set it on the counter. Your choice. Tidbit #2: Your cinnamon to sugar ratio for rolling them can vary. I like to do equal parts of each. If you are not that big of a cinnamon fan, go for 3 parts sugar to 1 part cinnamon. Tidbit #3: Always cook in a hot oven and have a timer on your phone. Once you pull the baking tray from the oven, let the cookies cool on it for 3 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to completely cool.2 Ingredients needed: 2/3 Cup all-purpose flour 2/3 Cup brown sugar 1 1/3 Cup white sugar 2 Spoons cinnamon 2 Spoons white sugar Directions: Step 1: Place your room temperature butter in the mixing bowl with the sugars. Turn your mixer on medium speed and cream the mixture for 4 minutes. Step 2: Add the eggs and mix for 1 minute. Step 3: Add your flour, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and vanilla extract to the bowl. Mix on low speed for 10 seconds and increase to medium speed until the dough is fully combined. Step 4: Turn your oven to 375°F. Step 4.1: Add 2 spoons of cinnamon and sugar to the side bowl. Mix until incorporated. Step 4.2: Place the parchment paper on the baking sheets. Step 5: Weigh out your cookies to 40 grams for each and form each into a ball. Roll each ball into the small bowl of cinnamon-sugar and then place them on the baking tray. Bake for 13 minutes. Step 6: Pull from the oven and let cool for 3 minutes on the baking tray. Then transfer to your wire rack. Enjoy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

CHAOS 🤯



Both teams ran onto the field before the play was ruled dead as Western Michigan attempted a last second TD.



Ball State went on to win the game and division title after the Broncos were penalized for an illegal forward pass. pic.twitter.com/yzjVTBgJ5b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020