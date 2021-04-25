RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Spring football is over. Ole Miss used a dramatic comeback to avoid a sweep at the hands of LSU. Elijah Moore is expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft this week. Those stories highlight 10 Weekend Thoughts this week. If you're looking at real estate in the Oxford area, and just based on all the signs in yards all over town, you just might be, please don't forget to contact my friend Harry Alexander at HA@harryalexander.com.

Snoop Conner (24) and Lane Kiffin watch as Kinkead Dent (12) directs the Red team during Saturday's Grove Bowl.

1. Spring football is in the books. After five weeks of almost completely on-schedule practices and scrimmages, spring football is over. Next up: Fall camp in August, as Ole Miss prepares for its season opener in Atlanta on Sept. 6 versus Louisville. The Blue team defeated the Red team, 28-6, at rainy Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Saturday's Grove Bowl. There aren't a lot of hot takes to take from a spring game, so I won't insult your intelligence in this space. My overriding thought this spring has been Lane Kiffin has fully transformed the culture of the program. It's very visible, especially if you were able to see some scrimmages. The program is focused but laid-back. It's excited and energetic but that excitement and energy isn't being manufactured. It's workmanlike but fun. Kiffin is clearly trying to create a welcoming vibe for recruits, one that says, "Hey, this will be a fun place to play." That part is done. To finish the deal and make Ole Miss a destination, Kiffin, as he acknowledged Saturday, has to win. He has to put a product on the field that appeals to prospects as much as the attitude and vibe does. Personally, I think Kiffin is on his way to doing just that. Again, it's spring, and if you're making sweeping judgements on March and April football, you're setting yourself up to be a fool. However, I don't think it's a stretch to say it's obvious Ole Miss is slowly but surely increasing the talent level of the roster. Here are some quick thoughts: -- Matt Corral is poised for a monster season. He's never looked more comfortable. It's his job. He knows it. He's very poised in the pocket, going through his progressions when the deep ball isn't there. If he can stay healthy, he's going to be a household name in college football circles in the fall. -- It didn't show up in the box score, but I thought Kinkead Dent had a nice spring, capped with Saturday's Grove Bowl. He's got a firm grasp of the offense and had a much better day Saturday than the numbers showed. If you're having a conversation about the 2022 season for some reason, make sure you include Dent's name. He's the leader in the clubhouse at this moment to be the guy when Corral heads to the NFL. -- Ben Brown missed the spring, and in the end, that'll be a good thing. I think the Rebels are more versatile up front after the past five weeks, and Brown's return will anchor what should be a strong unit. -- Braylon Sanders, assuming he can stay healthy, is poised for a huge 2021. His speed takes the top off defenses. I still wonder if the Rebels have enough explosive threats in the passing game, but Kiffin and Jeff Lebby are offensive geniuses. I'll bet they figure it out. -- I'll write more about it in Thought No. 2, but the defense is much improved. There are more players. There's less chaos. There's more confidence. There's a renewed enthusiasm. -- The secondary was a detriment last season. It's got a chance to be a strength in 2021. Tysheem Johnson is a player. I noticed Trey Washington a lot, too. Again, it's spring football. It's not the same as fall football. The offseason, like all offseasons, will be critical. We'll know a lot more in the fall, but all in all, I have a feeling 2021 is going to be an exciting time in Oxford.

