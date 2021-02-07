RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. First off, I couldn't be happier for Devontae Shuler. Through an up and down season, the senior guard has been relentless. When his shots and his teammates' shots were falling, he kept working. When the difficult losses came and the NET rating fell to areas that are difficult to overcome, Shuler just kept pushing. On Saturday, at least for one late afternoon, it paid off. His buzzer-beater in overtime to beat Auburn, 86-84, was a signature moment for Shuler's career.

2. A day later, I still can't believe Auburn coach Bruce Pearl's plan for Romello White was so bad and -- worse -- so rigid. White just destroyed the Tigers near the rim and in the pick-and-pop game Saturday, lighting Auburn up for 30 points. Pearl never deviated from the way he chose to guard White, never double-teamed the ball out of the post, instead letting White show off his array of one-on-one moves. To Kermit Davis' everlasting credit, he made sure the Ole Miss offense operated through White and the Rebels erased a 14-point deficit on their way to a key win.

3. There's a good bit of coverage of the game, so I think it's probably time to look ahead. Up next: Missouri. The Tigers are 13-3 overall after knocking off Alabama Saturday in Columbia. More importantly, Missouri's NET ranking is 25, meaning Ole Miss, with a win, can start dreaming of an NCAA Tournament bid with a win over the Tigers. Ole Miss is up to No. 64 in the NET after Quadrant 1 wins over Tennessee and Auburn. The rest of the Rebels' schedule features a trip to South Carolina (NET: 109), a home date against Mississippi State (73), a trip to Missouri, a date at Vanderbilt (149) and a home game against Kentucky (80). In other words, there aren't a whole lot of chances remaining to enhance the resume. Ole Miss has a path to the NCAA Tournament -- something doubters like me weren't giving them a chance to have just a week ago -- but it's razor thin.

4. Then there's the wildcard in all of this -- COVID-19. On Sunday, the Southeastern Conference announced the Georgia at Texas A&M and Florida at Tennessee men's basketball games of Feb. 10 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida basketball programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined at this time. With the cancelation of the two games, the Georgia at Tennessee game scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, will now be played at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 10, on ESPN2. Ole Miss is a team that could need a little bit of SEC Tournament action to clinch a bid if it came to that, and I can't help but wonder if the tournament will actually happen. In recent weeks, there has been increasing optimism in that regard. However, I can't help but wonder if tournaments so close to the cash cow that is the NCAA Tournament are actually going to be held. In short: Ole Miss needs to get red-hot and stay that way if it wants to play well into March. The past week was a great start in that direction.

Missouri's Cuonzo Martin (Gabe DeArmond)

5. Here's my weekly ranking of the SEC: 1. Alabama -- The Tide nearly pulled off the comeback in Columbia. They're a 2-seed if the tournament started today. 2. Missouri -- The Tigers can be very dangerous. Ole Miss gets two shots at them and simply must win one. 3. Tennessee -- The Vols rebounded with an 11-point win over Kentucky. 4. Florida -- Mike White's done a really nice job. 5. Arkansas -- The Hogs are a team capable of the second weekend or of getting blown out in the first round. 6. LSU -- How is Will Wade still coaching? How? 7. Ole Miss -- The Rebels have three games that just haunt them. 8. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs trounced South Carolina Saturday. 9. Auburn -- Sharife Cooper is terrific. He really is. 10. Kentucky -- No one saw this coming. 11. Georgia -- The Bulldogs are playing pretty well of late. 12. South Carolina -- It's been a disastrous season for Frank Martin and Co. 13. Texas A&M -- See No. 12. 14. Vanderbilt -- Same as it ever was.

Maryland Terrapins linebacker Chance Campbell (44) reacts after the play during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins A\ quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

