RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. A day after winning the Outback Bowl and signing Lane Kiffin to a new deal, this much is obvious: The immediate future for Ole Miss football is bright. Kiffin’s new deal was announced prior to the game, one Ole Miss won, 26-20. “Cool day for the program, for our players and for our fans,” Kiffin said. “To win a bowl game after five years not being to one, contract extension showing both sides’ commitment to doing this thing and we’re just getting started. It had been in the works for a while. It was pretty good timing and like I said, we’re just getting started.” Those should be words that bring smiles to the faces of Ole Miss fans. “Hopefully it springboards us to the future,” Kiffin said. Ole Miss finished 5-5, and the Rebels were awfully close to doing much more damage in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss was in it versus Florida and Alabama, could’ve won at Arkansas and likely should’ve won versus Auburn and at LSU. “Now we have to get better,” Kiffin said. “I love it here. I love the direction of the program. Keith has been amazing to us and has a great plan for the future here. We’re on the same page. We are just getting started. We want to build a championship program and there are a lot of things we have to do to do that.”

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and coach Lane Kiffin talk strategy during Saturday's Outback Bowl. (USA Today Sports)

2. Matt Corral had his best game of the season Saturday, winning Outback Bowl MVP honors after completing 30 of 44 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Playing without most of the weapons he’d leaned on all season, Corral played his most poised, most mature game of the season. Corral said he’s learned to react to what is happening rather than think about what’s happening. As importantly, Corral has learned to take what the defense gives, bounce back from bad plays/series/games and learn from his mistakes. Due to that, Corral will go into 2021 as a preseason All-SEC quarterback and — likely — a Heisman candidate. “It’s a blessing just to be in that conversation but really, it’s going to come down to Ole Miss football 2021…,” Corral said. “”Just like this year was 2020… How do you guys want to be remembered? What type of team do you want to be known as?” Corral wasn’t even out of Raymond James Stadium Saturday when he was looking to next season. “I’ve never felt this type of relationship on a team before,” Corral said. “Ever. Not in my entire life. …It’s really only up from here. It’s going to come down to us and how hard we work and how bad we want it.”

3. John Rhys Plumlee hadn’t played a significant role for Ole Miss all season. On Saturday, that changed. Plumlee moved to slot receiver against Indiana and delivered in a big way, catching five passes for 73 yards, including a pair of critical receptions on Ole Miss’ winning drive. “We were down to four scholarship receivers,” Kiffin said. “We practiced him all week. For a guy to come in after just one week at receiver. …The third down play was awesome. There was pass interference and he caught it and then the big play after that. He’s a remarkable kid to be able to do that. You just can’t do that like it’s Pop Warner. We’re playing major college football against a top-10 team. …It’s really special.” Plumlee has decisions to make. He’ll report to baseball this week, but it’s clear his future — as a professional, at least — if he chooses football is at a position other than quarterback. Of course, Plumlee could enter the transfer portal and play quarterback elsewhere. On Saturday, Plumlee said he hadn’t yet made those decisions. “I’m not sure,” Plumlee said. “I have to do some praying about it to see if I want to be a quarterback or a wide receiver or to be both.” “I know when it’s a want-to, JR is going to do it,” Corral said.

Ole Miss' Otis Reese (26) celebrates with teammates following a first-half interception in Saturday's Outback Bowl. (USA Today Sports)

4. Ole Miss’ defense, embattled all season, had its best outing of the season against Indiana. The Rebels held the Hoosier to 369 yards of total offense and made a critical stop on the game’s final drive to ensure an Ole Miss win. “I feel like this game is the stepping stone with the defense,” Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones said. “If feels great. I feel like the defense is headed in the right direction.” Ole Miss has an influx of defensive talent headed to Oxford in time for the 2021 season. The Rebels are also pursuing some defensive line and linebacker help in the spring signing period next month. The Rebels are also excited about a couple of players who came on late in the season to provide a boost — defensive end Cedric Johnson and safety Otis Reese. “Cedric is going to be a beast,” Jones said. “He’s a freshman and he can run like no other. He can jump. That man is going to be special. He’s a special talent. “As soon as (Reese) came over, he’s been all over the field. That’s my roommate. He talks about making plays all day. He stepped up in the moment.” Jones said Saturday’s win has raised expectations for the 2021 season. Asked of the significance of winning the Outback Bowl, Jones didn’t flinch. “I feel like this is just a starting point,” Jones said. “We’re trying to go beyond a bowl game. We’re trying to go to the Playoff next year.”

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian (right) was named as Texas' new coach Saturday. (Getty Images)

5. With the exception of next Monday’s championship game between Alabama and Ohio State, the season is over. In other words, it’s coaching change season. On Saturday, Texas hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Auburn’s Bryan Harsin has yet to fill his staff. LSU’s Ed Orgeron has openings as well. The ripple affects will almost certainly impact Ole Miss. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is going to get a look at both Auburn and Alabama. It was reported Saturday Ole Miss special teams coach Blake Gideon is likely to join Sarkisian in Austin. An industry source said Sunday he felt that move was imminent. If it happens, he said, look for Kiffin to promote Ole Miss staffer Doug Goodwin to Gideon’s post. Sarkisian’s staff will likely have an Alabama feel to it. His defensive coordinator could be current Tide DC Pete Goulding, former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele or former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp. Former Tide staffers Tosh Lupoi and Bo Davis are strong candidates to join Sarkisian in Austin as well. Muschamp is also a target of interest at LSU and Alabama. Industry sources continue to maintain they expect Ole Miss’ defensive staff to be shaken up to some degree this offseason. We’ll start to see how that plays out over the next couple of weeks.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) receives the MVP award as Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher claps after winning the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

6. It’s time for my final installment of SEC football rankings. This week, I look at not just the season but also at the overall state of the program. 1. Alabama — The Tide are a win away from yet another title and there are no signs of slowing. 2. Texas A&M — The Aggies likely belonged in the CFP. Can they replace Kellen Mond? 3. Georgia — Kirby Smart has accumulated tons of talent, but there’s a nagging sense that something is missing in Athens. 4. Florida — The Gators didn’t finish well at all, leaving some to wonder if maybe Dan Mullen might look for an exit soon. 5. LSU — Let’s make this clear. The Tigers appear to be falling like a stone, but there’s still a ton of talent in Baton Rouge. Scandal? Yes. Unrest? You bet. A lack of security? Absolutely. But there’s talent. Loads of it. 6. Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin had Ole Miss oh-so-close to seven or eight wins. With that defense. If you’re looking for a fast-riser in 2021, the Rebels are a strong bet. 7. Auburn — Bryan Harsin is a solid hire, and the Tigers have a loaded roster. Is Bo Nix the quarterback to win big on the Plains? 8. Missouri — One can’t help but notice what Eliah Drinkwitz did in CoMo in Year One. It was pretty impressive. 9. Kentucky — The Wildcats aren’t fancy, but they’ve been steady under Mark Stoops. 10. Arkansas — The Hogs made real strides in 2020. They didn’t finish strong but Sam Pittman had Arkansas playing at a respectable level. 11. Tennessee — It looks like Jeremy Pruitt is going to get one more year. The folks in Knoxville have one eye on Pruitt and the other wandering between Lafayette, La., and Lynchburg, Va. 12. Mississippi State — Classy. (One word can trigger a fan base, I’ve learned). 13. South Carolina — Shane Beamer will have to prove me wrong. I just have doubts. 14. Vanderbilt — Clark Lea has his hands full.

7. Ole Miss suffered yet another disappointing loss on Saturday night against Wichita State. For the second straight game, Ole Miss gave up more than 80 points. The Rebels missed open shots late that could have flipped the game, committed a couple of costly turnovers and missed some free throws, but it was defense that bothered Kermit Davis afterwards. “Another reoccurring thing is we can’t stop the other team’s very best guard,” Davis said. Ole Miss scored 29 points off turnovers and made nine 3-pointers, but it was fouls late, combined with defensive breakdowns, that haunted the Rebels, sending them to their third loss in the last four games. “We just don’t guard the ball,” Davis said. “I think Luis (Rodriguez) has lost his identity a little bit. …I didn’t think we rim-protected very well. We’ve got to do a better job of rim-protecting.” Ole Miss plays Auburn and South Carolina at home this week. The Rebels are getting solid play from point guard Devontae Shuler and their low-post play, but they’re having a hard time getting production on the wings, and one can’t help but wonder if the offensive woes are bleeding over to the defensive end. “We’ve just lost our identity defensively,” Davis said. “Can we guard higher-level teams? That was our theme the past couple of days. …The whole thing is defensively. On our team, if we get 79 at home, it should be a slam dunk. We win every time. We didn’t do it (Saturday). That’s two games we gave up over 80. That’s all we’ll do between now and Auburn (Wednesday night).”

Alabama Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr. (23) tries to retain possession of the ball while being defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) and guard Yves Pons (35) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

