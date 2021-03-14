RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Ole Miss' Romello White bends over in disappointment following the Rebels' loss to LSU Friday night in Nashville. (USA Today Sports)

1. Ole Miss fell short of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. The nails to the coffin were likely delivered late Friday and then again on Saturday, but regardless, a team that looked like an NCAA Tournament team during its stay in Nashville returned to Oxford Sunday without a bid to the 68-team field. Ole Miss' only hope of an NCAA Tournament bid this year hinges on four teams being disqualified because of COVID-19 issues between Sunday and Tuesday evening. The odds of that, I'm guessing, are remarkably slim. So, it's fair, in my opinion, to ask what happened. That answer is complicated, I think. Some of what went wrong was out of Ole Miss’ control. Some was absolutely controllable. For more than two weeks in November, when the team’s identity was still being forged, Ole Miss was without its coaching staff. Those were some formative days that were lost, never to be recovered. Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis tested positive for the virus and was forced to isolate from his team for two weeks. The virus went through the roster and some of Davis’ staff. Suddenly, the Rebels couldn’t practice. That meant they couldn’t gel, couldn’t build that on-floor chemistry that is so necessary. How much of a factor that played in that Dec. 19 loss at Dayton, we’ll never know. Here’s what is known: Early in the season, Ole Miss couldn’t close out games against Dayton, Wichita State, Georgia and Florida. Since that Jan. 16 loss to Georgia, Ole Miss won nine of its last 13 games, including a 7-2 mark in its final nine regular-season contests. Had the Rebels not had that COVID-19 setback, might they have gelled a little earlier? Might they have won a few of those games that haunt them now? Maybe. Maybe not. Again, we’ll never know. Ole Miss counted on transfer guard Joiner and freshman Matthew Murrell to really complement Shuler. It took Joiner half the season to figure out where he could score on the floor. Murrell never really found his groove, though he began to contribute late in the season. Austin Crowley didn’t have the season Ole Miss hoped he would have. And I just covered Ole Miss’ backcourt. That was a problem. This is a guard-oriented league and Ole Miss was short a guard or two. Ole Miss needed a shooter, a guy who could stretch the floor from the perimeter and open the lane. Instead, Ole Miss signed Robert Allen and Dimencio Vaughn from the transfer market. Vaughn couldn’t play at the SEC level. Allen could and did, but he helped in the post. Ole Miss needed a shooter. When opponents figured out the Rebels couldn’t kill them from behind the arc, they crowded the paint, making life difficult for the Rebels’ post players. White was, on balance, terrific. His post play, along with his pick-and-pop action, helped key Ole Miss’ late-season run. KJ Buffen rebounded from some personal issues and played well down the stretch. Injuries and COVID derailed Khadim Sy’s season. Sammy Hunter came on late but still has work to do on the defensive end. In the end, there just wasn't enough. Two losses to Georgia, a home loss to Mississippi State and a late February loss at Vanderbilt were killers. Change one or two of those to wins and this is a different conversation today. On Friday night, with a chance to erase all of it and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss got just seven points from Shuler, more frustrated foul trouble from Buffen and next to nothing from the trio of Murrell, Crowley and Hunter. The Rebels put their fate in others' hands, and that's always playing with fire. On Sunday afternoon, Ole Miss got burned.

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler drives to the basket during the Rebels' loss to LSU Friday night in Nashville. (USA Today Sports)

2. By the way, yes, Ole Miss had a compelling case. Since early February, the Rebels looked and played like an NCAA Tournament team. However, because of the hole the Rebels dug early, there was no margin for error after that Jan. 30 loss at Georgia, one that came on the heels of an uninspired effort in Fayetteville three days earlier. In that period, Ole Miss lost at home to Mississippi State and lost at Vanderbilt. If you want to gnash teeth today and discuss how the Rebels were robbed, fine. You'll have company. However, everyone knew going down the stretch wins were precious and Ole Miss gave a couple of chances away. Personally, I think the week that will haunt Ole Miss in the one in mid-January when the Rebels gave up a late lead at Florida and then turned around days later and did the same thing in a home loss to Georgia. Bottom line (and every coach knows this): You're judged on your entire body of work. Can you make a compelling case for Ole Miss as an NCAA Tournament team? Yes. Is Ole Miss better than some of the at-large teams that received bids Sunday? You bet. But is Ole Miss a victim of some NCAA screw-job? No. They let games get away, putting them in a really-need-to-win spot Friday. And when that game against LSU got away on a late defensive breakdown, the bill for those earlier blunders finally came due.

3. Shuler and White are going pro. Vaughn, Sy and Shon Robinson are leaving as well. Most expect Dude Collum to transfer out. Luis Rodriguez, Allen, Murrell, Joiner, Hunter and Buffen are expected to stay. Most believe Crowley will as well, though there’s some concern he might test the transfer waters. Ole Miss has signed three incoming freshmen. Unless Ole Miss lands Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, the rest of the roster will be filled by transfers. Look for Ole Miss to add at least one guard, one combo wing/power forward type and a true post player on the transfer market. If Crowley leaves, the Rebels would likely sign another guard. Philosophically, I expect Ole Miss has watched Alabama and Arkansas this year and realized it needs to open things up offensively. Rodriguez would thrive in that system. So would Hunter and Murrell. Replacing Shuler is going to be problematic. Bet on that. He gave Ole Miss tons in his four seasons in Oxford. Failing to make the NCAA Tournament with those two veterans leading the way is going to hurt and haunt Ole Miss for a long time.

4. Ole Miss received some consolation late Sunday when it received a bid to the NIT. The Rebels picked up one of four No. 1 seeds in the NIT, which begins Wednesday in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Ole Miss will face Louisiana Tech in the first round. If Ole Miss wins, it will face the winner of Saint Mary's and Western Kentucky in the second round of the 16-team tournament. The other half of Ole Miss' eight-team bracket includes Saint Louis, Mississippi State, Richmond and Toledo. The other side of the bracket features Colorado State, Buffalo, Davidson, North Carolina State, Memphis, Dayton, Boise State and SMU. Louisiana Tech is 21-7 overall and 12-4 in Conference USA. The Bulldogs lost to North Texas Friday in the C-USA semifinals. Isaiah Crawford leads Louisiana Tech with 12.1 points per game. Kalob Ledeaux adds 11.3 points per game and Kenneth Lofton Jr. adds 11 per outing.

Alabama celebrates their 80 to 79 win against LSU in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bridgestone Arena Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Sec Lsu Ala 05 George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

5. It certainly would've gotten more attention around here if Ole Miss were in the field, but the NCAA Tournament is set to begin later this week in Indiana. As we've discussed already, the field was set Sunday afternoon. Here are my sure-to-go-wrong Final Four picks: West Region: Gonzaga East Region: Alabama South Region: Ohio State Midwest Region: Oklahoma State

6. Ole Miss took two of three from ULM over the weekend, winning Friday and Saturday before dropping an 8-3 decision to the Warhawks Sunday afternoon. The fourth-ranked Rebels are just five days away from the start of league play, as Alabama heads to Oxford on Friday. The Rebels leave for Ruston, La., Monday, where they'll face a Louisiana Tech team that salvaged a three-game home set versus Arkansas on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Razorbacks. Ole Miss and the Bulldogs square off on Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon before the Rebels head home. It'll be a much different trip back on Interstates 20 and 55 for the Rebels than the one they took this time a year ago. Then, Ole Miss had just finished a mid-week sweep of ULM before boarding the busses for the trip home from Monroe. During that drive, the Rebels got word that not only was their SEC-opening series versus LSU in jeopardy but that their season just might have ended. A day later, the sport (and really, all sports) shut down. That Ole Miss baseball team never got a chance to find out how far it could go. This one, one that looks awfully strong as league play nears, will. And that alone is reason to celebrate.

Nick Broeker (Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

7. Ole Miss spring football begins in just more than a week. For the past few weeks in this spot, I've discussed a positional area I'm interested in following from March 23 to the April 24 Grove Bowl game. I believe Ole Miss' offensive line is going to be pretty good in 2021. Royce Newman is gone to the NFL, and he'll be missed, but the Rebels' starting unit should be very solid. Nick Broeker is an elite left tackle. Ben Brown is an NFL-caliber center. I expect Eli Acker to move in at right tackle and emerge as a stalwart. Caleb Warren and Jeremy James are very good guards. I am curious to see how/if depth develops. There are a lot of bodies on the Ole Miss roster, but few are proven commodities. Hamilton Hall, Reece McIntyre, Jalen Cunningham and Bryce Ramsey all carry high expectations. I'm interested to see if Carter Colquitt emerges at all. I expect Cedric Melton is going to charge up the depth chart eventually. Information is difficult to acquire these days, but there are whispers that Melton has really impressed. Micah Pettus signed in December and will be in spring camp, so he will certainly get a long look.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

8. The Major League Baseball season opens -- with fans -- on April 1. Over the past few weeks, I've made my divisional predictions. Today, I'll make my sure-to-be-laughably wrong picks for individual awards. American League: Rookie of the Year: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Manager of the Year: Joe Madden, Los Angeles Cy Young Award: Gerrit Cole, New York Most Valuable Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles National League: Rookie of the Year: Mackenzie Gore, San Diego Manager of the Year: Jayce Tingler, San Diego Cy Young Award: Jacob deGrom, New York Most Valuable Player: Fernando Tatis, Jr., San Diego



New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) waves to the crowd as he walks off the field after a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

8b. Most of this content item was already completed when the news broke Sunday that Drew Brees was officially retiring from the NFL. I'll keep this short, as I didn't cover Brees and the Saints long enough to be anything resembling an authority. However, I was covering the Saints as a quasi beat writer in 2006 when Brees arrived in New Orleans. I can't begin to articulate what Brees meant to the Saints and to New Orleans. Yes, he led the Saints to the only Super Bowl title in the franchise's history, but I think he made an even bigger contribution. It's my opinion that had it not been for Brees, Sean Payton, Reggie Bush and the Saints renaissance, the team wouldn't even be in New Orleans anymore. Maybe they would have relocated to San Antonio or maybe Los Angeles. I don't know. What I do know is post-Katrina, the Saints were at their lowest point. Hurricane Katrina had ripped through New Orleans in 2005, forcing the Saints to play home games at Giants Stadium in New Jersey, the Alamodome in San Antonio and Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Brees, Payton, Bush, Deuce McAllister and that 2006 team captivated a city, helping its rebuild and bolstering its spirit. I'll never forget that 2006 divisional playoff win over Philadelphia in the Superdome. That press box shook. Literally. Brees, for his part, was a consummate pro then. He treated media like me, a guy who was only there sporadically during the week due to other coverage duties, as a regular. Some will look back and wonder if Brees should have won another ring in his stint in New Orleans, and that's fair. I will look back and view what he did for New Orleans and the Saints as something borderline heroic.



Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Vegetable lasagna

9. It’s time to eat, and with that in mind, here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 78 —Vegetable Lasagna When I was growing up, my grandmother would always take me to a restaurant that had vegetable lasagna. You could say that I fell in love with it because that was the only thing that I ordered. As time went on if there was the option of regular lasagna versus the veggie one, you probably already know which one I chose. Tidbit #1: The biggest difference besides the meat to this lasagna is that there is not any tomato sauce. It is all a cream-based sauce, aka béchamel. Tidbit #2: I substituted sliced zucchini for the pasta, it works out well if you don’t have the lasagne sheets. Tidbit #3: It is a must to sauté your vegetables before you place them in the baking dish. It will help to marinate the flavors better. Tidbit #4: The mushroom-leek béchamel can be used as-is for any pasta that you might want. It is a great sauce, and I mean great. Tidbit #5: Lasagna is always a labor of love, so it is going to take some time to prepare. Things you will need: 4 People Glass of Chardonnay Preparation time - 40 minutes Cook time - 1 hour Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife A peeler Medium saucepot Medium sauté pan Whisk Spatula Casserole dish 9 x 13 Oven and stovetop Ingredients needed: 2 Carrots, diced small 1 Leek, sliced small 1 Celery, diced small 2 Cloves garlic, minced 10 Button mushrooms, sliced medium 1 Head of broccoli, picked small 1 Cup of vegetable broth 2 tbsp butter 2 tbsp flour 2.5 Cups milk 2 Spoons ricotta cheese 12 Slices mozzarella 1 tsp dried rosemary 1 tsp paprika 2 tsp cumin 1 tsp cardamon 1 tbsp oregano Lasagna sheets or zucchini slices (2 whole zucchinis) Olive oil Salt and pepper Bechamel sauce Step 1: Place your saucepot on the stove on medium heat. Add 3 tbsp of olive oil followed by the leeks. Let cook for 5 minutes, then add your mushrooms and continue to cook for 5 more minutes. Step 2: Add the garlic, rosemary, and paprika along with the butter to the saucepot. Once the butter melts, add in the flour. Use your whisk to stir everything. With the mixture slightly bubbling, it is time to add in the milk little by little while whisking. Continue until all of the milk is in the pot. Bring to a simmer. Step 3: Once the mixture slow boils for 1 minute, turn off the heat and add your ricotta cheese with 2 pinches of salt. Whisk until the ricotta has combined. Taste for salt and then set aside. Sautéed vegetables Step 1.2: While your leeks are cooking, place the sauté pan on medium-high heat. Add 4 glugs of olive oil. Add your celery and carrots to the pan. Cook until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Step 2.2: Add your broccoli next along with the cumin, cardamon, and oregano. Continue to cook for 5 minutes, then add your vegetable broth and let reduce to almost all of the water has evaporated. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set to the side. Assemble the lasagna Step 4: In your baking dish, add the mushroom béchamel followed by the lasagna sheet and your sautéed vegetables. Add 6 slices of mozzarella after and then repeat the process. Place in your oven at 350°F for 1 hour. If you want more browning on the mozzarella, change your oven to the broil setting but stay in the kitchen to monitor! Step 5: Pull from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before serving. You can add hot sauces for added heat to the dish or a vinaigrette to help cut the creaminess. Both are wonderful in their own right. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!