6. This could be a big week for Ole Miss football as well. First, it looks likely that Ole Miss will receive a commitment from Maryland linebacker Chance Campbell. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Maryland native has entered the transfer portal and could announce a decision any day. Ole Miss appears to be the prohibitive favorite. From the University of Maryland: 2020: Honorable Mention All-Big Ten ... 12th in FBS and 2nd in Big Ten with 11.0 tackles per game ... 16th in FBS and 3rd Big Ten with 5.7 solo tackles per game ... Second in Big Ten with 1.5 tackles for loss per game ... Had at least half a tackle for loss in all four games this season ... Started in four of five games, leading team with 43 tackles (22 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery or a touchdown ... Posted nine tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss at #12 Indiana (11/28) ... Totaled six tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks and a scoop and score fumble recovery vs. Penn State (11/7), which he took 34 yards to the house to start the third quarter to put Maryland ahead 35-7, the first fumble recovery touchdown by a defensive player since Dexter McDougle at NC State in 2011 ... Had most tackles through any two games after first two for Terps since Cole Farrand also had 28 vs. Michigan State (11/15) and Michigan (11/22) in 2014 ... Led Terps with 13 tackles (six solo), a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack vs. Minnesota (10/30) ... Had sensational first game of junior season, leading the Terps with a career-best 15 tackles (10 solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss. Campbell will have two years of eligibility remaining and, assuming he chooses Ole Miss, he'll arrive in June as a prime candidate to start in the middle of the Rebels' defense. If Campbell does indeed transfer to Ole Miss, he will be one of 3-4 graduate transfers to step into the Rebels' program. Sources have told RebelGrove.com Jacksonville State tight end Trae Berry intends to transfer this summer, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday he expects to focus on defense. Campbell would certainly make sense, as would an impact defensive lineman or two.

7. On the other hand, Ole Miss is likely sweating a little bit this week while UCF finishes up its search for a new head football coach. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is clearly a top candidate for the post, one that was created when Tennessee hired Josh Heupel last month. Per sources, Lebby, UCF interim coach Randy Shannon, former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and former Texas coach Tom Herman are among those who have drawn interest. Another former Auburn coach, Gene Chizik, has expressed interest in the post. I have no idea where Lebby is on the pecking order. He was at UCF in 2019 and is highly regarded there. A source indicated Saturday the Knights are expected to make a decision in the next seven days or so. If Lebby were to leave, Kiffin would be forced to scramble a bit at a time when coaching staffs are usually set. Lebby recently agreed to a new deal at Ole Miss making $1.2 million for each of the next two seasons.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

8. It's Super Bowl Sunday, so we're doubling down this week on food. Here's Burton Webb, our resident Parisian chef, with Taste of the Place. First up, it’s Lesson 72 — 208’s She-Crab Soup When I arrived at 208 - a restaurant where I had my first job in the culinary field - this was the thing that I smelled cooking as I walked through the kitchen. To say that I was intrigued at that time was an understatement. I was given a “shot” of soup to taste it: Heaven. To be able to spice up your Super Bowl Sunday, cook this dish for your party. You can pour it in little shot glasses with toasted bread and a drizzle of olive oil and it will be a big hit. To end the national soup month, it is time for those little things to help you along with the dish. Tidbit #1: She-crab roe will be rather difficult to find and expensive for shipping it to the Sip. This is why carrots are used in this recipe to replicate that color in the soup. If you can find the roe, buy the 1lb container. You will then need to reduce the amount of carrots by half in the recipe. Tidbit #2: You will need a robot coupe or an equivalent machine to be able to pulse the celery, onions, and carrots into the smallest of pieces. Tidbit #3: For the spices in this soup, you will need two: white pepper and nutmeg. We will use both sparingly because of their intense flavor. Tidbit #4 (Last one): You will need to shave the celery before cooking it. Take a peeler and on the outside of the celery, shave just like a carrot. This will take the “fibrous” texture away from the final soup texture. Things you will need: 4-6 People Pilsner to drink with the soup Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 1 hour Ingredients needed: 1/2 lb butter 2 Sticks celery, shaved 2 Small carrots (1 if using the crab roe) 1 Onion 1/2 Bottle Pinot Gris 1 Clove garlic 3 Tbsp flour 3 Cups water 2 Shots Tabasco 2 Shots Worcestershire sauce 1 Tbsp sugar 1 Bouillon cube of seafood 1/4 Cup Sherry + 1/4 Cup Sherry 4 Cups heavy cream 1 Cup milk 1/4 Tsp nutmeg 1/2 Tsp white pepper 1 lb Claw crab meat Salt and pepper Utensils needed: Chef’s knife and work surface Robot coupe Peeler Whisk Large saucepot Measuring cups of 1 cup, 1 tbsp, and 1 tsp Wooden Spoon Stovetop Directions: Step 1: Roughly chop your vegetables after peeling and shaving them. Place them into your robot coupe and pulse until they are very small. Put to the side. Step 1.1: In your saucepot, add the butter and turn the heat to medium. Let melt and then add your vegetables. Cook for 5 minutes. Step 2: Add your white wine and garlic. Cook until the wine is almost completely evaporated, 5 minutes. Step 3: Now add the flour and continue to cook for 4 minutes. Add your water after and use the whisk to incorporate. Next, the tabasco, Worcestershire, sugar, seafood base, and 1/4 of the sherry needs to be added. Cook for 5 minutes. Step 4: Add your heavy cream and milk. Stir and bring to a boil. Once the soup boils, turn off the heat. Add the remainder of the spices along with the other 1/4 cup of sherry and the crab meat. Adjust for salt and pepper and you're good to go! This was a very popular soup when the restaurant was open, so make sure to save this recipe in your own “recipe book” and have a great time watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl!? From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

9. And here's Lesson 73 -- Spinach and Ricotta Cannelloni. Let’s start by saying that Italian food is the ultimate comfort food. It is light, yet wholesome. If you want a recipe to impress with that “special day” next Sunday, this is the dish for you. The prep work takes about half an hour and you can make it the day before so that you are free for your significant other. Also to note, you can definitely make this dish regardless of the holiday, it’s dynamite! Tidbit #1: I added a side to this dish, fried potatoes in a spicy tomato sauce. You might think that carbs on carbs is a bad thing. I don’t. You will have some leftover tomato sauce to use anyway. Just slice baby potatoes and fry them in vegetable oil. Toss in the remaining tomato sauce with a pinch of red chili flakes and dried rosemary. Tidbit #2: As you will see in Step 2, you will need to “blanchir” the spinach leaves before you use them. To do this, you will put them in the pot of boiling water using a strainer for 1 minute. After, run cold water over them. Your last step will be to squeeze the water out of them with your hands before you roughly chop them. Tidbit #3: In that same pot of boiling water, you will need to “par-cook” the pasta, by cooking them for 3 minutes in the water and remove them. Run them under cold water as well. *Note - You use this same method for lasagna sheets. Tidbit #4: You will need a Pipet Bag to be able to easily and neatly put the spinach and ricotta mixture in the pasta. If not, then a spoon will be your next best option - but it will be messy. Things you will need: 2 People A Glass of Chardonnay Preparation time - 25 minutes Cook time - 30 minutes Equipment needed: 1 Work surface and a chef’s knife 2 Medium saucepots 1 Whisk 1 Spatula 1 Digital scale 1 Wire mesh strainer 1 Pipet Bag 1 Stovetop and oven 1 Casserole dish of 9 x 13 inches Ingredients needed: 12 Cannelloni pieces 1 Onion, chopped small 2 Cloves garlic, sliced 2 Tbsp olive oil + 2 Tbsp 60 Grams butter 60 Grams flour 500 Ml milk 1 Pinch nutmeg 60 Grams grated parmesan 1 Container ricotta 1 Bag spinach 1 Jar tomato sauce 1 Pinch red chili flakes Salt and pepper Directions: Step 1: Fill one of the saucepans 3/4 of the way full with water. Add salt to taste and bring to a boil on your stovetop. Step 1.1: Put your other saucepot on medium heat and add the olive oil. After it is hot, add your chopped onion. Cook for 3 minutes and add your garlic. Continue to cook for 1 minute. Add your butter and let melt completely. Add your flour and use your whisk to incorporate. When it bubbles, add the milk slowly while whisking. After, bring this pot to a boil still on medium heat, for about 5 minutes. Step 1.2: Once your mixture boils, turn off the heat. Add your nutmeg and parmesan cheese. Whisk. Add a pinch of salt and also the ricotta. Whisk and set to the side. Step 2: With your pasta water boiling, add the spinach to your wire mesh strainer. Put it into the water for 1 minute. Rinse the spinach under cold water until the spinach is no longer hot. Then squeeze out the water in the spinach and place it on your work surface. Rough chop. Step 2.1: As your spinach is rinsing, add your pasta and cook for 3 minutes. Repeat the step above by rinsing with cold water after cooking…don’t squeeze the water out. Set to the side. Step 3: Pour the tomato sauce into your casserole dish until it fills it halfway. Add a pinch of salt to the top, and the red chili flakes. Set to the side. Step 4: Add the chopped spinach to your ricotta mixture in your saucepot with the spatula. Mix until incorporated. After, add 1/3 of the mixture to your Pipet Bag and begin to fill the cannelloni. With each one that you complete, place in the casserole dish with the tomato sauce. Repeat this step until all of the cannelloni are filled. Step 5: Pour a little tomato sauce over the cannelloni and use the rest of the “spinach and ricotta” mixture to pipet on top. Cook in an oven at 360°F for 30 minutes. After the top is lightly golden brown, remove from the oven and drizzle with the remaining olive oil. Serve up with those potatoes or a salad with a balsamic vinaigrette to complement the main dish. From the Mississippian in Paris, happy birthday to me and Bon Appétit!