2. I'm just one guy, but I attended every Saturday scrimmage and the Grove Bowl and I didn't miss but one Zoom call. For me, the story of the spring was the defense -- both in terms of its production on the field and its mentality both on and off of it. Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones, who has emerged as one of the leaders of that unit and its default spokesman, discussed those developments following Saturday's game. "I feel like the defense made a major step," Jones said. Specifically, Jones said the key is something general. He said the Rebels are trying to live up to a "standard" they set for themselves in January. "We've got the standard posted in our locker and every day, (Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator) Coach (DJ) Durkin reminds us that we can't drop off," Jones said. "We said we want to be one of the top defenses in the nation and we have to live by it day in and day out." Last season, Ole Miss' offense dominated while the defense struggled. That meant pub for the offense and, at times, ridicule for the defense. That's been a motivating factor as the defense prepares for 2021. "A lot of people foreshadow our defense," Jones said. "We weren't that good last year and we're not afraid to say it, but this year, we're definitely going to turn a lot of heads." The improved depth, Jones said, is "going to make a huge difference" in the upcoming season. "We really don't have a drop-off," Jones said. "I feel like adding that depth is going to make us fresh for all four quarters."

Broken Arrow, Okla., WR Robert Spears-Jennings (Rivals.com)

3. The next big football date is June 1. That's the day prospects can go to campuses and have in-person interaction with programs and coaches. RebelGrove.com's Zach Berry spent part of the weekend accumulating names of visitors this weekend. That thread can be followed here. One thing is clear: It's going to be a very active June and July for Ole Miss. Kids are going to be on campus and the Rebels believe they have the type of staff and atmosphere that will naturally create momentum on the recruiting trail. Throw in what should be an exciting, competitive 2021 and Kiffin and Co. just might be poised to take the big program step they were looking to make before COVID shut everything down in March 2020.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

4. Even though I covered it on a daily basis, the Elijah Moore story is still one that amazes me. The entire saga, from the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the 2019 Egg Bowl that resulted in a missed extra point and Matt Luke's firing to the dominant 2020 season that saw him emerge as an SEC superstar, comes to an end of sorts this week. Moore is expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday. Moore is projected to go as early as No. 22 to Tennessee and no later than the early part of the second round. Pro Football Focus projects him to Jacksonville at No. 25, pairing with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars on Thursday evening. Moore, in my opinion, is going to be an impact player in the NFL. He is explosive in the slot, fast enough to play on the edge and versatile enough to occasionally make plays from the backfield. He has an intense motor. He's a respected leader in the locker room. He has sure hands and can run with the ball. He's a weapon in the return game as well. It's a deep wide receiver draft, so that could hurt Moore on Thursday a bit, but in the end, I expect him to go off the board late in the first round.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer (middle) watches as Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence works out during Pro Day in Clemson, South Carolina. Mandatory Credit: David Platt/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

5. There will be trades on Thursday, as teams such as New England, Denver, Chicago and possibly others are strong candidates to move up in a quarterback-rich draft. For fun, I'll take my stab at a mock draft. Mine includes no trades, which means it'll be way off early Thursday. 1. Jacksonville -- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 2. New York Jets -- Zach Wilson, BYU 3. San Francisco -- Mac Jones, Alabama 4. Atlanta -- Kyle Pitts, Florida 5. Cincinnati -- Ja'Marr Chase, LSU 6. Miami -- DeVonta Smith, Alabama 7. Detroit -- Penei Sewell, Oregon 8. Carolina -- Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (I think the Panthers trade down here, throwing the rest of this mock draft into a laughable joke) 9. Denver -- Trey Lance, North Dakota State 10. Dallas -- Patrick Surtain II, Alabama 11. New York Giants -- Kwity Paye, Michigan 12. Philadelphia -- Jaycee Horn, South Carolina 13. Los Angeles Chargers -- Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech 14. Minnesota -- Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech 15. New England -- Justin Fields, Ohio State 16. Arizona -- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama 17. Las Vegas -- Micah Parsons, Penn State 18. Miami -- Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC 19. Washington -- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame 20. Chicago -- Tevin Jenkins, Oklahoma State 21. Indianapolis -- Jaelan Phillips, Miami 22. Tennessee -- Elijah Moore, Ole Miss 23. New York Jets -- Greg Newsome II, Northwestern 24. Pittsburgh -- Najee Harris, Alabama 25. Jacksonville -- Azeez Ojulari, Georgia 26. Cleveland -- Zaven Collins, Tulsa 27. Baltimore -- Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU 28. New Orleans -- Trevon Moehrig, TCU 29. Green Bay -- Rashod Bateman, Minnesota 30. Buffalo -- Christian Barmore, Alabama 31. Baltimore -- Jayson Oweh, Penn State 32. Tampa Bay -- Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Jaemyn Brakefield (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Ole Miss finally landed Jaemyn Brakefield this past week. After at least two years of hard pursuit, including a painful loss when the forward signed with Duke, Ole Miss has its man. There are different ways to view Brakefield, who played sparingly in his one season at Duke. One, it's fair to say he -- predictably, I might add -- got lost in the shuffle in Durham, relegated to the bench in favor of more highly-recruited players. That absolutely happened. It's also fair to say Brakefield played well when he got extended playing time, though one must point out that was a small sample size. Brakefield will play 30-plus minutes a night at Ole Miss. He'll get KJ Buffen's minutes and then some for Ole Miss in 2021-22. He's going to get every opportunity to shine, and the expectation inside the program is he will be a high-impact player on the Rebels' roster. It appears Ole Miss' roster is set at this point. I still think the Rebels are a shooter short. I worry a bit that Ole Miss is going to be leaning a little too heavily on freshman Daeshun Ruffin at the point, and I wish for the Rebels' sake they had another proven perimeter shooter to stretch the floor. However, Tye Fagan and Matthew Murrell, presumably, are going to get opportunities to prove me wrong. They'll get shots, and if they fall, confidence will grow. Throw in Jarkel Joiner feeling more comfortable in Year 2 in the SEC and who knows ? In a league full of talented teams with question marks, Ole Miss might fit right in. Brakefield was getting NBA hype a year ago. He didn't stop being a good player at Duke. He just didn't have a ton of opportunity. That won't be an issue in Oxford. How he fares in a starring role will determine how Ole Miss' season goes and whether or not he's back in that NBA conversation in March.

7. When Ole Miss was trailing, 9-1, in the eighth inning of Saturday's series finale against LSU, I wondered if I was going to have to spend time in this space today opining about the future of Mike Bianco while also playing the role of therapist. If you're reading this, you likely know the rest. Ole Miss came from behind to tie the game at T.J. McCants' grand slam and ultimately win it on Kemp Alderman's opposite field blast in the bottom of the ninth. The win salvaged an otherwise disappointing weekend for Ole Miss, which dropped games Thursday and Friday night to the Tigers. It was the fourth straight series loss for Ole Miss, which has fallen to 10-8 in the SEC after a 6-0 start. The Rebels have dropped two of three to Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and now LSU, putting their host hopes in jeopardy heading into this weekend's series against South Carolina in Oxford. There are reasons for concern. Ole Miss' bullpen has struggled in recent weeks and spoiled Derek Diamond's gem on Thursday night. The Rebels' defense is lacking and the lineup struggles at times, especially with Tim Elko out with a torn ACL. It's a brutal, unforgiving league, and the Rebels haven't had enough to overcome those issues in recent weeks. However, wins like Saturday's can be cathartic. The Rebels may have found a bullpen arm in Jack Dougherty. Diamond was very good Thursday, and perhaps that is a start he can build on. Fans were ready to fire Bianco Saturday afternoon prior to the comeback, but all hope isn't lost. Ole Miss still has an elite rotation, one that can absolutely carry the Rebels through any given weekend. There's just not a ton of margin for error. It's an old baseball adage, but it's true: Momentum is as strong as your next day's pitcher. For Ole Miss, that might be Diamond. It might be Gunnar Hoglund. Either way, if Ole Miss snaps out of its funk and goes on a run, it'll look back on Saturday afternoon as the catalyst for that development.

Arkansas' Dave Van Horn (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Here's my weekly ranking of SEC baseball teams: Note: This was written prior to the conclusion of some of Saturday's games. 1. Arkansas -- The Hogs aren't spectacular at anything, but they just keep winning. 2. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores look more and more human every weekend. 3. Tennessee -- The Vols are 12-6 in the league with some favorable series ahead. 4. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs got one in Nashville, avoiding a disaster. 5. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks have a huge weekend ahead in Oxford. 6. Florida -- The Gators just can't live up to their talent. 7. Ole Miss -- The Rebels simply must get hot if they're going to get back into NCAA hosting conversations. There's time, but the time is now. 8. Georgia -- I always wonder, right around this time of the season, why Georgia isn't more of a power. 9. Kentucky -- At 9-9 in the league, the Wildcats are in position to be an NCAA Tournament team. 10. Alabama -- At 8-10, the Crimson Tide likely has to get really hot to make anything special happen. 11. LSU --- The Tigers will look back on Saturday afternoon in Oxford and kick themselves, I'm betting. 12. Texas A&M -- How can a team in Texas, with all that talent, be 5-13 in the SEC? How? 13. Missouri -- The Tigers don't care, and that's cool. Don't invest. Don't care. No sweat. 14. Auburn -- Auburn has become Program Volatility. One year, they're a contender to go to Omaha. The next, they're in the cellar.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Let's eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 84 — Risotto alla Milanese. When this dish was first created, it had actual bone marrow in it and was called ‘Risotto alla Milanese Giallo.’ After some adaptation and of course popularity, this dish was shortened to the title above and without that scrumptious marrow. There is beef stock to supplement the flavor that pairs well with the parmesan and saffron. Don’t worry, I will put the amount of beef marrow you need below if you are to find some. Tidbit #1: You will cook the onion on medium heat until it softens and then pour in your rice. You will move this mix around until the rice has toasted slightly. Then you add your white wine. You want the onion to flavor the rice and not just the water. Tidbit #2: The risotto does not need to be stirred constantly throughout the cooking time which is 15-20 minutes. It is a myth. Tidbit #3: You will need to add warm/hot stock to the mixture to cook the rice. You want the rice to “swim” and not “drown” in the stock as you add the liquid every so often as it absorbs into the rice. Tidbit #4: When you add the butter and parmesan at the end, turn off the heat to the saucepot and place a plate over the top to cover the pot. Let it rest for 2 minutes, take the plate off, and stir. Serve with extra parmesan cheese for each helping. Things you will need: 4 People Glass of Pinot Grigio, Italian Preparation time - 5 minutes Cook time - 20 minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Measuring cups 2 Medium saucepots Wooden spoon Soup ladle Stovetop Plates for serving Ingredients needed: 1/2 yellow onion, diced small 1 Stick of bone marrow (optional) 1 tbsp + 1/3 cup butter 1 1/2 cups risotto 1/4 cup Pinot Grigio 4 cups beef broth 1 Pinch saffron 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated Salt Mise en Place Step 1: Place 1 of the saucepots on the stove with the beef broth on medium-high heat with 2 pinches of salt. Bring to a simmer. Step 1.2: Place the other saucepot on the stove and turn the heat to medium. Add 1 tbsp of butter, bone marrow, and the yellow onion. Cook for 5 minutes. Step 2: Add your risotto to the pot with the onion. Move around using the spoon for 2 minutes. After, add your Pinot Grigio. Stir and then let the wine cook off. Cooking Step 3: Now ladle in the beef stock until the rice is “swimming”. Let cook and stir occasionally. Once the rice is almost on land, add more broth so that it can “swim”. Continue with this method until all of the broth is finished. Step 4: Once finished, add a pinch of salt along with the saffron. Stir. Add the butter and parmesan cheese. Place the plate over the top and let sit for 2 minutes. Step 4.1: Take the plate off carefully, and stir the rice with the spoon. Taste for salt and adjust if needed. Serve with freshly grated parmesan cheese. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!