8. Davis talked about the parity in the SEC Saturday night, noting that 10 or 11 teams in the SEC feel they are contending for NCAA Tournament bids. Here’s my first foray into ranking the SEC clubs one week into conference play: 1. Tennessee — I know the Vols lost to Alabama, but they look like a Final Four team to me. 2. Alabama — Nate Oats’ team is really talented, something they showed with wins over Ole Miss and at Tennessee last week. 3. Florida — Mike White deserves so much credit for the job he’s done in the wake of the Keyontae Johnson injury/incident. 4. Missouri — The Tigers went to Fayetteville and won Saturday and very much look like a second-weekend team early this year. 5. LSU — The Tigers are very athletic and explosive, a tough out against anyone. 6. Texas A&M — The Aggies took one on the chin at LSU but rebounded with a win over Auburn Saturday. 7. Arkansas — The Hogs are likely better than seventh, but the home loss to Missouri is a bit disconcerting. 8. Kentucky — Sounds crazy to put the Wildcats here, but John Calipari’s team was a double-overtime win in Starkville away from a 1-7 start to the season. 9. Auburn — The Tigers have fought valiantly but lost to Arkansas and Texas A&M. Bruce Pearl’s team will be a tough out all year. 10. Mississippi State — The Bulldogs are just 6-4, and that loss Saturday could be one that haunts them moving forward. 11. Ole Miss — The Rebels believed they had a deep roster entering the season. Some guys need to step up soon. 12. Georgia — The Bulldogs have played since a Dec. 30 loss to Mississippi State. They’ll have their hands full in Baton Rouge Wednesday. 13. Vanderbilt — Scottie Pippen Jr.’s off to a great start. 14. South Carolina — This is more of an incomplete, as the Gamecocks have played just four games all season due to COVID-19 issues.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Stuffed Venison Meatloaf with Red Wine Glaze

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef with his first offering of 2021. Here’s Taste of the Place, Lesson 68 — Stuffed Venison Meatloaf with Red Wine Glaze. Welcome to 2021! It is the time for possibilities with the start of the year and it is always a good idea to get off on the right foot(d). Hopefully, someone can gift you some deer meat for this recipe and if not, beef works just as well. Without further ado, tidbits. Tidbit #1: Deer meat can be a bit gamey. Soak it in milk for two hours before using it in this recipe. Tidbit #2: With the leanness of deer meat, you might think that there needs to be more fat in the dish, but it's not true. It will be fine. Yet, I always have callbacks to deer burgers growing up and we would put ground pork in them. For this dish, we are just going to lay bacon strips over the loaf before cooking it. It will insulate the meat. Tidbit #3: I like to accompany meatloaf with mashed potatoes. You will have some grease in the pan after the meatloaf cooks, pour it into your mashed potatoes for a little extra flavor. Tidbit #4: While the meatloaf is cooking, make the glaze that goes over the top for the last 10 minutes of the cooking. It needs to reduce down till it is very thick. Think of the consistency of ketchup. Tidbit #5 (Last one): I like to do a play on deer poppers with this meatloaf, so we are going to put cream cheese in the middle of it that has sliced jalapeños in it, with smoked cheddar. Things you will need: 4 People (Covid-restrictions) A glass of Merlot Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 50 minutes Equipment needed: 1 work surface and a chef’s knife 1 small sauté pan 1 medium saucepot 1 large mixing bowl 1 small mixing bowl Measuring cups of 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1 tbsp, and 1 tsp 1 9x5-inch loaf pan 1 rubber spatula 1 spoon 1 oven and stovetop Meatloaf: 1 lb ground venison 1 medium onion, diced small 5 yellow pepper, diced small 2 garlic cloves, sliced thin 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp ketchup 1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs 1/4 cup milk 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp salt 1 tsp black pepper 1 whole egg 2 tsp dried oregano 1 tsp dried sage 4 bacon strips Cream Cheese: 8 tbsp of cream cheese 1 jalapeno sliced thin 1/2 bag of smoked shredded cheddar Glaze: 2 cups Merlot wine 1/2 cup ketchup 2 tbsp brown sugar 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar 1 tsp dried sage 1 tsp salt Directions: Step 1: In the sauté pan, add your olive oil, onion, and pepper. Sauté on medium heat for 5 minutes, add your garlic clove to the pan and continue to cook for 1 more minute. Pull the pan from the heat. Step 1.1: In your large mixing bowl, add the venison, salt, pepper oregano, and sage. Mix with your hand. Add the sautéed vegetables, continue to mix. Step 1.2: Add the egg, milk, ketchup, and Worcestershire to the bowl, mix. Finally, add the bread crumbs. Mix. Set aside. Step 2: Turn your oven to 375°F and in your small mixing bowl, add all of the ingredients for the cream cheese. Mix completely. Step 3: Place half of your meat mixture into your baking pan and make a trough in the meat with your fingers or a spoon. Add the cream cheese mixture. Finally, add the rest of the meat mixture on top. Make sure to press around the edges of the meatloaf to seal in the cream cheese. Step 3.1: Add the bacon strips to the top of the meatloaf and place in the oven when finished, for 40 minutes. Step 3.2: Now put all in the ingredients needed for the glaze in the saucepot. Turn the heat to medium and let cook until it has the thickness of ketchup. Almost 30 minutes. Set aside. Step 4: Pull your meatloaf from the oven after the timer and glaze. Return to the oven for 10 minutes. Step 5: Pull from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve up with some mashed potatoes. You will absolutely love this dish, it will take you back to being a kid. Enjoy, Happy New Year, and from the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tulsa Golden Hurricane teams fight after the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports