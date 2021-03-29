RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. Ole Miss baseball moved up to No. 3 in the country Monday on the heels of a sweep at Alabama. I watched more college baseball over the weekend than I have in 10 years. I’m not exactly sure why, but I did. Here are my observations: — Ole Miss is really good. Its pitching rotation, second only in my mind to Vanderbilt’s, gives it a chance to win every single weekend. The Rebels have some young hitters who appear to be coming along as well, giving the offense a chance (a chance, mind you; that’s me implying it’s not there yet) to become borderline elite. The bullpen appears to be a work in progress but the arms are there to create the type of outfit that closes games effectively. In short, Ole Miss has a team perfectly capable of getting to Omaha. — Vanderbilt, currently ranked No. 2, is freaking dangerous. It’s one thing to say the Commodores are Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter and then a bunch of pieces, but that’s not giving the proper credit to Rocker and Leiter. When they’re on the mound, the Commodores are very difficult to beat, and they’re on the mound two-thirds of all SEC games. The lineup can be pedestrian, sure, but with that pitching staff, pedestrian just might be more than enough. — I’m not crazy about Arkansas’ starting rotation, but the Razorbacks’ lineup is deep. It wears pitchers down and then pounces on mistakes. It’s full of guys who can drive balls out of the ballpark, into the gaps and down the lines. The Hogs are athletic, also. They run the bases well, chase balls down in the gaps and more. Their bullpen is also a big positive. Again, I have questions about their starting pitching, but as they showed in a sweep of a series in Starkville, Arkansas is absolutely a threat to win the SEC. — I’m sure a certain media member will accuse me of fandom and lose his mind, but I’m not crazy about Mississippi State. Their pitching is solid but not spectacular. Their offense doesn’t compare to Arkansas’ and defensively, the Bulldogs make mistakes. It’s early, yes, and I suspect Mississippi State will solve some of the woes hurting them now, but Arkansas handled them without a lot of stress over the weekend. — South Carolina swept Florida, a development that has to be exciting in Columbia and has to be a bit worrisome for the Gators. Florida entertains Ole Miss starting Thursday in Gainesville, and the Gators’ pitching staff has some work to do if it wants to get back into the SEC East race.

Jacquez Jones (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

2. Ole Miss begins Week 2 of spring football Tuesday. Weather prevented us in the media from getting a look at the Rebels Saturday. Whenever that happens, my eyes are going to be on defense. I’m skeptical a bit, if I’m honest, and Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones said that’s fair. “We really can’t get any worse,” Jones said. “As you can see, it took a season to get down the defense. Not having a spring actually hurt a lot. We came together in that Indiana game and now we know what the defense can do and it’s time to just build on it during the spring. By the time the season gets here, we’re clicking on cylinders.” Jones said adding depth up front is going to make a big difference for the Rebels’ defense. “It gives the guys a huge rotation and gives the guys a break,” Jones said. “It all starts up front and we’re going to need every single one of them. I feel like it’s a big deal bringing them in. Hopefully they come in and learn the system and help us out in the fall.” Jones said the Rebels have leaders at all levels of the defense, adding there’s a standard on that side of the ball that is discussed daily. “As soon as we come in the building, we see it, and that’s something we have to live by,” Jones said

Arkansas Razorbacks chest bump near the end of the game during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Photo credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Content Services, LLC

3. The Elite 8 is set in the NCAA Tournament. Just one SEC team, Arkansas, is left in the field, and the Hogs have been flirting with disaster in the last two rounds against Texas Tech and Oral Roberts. Alabama lost in overtime to UCLA Sunday night, ending a special season for the Crimson Tide. Seven of the remaining teams are from west of the Mississippi River. Only one Big Ten team — Michigan — is remaining. Three Pac-12 teams — UCLA, USC and Oregon State — remain. Here are my picks: Houston over Oregon State Baylor over Arkansas Gonzaga over USC Michigan over UCLA

4. Ole Miss’ run to the finals of the WNIT ended with a loss to Rice in the championship game Sunday. From Ole Miss Media Relations: The Rebels (15-12) finish with their first winning season since 2016-17, and that late-game rally encapsulated all that was great about this young and exciting team that had fought through so much adversity. Rice (23-4), which had a serious case to make for being excluded from the NCAA Tournament, took the WNIT crown following a surgical 50 percent shooting effort, a perfect 17-of-17 mark from the free throw line, and two demonstrative games from Lauren Schwartz (19 points, five assists) and Nancy Mulkey (19 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks). "Super proud of my team," said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who willed this team to an incredible turnaround from an 0-16 SEC season in 2019-20 to a postseason tournament runner-up this year. "When I went out with COVID, some of my close friends told me we wouldn't get out of the first round, just because my team depends on my effort and energy so much. Yet, we're playing in the championship game against a Rice team that was ultra-experienced. Of course, we wanted to win, but in hindsight if we couldn't win then I still feel like I got a victory for this program out of this. I know that may sound cheesy to some people. I could list the wins that we got from this experience and this season. Obviously my team is heartbroken, but I talked to them about good things that they did, and I am very appreciative of them."

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo at bat in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

5. The Major League Baseball season begins Thursday, with all 30 teams scheduled to play that day. A year after a 60-game season was played with no fans, MLB is set to embark on a 162-game slate with all franchises allowing at least some fans into the stadiums. The Texas Rangers are the only team planning for 100 percent capacity. The Boston Red Sox are the lowest at 12 percent capacity allowed to open the season. Due to all of the Covid talk, many haven’t paid much attention to the fact that the MLBPA’s labor agreement with the owners expires after this season. A contentious offseason, one that will very likely lead to a protracted work stoppage, is a near-certainty. The team I cheer for, the Chicago Cubs, are on the precipice of a monumental shakeup. Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo are playing at the end of their contracts. Willson Contreras has just two seasons left on his. They’re the core of the group that led the Cubs to a World Series title five years ago — can you believe it’s been five years? — and it’s clear ownership/management is considering moving on. I’ve never been less invested to start a season. I’m not sure if that’s because of the looming labor unrest or the team I cheer for has spent the past six months pissing me off or I’m just not ready to embrace much of anything until some of the Covid theatre is eliminated. Ole Miss can fill Swayze to capacity, nothing happens and yet the draconian restrictions remain? My need for common sense goes unfulfilled when that happens. I am happy a full season is on the docket. I love the rhythms of a baseball season. I love the hot streaks and the lulls and the statistics. The best team almost always wins the division in a 162-game slog through spring, summer and early fall. I love the trade deadline, the dog days of August and then the drama of September. This time a year ago, I missed it in a way that was palpable — probably the way many of you missed Ole Miss baseball. I missed the routine of it. By the time it began in July, I was invested, but for personal reasons. I knew my livelihood — college football being played — depended to some degree on Major League Baseball successfully navigating a season. When the Miami Marlins had a Covid issue, I panicked. When the St. Louis Cardinals followed, prompting talk of a season shutdown, I was absolutely terrified. When play resumed and it became obvious MLB would get to the finish line, I was relieved. There was never much enjoyment. The empty stadiums were depressing. All of the politics were exhausting. A year later, MLB appears dead set on doing it again. The MLBPA is pressuring the sport to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta as retaliation against Georgia passing a voting law that should make elections more fair. Some franchises appear dead set on mostly empty stadiums throughout the summer. Still, I suspect, I’ll turn it on Thursday, and it’ll draw me in, as it has since I was a little boy in Louisiana collecting baseball cards and getting up in the mornings to read the box scores and summaries in The News-Star and Shreveport Times.

