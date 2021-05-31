McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

It’s Memorial Day. Here’s hoping we all take a few minutes today while we enjoy grilling with family and/or laying around the pool and/or watching baseball or basketball or whatever and remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for us to enjoy our freedoms. One of the most powerful, moving moments of my life was just walking the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery. Every one of those head stones represented a life lost, often in service and certainly of a person who served our nation. In sports, we talk about heroes and legends a lot. Those men and women who fought for and died for our freedoms were heroes. They’re legends. They deserve to be remembered and honored. On to 10 Thoughts…

1. The field is set. The Oxford Regional begins Friday at what we can only hope is COVID-certified Swayze Field. Ole Miss will be joined by Southern Miss, Florida State and Southeast Missouri State. Chase Parham wrote plenty about it earlier today, and I encourage you to read that content for all the details regarding the regional. Still, I’ve got some thoughts. — Mike Bianco, I expect, will start Doug Nikhazy on Friday night against SEMO. If he does, I get it. I completely understand the decision. It makes loads of sense. However, it’s not what I would do. The goal, of course, is to win the regional. The best way to do that, in my opinion, is to find a way to beat SEMO with Derek Diamond Friday night, use Nikhazy Saturday to advance to the winners’ bracket and then win the regional with offense and Drew McDaniel on Sunday. But I get the decision, if it comes to that, of going with Nikhazy Friday and then Diamond against the FSU/USM winner. — A lot will be made of Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen’s presence on the selection committee. Normally, I’d scoff at such a thing, but it is a hell of a note that the Bulldogs landed where they landed and benefited from a relatively weak regional in Starkville. — Still, it’s a winnable regional, and Ole Miss should absolutely win it. At the end of the day, Ole Miss is a big-boy SEC program, the stadium will be packed to the gills and the Rebels have the best team. The Rebels just faced Auburn, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt and Arkansas in Hoover. The Commodores and Razorbacks are legitimate national title contenders and Ole Miss was 1-2 in those games and could easily have won them all. There’s no real reason the Rebels aren’t in a super regional next weekend. 2. Frankly, I think Hoover went really well for Ole Miss. Sure, fans would’ve enjoyed a win over Arkansas and a date with Tennessee on Sunday, but I wonder if that could’ve backfired a bit. Ole Miss would’ve been tempted to go all-in for a tournament title, perhaps undermining their regional hopes in the process. As it stands, the Rebels’ pitching staff should be rested and ready come Friday. And there were so many strong performances from that pitching staff in Hoover that there should be newfound confidence heading into what will likely be a wild atmosphere at Swayze. It’s just my opinion, but I don’t think Ole Miss was ever working its way into the national seed conversation, even though I think the Rebels make a compelling argument. Still, Ole Miss is built to make a strong run. Doug Nikhazy is the best starting pitcher in the Southeastern Conference. Derek Diamond has elite stuff. Drew McDaniel is coming off his best start of the season. Taylor Broadway can shut a lineup down at the tail end of a game and be effective every other day. Personally, I think Ole Miss is more dangerous in a super regional than it is in a regional. What was most important, at least in my opinion, for this team was to host a regional. The Rebels have played some wild offensive games at Swayze, and that experience could come in handy if the regional extends to Monday. 3. My prediction for the Oxford Regional is: Friday: Southern Miss over Florida State Ole Miss over Southeast Missouri State Saturday: Florida State over Southeast Missouri State Ole Miss over Southern Miss Sunday: Florida State over Southern Miss Ole Miss over Florida State

4. I won’t project the other 15 regionals game by game, but here are my projected winners: Fayetteville Regional: Arkansas Ruston Regional: Louisiana Tech Palo Alto Regional: Stanford Lubbock Regional: UCLA Tucson Regional: Oklahoma State Greenville Regional: East Carolina Nashville Regional: Vanderbilt Austin Regional: Texas Gainesville Regional: Florida South Bend Regional: Notre Dame Starkville Regional: Mississippi State Fort Worth Regional: TCU Columbia Regional: Old Dominion Eugene Regional: LSU Knoxville Regional: Tennessee

5. Newcomers reported to Ole Miss on Monday to begin the offseason program. Most of the class has been in Oxford since January and went through spring drills. However, others, including Maryland transfer linebacker Chance Campbell and four-star New Jersey defensive tackle Tywone Malone, are beginning their Ole Miss careers this week. It’s a strong foundational class for Ole Miss, at least in my opinion, one that a rising program can and should build upon. Last summer, Ole Miss didn’t really get a traditional offseason. Neither did other programs, granted, but for first-year staffs, it was a loss. The Rebels will get one this summer, and that continuity and time together should pay dividends this fall. The roster remains a work in progress; there’s no way around that. But the class that is now fully on campus is one that Lane Kiffin and Co. can build upon. It’s cliche to do the brick by brick analogy, but there’s truth to cliches. 6. Speaking of cliches that ring true, recruiting is the lifeblood of any program. Finally, starting Tuesday, recruits can visit college campuses in person for the first time since February 2020. High schoolers who haven’t met coaches in person — or, in many cases, ever truly seen a college campus — will take plenty of unofficial visits beginning this week. “As soon as (the dead period) expires, there will be pandemonium,” Florida coach Dan Mullen told CBS Sports. “It will be waves upon waves upon waves of kids coming to visit.” Some schools will begin using official visits this week, though that does not appear to be a part of Ole Miss’ plan, at least for now. Ole Miss will hold a Friday Night Lights event Friday, a lineman camp Saturday, team camps and more in the initial few days. Recruits will be on campus all month, and while fans will focus on who commits and who doesn’t, what’s important to note is who actually visits this summer and who doesn’t. Prospects who make a summer visit are far more likely to return in the fall for a game or come in early December for a critical official visit weekend. Kiffin and Co. haven’t had a chance to fully implement their recruiting plan since arriving at Ole Miss. That changes Tuesday. The results should be interesting.

7. The NBA Playoffs continue Monday night with two games. Philadelphia will be looking for a series sweep in Game 4 at Washington. Utah, meanwhile, will be looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead at Memphis. The Sixers’ ascension to the second round is unavoidable. Washington simply doesn’t possess the firepower to hang with Philly. Utah, I suspect, is headed to the second round as well, though the Grizzlies have absolutely given the Jazz fits. Utah is the better team and it’s going to win the series, but if you have stock in Memphis’ future, you’re liking life right now. Ja Morant is emerging as a superstar, and the Grizzlies have a nice surrounding cast. Add a weapon in the offseason and next year could be really entertaining in Memphis. Brooklyn will look to finish off Boston in Game 5 Tuesday, leaving the Celtics to an offseason of soul-searching. If I’m Jayson Tatum, I’ve got questions. Portland and Denver resume their series, currently tied at 2-2, with Game 5 Tuesday night in Colorado. Later that night, the Lakers and Suns return to Phoenix for Game 5 of another tied series, one that now features an added storyline — Anthony Davis is hurt and possibly out. Can LeBron James carry a tired, deficient roster past the Suns? Atlanta will look to finish off the Knicks Wednesday in New York. Later that night, Dallas and the Clippers will resume their now-tied series in Los Angeles. Luca Doncic’s health is suddenly an issue. His neck strain led to a poor game on his part Sunday night, and suddenly, the Clippers look to be in control of the series. Milwaukee finished off Miami in four games and awaits the Nets-Celtics winner. That Bucks-Nets series is going to be a doozy. I fell victim to burying the Clippers too early. Also, I can't help but wonder how frustrating it must be for Doncic to have as little help as has.

8. In this space, I wish to provide some perspective. Isn’t it great we get to discuss conspiracy theories and such as it relates to the NCAA Tournament this week? Isn’t it great fans get to pack Swayze, Dudy Noble, Baum, the Love Shack and 12 other stadiums this weekend? Isn’t it great that fans get to go to NBA Playoff games? A year ago, we didn’t have any of this. I would argue we could’ve had it and should’ve had it, but we didn’t. It was a depressing time. But it’s over. Fans get to enjoy normalcy, bite their fingernails in angst, celebrate, bitch and all of those things. Some are still wearing masks, and that’s fine. Do what makes you feel good. Others can burn the damn things, smile, hug a friend and cheer for their favorite team. Slowly but surely, we’re returning to pre-COVID times. Here’s hoping this weekend, no matter the outcome at Swayze, people remember this is a weekend for celebration.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 89: TOTP, Lesson 89 — Vanilla Flan. Before moving to France, to be honest, I had only seen flan on tv shows and in cookbooks. I never attempted it because I do like quiche. Especially a lobster, spinach, goat cheese, and roasted red bell pepper one. There are many advantages to a flan with the texture being at the top of my list along with the taste. Tidbit #1: It is essentially like making a pie. You roll out your crust and then pour your cooked filling in. Then put it in the oven to bake. Simple. Tidbit #2: I like to make a homemade pie crust (pate brisée) to go along with it. So what I will do is make the dough the day before and then roll it out the day I am making the flan. Tidbit #3: The filling is a 1-2 step procedure. You will need to heat the milk and half of the sugar in a large saucepan until it simmers. Then you will pour this into the mixing bowl with the eggs, etc. After you mix this in the mixing bowl, pour it back into the saucepot and cook until the mixture comes to a boil. There is a reason for this so that everything doesn’t cook too fast and you get scrambled eggs in the process instead of a velvety texture. Tidbit #4: You can most certainly change the flavor profile. If you want to add lemon to the dish, add the juice of 2 lemons and the zest of 1. For chocolate, once you have made the pastry cream, pour in 1 cup of dark chocolate chips and mix slowly until they have melted. Tidbit #5: When you are baking the flan, do not worry about dark spots. This adds to the flavor and gives it a great look for the final presentation. Once the flan has cooled, warm up 2 tbsp of apricot jam in the microwave until it is liquid. Brush this on the top of the flan with a pastry brush to give it a great shine. Things you will need: 6 People Glass of coffee Preparation time - 20 minutes Resting time for dough - 3 hours to 1 day Cook time - 1 hour 15 minutes Resting time after cooking - 2 hours Utensils needed: Worksurface and parring knife Digital scale Rolling pin Large saucepot Medium mixing bowl Spatula Whisk Fridge Stovetop Oven Round Springform pan Baking tray Baking Grease Plastic film Ingredients needed: For the dough - 200 grams flour 100 grams cold butter, in small dices 2 Pinches of salt 25 grams sugar 1 whole egg 50 ml cold water For the custard - 6 eggs + 2 egg yolks 200 g sugar 3 g salt 120 g cornstarch 1 L milk (whole) 150 ml heavy cream 1 Vanilla bean Make the dough Step 1: In the mixing bowl, add your flour and butter. Rub between your fingers until you have the consistency of sand on a beach. Then add in your salt and sugar, mix with your hand. After, make a well in the center and add your egg and water. Mix until the dough forms. Wrap in plastic wrap after and place in the fridge. Step 2: After you dough has rested, roll out into a big circle using flour. Grease the inside of your springform pan. Place the dough inside and press along the edges. Use the parring knife to cut off the excess. Place back in the fridge to harden up. Make the pastry cream Step 3: Turn the oven to 350°F. Then scrap the vanilla bean and place the grains in the mixing bowl and the actual bean in the saucepot along with the milk and half the sugar. Bring this mixer to a small simmer. Turn off the heat and take out the vanilla bean. Step 3.1: In the mixing bowl now add the rest of the sugar, cornstarch, salt, eggs, and heavy cream. Mix and slowly add in the hot milk mixture. After, pour everything back into the saucepot and cook until the mixture boils. Make sure to whisk to keep the mixture from burning. Step 4: Once the mixture boils, turn off the heat. Take the flan crust out of the refrigerator and place it on your baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour the pastry cream inside and then place in the oven for 1 hour - 1 hour and 15 minutes. After, take out and let cool to room temperature. Then place in the fridge until you are ready to serve. Slice just like a pie. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

