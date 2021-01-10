RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. Ole Miss lost to LSU Saturday night, 75-61, in a hastily thrown-together game in Oxford. The Rebels simply weren't very good. They were dominated in every facet. They didn't shoot well. LSU's 1-3-1 zone and 2-2-1 press gave Ole Miss fits. Devontae Shuler and Jarkel Joiner didn't make plays. Romello White never really got involved. "We just couldn't make plays," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. Therein lies the problem. Ole Miss lacks playmakers. In a league full of players, Ole Miss just doesn't have enough guys who can take a game over. LSU, even without its best player, does. That was the difference. "You just got to make shots against it and we failed to do that," Davis said.

2. For this team to live up to the expectations Davis gave it in the preseason, Shuler has to be an All-SEC caliber guard and KJ Buffen has to be in that conversation. Through 10 games, nope. And nope. Shuler had some open looks Saturday. He made none. It's not a lack of effort. Instead, he appears to be pressing somewhat. Buffen got a technical foul for jawing with an LSU player during a free-throw situation. Davis pulled him and Buffen never returned. "I just thought KJ had a lot of bark and no bite tonight," Davis said. "You just can't have two of your very best players go 0-for in high-level SEC games. You just can't." LSU's veterans stepped up Saturday. Ole Miss' didn't. If that becomes a trend, this team has no chance at all to even sniff its stated preseason goals.

Florida Gators guard Noah Locke (10) drives the ball in the pain during an SEC basketball game against Kentucky held at Exactech Arena in Gainesville Fla. Jan. 9, 2021. FloridaVs.Kentucky 2 Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun-Imagn Content Services, LLC

3. Ole Miss travels to Florida Tuesday. Davis said Saturday Ole Miss would practice twice Sunday and once Monday. Those practices will determine who starts and who plays in Gainesville. In other words, the Rebels are in the soul-searching moment of the season. Saturday will either be a wake-up call or the beginning of a slide. It's just Jan. 10. If Saturday becomes the norm -- and for the record, I'm not at all saying it will -- it's going to be a really long season.

4. Ole Miss forward Luis Rodriguez also met with the media Saturday following the loss to LSU. Here are his comments:

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oates directs his team during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Auburn Arena. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

5. Here's my weekly ranking of the SEC: 1. Alabama -- The Tide looks really, really good through two weeks of league play. 2. Tennessee -- The Vols continue to look every bit the part of a Final Four contender. 3. Kentucky -- Turns out the panic in Lexington was premature. 4. LSU -- Will Wade's team full of players who accepted those strong-ass offers is really talented. 5. Arkansas -- The Hogs have a couple of losses, but they can run you out of a building. 6. Florida -- The Gators really miss Keyontae Johnson. 7. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks can't get games in, but when they do, they look very solid. 8. Mississippi State -- This is very likely too low. The Bulldogs have been impressive in conference play. 9. Missouri -- Again, likely a bit low, but the Tigers are just 1-2 in the league. 10. Ole Miss -- This might be a bit high, frankly, but Ole Miss beat Auburn and has lost to two top-four SEC teams. 11. Auburn -- The Tigers are 0-4, but they've got wins coming soon. Remember I told you. 12. Texas A&M -- The Aggies struggle to score. 13. Georgia -- The Bulldogs head to Ole Miss Saturday. It's a must-win game for Ole Miss. Period. 14. Vanderbilt -- It's weird how bad the Commodores have gotten in a sport they should excel in.

Source tells @TheAthletic that the NCAA D-I Council votes on both NIL reform AND one-time transfer legislation will be delayed. Originally planned for Monday. NYT reported that NCAA president Mark Emmert recommended to delay both. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) January 9, 2021

6. There was an assumption that the NCAA's move to approve NIL rules and one-time, no-penalty transfer waiver would be approved with no problems. Not so. Here's the article from CBSSports.com: NCAA expected to table planned vote on name, image, likeness rights amid Supreme Court case, Senate changes - CBSSports.com Here are the main few paragraphs: The NCAA Division I Council is expected to table a vote on name, image and likeness legislation scheduled for this Monday, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. The delay would come amid several legal challenges, a pending Supreme Court case and changes coming to the White House and U.S. Senate. The NCAA Convention opens next week in what promises to be a transformative year for the 115-year-old collegiate sports governing body. The NCAA must consider not only NIL legislation this week but also one-time transfer legislation all while simultaneously fighting legal challenges on several fronts. Two high-ranking NCAA sources told CBS Sports it is their expectation the vote on NIL rights will be tabled. Furthermore, NCAA president Mark Emmert told the Justice Department on Saturday that he has "strongly recommended" that votes on NIL rights and a one-time transfer exemption for all athletes be delayed.

The Athletic's Nichole Auerbach reported on Twitter that "In the initial threatening letter sent to Emmert from the Justice Department (reported by @usatodaysports), DOJ took issue with some restrictions in place for NCAA transfers and wants changes to be even more athlete-friendly. So, maybe that’s part of the delay there. "Another source brought up that those players who are in the portal under the assumption they wouldn’t have to sit next year should be fine. They can always get waivers if for some reason the rule change isn’t passed by then." Nothing is ever simple with the NCAA. It's something to keep an eye on as the winter and spring progress. There are so many athletes in the transfer portal operating under an assumption that is likely true but absolutely not definitely true.