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

6. The NFL added a 17th game to its regular season schedule over the weekend. From Yahoo: The 17-game season was part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, which was ratified in March 2020. The CBA, including the 17-game season, was controversial among players. Russell Wilson came out against it, and Ryan Fitzpatrick was the most prominent player who came out in favor. In the end, 1,978 players voted, and the new CBA passed by just 60 votes. Adding a game to the NFL season a isn't new concept, but as Adam Schefter pointed out, it's been 43 years since they last did it. The NFL started with 12 games in 1947, moved to 14 games in 1961, and then 16 in 1978. Now we're up to 17 games played in 18 weeks. Apparently the NFL didn't want to just pick teams from a hat when determining the matchups for the 17th regular season game. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported in December that the NFL had decided on a structure, "which will be an opponent from the opposing conference, but coming from outside of the historically rotating interdivisional matchups that already exist." The 2020 standings will also play a role in the formula.

Using the formula reported by @peter_king (https://t.co/LAbNkZCi5p), here are the expected matchups for the NFL's 17th game for each team in 2021. pic.twitter.com/x4D4uF4jue — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2021

Some are upset about what this will do to records, and I get that. However, I’d much rather watch another game that counts instead of preseason games that don’t. The players, albeit narrowly, voted for this, so their complaints ring somewhat hollow.

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9), who was traded to Chicago last week, drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) defends during the first quarter at Amway Center. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

7. The NBA trade deadline passed last week. Victor Oladipo was traded to Miami. Nikola Vucevic was shipped from Orlando to Chicago. Rajon Rondo joined the Clippers and JJ Redick joined the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn got another star in former San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge. The Lakers added former Cleveland center Andre Drummond. Philadelphia acquired guard George Hill from Oklahoma City. Milwaukee picked up defensive standout P.J. Tucker. Denver added Aaron Gordon. None of those moves, in my opinion, moved the championship needle one way or the other. I still think Utah is the class of the West, though the Jazz still must prove their postseason mettle for people like me to avoid late-May ridicule for believing, and the East is going to come down to a three-way battle among Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

8. I’ve been dreading something for months now, but it begins Monday. Opening arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin are expected to begin Monday, starting a trial that should last several weeks in downtown Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis. The video — or at least the part of the video the media showed on a loop — sparked outrage, protests, riots and civil unrest throughout the country for several weeks. The 15-person (12 jurors, three alternates) jury was finalized Friday, setting the stage for a trial that will be live-streamed and televised. I’ve followed this closely, reading as much as I can read, wondering how it will end. I’ve been on a jury in a murder trial. It’s a somber responsibility. I was a juror in one that was cut and dried, and we as a jury still struggled with the prospect of condemning a man to death row. Chauvin isn’t facing the death penalty. At worst, he’s looking at 18 years in prison. If he’s convicted of just the second-degree manslaughter charge, he’d likely be sentenced to four years. However, all his attorneys have to present is reasonable doubt, and frankly, there’s tons of it. The entire video of Floyd being detained after passing a counterfeit bill at a convenience store paints a more complete picture than the one the media focused on in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. I’d suggest you find the video and watch it. It’s a veritable disaster in multiple ways. Floyd is clearly impaired in the video. The rookie officers who initially confront him are in over their heads, and that can’t control Floyd, who had a huge size advantage over both officers. Floyd complains of not being able to breathe long before he interacts with Chauvin. He complains about being claustrophobic and begs not to be put into the back of the police cruiser. He resists detainment, begs not to be shot, etc. Eventually, he ends up face-down on the pavement. Chauvin’s knee, as you’ve likely seen by now, is on Floyd’s neck for some nine minutes. Floyd goes quiet in the final three-plus minutes and dies on his way to the hospital. The defense will argue that Floyd had a history of consuming substances in order to avoid possession charges. Here’s a pretty solid summary from CNN: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's autopsy listed Floyd's cause of death as heart failure due to "law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and ruled it a homicide. The medical examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker, also noted Floyd's arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use as "other significant conditions." Chauvin's defense attorneys have argued those other conditions were the real cause of death. In a filing last August that previewed this defense, attorney Eric Nelson argued that Chauvin was acting within police policy and had no intent to harm Floyd. He argued that Floyd's cause of death was not Chauvin's knee but was the result of a drug overdose combined with preexisting heart problems, a prior Covid-19 infection and other health issues. To get a guilty verdict, prosecutors have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death. So a series of forensic pathologists are expected to take the stand to debate this issue, including a likely contentious cross-examination of Dr. Baker. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I hope and pray for a fair trial and justice, whatever that entails. However, I have a strong suspicion Chauvin is either going to be acquitted of both murder charges and benefit from a hung jury on the manslaughter charge or the jury is going to be hopelessly deadlocked across the board. I don’t have a ton of faith in the American populace. I question how many people will actually educated themselves about the case. I fear another summer of protests, looting and riots if Chauvin isn’t convicted. I fear those actions will be met with more resistance this time around. In short, I fear chaos. The path to that potential chaos begins in earnest Monday. Again, I hope for justice — whatever that truly is in this case — and a calm reaction. I’m not naive, however. I’m braced for the worst.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. With that in mind, here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 80 — Moussaka. This dish comes from the Balkan/Middle East territories and has everything that you want in one serving. If you don’t know what to fix for Easter, this can now be your go-to. Think of lasagna but with lamb instead of beef and just a sweetness added with cinnamon. Beyond wonderful. Tidbit #1: Lamb can be a heavy taste for some, so you can most certainly half the amount with beef, or substitute the entirety with beef. Tidbit #2: This is a labor of love recipe so understand that it will take about an hour to prepare in the kitchen. You can go ahead and make it the day before and store it in the fridge before baking it so that you aren’t rushed on Sunday. Tidbit #3: You can double up the recipe as well for more servings. Things you will need: 4 People Glass of Pinot Noir Preparation time - 1 hour Cook time - 1 hour Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife 3 Medium sauce pots Measuring cups 1 Wooden spoon 1 Metal whisk Colander Spider Side plate with paper towels 1 Casserole dish of 9 x 13 Plastic wrap Stovetop and oven Ingredients needed: 3 Eggplants, sliced widthwise 1/2 Red onion diced 1 Garlic clove, sliced 10 ounces minced lamb 1 Tbsp tomato paste 1/2 Cup red wine 1 Can tomatoes 1 Pinch cinnamon 1 Pinch sugar Olive oil Salt and pepper Oil for frying 3 Tbsp butter 3 Tbsp flour 2 Cups milk Pinch salt Pinch nutmeg 1 Egg yolk 1/2 Cup parmesan cheese Make the lamb ragu Step 1: Place your first saucepot on the stove over medium heat. Add your meat and cook for 5 minutes. After, add your red onion, garlic, and tomato paste. Continue to cook for 5 minutes. Step 2: Now add the red wine and let cook until the wine has evaporated. Then add your can of tomatoes and fill the can with water to pour into the sauce pot. Add your cinnamon, sugar, and 2 pinches of salt. Bring to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes. Make the béchamel Step 2.1: In the other sauce pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk to combine. Once the mixture bubbles, slowly drizzle in the milk while whisking. Bring to a simmer and then turn off the heat. Add your salt, pepper, egg yolk, and whisk. Then add the cheese and whisk once more. Fry the eggplant Step 3: Heat your oil to 350°F and fry the slices in oil until light brown, place on the side plate. Also, set your oven to 350°F. Assemble the moussaka Step 5: Layer your casserole dish with the eggplant first, followed by the lamb ragu, eggplant, and finally the béchamel. Place in your pre-heated oven for 1 hour. Take out and let cool for 5 minutes before. Serve with a nice salad that has a vinaigrette dressing and you will be overjoyed. From the Mississippian in Paris, Happy Easter and Bon Appétit!

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) collects a loose ball as Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) lands on the ground during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Photo credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Content Services, LLC