RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Oxford High School seniors pose for a photo prior to a prom dinner Saturday night.

1. I promise I’ll turn my attention here to Ole Miss sports in a second. I’ll write about Ole Miss football, basketball and baseball in this space over the course of this weekly content item. I covered football practice, talked to new Ole Miss basketball player Tye Fagan and Chase Parham covered the Arkansas-Ole Miss baseball series, and I’ll get to all of it today. However, as I often say, these are my thoughts, after all, and that’s clearly labeled in the headline, so I don’t feel all that awful making Thought No. 1 today about me, my family, some of our friends, the town we live in and the year we’ve all endured. We had a big weekend at the McCready house. Our oldest, Campbell, brought three of her friends — Parker, Brinkley and Mary Elizabeth — home for the weekend. They got here Thursday and left Sunday morning. They’re all sophomores at the University of Arkansas. Parker is from Collierville, Tenn. Both of her parents are Ole Miss alumni. Mary Elizabeth is from Little Rock. She’d been to Oxford before but only in passing. Brinkley is from Amarillo, Texas, and she’d been here once before for a day. They hung out at the house Thursday night then got out on in Oxford Friday. They went out Friday night, went to second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Swayze and then went out again Saturday night before returning to Fayetteville Sunday morning for the final few weeks of the spring semester. Maybe it’s PTSD, but there’s not a day that I don’t think about this time last year, when Campbell was back home prematurely, missing her friends and her new life. I’ve told her a few times over the past few weeks to enjoy spring in Fayetteville, to make sure she makes up for lost time, and by God, she’s done it. On Saturday, I went to Ole Miss’ football practice at Vaught-Hemingway. It was a near-perfect setting, just a hint of a chill as the last remnants of a front moved through north Mississippi. I took notes as best I could, got home, wrote some observations (to my credit, I admitted they were likely worthless, but I did try) and then took Carson to his basketball practice. His AAU team practices at Oxford-University Methodist Church. Normally, that’s an 8-10-minute drive from our house. On Saturday, it took about 25 minutes from driveway to doorway, and it was AWESOME. Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader — a 7-3 Hogs win — hadn’t been in the books for long, and the Oxford Square was jumping. It was packed. I couldn’t have been happier for all the merchants in Oxford. This time a year ago, Oxford was a ghost town and those same merchants were justifiably terrified about their futures. If Saturday was a sign of what’s to come this fall — and hint: It was — Oxford is going to be straight nuts come September. And I say that in the most excited voice possible. Anyway, Saturday was also Oxford High School’s prom. Our middle child, Caroline, is a senior at OHS, and there was no prom a year ago, so Saturday marked her first and only one of those milestone occasions. Her date picked her up and Laura and I left shortly afterwards to get to Robert and Ashley Perry’s house for pictures. Their house couldn’t have been more beautiful and there were so many kids there. We moved to Oxford when Caroline was about to start kindergarten, so we’ve seen so many of these kids grow up, from dance classes to cheer and tumble to sports and through accomplishments and loss. In August, they’ll all go their separate ways — to places like Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Arizona State, Colorado, Illinois and beyond. They were lining up for a group picture around 7 p.m. Saturday. Ole Miss had taken a lead in the nightcap in front of one of the five largest crowds in Swayze Field history. I had a glass of bourbon and I just sort of looked around. The evening was gorgeous — clear skies, the beginning of a beautiful sunset with a perfect temperature. I don’t get openly religious here. I don’t know why. I’m not that comfortable discussing my faith publicly. But in that moment, seeing Caroline and her friends all dressed up and happy while their proud parents looked on during a picturesque Oxford night, I thought maybe God was rewarding us for enduring the last year. The kids all looked so genuinely happy. Some people get mad at me when I say this, but I honestly don’t care. We took a lot away from young people over the past 13 months, and our kids in Oxford had it great compared to young people their age in other parts of the country, some of whom are still on lockdown amid the politicizing of a virus that simply doesn’t do anything to healthy young people. Anyway, the parents left, the kids enjoyed a wonderful dinner (thanks to everyone who made that possible), went to the prom (in shifts, but whatever), gathered for after-parties and late-night parties and more selfies and Snapchats and Instagram photos than they’ll possibly ever remember. The college girls loved the baseball game, even though their Razorbacks took a beating as the Rebels evened the series with a 13-6 win. People were so nice to them, and they had some funny stories. Earlier in the day, they had said they were only staying for a few innings. They had so much fun that they stayed until the ninth. I joked Sunday morning that I hoped everyone at Swayze was masked and kept their social distance. Parker said she saw six masks, so if there’s no outbreak that shuts down the medical systems in two weeks… I wasn’t at Swayze, but I saw the pictures and the videos of the beer showers in right field. It all warmed my heart. If I’m Ole Miss, that’s my recruiting video. That’s it. People are ready to erupt — in a good way. If you couldn’t see that from the scene at Swayze Saturday, I can’t help you. I picked up Carson from his practice at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. People were streaming from the baseball game to the Square. I suspect it was quite the vibrant Saturday night in our town. Best I could tell, half of Campbell’s sorority had made the trip, and if that’s any indication, I’m guessing Oxford was bursting at the seams. A great time was had by all. Good for us all. We all deserved it.

2. As expected, No. 3 Ole Miss and No. 2 Arkansas played an amazingly competitive, entertaining series this weekend in Oxford. A weekend record crowd packed Swayze Field Saturday and again Sunday to watch the Hogs and Rebels split a Saturday doubleheader and then Arkansas hold off Ole Miss in a crazy Sunday series finale. Arkansas jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the third inning Sunday, only to see Ole Miss charge back to tie the game at 14-14 in the seventh. Arkansas built a lead in the eighth and then held on behind closer Kevin Kopps to take an 18-14 win, one that gave the Razorbacks sole possession of first place in the SEC West four weekends into the season. Not much separated the two teams. Both teams battle. Neither gives an inch. Arkansas' bullpen, led by Kopps, is better than the one at Ole Miss' disposal, and over the weekend, that was probably the biggest difference. No one should be shocked if these two teams see each other again and maybe a few times -- whether it be in Hoover, Fayetteville, Oxford or Omaha. They're both that good. Arkansas worked Gunnar Hoglund in the first game Saturday, chasing him a bit earlier than Mike Bianco wanted to go to his bullpen. Then the Hogs did what they do -- come from behind to steal games. Ole Miss claimed the nightcap behind a strong outing from Doug Nikhazy and some big bats that had the beer showers spouting at Swayze. On Sunday, Derek Diamond didn't have great command, forcing Ole Miss into its bullpen far too soon. Arkansas' pitching didn't fare much better, but the Hogs were able to get three strong innings from Kopps to close things out. If you're making sweeping conclusions from the weekend, you're viewing things with too much emotion. And that's OK. It was a weekend that felt like postseason baseball. Just remember that it wasn't. Ole Miss heads to Mississippi State for another huge weekend before heading into the second half of league play. The Rebels have every one of their goals in front of them. So does Arkansas. Again, don't be shocked if this was just Chapter 1 in the Razorbacks-Rebels story this spring and summer.

3. Here's my almost-laughingly-uneducated-but-I'm-working-on-it weekly ranking of SEC baseball teams following another weekend of action around the league: 1. Vanderbilt -- Yes, I still have the Commodores here, but now we know they're human. 2. Arkansas -- The Hogs are 5-1 in the state of Mississippi this year. That's pretty impressive. 3. Ole Miss -- The Rebels weren't far from emerging as the top-ranked team in the country Sunday. The West is that tight. 4. Mississippi State -- Like I said, the West has three elite clubs. Mississippi State is hot and will be ready for the Rebels. 5. Tennessee -- At some point, we have to trust the Vols' results. 6. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks continue to impress. They're 8-4 after four weekends. 7. Florida -- The Gators are just so maddeningly inconsistent. 8. Kentucky -- The Wildcats salvaged a game Sunday but losing two of three to LSU was a lost opportunity. 9. Georgia -- Beating the Commodores changes things for the Bulldogs. Suddenly, they're in the NCAA Tournament mix. 10. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide got off the mat with a huge sweep of Texas A&M. 11. LSU -- The Tigers are just 3-9, down an ace and in trouble. 12. Missouri -- The Tigers just can't do much, but they're giving some teams bad losses lately. 13. Texas A&M -- Change is coming after this season, one has to think. 14. Auburn -- The Tigers are now 1-11 after getting swept by Mississippi State. Ross Bjork loves Butch Thompson, but the results on the Plains might force him to look elsewhere in June.



Ole Miss running back Kentrell Bullock (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

4. Ole Miss football now has two weeks remaining of spring practice. The Rebels, as mentioned above, scrimmaged on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway. They’ll work Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for the next two weeks, wrapping up with the Grove Bowl on April 24. I posted observations Saturday afternoon on the message board, so if you want to check those out, go for it. The bottom line, for me, is kind of similar to what I wrote last week. There’s a really good vibe around the program. The defense is clearly improving. It’s playing with much more confidence, and there’s much more depth and athleticism on the back end. There’s work to be done; that’s for sure. Ole Miss needs more depth at linebacker and more explosiveness on the edge (though I did see some things from Demon Clowney in that regard Saturday). If I were an Ole Miss fan, I’d have some concerns about depth on the offensive line and the overall health of the wide receiver/tight end corps. But all in all, and Lane Kiffin referenced this on Tuesday, I’d be pretty excited about the attitude and confidence that exudes from the program. That’s what strikes me each time I see a practice in any virtually every media opportunity. There’s a calm, controlled confidence that appears to have permeated the program. My guess is it’s going to be quite an interesting fall.

5. Offensive lineman Caleb Warren appears poised to play a huge role in 2021. He was one of a handful of linemen who were the unsung heroes of 2020, staying healthy all season and anchoring an explosive Ole Miss offense. “It’s a mental mindset you have to have to push through it,” Warren said. “Going so fast with tempo, you get tired, but you know the defense is tired at the same time, so you just have to keep pushing through it and push the tempo.” Warren admitted the Rebels have “a lot of work to” do developing depth up front before the fall. “We’ve got some guys injured and some guys getting reps and we’re just trying to make things work,” Warren said. Warren is getting work at center and guard this spring with Ben Brown out. “Right now, it’s been pretty fun,” Warren said. “It’s been a pretty smooth transition.” Warren said it’s “pretty difficult” to evaluate the offense as a whole this spring, what with so many key contributors out. “You just have to get your reps and do the best you can, evaluate, go from there and learn from it,” Warren said. “We know what to do. We have to go out and execute it.”

6. Matt Corral is Ole Miss’ quarterback. No one is questioning that. There’s a widespread assumption, however, that Luke Altmyer is next in line with all of the future sights set on Arch Manning. Kinkead Dent would like a word. Dent is up to 200 pounds, some 25 pounds since he enrolled. He’s added to his arm strength and he’s mastering the Rebels’ offense. On Saturday, he was taking the lion’s share of the No. 2 offense reps, a product of trying to spend as much time in the film room as Corral. “These coaches have been a tremendous help for me and him and knowing what we need to do and what we need to read with defenses and getting the offense in the right (play),” Dent said. “This staff has been huge for us.” Dent said he’s learned a lot from Corral, talking football every day. “We’re in the room together all the time,” Dent said. “We sit right next to each other. We always joke around and play with each other, but it’s serious, too. We’re always trying to learn that position as much as possible. As good as our coaches are, we’re trying to get to that level, honestly.” Corral and Altmyer were highly recruited prospects. Dent was, to a degree, overlooked. That assignation, he said, “puts a chip on my shoulder, really.” “If you can play and you get a spot at the next level, you can always prove that you can play,” Dent said. “That was my plan all along. I never really tried to really have recruiting stars and stuff hold me back. I just knew I was going to come up here and work as hard as I could to where it really didn’t matter if I had stars or not, I was going to play.” Like Corral, Dent said he’s benefiting from the comfort of having the same coaches and the same scheme in place for the second season in a row. “It’s Year 2 in this offense,” Dent said. “Me and Matt know this offense. We’re learning the secondary stuff you learn in Year 2 or 3. It’s been a huge help.” Like everyone, Dent knows Corral is the quarterback. As long as he’s healthy and in Oxford, it’s his job. Dent also knows there are no guarantees. If Corral went down, even for a few plays, he has to be ready. That’s something he’s hyper-aware of as the season approaches. “That’s all that (Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff) Lebby talks to me about,” Dent said. “Being able to take control of this team when I need to and being prepared for that, because that’s something that could very likely happen at the quarterback position.”

7. Jaylon Jones admits it seems like he’s been at Ole Miss forever. An injury plus the “free” COVID season have extended his Rebel career to a sixth season, but the veteran label is one he has embraced. He’s also not ready to bring down the curtains on his football career. “I love the game too much,” Jones said. “It means too much to me. I know I’ve got a lot more in the tank and that extra year, I feel like, is really a blessing. After a long talk with my family and just praying, I feel like one more shot is just to show my potential and see where it can go.” Jones said he feels fresh and ready to go as he prepares for the 2021 season, even if he’s the old man on the roster. “It’s a role that I’m embracing,” Jones said. “A lot of these guys, they tell me they watched me when they were in high school and stuff so I just accept the role. It’s just me being a leader. I’ve got the most experience, so I try to help guys out as much as I can and be a role player and a big leader for this team.” Jones said he felt Ole Miss’ defense gained momentum with its performance in the Outback Bowl win over Indiana. “The confidence grew,” Jones said. “Leading into the spring, it started with the offseason workouts. You could tell things were different.” Jones said the continuity that comes from having co-defensive coordinators DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge and their scheme for another season is huge as well. Having more depth on the back end is also critical. “I think Tysheem (Johnson) is definitely one of them,” Jones said, referring to the freshman defensive back from Philadelphia. He’s a great player — real versatile, real aggressive. To be honest, he doesn’t look like a freshman out there. I also think No. 25, Trey (Washington). We’ve got some corners — (Kyndrich) Breedlove, Markevious Brown, MJ Daniels. We’ve got a lot of guys on the back end that are coming in ready to work. They’re all ears, taking in whatever we tell them.” There is also a confidence inside the program that is palpable, Jones said, but it’s not something he and his teammates dwell on. “Coach Kiffin has us trained and we’re just trying to work and prove to everybody that we are coming,” Jones said.

Miami Hurricanes center Nysier Brooks (3) blocks a shot by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) during the first half in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

8. Ole Miss added two transfers to its men’s basketball roster last week, landing Miami center Nysier Brooks and Georgia guard Tye Fagan. The Rebels still have one spot available, and it’s widely expected that will be filled by Duke forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal. Is Fagan a perfect fit? No. In an ideal world, Ole Miss would add a guard who is a more proven perimeter shooter than Fagan, who shot 27 percent from the 3-point line for Georgia this past season. Is it possible, however, that the player Ole Miss truly needed wasn’t in the portal, at least after Penn State guard Myreon Jones announced his transfer to Florida? I think so. So, with Jones off the market and Fagan now in the roster, how do things look? It’s complicated. Fagan certainly provides some size, some veteran presence and some scoring ability (he averaged 9.2 points per game for the Bulldogs in 2020-21). However, there’s an added shooting onus on returnees Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrell now. In addition, and I’m assuming a Brakefield transfer here, Brakefield and Luis Rodriguez have to pick up a significant portion of the scoring load. So, no, it’s not a completely ideal situation. Ole Miss is counting on freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin, presumably, to play a big role. It needs Austin Crowley to take a significant step forward. However, I’m not convinced — as some are — that’s it’s abject failure, either. I still think this could be a strong defensive team, one that has rim protection and rebounding ability. I definitely worry it isn’t going to be able to exploit the 3-point line the way winning SEC teams do. It’s going to be a task for Kermit Davis and Co. to make it all work together, but that’s what he gets paid for — and he’s earned the reputation he has as one of the league’s best X-and-O coaches.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. In this case, that means dessert. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 82 — BBCP (Burton’s Banana Cream Pie). When I was the pastry chef at McEwens in Oxford, we had a dessert that everyone loved. We called it the BCP. Think of a banana pudding in pie form. Now, if you can’t get your fix by grabbing a slice from the restaurant, why not make my version at home. After learning a few French techniques while here in France, it is time to elevate this dish just a little. Tidbit #1: You need to start with the crust and while it is cooking, assemble all of the ingredients for the pastry creme. After, pull the crust from the oven and then start on the pastry cream. Tidbit #2: Only slice the banana once you have made the pastry creme, to avoid it turning brown. Tidbit #3: Lastly, once you have assembled the BBCP, place plastic wrap on top and press down lightly on top of the custard. Put it in the fridge after, for the resting time. Things you will need: 6 People Glass of Riesling Preparation time - 15 minutes Cook time - 10 minutes Resting time - 3 hours Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Large Mixing bowl Medium saucepot Whisk Pie dish Oven and stovetop Plastic wrap Fridge Electric or stand mixer with a whisk attachment Ingredients needed: *For the crust* 1.5 cups Graham crackers 1/3 cup sugar 1/2 cup butter, melted 1 banana 1/2 tsp cinnamon *For the filling* 2 1/4 cup milk 1 vanilla bean scraped 5 egg yolks 1/2 cup sugar 7 tbsp cornstarch 3 tbsp butter 3 bananas *For the Italian meringue* 3 egg whites 1/4 cup sugar 1/3 cup water Make the crust Step 1: Set your oven temperature to 350°F. Melt your butter in the saucepot. Add your graham crackers, sugar, and cinnamon to the mixing bowl. Mix to combine. Step 2: Slice up your banana and add to the mixture. Add the melted butter and mix with your hands. Place in your pie pan on the bottom and sides. Cook for 8 minutes. Prepare the filling Step 3: Scrape the vanilla bean with your knife, place the insides in the mixing bowl, and the rest of the bean in the saucepot with the milk. Place the saucepot on the stove and heat until the milk simmers. Step 4: After the milk is hot, pull to the side. In the mixing bowl, add the sugar, cornstarch, and egg yolks. Whisk. Slowly drizzle in the hot milk. After, place everything back in the saucepot. Step 5: Cook on medium heat until the mixture bubbles and turn off the heat. Add your butter at this stage and whisk to combine. Step 6: Slice your bananas up and assemble the pie. Creme —> bananas —> creme —> bananas —> creme. After, place it in the fridge. Make the meringue Step 7: For this step, put your sugar and water in the saucepot. Heat until the bubbles are dime size. Pull from the heat. Step 7.1: Whisk the egg whites in the stand mixer until frothy. After you pull the saucepot from the stove, drizzle the syrup into the stand mixer while on medium speed. After, increase the speed to medium-high and continue to whisk until the bowl is no longer hot. Add to the top of your pie once you take the plastic wrap off. Brulé the top lightly with a torch or place back in the oven with the broil setting on. Cook until light brown. Then you’re good to go! Serve with fresh sliced strawberries and you will be in true bliss. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!