Greg Sankey (USA Today)

7. Ohio State and Alabama play for the national championship Monday night. Normally, I wouldn't care who wins. Hell, in some years, I barely watched. On Monday, however, I'm for the Crimson Tide. I am blessed to have work right now, and had it not been for Greg Sankey and the perseverance of the SEC, I'm not confident I'd be sitting here typing these words. It bears repeating, over and over, that it was the SEC that fought for patience and resisted the urgings of the Big Ten and Pac-12 to cancel the season back in August. The Big Ten caved to political correctness and virtue signaling -- get as mad at me as you'd like; it's the truth -- while the SEC stayed the course, knowing it was entirely possible a season couldn't get played. But we're here, at the finish line, and I think it would be very appropriate for an SEC school to hold the trophy as the confetti falls in Miami Gardens Monday night. Some will call that political commentary. It's not. Think what you'd like. There's no season without Sankey and the SEC's strength. That's an absolute ironclad fact.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin (USA TODAY)

8. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has two staff openings as the college football offseason begins on Tuesday. Assistant Blake Gideon left Ole Miss to join Steve Sarkisian at Texas, Gideon's alma mater. Last month, Kiffin dismissed defensive line coach Deke Adams from his staff. There is strong industry buzz regarding Kiffin's pursuit of Coleman Hutzler, who served as Tom Herman's co-defensive coordinator last season at Texas. Hutzler also has experience at San Diego, Stanford, Florida, New Mexico, Boston College and South Carolina. Hutzler, 36, is highly thought of in Austin and would be an outstanding addition to the Rebels' staff if the speculation in the industry comes to fruition. There had been media buzz regarding Kiffin's pursuit of former Alabama assistant coach Bo Davis, but a source familiar with Davis' decision-making indicated that courtship was never serious. Davis agreed to join Sarkisian's staff at Texas late last week. There have also been rumors that Kiffin is waiting to see if he can add his brother, former Ole Miss assistant Chris Kiffin, to the Rebels' staff. The younger Kiffin is the defensive line coach for the NFL's Cleveland Browns. It's also possible Kiffin could promote from his own staff. Staffers Devin Bush Sr., Doug Goodwin and Marquise Watson are all highly regarded in the coaching industry and might earn on-field opportunities at Ole Miss or elsewhere. Watson replaced Adams as the Rebels' defensive line coach for the Outback Bowl win over Indiana Jan. 2. A source familiar to Kiffin's thinking said in the middle of last week he expected Kiffin to fill out his staff in "7-10 days," which would have Kiffin making those hires towards the middle or end of this week.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Potato and leek soup

9. It's a perfect time for something warm and comforting to eat. With that in mind, here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 69 — Potato and Leek Soup With it being national soup month, why not have one of my all-time favorites added to your repertoire? This soup could be said to hail from France and the wonderful Julia Childs who helped to popularize it. Everyone of course has “their” version of the soup and this will probably go down as the easiest soup for you to remember when you don’t have the recipe. Plus, it’s great, really great. Tidbit #1: The reason that you go with leeks instead of onions here is because they are milder. It will complement the potato flavor. Tidbit #2: Add your water last to the pot whenever making a soup. It needs to cover the vegetables as if the potatoes are “swimming”, not “drowning”. This goes for any soup and you will always have the correct consistency. Tidbit #3: You will need an electric, handheld, immersion blender for this recipe to blend everything. Tidbit #4 (Last one): Once you peel the potatoes, you will need to dice them into medium chunks. This will reduce your cooking time of the soup. Things you will need: 4 People A Glass of unoaked Chardonnay Preparation time: 10 minutes Cook time: 45 minutes Equipment Needed: 1 Work surface with a chef’s knife 1 Large saucepot with a lid 1 Stovetop 1 Wooden spoon 1 Colander for rinsing 1 Digital scale Measuring cup of 1/2 cup 1 Fork 1 Immersion blender Ingredients: 2 lb potatoes 2 lb leeks (just the core, so 3 in total) 4 Tbsp butter 5 Dashes Tabasco sauce 1 Garlic clove 5 Cups water Salt Pepper 1/2 Cup heavy cream Directions: Step 1: Peel the potatoes and place them in the colander. Rinse. Dice into big cubes. Next, slice the leeks in half and slice thin. Step 2: Put your saucepot on the stovetop on medium heat. Add your butter and let melt. Then add your leeks and cook for 8 minutes. Step 3: Add the Tabasco sauce to the sauce pot and stir. Add your potatoes to the pot and continue to cook with the leeks for 2 minutes. Step 4: Add the garlic clove and also the water to the pot. Add 2 tsp salt and black pepper to the pot. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium-low. Put the lid on and cook for 30 minutes. Step 5: Check the potatoes for doneness with the fork. After, use the immersion blender to blend everything together until smooth. Step 5.1: Turn off the heat and add the cream to the pot. Continue to use the immersion blender. Taste. Adjust for salt and pepper and then serve! This is truly your go-to soup, let me know how it turns out in the comments. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) grabs the face mask of Clemson Tigers safety Joseph Charleston (18) as he runs upfield during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 49-28. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC)